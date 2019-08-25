Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
08/25/2019 | 08:31am EDT
河 南 金 馬 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司
HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6885)
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
Reference is made to the prospectus of the Company dated 26 September 2017 and the announcement of the Company dated 21 March 2018 in relation to, among other things, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Maanshan Steel Framework Agreement, the Jiangxi PXSteel Framework Agreement and the Yugang Framework Agreements, pursuant to which the Existing Annual Caps for such continuing connected transactions were set.
The Company proposes to renew the abovementioned continuing connected transactions and apply for new annual caps. For such purposes, the Board announces that, on 23 August 2019, the Group has entered into the New Framework Agreements and the Supplemental Agreements in respect of the Continuing Connected Transactions.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Maanshan Steel is a substantial shareholder of the Company holding approximately 26.89% of the total issued shares of the Company, and therefore a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Jiangxi PXSteel is a substantial shareholder of the Company holding approximately 10.09% of the total issued shares of the Company, and therefore a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. As the highest percentage ratio calculated in accordance with the Listing Rules in respect of the New Annual Caps concerning each of the Maanshan Steel Continuing Connected Transactions and the Jiangxi PXSteel Continuing Connected Transactions exceeds the 5% Threshold, such Continuing Connected Transactions constitute Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions of the Company and their respective New Framework Agreements and proposed New Annual Caps will be subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review, and the Independent Shareholders' approval requirements.
Yugang Coking is held as to approximately 88.03% by Golden Fair Chemicals (Holdings) Limited which is in turn held as to 65.92% by Mr. Wang Xuezhong. Mr. Wang is a controlling shareholder of Henan Jinsu Shiye Co., Ltd., which is in turn a substantial shareholder of Jinning Energy, a member of Group. As such, Yugang Coking is a connected person of the Company. Since (i) Yugang Coking is regarded as a connected person of the Company at subsidiary level; (ii) the Board (including all the independent non-executive Directors) has approved the Yugang Continuing Connected Transactions; and (iii) the independent non-executive Directors have confirmed that the terms of the Yugang Continuing Connected Transactions and the relevant New Annual Caps are fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms or better, in the ordinary and usual course of the Group's business, and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, the Yugang Continuing Connected Transactions constitute Exempt Continuing Connected Transactions and are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but are exempt from circular, independent financial advice and shareholders' approval requirements pursuant to Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules.
A circular containing, inter alia, (i) further details of the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions; (ii) a letter from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions; and (iii) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions, will be despatched to the Shareholders in accordance with the requirements of Rule 14A.46(1) (as modified by Rule 19A.39A) of the Listing Rules on or before 3 October 2019.
INTRODUCTION
The Company proposes to renew the abovementioned continuing connected transactions and apply for new annual caps. For such purposes, the Board announces that, on 23 August 2019, the Group has entered into the New Framework Agreements and Supplemental Agreements. The New Framework Agreements and the relevant New Annual Caps in respect of the Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions are conditional upon the approval of the Independent Shareholders at the EGM.
A summary of the Continuing Connected Transactions and the New Annual Caps (with their bases of determination) is set out in the section headed "II. Continuing Connected Transactions" in this announcement.
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
Summary of the Continuing Connected Transactions and the New Annual Caps A. Maanshan Steel Continuing Connected Transactions
Connected person's
Nature of the
relationship with
connected transaction
Connected person
the Group
with the Group
Maanshan Steel
Holder of approximately
26.89% of the total issued
shares of the Company
Sale of coke by the Group to the Maanshan Steel Group
Jiangxi PXSteel Continuing Connected Transactions
Connected person's
Nature of the
relationship with
connected transaction
Connected person
the Group
with the Group
Jiangxi PXsteel
Holder of approximately
10.09% of the total issued
shares of the Company
Sale of coke by the Group to the Jiangxi PXSteel Group
Yugang Continuing Connected Transactions
Connected person's
Nature of the
relationship with
connected transaction
Connected person
the Group
with the Group
Yugang Coking
Held as to approximately
88.03% by Golden Fair
Chemicals (Holdings) Limited
which is in turn held as
to 65.92% by Mr. Wang
Xuezhong. Mr. Wang is a
controlling shareholder of 河南
省金塑實業有限公司 (Henan
Jinsu Shiye Co., Ltd.*), which
is in turn a substantial
shareholder of Jinning Energy,
a member of Group
Sale of coal by Shanghai Jinma to Yugang Coking
Purchase of coal tar by the Group from Yugang Coking
Purchase of crude benzene by the Group from Yugang Coking
Purchase of coal gas by the Group from Yugang Coking
A summary of the New Annual Caps for each of the relevant Continuing Connected Transactions is set out below:
Maanshan Steel Continuing Connected Transactions
New Annual Caps
For the year
For the year
For the year
Connected person and details
ending
ending
ending
of the relevant Continuing
31 December
31 December
31 December
Connected Transactions
2020
2021
2022
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
Maanshan Steel (and its associates)
Sale of coke by the Group to
the Maanshan Steel Group
1,170,000#
1,170,000#
1,170,000#
Jiangxi PXSteel Continuing Connected Transactions
New Annual Caps
For the year
For the year
For the year
Connected person and details
ending
ending
ending
of the relevant Continuing
31 December
31 December
31 December
Connected Transactions
2020
2021
2022
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
Jiangxi PXSteel (and its associates)
Sale of coke by the Group to
the Jiangxi PXsteel Group
1,755,000#
1,755,000#
1,755,000#
Yugang Continuing Connected Transactions
New Annual Caps
For the year
For the year
For the year
Connected person and details
ending
ending
ending
of the relevant Continuing
31 December
31 December
31 December
Connected Transactions
2020
2021
2022
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
RMB' 000
Yugang Coking
Sale of coal by Shanghai Jinma to
Yugang Coking
150,000*
150,000*
150,000*
Purchase of coal tar by the Group
from Yugang Coking
70,800*
70,800*
70,800*
Purchase of crude benzene by the
Group from Yugang Coking
30,000*
30,000*
30,000*
Purchase of coal gas by the Group
from Yugang Coking
32,000*
32,000*
32,000*
Notes:
Where a New Annual Cap is marked "*", that means the New Annual Caps for the relevant Continuing Connected Transactions are exempt from the approval by the Independent Shareholders under the Listing Rules pursuant to Rule 14A.101 of the Listing Rules.
Where a New Annual Cap is marked "#", that means the proposed New Annual Caps for the relevant Continuing Connected Transaction exceed the 5% Threshold and are subject to the approval by the Independent Shareholders.
Details of the Continuing Connected Transactions and the relevant New Framework Agreements and/or Supplemental Agreements
Maanshan Steel Continuing Connected TransactionsSale of coke by the Group to the Maanshan Steel Group
Agreement:
New Maanshan Steel Framework Agreement
Date:
23 August 2019
Parties:
(1)
The Company
(2)
Maanshan Steel
Term:
1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022
Pursuant to the New Maanshan Steel Framework Agreement, conditional upon obtaining the Independent Shareholders' approval pursuant to the Listing Rules, the term of the Maanshan Steel Framework Agreement shall be extended for three years and the New Annual Caps have been determined as further described below.
Principal terms of the transactions contemplated under the New Maanshan Steel Framework Agreement
Pursuant to the New Maanshan Steel Framework Agreement, the Group shall sell coke to the Maanshan Steel Group during the term of 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022. The Maanshan Steel Group shall from time to time place purchase orders with the Group, specifying the amount of coke required by the Maanshan Steel Group, the requisite product specifications, as well as the expected delivery schedule; and following the Group's acceptance of the orders, the Group shall sell the coke at a prevailing market price (as determined based on the pricing policy as further disclosed below) and complete the delivery of the products according to the agreed delivery schedule. The costs of transportation of coke from the Group's production facilities to the depot designated by the Maanshan Steel Group shall be borne by the Maanshan Steel Group. The payment to the Group in respect of the sale of coke shall be settled by the Maanshan Steel Group on a monthly basis.
