Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

河 南 金 馬 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6885)

RENEWAL OF

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the prospectus of the Company dated 26 September 2017 and the announcement of the Company dated 21 March 2018 in relation to, among other things, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Maanshan Steel Framework Agreement, the Jiangxi PXSteel Framework Agreement and the Yugang Framework Agreements, pursuant to which the Existing Annual Caps for such continuing connected transactions were set.

The Company proposes to renew the abovementioned continuing connected transactions and apply for new annual caps. For such purposes, the Board announces that, on 23 August 2019, the Group has entered into the New Framework Agreements and the Supplemental Agreements in respect of the Continuing Connected Transactions.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Maanshan Steel is a substantial shareholder of the Company holding approximately 26.89% of the total issued shares of the Company, and therefore a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Jiangxi PXSteel is a substantial shareholder of the Company holding approximately 10.09% of the total issued shares of the Company, and therefore a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. As the highest percentage ratio calculated in accordance with the Listing Rules in respect of the New Annual Caps concerning each of the Maanshan Steel Continuing Connected Transactions and the Jiangxi PXSteel Continuing Connected Transactions exceeds the 5% Threshold, such Continuing Connected Transactions constitute Non-exempt Continuing Connected Transactions of the Company and their respective New Framework Agreements and proposed New Annual Caps will be subject to the reporting, announcement, annual review, and the Independent Shareholders' approval requirements.