Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS FOR 2020 TO 2022

RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

FOR 2020 TO 2022

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 5 September 2014, 24 September 2015, 25 October 2016, 14 November 2016 and 28 November 2016 and the circulars of the Company dated 7 October 2014, 22 October 2015 and 5 December 2016, in relation to, among others, the 2014 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement, the Supplemental Agreement and the 2017 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement, pursuant to which Joincare Group (for the purpose of this announcement, excluding the Group) shall sell certain products and raw materials that are mainly used for the production of antifungal and antibiotics related drug preparation products to some members of the Group from time to time, and revised the annual caps for the three years ended 31 December 2014, 2015 and 2016 and the three years ended 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In order to renew the 2017 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement, which will expire on 31 December 2019, and taking into account the continuous development of the Group's business in developing and manufacturing various kinds of antifungal and antibiotics related products and new products from time to time, the Company and Joincare entered into the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement on 16 August 2019, pursuant to which, if approved by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM, the parties have agreed conditionally to cause Joincare Group to sell products and raw materials which are mainly used for the production of antifungal and antibiotics related drug preparation products to the Group during the term of the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement.