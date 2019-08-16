Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS FOR 2020 TO 2022
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
FOR 2020 TO 2022
References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 5 September 2014, 24 September 2015, 25 October 2016, 14 November 2016 and 28 November 2016 and the circulars of the Company dated 7 October 2014, 22 October 2015 and 5 December 2016, in relation to, among others, the 2014 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement, the Supplemental Agreement and the 2017 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement, pursuant to which Joincare Group (for the purpose of this announcement, excluding the Group) shall sell certain products and raw materials that are mainly used for the production of antifungal and antibiotics related drug preparation products to some members of the Group from time to time, and revised the annual caps for the three years ended 31 December 2014, 2015 and 2016 and the three years ended 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019.
In order to renew the 2017 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement, which will expire on 31 December 2019, and taking into account the continuous development of the Group's business in developing and manufacturing various kinds of antifungal and antibiotics related products and new products from time to time, the Company and Joincare entered into the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement on 16 August 2019, pursuant to which, if approved by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM, the parties have agreed conditionally to cause Joincare Group to sell products and raw materials which are mainly used for the production of antifungal and antibiotics related drug preparation products to the Group during the term of the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As at the date of this announcement, Joincare, being the controlling shareholder of the Company, directly and indirectly held approximately 44.81% of the total issued share capital of the Company, therefore Joincare and its associates are connected persons of the Company and the transactions contemplated under the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement constitute continuing connected transactions for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio for the proposed annual caps under the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement exceeds 5% on an annual basis, the transactions contemplated thereunder are therefore subject to the reporting, announcement and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
GENERAL
The Company will convene the EGM to seek the Independent Shareholders' approval for the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement. Joincare, Haibin Pharma, Topsino and their respective associates, in aggregate holding approximately 44.81% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, will be required to abstain from voting on the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the EGM.
Pursuant to Rule 13.39(6) of the Listing Rules, the Company has established the Independent Board Committee comprising all its independent non-executive Directors to advise the Independent Shareholders on the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement. None of the members of the Independent Board Committee has any interest or involvement in the transactions contemplated under the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement.
Frontpage Capital has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders on the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement. The Independent Board Committee will form its view in respect of the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement after obtaining and considering the advice from the Independent Financial Adviser.
DISPATCH OF CIRCULAR
A circular of the Company containing, among other things, (i) details of the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement; (ii) the letter of recommendation from the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders in respect of the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement; (iii) a letter of advice from the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in respect of the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement; and (iv) other information as required under the Listing Rules is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 6 September 2019 under the requirements of the Listing Rules.
THE 2020 JOINCARE PURCHASES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
Date
16 August 2019
Parties
the Company (as purchaser); and
Joincare (as supplier)
Term
From 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2022
Subject Matter
The Company and Joincare agreed conditionally to cause Joincare Group to sell products and raw materials which are mainly used for the production of antifungal and antibiotics related drug preparation products to the Group during the term of the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement. The primary products and raw materials to be purchased by the Group from Joincare Group pursuant to the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement include 7-ACA,D7-ACA and voriconazole (伏立康唑), which are expected to continue to account for over 90% of the total purchases from Joincare Group under the proposed annual cap for each of the three years ending 31 December 2022.
Both7-ACAandD7-ACAare primary raw materials used for production of the Company's cephalosporins categories bulk medicine products (頭孢類原料藥產品), in particular the Company's ceftriaxone sodium (頭孢曲松鈉) and crude ceftriaxone sodium (頭孢曲松粗品).
Voriconazole is the primary raw material used for production of the Company's voriconazole for injection ( 注射用伏立康唑). Voriconazole is a broad-spectrum triazole antifungal drug mainly used for the treatment of patients with progressive immune deficiency and potential life-threatening infections. It is applicable to treatment of severe fungal infections in immune-suppressed patients, acute invasive pulmonary aspergillosis (including pathogenic agents being aspergillus fumigatus, aspergillus flavus, aspergillus niger and aspergillus terreus), severe invasive infections caused by fluconazole-resistant yeasts (including candida krusei) and severe infections caused by scedosporium species and fusarium species.
Price, payment and other transaction terms
Detailed terms such as quantities, types, prices and payment of each order shall be specified in the separate contracts to be entered into between members of the Group and Joincare Group from time to time, provided that terms of such separate contracts shall not contravene the terms of the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement.
Conditions precedent
The 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are subject to the fulfilment of the following conditions:
all necessary disclosures in respect of the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the proposed annual caps) having been made by the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules; and
approval from the Independent Shareholders in respect of the 2020 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder (including the proposed annual caps) having been obtained by the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.
PRICING PRINCIPLES
The prices at which the products and raw materials are to be sold by Joincare Group to the Group shall be (i) the indicative prices (if any) prescribed by the national price administration department of the PRC; (ii) where (i) is not available, the comparable market prices based on quotation(s) of the same products and raw materials with comparable order quantities and quality obtained from other third party suppliers; or (iii) where (i) and (ii) are not available, the prices to be agreed between the parties, provided that such prices and other terms and conditions shall not be less favourable than the prices and terms and conditions offered by Joincare Group to third parties for similar transactions.
As at the date of this announcement, there was no indicative price prescribed by the national price administrative department of the PRC for all products and raw materials to be purchased by the Group from Joincare Group. Accordingly, prices for all products and raw materials to be purchased from Joincare Group will be determined by reference to the prevailing market prices and being not less favourable to comparable quotations offered by other third party suppliers. In particular, the Company expects that prices for 7-ACA and D7-ACA will be principally determined with reference to the lowest price offered from the comparable quotations by two third party suppliers whereas the prices for voriconazole will be principally determined with reference to the price offered by the other third party supplier because, to the best knowledge of the Directors, there is only one supplier other than
Joincare Group which supplies the required sterile raw materials for voriconazole in the PRC.
In determining the prevailing market price of the products and raw materials for a particular purchase order, subject to availability of quotations at the particular time, the Group will invite one to two quotations from third party suppliers to provide a reference on the prevailing market prices for the relevant products and raw materials to be purchased from Joincare Group. Given that, to the best knowledge of the Directors, except Joincare Group, there are only one independent third party supplier for voriconazole and no more than five independent third party suppliers for 7-ACA and D7-ACA in the PRC market that meet the requirements of the Company, the Directors are of the view that one quotation for voriconazole and two quotations for 7-ACA and D7-ACA from independent third party suppliers are practical and sufficient to ensure that purchase orders made to Joincare Group will represent prevailing market prices. Such quotations will be reviewed and evaluated from both technical and commercial perspectives, including but not limited to prices, supply stability, product quality and credit terms, by designated personnel of the Group, comprising the officer of the procurement department, the manager of the procurement department, and the senior officer of the finance department, who are specialised in procurement functions, to ensure that the prices of the products and raw materials to be purchased from Joincare Group will be no less favourable to the prices and other terms and conditions for such products and raw materials being offered by third party suppliers.
The aforesaid pricing principles are in line with the pricing principles adopted under the 2017 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement for the three years ending 31 December 2019.
HISTORICAL TRANSACTION AMOUNTS
The historical annual caps and the historical transaction amounts under the 2017 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement are set out as follow:
For the year
For the
year
For the
year
ended
31
ended
31
ending
31
December
December
December
2017
2018
2019
(RMB million)
(RMB million)
(RMB million)
Historical annual caps
382.00
421.00
473.00
Historical transaction
370.48
390.36
180.63(1)
amounts
Note:
Representing the transaction amounts for the six months ended 30 June 2019. As at the date of this announcement, the transaction amounts under the 2017 Joincare Purchases Framework Agreement has not exceed the annual cap for the year ending 31 December 2019.
