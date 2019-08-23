Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

08/23/2019 | 11:13am EDT

REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

To: Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Name(s) and registered address(es) of Shareholder(s) (Note 1) :

Number of Shares held (Note 2) :

Domestic Shares/

H Shares.

I/We intend to attend or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room, 5/F, Huabin International Hotel Beijing, No. 4 Xuanwumennei Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on 11 October 2019.

Date:

2019

Signature of Shareholder(s):

Name of Shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members in BLOCK letters.
  2. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) and delete as inappropriate. If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all Shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. This completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before 21 September 2019. For Domestic Shareholders of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the Board office of the Company in the PRC at Room 919, Building B, Huadian Plaza, No. 2 Xuanwumennei Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC by hand, by post or by fax (fax no.: (86) 010-83567357). For H Shareholders of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by hand or by post.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 15:12:01 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.06%40 275
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.82%51 850
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.34%29 200
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG24.73%26 604
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 978
NASDAQ22.75%16 490
