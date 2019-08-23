Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING
THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
To: Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company")
Name(s) and registered address(es) of Shareholder(s) (Note 1) :
|
Number of Shares held (Note 2) :
|
|
Domestic Shares/
|
H Shares.
|
|
I/We intend to attend or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room, 5/F, Huabin International Hotel Beijing, No. 4 Xuanwumennei Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on 11 October 2019.
|
Date:
|
|
2019
|
Signature of Shareholder(s):
Name of Shareholder(s):
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members in BLOCK letters.
-
Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) and delete as inappropriate. If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all Shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
-
This completed and signed reply slip should be returned to the Company on or before 21 September 2019. For Domestic Shareholders of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the Board office of the Company in the PRC at Room 919, Building B, Huadian Plaza, No. 2 Xuanwumennei Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC by hand, by post or by fax (fax no.: (86) 010-83567357). For H Shareholders of the Company, the reply slip should be lodged with the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by hand or by post.
Disclaimer
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 15:12:01 UTC