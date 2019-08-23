Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

REPLY SLIP FOR ATTENDING

THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

To: Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Name(s) and registered address(es) of Shareholder(s) (Note 1) :

I/We intend to attend or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room, 5/F, Huabin International Hotel Beijing, No. 4 Xuanwumennei Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 9:00 a.m. on 11 October 2019.

Name of Shareholder(s):

Notes:

Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members in BLOCK letters.

Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s) and delete as inappropriate. If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all Shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).