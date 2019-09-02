Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd.*

大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1272)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

To: Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

of (address)

being the registered holder(s) (Note 2) of

domestic share(s)/H share(s) (Note 3) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint a proxy or proxies to attend the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 18 October 2019 at No. 120 Zizhuyuan Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC, or at any adjournment thereof. I/We hereby reply in writing to confirm the above.

Date:2019

Signature of shareholder(s): Name of shareholder(s):

Notes:

Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in

BLOCK CAPITALS . Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered under your name(s). Please delete as appropriate. Holders of domestic shares shall return the completed and signed reply slip to the Company's board office in PRC, at No. 120 Zizhuyuan Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC, 100097 on or before Friday, 27 September 2019 by hand, by post or by fax (fax number: +86 10 5838 9860). Holders of H shares shall return the completed and signed reply slip to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before Friday, 27 September 2019 by hand, by post or by fax (telephone number: +852 2862 8555, fax number: +852 2865 0990).

* For identification purpose only