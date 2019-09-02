Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 10:20am EDT

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd.*

大 唐 環 境 產 業 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1272)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

To: Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

of (address)

being the registered holder(s) (Note 2) of

domestic share(s)/H share(s) (Note 3) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint a proxy or proxies to attend the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 18 October 2019 at No. 120 Zizhuyuan Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC, or at any adjournment thereof. I/We hereby reply in writing to confirm the above.

Date:2019

Signature of shareholder(s):

Name of shareholder(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in
    BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
  3. Please delete as appropriate.
  4. Holders of domestic shares shall return the completed and signed reply slip to the Company's board office in PRC, at No. 120 Zizhuyuan Road, Haidian District, Beijing, the PRC, 100097 on or before Friday, 27 September 2019 by hand, by post or by fax (fax number: +86 10 5838 9860). Holders of H shares shall return the completed and signed reply slip to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before Friday, 27 September 2019 by hand, by post or by fax (telephone number: +852 2862 8555, fax number: +852 2865 0990).

*  For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 14:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
10:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement on discloseable and..
PU
10:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proxy form for the extraordinary general meet..
PU
10:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Reply slip for the extraordinary general meet..
PU
10:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of non-executive directors
PU
10:20aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement supplemental informati..
PU
10:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - proposed amendments to the art..
PU
10:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement - Connected Transactions relatin..
PU
10:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Appointment of executive director
PU
10:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of non-executive director, chairm..
PU
10:00aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - increase in sharehol..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 30,5x
P/E ratio 2020 27,8x
EV / Sales2019 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 10,9x
Capitalization 298 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 240,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 41,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED4.99%38 429
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC24.09%52 388
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE71.20%29 551
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG27.44%26 965
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 187
NASDAQ22.36%16 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group