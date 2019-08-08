Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REPLY SLIP FOR THE FIRST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING FOR 2019

08/08/2019 | 07:10am EDT

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2799)

REPLY SLIP

FOR THE FIRST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING FOR 2019

To: China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1)

of

(address)

being the registered holder(s) of

domestic

share(s)(Note 2) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we wish to attend or appoint a proxy or proxies to attend the first domestic shareholders' class meeting of the Company for 2019 to be held at Conference Room 1221, No. 8 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the first extraordinary general meeting of the Company for 2019 to be held on the same date or any adjournment thereof (whichever is the later). I/We hereby reply in writing to confirm the above.

Date:

Signature(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in English and Chinese) and registered address(es) (as shown in the register of members of the Company) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of domestic shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
  3. Holders of domestic shares should return the completed and signed reply slip by post to the office of the board of directors of the Company at No. 8 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC on or before Thursday, 5 September 2019.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:09:10 UTC
