Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF PART OF RESTRICTED A SHARES UNDER THE RESTRICTED A SHARES AND STOCK OPTION INCENTIVE PLAN OF 2018

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF PART OF RESTRICTED

A SHARES UNDER THE RESTRICTED A SHARES AND

STOCK OPTION INCENTIVE PLAN OF 2018

Reference is made to the Restricted A Shares and Stock Option Incentive Plan of 2018 ("2018 A Share Incentive Plan") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開 發股份有限公司) (the "Company") effective on August 22, 2018 as disclosed in the

prospectus of the Company dated December 3, 2018 (the "Prospectus") and the circular and announcement of the Company dated April 18, 2019 and June 3, 2019, respectively in relation to the Company's profit distribution plan for 2018 (the "2018 Profit Distribution Plan"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Prospectus and the aforesaid circular.

The Proposal on the Repurchase and Cancellation of Part of Restricted Shares Issued under the Restricted A Shares and Stock Option Incentive Plan of 2018 of the Company and the Proposal on Adjustment to the Repurchase Number and Repurchase Price of Restricted Shares were approved at the Thirty-second Meeting of the First Session of the Board. Pursuant to the above proposals, due to the resignation of 41 participants (the "Participants") and the completion of 2018 Profit Distribution Plan, the Company intended to repurchase Restricted A Shares which have been issued to such Participants under the relevant provisions of 2018 A Share Incentive Plan. After adjusting the repurchase price and number of Restricted A Shares, a total of 338,349 Restricted A Shares shall be repurchased after adjustment at an adjusted repurchased price of RMB32.15 per Share. None of the above 41 Participants are connected persons as defined under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The relevant matters are explained as follows: