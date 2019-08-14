Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REQUEST FORM FOR NON-REGISTERED HOLDER

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本。

Name(s) of Non-registered Holder(s)# Signature 非登記持有人姓名# 簽名 Address# ( Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請 用 英 文 正 楷 填 寫 ) 地址# ( Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請 用 英 文 正 楷 填 寫 ) Contact telephone number (Optional) Date 聯絡電話號碼 （可 選 擇 是 否 填 寫 ） 日期

# You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the website of Hong K ong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.

假 如 閣 下 從 本 公 司 或 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 之 網 站 下 載 本 申 請 表 格 ， 請 必 須 填 上 有 關 資 料 。

Notes 附註：

Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。 This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holders (a "Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).

此為致本公司非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指該等持有本公司股份並存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，表示欲收取公司通訊）之函件。 Any form with more than one box marked "X", with no box marked "X", with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。 The above instruction will apply to the future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to have holdings in the Company.

上述指示適用於所有日後發送予 閣下之公司通訊，直至 閣下就另外之安排透過香港中央證券登記有限公司向本公司發出通知或於任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。 For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any other special instructions written on this Request Form.

為免存疑，本公司概不接受於本申請表格上書寫之任何其他特定指示。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number. 本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第 486 章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址及聯絡電話號碼。

Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.

閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下並無提供個人資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下的指示。

Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Branch Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.

本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的股份登記分處及／或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求）作出披露或轉移，並將在適當期間內保留該等個人資料作核 實及記錄用途。

You have the right to request access to and/ or correcti on of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. A n y s u c h r e q u e s t for a c c e s s to and/or correcti on of your Personal Data

should be in writing by either of the following means:

閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及／或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及／或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過以下其中一項途徑以書面方式提出：

By mail to: Personal Data Privacy Officer 郵寄： 香港皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓 Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 香港中央證券登記有限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, 個人資料私隱主任 Hong Kong By e-mail to: hkinfo@computershare.com.hk 電郵： hkinfo@computershare. com.hk

Corporate Communications include but are not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

公司通訊包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及（如適用）中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及 (f) 代表委任表格。