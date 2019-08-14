Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REQUEST FORM FOR REGISTERED HOLDER

08/14/2019 | 06:22am EDT

CCS6122CKIH

Request Form 申請表格

To: CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited ("Company") (Stock Code: 1038)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

: CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited

長江基建集團有限公司（「本公司」）或（「貴公司」） （股份代號：1038

經香港中央證券登記有限公司 香港皇后大道東 183

合和中心 17M

I/We have chosen (or am/are deemed to have consented) to read the Interim Report 2019 posted on the Company's website. I/We would like to request a printed copy of the Interim Report 2019.

本人／吾等 已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽在 貴公司網站登載之二零一九年度中期報告，現要求索取一份二零一九年度中期報告 印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

( Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫 )

Address#

地址#

( Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫 )

Contact telephone number (Optional)

Date

聯絡電話號碼（可選擇是否填寫）

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website or the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.
    • 如 閣 下 從 本 公 司 或 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 之 網 站 下 載 本 申 請 表 格 ， 請 必 須 填 上 有 關 資 料 。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上排名首位之聯名股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. Any form with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如本表格未有簽署或填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any other special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，本公司概不接受於本申請表格上書寫之任何其他特定指示。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ( "PDPO"), which include s your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.

本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第 486 章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址及聯絡電話號 碼。

Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.

閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下並無提供個人資料，本公司可能 無法處理 閣下的指示。

Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Branch Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency' s request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.

本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的股份登記分處及／或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求）作出披露或轉 移，並將在適當期間內保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means:

閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及／或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及／或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過以下其中一項途徑以書面方式提出：

By mail to:

Personal Data Privacy Officer

郵寄：

香港皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

個人資料私隱主任

Hong Kong

By e-mail to:

hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

電郵：

hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

15082019 1 0

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 10:21:09 UTC
