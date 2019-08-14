Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REQUEST FORM FOR REGISTERED HOLDER

Notes 附註：

Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。 If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.

如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上排名首位之聯名股東簽署，方為有效。 Any form with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

如本表格未有簽署或填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。 For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any other special instructions written on this Request Form.

為免存疑，本公司概不接受於本申請表格上書寫之任何其他特定指示。

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明

"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ( "PDPO"), which include s your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.

本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第 486 章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址及聯絡電話號 碼。

Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.

閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下並無提供個人資料，本公司可能 無法處理 閣下的指示。

Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Branch Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency' s request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.

本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的股份登記分處及／或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求）作出披露或轉 移，並將在適當期間內保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。

You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means:

閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及／或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及／或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過以下其中一項途徑以書面方式提出：