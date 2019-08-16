Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

08/16/2019 | 08:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited

亞 太 絲 路 投 資 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 767)

RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited (the ''Company'') announces that Mr. Wong Chun Hung (''Mr. Wong'') has resigned as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and ceased to act as the chairman of each of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Board with effect from 16 August 2019 due to his personal engagements that prevent him from performing the duties of an independent non-executive Director at the same time.

Mr. Wong has confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Wong for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

Following the resignation of Mr. Wong, the number of independent non-executive Directors will be less than three and the Company will therefore fail to meet the requirement under Rule 3.10(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''). In addition, the Company will fail to meet the composition and chairman requirement of the audit committee under 3.21 of the Listing Rules, the chairman requirement of the remuneration committee

- 1 -

under Rule 3.25 of the Listing Rules, and the chairman requirement of the nomination committee under Code Provision A.5.1 of the Corporate Governance Code set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules.

The Board is making its best endeavours to identify a suitable candidate to fill the vacancy of independent non-executive Director and appoint a new chairman of each of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee in order to comply with the relevant Listing Rules requirements as soon as possible. Further announcement will be made in relation to such appointments as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited

Li Jiuhua

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are:

Executive Director

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Li Jiuhua

Mr. Zheng Zhen

Mr. To Langa Samuelson

Non-executive Director

Ms. Yu Yang

In the case of any inconsistency, the English text of this announcement shall prevail over the Chinese text.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 12:36:06 UTC
