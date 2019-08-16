Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited

亞 太 絲 路 投 資 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 767)

RESIGNATION OF AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Company Limited (the ''Company'') announces that Mr. Wong Chun Hung (''Mr. Wong'') has resigned as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and ceased to act as the chairman of each of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Board with effect from 16 August 2019 due to his personal engagements that prevent him from performing the duties of an independent non-executive Director at the same time.

Mr. Wong has confirmed to the Board that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Wong for his contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

Following the resignation of Mr. Wong, the number of independent non-executive Directors will be less than three and the Company will therefore fail to meet the requirement under Rule 3.10(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''). In addition, the Company will fail to meet the composition and chairman requirement of the audit committee under 3.21 of the Listing Rules, the chairman requirement of the remuneration committee