Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The biographical information of Mr. Liu is set out as follows:

Mr. Liu, aged 51, is an executive Director, the chairman of our Board and the chief executive officer of the Group and is primarily responsible for development, positioning and strategy planning of the Group. Mr. Liu is the founder of the Group. He was appointed as a Director on 8 January 2016 and re-designated as an executive Director on 11 April 2016. He is currently a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Group, including Billion Bond Holdings Limited, New Lead Worldwide Limited, Xiamen Wofan Foodstuff Co., Ltd. and Fujian Wofan Foodstuff Co., Ltd.. He is also a member of the remuneration committee and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Board.

In the earlier period of his career, Mr. Liu worked at Xiamen Shipping Trading Limited（廈門經 貿船務有限公司）in China from August 1990 to August 1996, a company principally engaged in

shipping and trading, where he was primarily responsible for ship steering and piloting. In October 1996, Mr. Liu started his own business in trading marine product where he was primarily in charge of the general operation of the business which allowed him to input his trading experience into Xiamen Wofan Foodstuff Company Limited upon its establishment in July 2005.

Mr. Liu attended a course entitled "Contemporary CEOs' Advance Course（現代企業總裁高級

研修班）" from October 2010 to October 2011 at the School of Continuing Education, Tsinghua University（清華大學繼續教育學院）. Mr. Liu has been appointed a member of the 7th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at Xiamen Huli district（廈門市湖裡區第七屆政

協委員）since November 2011 and a member of the China Democratic National Construction Association（中國民主建國會會員）since November 2010. Mr. Liu had also been appointed

the first vice president of the Association for New Social Stratum of Xiamen Huli district（廈門 湖裡區首屆新的社會階層人士聯誼會副會長）in December 2009, the executive committee of the 12th Xiamen Federation of Commerce of Chamber（廈門市工商聯（總商會）第十二屆執

委會執委）in December 2011, the standing committee member of the 5th Xiamen Huli district Federation of Commerce of Chamber（廈門市湖裡區工商聯（商會）第五屆理事會常務理事）

in April 2012 and the supervisor of the third division of the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Quality and Technical Supervision（廈門市質量技術監督局第三分局行風監督員）in April 2015.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Liu is the controlling shareholder of the Company who was deemed to be interested in 525,000,000 shares in the Company, representing 52.5% in the Company held by Precisely Unique Limited, a company wholly owned by Mr. Liu (which is an associated corporation of the Company under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("SFO")).

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Liu (i) does not hold any directorships in other public companies which securities are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) does not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries and