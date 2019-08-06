Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

08/06/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Limited

中國升海食品控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1676)

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The Board announces that with effect from 6 August 2019:

  1. Mr. Jiang Dehua has resigned as an executive director of the Company and the chief executive officer of the Group; and
  2. Mr. Liu Rongru, an executive director of the Company and the chairman of the Board, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Group.

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that with effect from 6 August 2019:

  1. Mr. Jiang Dehua ("Mr. Jiang") has resigned as an executive director of the Company and the chief executive officer of the Group due to his health reasons. Mr. Jiang will remain as a consultant to the Group providing advises on the Group's business; and
  2. Mr. Liu Rongru ("Mr. Liu"), an executive director of the Company and the chairman of the Board, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of the Group.

Mr. Jiang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in respect of his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

1

The biographical information of Mr. Liu is set out as follows:

Mr. Liu, aged 51, is an executive Director, the chairman of our Board and the chief executive officer of the Group and is primarily responsible for development, positioning and strategy planning of the Group. Mr. Liu is the founder of the Group. He was appointed as a Director on 8 January 2016 and re-designated as an executive Director on 11 April 2016. He is currently a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Group, including Billion Bond Holdings Limited, New Lead Worldwide Limited, Xiamen Wofan Foodstuff Co., Ltd. and Fujian Wofan Foodstuff Co., Ltd.. He is also a member of the remuneration committee and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Board.

In the earlier period of his career, Mr. Liu worked at Xiamen Shipping Trading Limited（廈門經 貿船務有限公司）in China from August 1990 to August 1996, a company principally engaged in

shipping and trading, where he was primarily responsible for ship steering and piloting. In October 1996, Mr. Liu started his own business in trading marine product where he was primarily in charge of the general operation of the business which allowed him to input his trading experience into Xiamen Wofan Foodstuff Company Limited upon its establishment in July 2005.

Mr. Liu attended a course entitled "Contemporary CEOs' Advance Course（現代企業總裁高級

研修班）" from October 2010 to October 2011 at the School of Continuing Education, Tsinghua University（清華大學繼續教育學院）. Mr. Liu has been appointed a member of the 7th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at Xiamen Huli district（廈門市湖裡區第七屆政

協委員）since November 2011 and a member of the China Democratic National Construction Association（中國民主建國會會員）since November 2010. Mr. Liu had also been appointed

the first vice president of the Association for New Social Stratum of Xiamen Huli district（廈門 湖裡區首屆新的社會階層人士聯誼會副會長）in December 2009, the executive committee of the 12th Xiamen Federation of Commerce of Chamber（廈門市工商聯（總商會）第十二屆執

委會執委）in December 2011, the standing committee member of the 5th Xiamen Huli district Federation of Commerce of Chamber（廈門市湖裡區工商聯（商會）第五屆理事會常務理事）

in April 2012 and the supervisor of the third division of the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Quality and Technical Supervision（廈門市質量技術監督局第三分局行風監督員）in April 2015.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Liu is the controlling shareholder of the Company who was deemed to be interested in 525,000,000 shares in the Company, representing 52.5% in the Company held by Precisely Unique Limited, a company wholly owned by Mr. Liu (which is an associated corporation of the Company under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("SFO")).

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Liu (i) does not hold any directorships in other public companies which securities are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) does not hold any other position in the Company or any of its subsidiaries and

  1. does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

2

Mr. Liu has entered into a service agreement with the Company as an executive Director for a fixed term of three years with effect from 22 June 2017 which can be terminated by not less than three months' notice in writing served by either the Company or Mr. Liu. Under the service agreement entered into between the Company and Mr. Liu, Mr. Liu is entitled to a monthly salary of RMB20,000 and HK$80,000 and a discretionary bonus. The remuneration of Mr. Liu was determined with reference to the prevailing market conditions, Mr. Liu's expertise, duties and responsibilities with the Company and the remuneration policy of the Group and is subject to review by the Company's remuneration committee from time to time.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Liu does not have, and/or is not deemed to have, any other interests or short positions in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (as defined under Part XV of the SFO). There are no other matters concerning the appointment of Mr. Liu as the chief executive officer of the Group that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company nor is there any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ("Listing Rules").

GENERAL

Code provision A.2.1 of the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules states that the roles of chairman and chief executive officer should be separate and should not be performed by the same individual. Being aware of the said deviation from code provision A.2.1, but in view of the current development of the Group, the Board believes that with the support of the management, vesting the roles of both chairman and the chief executive officer by the same person can facilitate execution of the Group's business strategies and boost effectiveness of its operation. In addition, under the supervision by the Board which consists of three independent non-executive Directors, the interests of the shareholders of the Company will be adequately and fairly represented. The Company may seek to re-comply with code provision A.2.1 by identifying and appointing a suitable and qualified candidate to the position of the chief executive officer in future.

By order of the Board

China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Limited

Liu Rongru

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Xiamen, the PRC, 6 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Rongru, and Mr. Chak Chi Shing and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Dajin, Mr. Chen Sze Hung and Ms. Cheng Shing Yan.

3

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 14:59:12 UTC
