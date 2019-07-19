Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND SUPERVISOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND SUPERVISOR

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") announces that due to change in work arrangement, Mr. Yim Fung ("Mr. Yim") has tendered his resignation from his position as an independent non-executive director of the Company and member of the Remuneration Committee under the Board on 19 July 2019, with effect from the date of approval for the new appointment of independent non-executive director at the shareholders' general meeting of the Company.

Mr. Yim confirmed that he had no disagreement with the Board and there were no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

During his tenure of service, Mr. Yim had always been diligent and committed to his work, and made great contributions to the development of the Company. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Yim for his contributions to the Company.

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

The Board also announces that due to change in work arrangement, Ms. Zhao Hong ("Ms. Zhao") has tendered her resignation from her position as a supervisor of the Company on 19 July 2019 with immediate effect.