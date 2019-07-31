Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUAZHONG IN-VEHICLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

華 眾 車 載 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6830)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") would like to announce that Mr. Li Xuejun ("Mr. Li") has resigned as an executive Director due to other business commitments with effect from 31 July 2019.

Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Li for his contributions to the Company during his term of office.

The Board also announces that, with effect from 31 July 2019, Mr. Li shall resign as the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO") due to other business commitments.

Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation as the CEO that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.