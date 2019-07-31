Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
HUAZHONG IN-VEHICLE HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
華 眾 車 載 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6830)
RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
AND
CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") would like to announce that Mr. Li Xuejun ("Mr. Li") has resigned as an executive Director due to other business commitments with effect from 31 July 2019.
Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Li for his contributions to the Company during his term of office.
CHANGE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
The Board also announces that, with effect from 31 July 2019, Mr. Li shall resign as the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO") due to other business commitments.
Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreements with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation as the CEO that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
The Board further announces that, Mr. Zhou Minfeng ("Mr. Zhou"), currently the chairman of the Board (the "Chairman") and an executive Director, has been appointed as the CEO with effect from 31 July 2019.
The biographical details of Mr. Zhou are set out as follows:
Mr. Zhou, aged 52, was appointed as an executive Director on 3 December 2010. Mr. Zhou is the Chairman of the Board and executive Director of the Company. He is also a member of the remuneration committee and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company. Mr. Zhou has over 23 years of experience in the automobile body parts industry and is primarily responsible for the overall corporate strategic planning and business development of the Group. Mr. Zhou is the founder of the Group and is also a director of all the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Zhou assumes several social positions, such as the vice chairman of the Ningbo Enterprise Federation (寧波企業聯合會), Ningbo Entrepreneurs Association (寧波市企業家協會) and Ningbo Federation of Industrial Economy (寧波市工業經濟聯合會) since 2009. Mr. Zhou is also a representative of the 12th and 13th Standing Committee of Ningbo Municipal People's Congress (寧波市第十二、十三屆人民代表大會常務委員會代表). Mr. Zhou received a diploma of Master Business Administration from the China Europe International Business School (中歐國際工商學院) in March 2003. Mr. Zhou is the son of Ms. Lai Cairong (賴彩絨), a non-executive Director.
Mr. Zhou has no fixed term of service with the Company as the CEO. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhou is entitled to a Director's emolument at RMB515,000 per annum which was determined upon negotiation between Mr. Zhou and the Company at arm's length on the basis of his previous experience, professional qualifications, responsibilities to be involved in the Company, the amount of time to be devoted to the Company's business, the financial position of the Company and the prevailing market rate. Mr. Zhou will not receive additional emolument as the CEO.
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhou had interest in 1,321,100,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares"), of which 1,100,000 Shares are interest of his spouse. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Zhou does not have any other interest in the Shares, underlying Shares or debentures of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO.
Save as disclosed above, (i) Mr. Zhou has not held any other directorships in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) he has not held any other positions in the Company and its subsidiaries; (iii) he does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company and (iv) no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.
The Board would like to welcome Mr. Zhou for serving his new position in the Company.
By order of the Board
Huazhong In-Vehicle Holdings Company Limited
Zhou Minfeng
Chairman
Hong Kong, 31 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhou Minfeng and Mr. Chang Jingzhou; the non-executive Directors are Ms. Lai Cairong, Mr. Wang Yuming and Mr. Guan Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wong Luen Cheung Andrew, Mr. Yu Shuli, Mr. Tian Yushi, Mr. Xu Jiali and Mr. Wu Bichao.
