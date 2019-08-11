Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1813)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPANY SECRETARY

AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of KWG Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that Mr. Tsui Kam Tim (''Mr. Tsui'') will become senior consultant of the Group (''Senior Consultant'') and will leave his position as (i) an executive Director; (ii) chief financial officer of the Group; (iii) company secretary of the Company (''Company Secretary'');

one of the authorized representatives of the Company as required under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and (v) the authorized representative for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company as required under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''Companies Ordinance'') and Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules with effect from 12 August 2019 as Mr. Tsui would like to focus more on his Senior Consultant role.

Mr. Tsui has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

Ms. Huang Yanping (''Ms. Huang''), aged 45, vice president of the finance department of the Group, shall perform the financial management duties upon Mr. Tsui's resignation as the chief financial officer. Ms. Huang graduated from the University of Maryland in the US with a master's degree in business administration. Ms. Huang joined the Group in September 2008 and was the director of finance and treasury and the general manager of