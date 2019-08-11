Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 07:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KWG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

合 景 泰 富 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1813)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPANY SECRETARY

AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of KWG Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') hereby announces that Mr. Tsui Kam Tim (''Mr. Tsui'') will become senior consultant of the Group (''Senior Consultant'') and will leave his position as (i) an executive Director; (ii) chief financial officer of the Group; (iii) company secretary of the Company (''Company Secretary'');

  1. one of the authorized representatives of the Company as required under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; and (v) the authorized representative for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company as required under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the ''Companies Ordinance'') and Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules with effect from 12 August 2019 as Mr. Tsui would like to focus more on his Senior Consultant role.

Mr. Tsui has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and that there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

Ms. Huang Yanping (''Ms. Huang''), aged 45, vice president of the finance department of the Group, shall perform the financial management duties upon Mr. Tsui's resignation as the chief financial officer. Ms. Huang graduated from the University of Maryland in the US with a master's degree in business administration. Ms. Huang joined the Group in September 2008 and was the director of finance and treasury and the general manager of

- 1 -

finance and treasury of the Group. Currently, Ms. Huang is responsible for the financial management of the Group. She has 22 years of extensive experience in financial management.

Mr. Yao Zhimin (''Mr. Yao''), aged 57, vice president of the treasury department of the Group, shall perform the management of treasury duties upon Mr. Tsui's resignation as the chief financial officer. Mr. Yao graduated from the Shenzhen University with a bachelor's degree in finance. Mr. Yao joined the Group in March 2018 as a vice president of treasury department, and is responsible for the management of treasury activities. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yao has worked as a president and general manager at the Guangzhou Xiajiu Lu sub-branch, Guangzhou Dezhengzhong Lu sub-branch, settlement and electronic banking department of Guangzhou branch, Guangzhou Baiyun Lu sub-branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Mr. Yao has 29 years of experience in the management of treasury activities

Mr. Chan Kin Wai (''Mr. Chan''), aged 38, deputy finance director of the Group, will be appointed as (i) company secretary of the Company; (ii) one of the authorized representatives of the Company as required under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules; and

  1. the authorized representative for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company under the Companies Ordinance and Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules upon Mr. Tsui's resignation as Company Secretary and Authorized Representatives of the Company. Mr. Chan graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor's degree in accounting and he is a professional member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan joined the Group in June 2011 as the finance manager. Prior to joining the Group, he was a manager of an international firm of certified public accountants.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Tsui for his contributions to the Company during his tenure as executive Director, chief financial officer, Company Secretary and Authorized Representatives of the Company.

By Order of the Board

KWG Group Holdings Limited

Kong Jianmin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, of which Mr. Kong Jianmin (Chairman), Mr. Kong Jiantao, Mr. Kong Jiannan and Mr. Cai Fengjia are executive Directors; and Mr. Lee Ka Sze, Carmelo JP, Mr. Tam Chun Fai and Mr. Li Binhai are independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2019 11:45:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Completion of the proposed spin-off and the t..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transactions provision of financ..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Update on the results for the first half of 2..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement proposed joint establi..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Form of acceptance and transfer of ordinary s..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Very substantial disposal in relation to the ..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement on the operating data for the fi..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of executive director and change ..
PU
07:46aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Overseas regulatory announcement
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 919 M
EBIT 2019 12 062 M
Net income 2019 10 193 M
Finance 2019 13 590 M
Yield 2019 2,95%
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 11,8x
Capitalization 304 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 294,31  HKD
Last Close Price 242,20  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.95%38 756
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.30%52 051
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.39%28 829
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.49%26 431
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 616
NASDAQ20.46%16 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group