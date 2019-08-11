Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

finance and treasury of the Group. Currently, Ms. Huang is responsible for the financial management of the Group. She has 22 years of extensive experience in financial management.
Mr. Yao Zhimin (''Mr. Yao''), aged 57, vice president of the treasury department of the Group, shall perform the management of treasury duties upon Mr. Tsui's resignation as the chief financial officer. Mr. Yao graduated from the Shenzhen University with a bachelor's degree in finance. Mr. Yao joined the Group in March 2018 as a vice president of treasury department, and is responsible for the management of treasury activities. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yao has worked as a president and general manager at the Guangzhou Xiajiu Lu sub-branch, Guangzhou Dezhengzhong Lu sub-branch, settlement and electronic banking department of Guangzhou branch, Guangzhou Baiyun Lu sub-branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Mr. Yao has 29 years of experience in the management of treasury activities
Mr. Chan Kin Wai (''Mr. Chan''), aged 38, deputy finance director of the Group, will be appointed as (i) company secretary of the Company; (ii) one of the authorized representatives of the Company as required under Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules; and
the authorized representative for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company under the Companies Ordinance and Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules upon Mr. Tsui's resignation as Company Secretary and Authorized Representatives of the Company. Mr. Chan graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a bachelor's degree in accounting and he is a professional member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chan joined the Group in June 2011 as the finance manager. Prior to joining the Group, he was a manager of an international firm of certified public accountants.
The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Tsui for his contributions to the Company during his tenure as executive Director, chief financial officer, Company Secretary and Authorized Representatives of the Company.
