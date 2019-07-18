Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF THE RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHAIRMAN OF THE RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") announces that, due to reaching statutory retirement age, Mr. Ci Yaping resigned as an executive director, the vice president and the chairman of the Risk Management Committee (the "Committee Chairman") of the Bank on July 18, 2019. His resignation will take immediate effect.

Mr. Ci Yaping has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Bank or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board wishes to express its appreciation for Mr. Ci Yaping's contribution during his tenure of office.

The Risk Management Committee will convene a meeting to elect the Committee Chairman and seek for the Board's approval as soon as reasonably practicable. The Bank will make further announcement(s) in due course. To ensure the normal operation of the Risk Management Committee, Mr. Wu Xuemin will temporarily perform the duties of the Committee Chairman before the appointment of the new Committee Chairman.

