Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PROPOSED ELECTION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6117)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

PROPOSED ELECTION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Rizhao Port Jurong Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that Mr. Lau Wai Leung Anders ("Mr. Lau") has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director due to his personal commitments, and will also cease to serve as the chairman of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") and a member of the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") of the Company, with effect from 18 September 2019.

Mr. Lau confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation which need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders").

Following the resignation of Mr. Lau as an independent non-executive Director, the Board will be comprised of one executive Director, five non-executive Directors and two independent non-executive Directors. As a result, (i) the number of independent non-executive Directors will be reduced to two which is below the minimum number set out in Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"); (ii) the Board will be lacking at least one independent non-executive Director with appropriate professional qualifications or accounting or related financial management expertise under Rule 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules; (iii) the chairman of the Audit Committee will fall vacant and the composition of the Audit Committee will fall below the requirements under Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules; and (iv) the composition of the Nomination Committee will deviate from the requirements under code provision A.5.1 of the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules (the "CG Code").