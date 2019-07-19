Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Fusen Pharmaceutical Company Limited

福 森 藥 業 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(the ''Company'')

(Stock Code: 1652)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (''Directors'') of the Company (the ''Board'') hereby announces that, Mr. Wang Jianhang (''Mr. Wang'') has resigned as non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 19 July 2019 due to his other business commitments.

Mr. Wang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matter with respect to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wang for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

Fusen Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Cao Changcheng

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Cao Changcheng (Chairman), Mr. Hou Taisheng, Mr. Chi Yongsheng, Ms. Meng Qingfen and Mr. Cao Dudu as executive Directors; and Mr. Sze Wing Chun, Mr. Lee Kwok Tung Louis and Mr. Ho Ka Chun as independent non-executive Directors.