HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

07/18/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

河 南 金 馬 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6885)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Wang Zhiming has tendered his resignation as a non- executive Director with immediate effect from the conclusion of the EGM. The Board proposes to appoint Ms. Ye Ting as a non-executive Director, subject to the approval by the Shareholders of the Company, for a term commencing immediately after the conclusion of the EGM and until the expiration of the term of the current session of the Board.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that due to changes in work arrangements, Mr. Wang Zhiming has tendered his resignation as a non-executive Director with immediate effect from the conclusion of the forthcoming extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM").

Mr. Wang Zhiming has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wang Zhiming for his valuable contributions to the Company during his term of service.

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

In order to fill up the vacancy of the resigning non-executive Director, the Board proposes to appoint Ms. Ye Ting as a non-executive Director, subject to the approval by the Shareholders, for a term commencing immediately after the conclusion of the EGM and until the expiration of the term of the current session of the Board.

1

The biographical details of Ms. Ye Ting who stand for election as a non-executive Director at the EGM are set out below:

Ms. Ye Ting (葉婷), aged 32, joined the Jiangxi PXSteel Group (being Jiangxi PXSteel Industrial Co. Ltd. ("Jiangxi PXSteel") and its subsidiaries) since July 2009 and served in various

positions, including as a chemical analyst of the quality assurance department and the manager of Administrations Office of九江萍鋼鋼鐵有限公司(Jiujiang Ping Gang Steel Co., Ltd.*, the

coal-coking company of Jiangxi PXSteel). Since October 2018, she has been serving as the Deputy Manager in Administrations Office of 萍鄉萍鋼安源鋼鐵有限公司(Ping Xiang Ping Gang Anyuan

Steel Co., Ltd.*), a subsidiary of Jiangxi PXSteel.

Ms. Ye graduated from九江學院(Jiujiang University) in July 2007 specialising in tourism and aviation services.

If the proposed appointment of Ms. Ye Ting as the non-executive Director of the Company is approved at the EGM, the Company will enter into a service contract with Ms. Ye as soon as possible. Ms. Ye Ting will not receive any remuneration from the Company for her role as a non-executive Director.

Save as disclosed above, as of the date of this announcement, Ms. Ye confirmed that (i) she has not held any directorship in any public companies the securities of which were listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (ii) she does not have any relationship with any other Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Group; (iii) she has not taken any other major positions in the Group; and (iv) she does not have any interests in the shares of the Group within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed herein, there is no other matter relating to the election of Ms. Ye Ting that will need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.

A notice convening the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders in due course pursuant to the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited

Yiu Chiu Fai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. YIU Chiu Fai, Mr. WANG Mingzhong and Mr. LI Tianxi; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. HU Xiayu, Mr. QIU Quanshan and Mr. WANG Zhiming; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Wenhua, Mr. LIU Yuhui and Mr. WU Tak Lung.

2

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 11:44:09 UTC
