Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The biographical details of Ms. Ye Ting who stand for election as a non-executive Director at the EGM are set out below:
Ms. Ye Ting (葉婷), aged 32, joined the Jiangxi PXSteel Group (being Jiangxi PXSteel Industrial Co. Ltd. ("Jiangxi PXSteel") and its subsidiaries) since July 2009 and served in various
positions, including as a chemical analyst of the quality assurance department and the manager of Administrations Office of九江萍鋼鋼鐵有限公司(Jiujiang Ping Gang Steel Co., Ltd.*, the
coal-coking company of Jiangxi PXSteel). Since October 2018, she has been serving as the Deputy Manager in Administrations Office of 萍鄉萍鋼安源鋼鐵有限公司(Ping Xiang Ping Gang Anyuan
Steel Co., Ltd.*), a subsidiary of Jiangxi PXSteel.
Ms. Ye graduated from九江學院(Jiujiang University) in July 2007 specialising in tourism and aviation services.
If the proposed appointment of Ms. Ye Ting as the non-executive Director of the Company is approved at the EGM, the Company will enter into a service contract with Ms. Ye as soon as possible. Ms. Ye Ting will not receive any remuneration from the Company for her role as a non-executive Director.
Save as disclosed above, as of the date of this announcement, Ms. Ye confirmed that (i) she has not held any directorship in any public companies the securities of which were listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years; (ii) she does not have any relationship with any other Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Group; (iii) she has not taken any other major positions in the Group; and (iv) she does not have any interests in the shares of the Group within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Save as disclosed herein, there is no other matter relating to the election of Ms. Ye Ting that will need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules.
A notice convening the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders in due course pursuant to the Listing Rules.
By order of the Board
Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited
Yiu Chiu Fai
Chairman
Hong Kong, 18 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. YIU Chiu Fai, Mr. WANG Mingzhong and Mr. LI Tianxi; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. HU Xiayu, Mr. QIU Quanshan and Mr. WANG Zhiming; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. ZHENG Wenhua, Mr. LIU Yuhui and Mr. WU Tak Lung.