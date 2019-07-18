Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

河 南 金 馬 能 源 股 份 有 限 公 司

HENAN JINMA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6885)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Wang Zhiming has tendered his resignation as a non- executive Director with immediate effect from the conclusion of the EGM. The Board proposes to appoint Ms. Ye Ting as a non-executive Director, subject to the approval by the Shareholders of the Company, for a term commencing immediately after the conclusion of the EGM and until the expiration of the term of the current session of the Board.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Henan Jinma Energy Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that due to changes in work arrangements, Mr. Wang Zhiming has tendered his resignation as a non-executive Director with immediate effect from the conclusion of the forthcoming extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM").

Mr. Wang Zhiming has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wang Zhiming for his valuable contributions to the Company during his term of service.

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

In order to fill up the vacancy of the resigning non-executive Director, the Board proposes to appoint Ms. Ye Ting as a non-executive Director, subject to the approval by the Shareholders, for a term commencing immediately after the conclusion of the EGM and until the expiration of the term of the current session of the Board.