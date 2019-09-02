Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Health Group Limited

中國衛生集團有限公司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as CHG HS Limited)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 673)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of China Health Group Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 2 September 2019, Mr. Wang Yuexiang ("Mr. Wang") and Mr. Qiu Peiyuan ("Mr. Qiu") have resigned as non-executive Directors of the Company due to their other personal pursuits and business commitments. Mr. Qiu has been appointed as a senior consultant of the Company following his resignation as a non-executive Director. Mr. Wang will not offer himself for re-election at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 3 September 2019 (the "AGM").

Mr. Wang & Mr. Qiu have confirmed that they have no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to their resignation which should be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The notice of the AGM sent under the circular of the Company dated 31 July 2019 contains a motion to re-elect Mr. Wang as a director of the Company. Shareholders may wish to note that at the AGM, the chairman is likely to propose not to move such motion.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wang & Mr. Qiu for their valuable contribution to the Company during their tenure of office.