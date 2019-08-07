Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ZHESHANG BANK CO., LTD.

浙 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint-stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2016)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4610)

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") hereby announces that, on August 7, 2019, Mr. Huang Haibo resigned from his position as a shareholder representative supervisor of the Bank due to other work commitments with immediate effect.

Mr. Huang Haibo has confirmed with the Bank that he has no disagreement with the supervisory committee of the Bank and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Bank would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Huang Haibo for his contributions and support to the Bank during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd.

Shen Renkang

Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC

August 7, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Bank are Mr. Shen Renkang, Mr. Xu Renyan and Ms. Zhang Luyun; the non-executive directors are Mr. Huang Zhiming, Mr. Wei Dongliang, Ms. Gao Qinhong, Mr. Hu Tiangao, Mr. Zhu Weiming, Ms. Lou Ting and Mr. Xia Yongchao; the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Tong Benli, Mr. Yuan Fang, Mr. Dai Deming, Mr. Liu Pak Wai, Mr. Zheng Jindu, Mr. Zhou Zhifang and Mr. Wang Guocai.