Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR AND APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

(Incorporated in the People's Republic of China as a joint stock limited liability company)

(Stock Code: 2883)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR AND APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

The Company announces that Mr. Li Zhi has resigned as a supervisor of the Company with effect from 30 July 2019, and that Mr. Zhao Bi has been appointed as a supervisor of the Company with effect from 30 July 2019.

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

The supervisory committee (the "Supervisory Committee") of China Oilfield Services Limited (the "Company" or "COSL") announces that Mr. Li Zhi has resigned as a supervisor of the Company with effect from 30 July 2019 due to expiry of his term of appointment.

Mr. Li Zhi has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Supervisory Committee and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Company regarding his resignation.

The Company wishes to express its appreciation to Mr. Li Zhi for his contribution to the Company during his tenure as a supervisor of the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Zhao Bi has been elected as the employee supervisor of the Company at the employee representatives meeting held on 30 July 2019. The appointment is effective from 30 July 2019.

Mr. Zhao Bi ("Mr. Zhao"), aged 38, born in June 1981, is now acting as Deputy General Manager of HR department of COSL. Mr. Zhao Bi graduated from human resources major of Yangtze University with bachelor degree. From July 2003, he served at the position of Driller and Assistant Well Workover