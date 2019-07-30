Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR AND APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

07/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no

responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or

completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in

reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the People's Republic of China as a joint stock limited liability company)

(Stock Code: 2883)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR AND APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

The Company announces that Mr. Li Zhi has resigned as a supervisor of the Company with effect from 30 July 2019, and that Mr. Zhao Bi has been appointed as a supervisor of the Company with effect from 30 July 2019.

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

The supervisory committee (the "Supervisory Committee") of China Oilfield Services Limited (the "Company" or "COSL") announces that Mr. Li Zhi has resigned as a supervisor of the Company with effect from 30 July 2019 due to expiry of his term of appointment.

Mr. Li Zhi has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Supervisory Committee and there is no matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Company regarding his resignation.

The Company wishes to express its appreciation to Mr. Li Zhi for his contribution to the Company during his tenure as a supervisor of the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF SUPERVISOR

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Zhao Bi has been elected as the employee supervisor of the Company at the employee representatives meeting held on 30 July 2019. The appointment is effective from 30 July 2019.

Mr. Zhao Bi ("Mr. Zhao"), aged 38, born in June 1981, is now acting as Deputy General Manager of HR department of COSL. Mr. Zhao Bi graduated from human resources major of Yangtze University with bachelor degree. From July 2003, he served at the position of Driller and Assistant Well Workover

1

supervisor at COSL IPM Division SZ36-1/QK17-2 project team. From December 2004 to January 2014, he served at the position of salary management, human resource salary allocation and C&B Officer of HR department of COSL Drilling Division. He was the manager of CAIM of Drilling Division from January 2014 to January 2017. From January 2017 to November 2017, he has temporarily acted as the deputy general manager of Human Resources department of COSL and has taken charge of the Human Resources department. Since November 2017, he has been the deputy general manager of Human Resources department of COSL.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Zhao has not held any directorship in other listed companies in the past three years.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Zhao has no relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhao does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong). Mr. Zhao has not entered into a supervisor's service contract with the Company but is subject to rotation in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Zhao will not receive any emolument in respect of his appointment as a supervisor of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and the Company is not aware of any other matters that need to be brought to attention of its shareholders.

By Order of the Board

China Oilfield Services Limited

Jiang Ping

Company Secretary

30 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Qi Meisheng (Chairman) and Cao Shujie; the non-executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Meng Jun and Zhang Wukui; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Law Hong Ping,

Lawrence, Fong Chung, Mark and Wong Kwai Huen, Albert.

2

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 12:44:07 UTC
