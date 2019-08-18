Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海復旦微電子集團股份有限公司

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1385)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS

Half-year ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 REVENUE 2 639,151 671,586 Cost of sales (397,932) (388,792) Gross profit 241,219 282,794 Other income and gains 2 47,180 82,588 Selling and distribution costs (39,715) (37,533) Administrative expenses (48,134) (52,028) Impairment losses on financial assets (2,809) - Other expenses (286,049) (172,410) (LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX 4 (88,308) 103,411 Income tax expense 5 (3,255) (9,822) (LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD (91,563) 93,589 (Loss)/profit attributable to: (97,311) Owners of the parent 86,142 Non-controlling interests 5,748 7,447 (91,563) 93,589

(LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT