Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
0
08/18/2019 | 08:32pm EDT
上海復旦微電子集團股份有限公司
Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited*
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 1385)
RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS
Half-year ended 30 June
2019
2018
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
REVENUE
2
639,151
671,586
Cost of sales
(397,932)
(388,792)
Gross profit
241,219
282,794
Other income and gains
2
47,180
82,588
Selling and distribution costs
(39,715)
(37,533)
Administrative expenses
(48,134)
(52,028)
Impairment losses on financial assets
(2,809)
-
Other expenses
(286,049)
(172,410)
(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX
4
(88,308)
103,411
Income tax expense
5
(3,255)
(9,822)
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
(91,563)
93,589
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
(97,311)
Owners of the parent
86,142
Non-controlling interests
5,748
7,447
(91,563)
93,589
(LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
Basic and diluted
(14.01) cents
- For (loss)/profit for the period
6
13.07cents
1
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Half-year ended 30 June
20192018
RMB'000RMB'000
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
(91,563)
93,589
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
82
266
Other comprehensive income that will not be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:
Changes in fair value of equity investments designated
at fair value through other comprehensive income
2,233
-
Other comprehensive income for the period, net after tax
2,315
266
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/ INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD
(89,248)
93,855
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(94,996)
86,408
Non-controlling interests
5,748
7,447
(89,248)
93,855
2
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 June 2019
31 December 2018
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Notes
RMB'000
RMB'000
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
7
414,156
395,163
Prepayments for equipment
1,678
8,946
Intangible assets
8
166,903
191,068
Investments in an associate
2,718
3,000
Equity investments designated at fair value
through other comprehensive income
30,708
28,475
Financial assets at fair value through profit
and loss
1,375
1,373
Deferred tax assets
6,374
6,249
Total non-current assets
623,912
634,274
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
697,473
606,048
Trade and bills receivables
9
584,148
562,491
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
48,628
37,367
Tax recoverable
13,675
11,264
Cash and bank balances
13
470,383
695,350
Total current assets
1,814,307
1,912,520
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and bills payables
10
151,529
147,317
Other payables, accruals and deferred income
257,260
267,895
Tax payable
2,523
1,944
Total current liabilities
411,312
417,156
NET CURRENT ASSETS
1,402,995
1,495,364
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITES
2,026,907
2,129,638
NON-CURRENT LIABILITES
Lease liabilities
1,638
-
Deferred income
13,689
20,070
Deferred tax liabilities
2,128
2,128
Total non-current liabilities
17,455
22,198
NET ASSETS
2,009,452
2,107,440
EQUITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Issued capital
69,450
69,450
Reserves
1,778,814
1,873,156
1,848,264
1,942,606
Non-controlling interests
161,188
164,834
TOTAL EQUITY
2,009,452
2,107,440
3
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Attributable to owners of the parent
Available
for sale
investment
Issued
Statutory
revaluation/
Exchange
Non-
share
Share
surplus
Fair value
fluctuatio
Other
Retained
controlling
Total
capital
premium
reserve
reserve
n reserve
reserves
profits
Total
interests
equity
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
At 1 January 2019
69,450
545,756
52,003
10,643
(1,613)
14,743
1,251,624
1,942,606
164,834
2,107,440
(Loss)/profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(97,311)
(97,311)
5,748
(91,563)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
for the period:
Change in fair value of equity
investments at fair value through
comprehensive income, net of
tax
-
-
-
2,233
-
-
-
2,233
-
2,233
Exchange differences on
translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
82
-
-
82
-
82
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
for the period
-
-
-
2,233
82
-
(97,311)
(94,996)
5,748
(89,248)
Equity-settledshare-based expenses
-
654
-
-
-
-
-
654
-
654
Dividends paid to non-controlling
shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(9,394)
(9,394)
At 30 June 2019
69,450
546,410
*
52,003
*
12,876
*
(1,531) *
14,743 * 1,154,313 * 1,848,264
161,188
2,009,452
At 1 January 2018
65,933
348,489
49,472
-
(3,101)
14,743
1,141,506
1,617,042
154,234
1,771,276
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
86,142
86,142
7,447
93,589
Exchange differences on
translation of foreign operations
-
-
-
-
266
-
-
266
-
266
Total comprehensive income
for the period
-
-
-
-
266
-
86,142
86,408
7,447
93,855
At 30 June 2018
65,933
348,489
*
49,472
*
-
(2,835) *
14,743
* 1,227,648 *
1,703,450
161,681
1,865,131
These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves of RMB1,778,814,000 (31 December 2018: RMB1,873,156,000) in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position.
4
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Half-year ended 30 June
2019
2018
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
Net cash flows (used in)/generated from
operating activities
(161,146)
42,088
Net cash flows generated from investing activities
98,013
21,433
Net cash flows from financing activities
-
-
(DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND
CASH EQUIVALENTS
(63,133)
63,521
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
304,878
310,193
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net
4,715
266
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
AT END OF PERIOD
246,460
373,980
ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH
AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Cash on hand and demand deposits
13
182,599
301,959
Non-pledged time deposits
13
287,784
311,143
Cash and bank balances as stated in the condensed
consolidated statement of financial position
13
470,383
613,102
Time deposits with original maturity of over
three months when acquired
13
(223,923)
(239,122)
Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the unaudited
condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
246,460
373,980
5
