HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/18/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

08/18/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

上海復旦微電子集團股份有限公司

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1385)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS

Half-year ended 30 June

2019

2018

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

REVENUE

2

639,151

671,586

Cost of sales

(397,932)

(388,792)

Gross profit

241,219

282,794

Other income and gains

2

47,180

82,588

Selling and distribution costs

(39,715)

(37,533)

Administrative expenses

(48,134)

(52,028)

Impairment losses on financial assets

(2,809)

-

Other expenses

(286,049)

(172,410)

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE TAX

4

(88,308)

103,411

Income tax expense

5

(3,255)

(9,822)

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

(91,563)

93,589

(Loss)/profit attributable to:

(97,311)

Owners of the parent

86,142

Non-controlling interests

5,748

7,447

(91,563)

93,589

(LOSS)/EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT

Basic and diluted

(14.01) cents

- For (loss)/profit for the period

6

13.07cents

1

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Half-year ended 30 June

20192018

RMB'000RMB'000

(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

(91,563)

93,589

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

82

266

Other comprehensive income that will not be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods:

Changes in fair value of equity investments designated

at fair value through other comprehensive income

2,233

-

Other comprehensive income for the period, net after tax

2,315

266

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/ INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD

(89,248)

93,855

Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(94,996)

86,408

Non-controlling interests

5,748

7,447

(89,248)

93,855

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June 2019

31 December 2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

7

414,156

395,163

Prepayments for equipment

1,678

8,946

Intangible assets

8

166,903

191,068

Investments in an associate

2,718

3,000

Equity investments designated at fair value

through other comprehensive income

30,708

28,475

Financial assets at fair value through profit

and loss

1,375

1,373

Deferred tax assets

6,374

6,249

Total non-current assets

623,912

634,274

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

697,473

606,048

Trade and bills receivables

9

584,148

562,491

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

48,628

37,367

Tax recoverable

13,675

11,264

Cash and bank balances

13

470,383

695,350

Total current assets

1,814,307

1,912,520

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and bills payables

10

151,529

147,317

Other payables, accruals and deferred income

257,260

267,895

Tax payable

2,523

1,944

Total current liabilities

411,312

417,156

NET CURRENT ASSETS

1,402,995

1,495,364

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITES

2,026,907

2,129,638

NON-CURRENT LIABILITES

Lease liabilities

1,638

-

Deferred income

13,689

20,070

Deferred tax liabilities

2,128

2,128

Total non-current liabilities

17,455

22,198

NET ASSETS

2,009,452

2,107,440

EQUITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Issued capital

69,450

69,450

Reserves

1,778,814

1,873,156

1,848,264

1,942,606

Non-controlling interests

161,188

164,834

TOTAL EQUITY

2,009,452

2,107,440

3

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Attributable to owners of the parent

Available

for sale

investment

Issued

Statutory

revaluation/

Exchange

Non-

share

Share

surplus

Fair value

fluctuatio

Other

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

premium

reserve

reserve

n reserve

reserves

profits

Total

interests

equity

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

At 1 January 2019

69,450

545,756

52,003

10,643

(1,613)

14,743

1,251,624

1,942,606

164,834

2,107,440

(Loss)/profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(97,311)

(97,311)

5,748

(91,563)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

for the period:

Change in fair value of equity

investments at fair value through

comprehensive income, net of

tax

-

-

-

2,233

-

-

-

2,233

-

2,233

Exchange differences on

translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

82

-

-

82

-

82

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

for the period

-

-

-

2,233

82

-

(97,311)

(94,996)

5,748

(89,248)

Equity-settledshare-based expenses

-

654

-

-

-

-

-

654

-

654

Dividends paid to non-controlling

shareholders

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(9,394)

(9,394)

At 30 June 2019

69,450

546,410

*

52,003

*

12,876

*

(1,531) *

14,743 * 1,154,313 * 1,848,264

161,188

2,009,452

At 1 January 2018

65,933

348,489

49,472

-

(3,101)

14,743

1,141,506

1,617,042

154,234

1,771,276

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

86,142

86,142

7,447

93,589

Exchange differences on

translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

266

-

-

266

-

266

Total comprehensive income

for the period

-

-

-

-

266

-

86,142

86,408

7,447

93,855

At 30 June 2018

65,933

348,489

*

49,472

*

-

(2,835) *

14,743

* 1,227,648 *

1,703,450

161,681

1,865,131

  • These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves of RMB1,778,814,000 (31 December 2018: RMB1,873,156,000) in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position.

4

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Half-year ended 30 June

2019

2018

Note

RMB'000

RMB'000

Net cash flows (used in)/generated from

operating activities

(161,146)

42,088

Net cash flows generated from investing activities

98,013

21,433

Net cash flows from financing activities

-

-

(DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND

CASH EQUIVALENTS

(63,133)

63,521

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

304,878

310,193

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes, net

4,715

266

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

AT END OF PERIOD

246,460

373,980

ANALYSIS OF BALANCES OF CASH

AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Cash on hand and demand deposits

13

182,599

301,959

Non-pledged time deposits

13

287,784

311,143

Cash and bank balances as stated in the condensed

consolidated statement of financial position

13

470,383

613,102

Time deposits with original maturity of over

three months when acquired

13

(223,923)

(239,122)

Cash and cash equivalents as stated in the unaudited

condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

246,460

373,980

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 00:31:06 UTC
