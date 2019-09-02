Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

09/02/2019 | 12:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEGEND STRATEGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

朸 濬 國際 集 團 控股 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1355)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS

PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the period ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Results"). This announcement contains the full text of the interim report of the Company for the period ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Report") and the contents were prepared in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Interim Results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board. This announcement is published on the websites of the Company (www.legend-strategy.com) and the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk). The Interim Report will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company and will also be made available at the abovementioned websites in due course.

By Order of the Board

Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Company Limited

Yuan Fuer

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises the following directors:

Executive director:

Mr. Ye Shusheng

Non-executive director:

Mr. Yuan Fuer (Chairman)

Mr. Hu Xinglong

Independent non-executive directors:

Mr. Wu Jilin

Mr. Du Hongwei

Ms. Li Zhou

- 2 -

CONTENTS

目錄

2

5

18

20

CORPORATE INFORMATION

公司資料

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION

管理層討論及分析

AND ANALYSIS

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT

獨立審閱報告

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

簡明綜合損益及

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

其他全面收入表

AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME

22

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

簡明綜合財務狀況表

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL

POSITION

24

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

簡明綜合權益變動表

STATEMENT OF CHANGES

IN EQUITY

25

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

簡明綜合現金流量表

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

26

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED

簡明財務報表附註

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Corporate Information 公司資料

DIRECTORS

董事

Executive Director

執行董事

Mr. Ye Shusheng

叶樹生先生

Non-executive Directors

非執行董事

Mr. Yuan Fuer (Chairman)

袁富兒先生（主席）

Mr. Hu Xinglong

胡性龍先生

Independent Non-executive Directors

獨立非執行董事

Mr. Wu Jilin

吳吉林先生

Mr. Du Hongwei

杜宏偉先生

Ms. Li Zhou

李舟女士

COMPANY SECRETARY

公司秘書

Mr. Chung Tin Yan

鍾天昕先生

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

授權代表

Mr. Ye Shusheng

叶樹生先生

Mr. Chung Tin Yan

鍾天昕先生

AUDIT COMMITTEE

審核委員會

Mr. Wu Jilin (Chairman)

吳吉林先生（主席）

Mr. Du Hongwei

杜宏偉先生

Ms. Li Zhou

李舟女士

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

提名委員會

Ms. Li Zhou (Chairman)

李舟女士（主席）

Mr. Wu Jilin

吳吉林先生

Mr. Du Hongwei

杜宏偉先生

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

薪酬委員會

Mr. Du Hongwei (Chairman)

杜宏偉先生（主席）

Mr. Wu Jilin

吳吉林先生

Ms. Li Zhou

李舟女士

2

Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Company Limited

朸濬國際集團控股有限公司

Corporate Information 公司資料

PRINCIPAL BANKERS

主要往來銀行

The People's Republic of China

中華人民共和國

Industrial Bank Co. Ltd.

興業銀行股份有限公司

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

中國農業銀行股份有限公司

Hong Kong

香港

Hang Seng Bank Limited

恒生銀行有限公司

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

中國銀行（香港）有限公司

AUDITORS

核數師

ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited

中匯安達會計師事務所有限公司

LEGAL ADVISERS AS TO HONG KONG LAW

就香港法律之法律顧問

Chiu & Partners

趙不渝 馬國強律師事務所

REGISTERED OFFICE

註冊辦事處

Cricket Square

Cricket Square

Hutchins Drive

Hutchins Drive

P.O. Box 2681

P.O. Box 2681

Grand Cayman

Grand Cayman

KY1-1111

KY1-1111

Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands

HEADQUARTERS AND PRINCIPAL PLACE

總部及香港主要營業地點

OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Suite 1705, 17/F

香港

World-Wide House

中環

19 Des Voeux Road Central

德輔道中 19

Central

環球大廈

Hong Kong

17 1705

Interim Report 2019

3

二零一九年中期報告

