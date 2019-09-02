Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEGEND STRATEGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

朸 濬 國際 集 團 控股 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1355)

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS

PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the period ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Results"). This announcement contains the full text of the interim report of the Company for the period ended 30 June 2019 (the "Interim Report") and the contents were prepared in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Interim Results have been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board. This announcement is published on the websites of the Company (www.legend-strategy.com) and the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk). The Interim Report will be despatched to the shareholders of the Company and will also be made available at the abovementioned websites in due course.

By Order of the Board

Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Company Limited

Yuan Fuer

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019