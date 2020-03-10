Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF ONE RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO EXISTING SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT HK$0.65 PER RIGHTS SHARE ON A NON-UNDERWRITTEN BASIS AND ADJUSTMENT TO THE OUTSTANDING SHARE OPTIONS AS A RESULT OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE AND ADJUSTMENT TO THE OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE NOTES AS A RESULT OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

Based on the subscription results, 56,555,540 Untaken Shares, representing approximately 59.82% of the total number of Rights Shares available for subscription under the Rights Issue, were subject to the Placing Arrangement.

The Board announces that as at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 6 March 2020, being the latest time of placing of the Untaken Shares by the Bookrunner, the Bookrunner did not procure any subscribers to subscribe for the Untaken Shares. Accordingly, there is no Net Gain available to be distributed to the No Action Shareholders and Excluded Shareholders under the Placing Arrangement and the Compensatory Arrangement.

As the Rights Issue is carried out on a non-underwritten basis, the remaining 56,555,540 Untaken Shares remain not placed after the completion of the Placing Arrangement are not issued by the Company and the size of the Rights Issue is reduced accordingly.

Accordingly, the gross proceeds raised from the Rights Issue are approximately HK$24.7 million. The net proceeds, after deduction of all relevant expenses incidental to the Rights Issue of approximately HK$1.2 million, are estimated to be approximately HK$23.5 million. The Company intends to apply approximately HK$23.5 million of net proceeds from the Rights Issue for general working capital and the development of the Maritime Project as disclosed in the Prospectus with the amount allocated to each of them reduced on a pro rata basis, as compared to the amount which would have been allocated to them had the Rights Issue been fully subscribed.

EFFECT OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief after having made all reasonable enquiries, the following table sets out the shareholding structure of the Company (i) immediately before the completion of the Rights Issue; and (ii) immediately after the completion of the Rights Issue:

(i) Immediately before (ii) Immediately after completion completion of the Rights Issue of the Rights Issue Number of Approx. % Number of Approx. % Shares Shares Chi Capital 39,003,500 20.63 58,505,250 25.77 Public Shareholders 150,076,470 79.37 168,559,148 74.23 Total 189,079,970 100.00 227,064,398 100.00

DESPATCH OF SHARE CERTIFICATES FOR RIGHTS SHARES

The share certificates for the fully-paid Rights Shares are expected to be despatched on or before Wednesday, 11 March 2020 to the registered address of those entitled thereto, by ordinary post, at their own risk.

COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN THE RIGHTS SHARES

Dealings in the fully-paid Rights Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 12 March 2020.