Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESUMPTION OF TRADING

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

昌 興 國 際 控 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') dated 2 July 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to, among others, delay in publication of the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the ''2019 Annual Results''). Unless the context indicates otherwise, capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as that ascribed to them in the Announcement.

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') was suspended with effect from

00 a.m. on 2 July 2019 pending the release of the 2019 Annual Results. As the 2019 Annual Results have now been published, application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company with effect from

00 a.m. on 19 July 2019.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Xie Qiangming (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Nie Qiaoming and Mr. Ma Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Kai Nang, Mr. Zhao Gen and Mr. Guan Guisen.