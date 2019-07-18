Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RESUMPTION OF TRADING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PROSPERITY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS (H.K.) LIMITED

興 國 際 股（ 香 港 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 803)

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcement of Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited (the ''Company'') dated 2 July 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to, among others, delay in publication of the annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019 (the ''2019 Annual Results''). Unless the context indicates otherwise, capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as that ascribed to them in the Announcement.

RESUMPTION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') was suspended with effect from

  1. 00 a.m. on 2 July 2019 pending the release of the 2019 Annual Results. As the 2019 Annual Results have now been published, application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the resumption of trading in the shares of the Company with effect from
  1. 00 a.m. on 19 July 2019.

By order of the Board

Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited

Wong Ben Koon

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Ben Koon (Chairman), Ms. Gloria Wong, Mr. Xie Qiangming (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Nie Qiaoming and Mr. Ma Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Kai Nang, Mr. Zhao Gen and Mr. Guan Guisen.

  • for identification purpose only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 22:49:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed issuance of senior notes
PU
07:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Next Day Disclosure Return - (Equity issuer -..
PU
07:25pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issuance of us$260 million 12.00% senior note..
PU
06:50pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed rights issue of 239,817,900 rights s..
PU
06:50pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resumption of trading
PU
06:50pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction in relation to the d..
PU
06:50pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Issuance of us$320,000,000 5.5% senior notes ..
PU
06:50pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Final results announcement for the year ended..
PU
11:25aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Connected transaction - additional capital co..
PU
11:25aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major transaction - additional capital contri..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 293 M
EBIT 2019 12 166 M
Net income 2019 10 444 M
Finance 2019 13 766 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 32,9x
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
EV / Sales2019 19,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,7x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 299,23  HKD
Last Close Price 273,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED19.16%43 945
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.70%51 267
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG21.06%26 147
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE42.25%25 044
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 478
NASDAQ26.63%17 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About