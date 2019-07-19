Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RETIREMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

0
07/19/2019 | 11:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RETIREMENT OF

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors of 麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Guo Guoqing ("Mr. Guo") retired as an independent non-executive director of the Company due to the expiration of his 6-year term of office as a director, and ceased to be a member of the audit committee, the chairman of the remuneration and assessment committee, and a member of the nomination committee of the Company following his retirement, with effect from 19 July 2019. Mr. Guo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is nothing relating to his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention to the shareholders of the Company.

According to Article 149 of the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"), the Board shall comprise 11 directors. Following the retirement of Mr. Guo, the Board comprises ten directors, namely three executive directors, three non-executive directors and four independent non-executive directors; as a result, the number of directors fell below the minimum number required under the Articles of Association. The Board is endeavouring to identify suitable candidate to fill the vacancy as soon as reasonably practicable to meet the relevant requirements under the Articles of Association.

Following the retirement of Mr. Guo, the Company will fail to comply with the relevant requirements under Rule 3.21 and Rule 3.25 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), Code Provision A.5.1 of the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules, and terms of reference of the audit committee, terms of reference of the remuneration and assessment committee and terms of reference of the nomination committee of the Company.

According to Rule 3.23 and Rule 3.27 of the Listing Rules, the Board is endeavouring to identify suitable candidate to fill the vacancy as soon as reasonably practicable and in any event within 3 months from failing to meet the relevant requirement under the Listing Rules, i.e. on or before 18 October 2019. The Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Guo for his valuable contribution to the Company during the tenure of his office.

By order of the Board

麗珠醫藥集團股份有限公司

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. *

Yang Liang

Company Secretary

Zhuhai, China

19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Tang Yanggang (President), Mr. Xu Guoxiang (Vice Chairman and Vice President), and Mr. Fu Daotian (Vice President); the Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhu Baoguo (Chairman), Mr. Tao Desheng (Vice Chairman) and Mr. Qiu Qingfeng; and the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Xu Yanjun, Mr. Wang Xiaojun, Mr. Zheng Zhihua and Mr. Xie Yun.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 15:04:08 UTC
