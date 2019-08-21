Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REVIEW REQUEST ON DECISION ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 01:13am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUGUINIAO CO., LTD.

富貴鳥股份有限公司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1819)

REVIEW REQUEST ON DECISION ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

This announcement is made by Fuguiniao Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 31 August 2016 in relation to, among others, the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the Stock Exchange; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 18 May 2017 in relation to the conditions for resumption of trading of the Shares imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange; (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 4 July 2018 in relation to the modified conditions for resumption of trading of Shares imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange; (iv) announcement of the Company dated 4 July 2018 in relation to the amendments to the delisting framework under the Listing Rules; (v) announcements of the Company dated 31 July 2018, 10 September 2018, 31 October 2018, 9 November 2018, 31 January 2019, 30 April 2019 and 31 July 2019 in relation to the update on development of suspension of trading; and (vi) announcement of the Company dated 12 August 2019 relating to the decision of the Listing Committee on the cancellation of listing (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company has made a request pursuant to Rule 2B.06(2) of the Listing Rules on 20 August 2019 to the Listing Review Committee for a review of the Decision on Cancellation of Listing. The Company will take appropriate steps to fulfill the resumption conditions.

Further announcements will be issued by the Company as and when appropriate.

- 1 -

Shareholders of the Company who have any queries about the implications of the cancellation of listing of the Shares are advised to obtain appropriate professional advice.

By order of the Board

Fuguiniao Co., Ltd.

Lam Wo Ping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lam Wo Ping, Mr. Lam Wing Ho and Mr. Xu Yukun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Zhiqiang and Mr. Cheung Ming Hung.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 05:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 interim results announcement
PU
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Review request on decision on cancellation of..
PU
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of 2019 Interim Results
PU
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Joint announcement - proposed privatization o..
PU
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results for the six months ended 30th..
PU
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results announcement for the six mont..
PU
01:13aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll results of the special general meeting h..
PU
08/20HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Profit alert update to the interim results fo..
PU
08/20HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Transaction in own shares
PU
08/20HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of results for the second quarte..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,78%
P/E ratio 2019 32,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,3x
EV / Sales2019 15,4x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
Capitalization 317 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 252,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 34,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED10.41%40 436
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.26%52 035
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.37%29 328
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG23.34%26 405
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 113
NASDAQ21.88%16 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group