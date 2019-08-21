Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REVIEW REQUEST ON DECISION ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FUGUINIAO CO., LTD.

富貴鳥股份有限公司

(A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1819)

REVIEW REQUEST ON DECISION ON CANCELLATION OF LISTING

This announcement is made by Fuguiniao Co., Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 31 August 2016 in relation to, among others, the suspension of trading in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") on the Stock Exchange; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 18 May 2017 in relation to the conditions for resumption of trading of the Shares imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange; (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 4 July 2018 in relation to the modified conditions for resumption of trading of Shares imposed on the Company by the Stock Exchange; (iv) announcement of the Company dated 4 July 2018 in relation to the amendments to the delisting framework under the Listing Rules; (v) announcements of the Company dated 31 July 2018, 10 September 2018, 31 October 2018, 9 November 2018, 31 January 2019, 30 April 2019 and 31 July 2019 in relation to the update on development of suspension of trading; and (vi) announcement of the Company dated 12 August 2019 relating to the decision of the Listing Committee on the cancellation of listing (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company has made a request pursuant to Rule 2B.06(2) of the Listing Rules on 20 August 2019 to the Listing Review Committee for a review of the Decision on Cancellation of Listing. The Company will take appropriate steps to fulfill the resumption conditions.

Further announcements will be issued by the Company as and when appropriate.