Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REVISED FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2019 (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*

鄭州銀行股 份有限公司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Shares Stock Code: 6196)

(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4613)

REVISED FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT

THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2019

(OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

No. of H Shares to which this Form of

Proxy relates(Note 1)

No. of pledged H Shares in all H Shares held by me/us

Percentage of pledged H Shares in all

H Shares held by me/us

I/We(Note 2)

of

being the holder(s) of H Shares(Note 3) of RMB1.00 each of Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd., (the "Bank"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or (Note 4)

of

as my/our proxy(ies) to attend the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Bank to be held at Multi-Function Room, 29/F, Bank of Zhengzhou Building, 22 Shangwu Waihuan Road, Zhengdong New District, Zhengzhou, Henan Province, the PRC at 9:00 am on September 3, 2019 (Tuesday) or any adjourned meeting thereof, and to vote at such meeting in respect of the resolutions set out in the revised notice of EGM dated August 16, 2019 (Friday) as indicated below on behalf of me/us, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) thinks fit. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this form shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the EGM and H shareholders class meeting despatched by the Bank in due course.

Ordinary Resolutions For(Note 5) Against(Note 5) Abstain(Note 5)

To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the satisfaction of the criteria for Non-public Issuance of A Shares; To consider and approve the feasibility report on the use of proceeds from the Non-public Issuance of A Shares; To consider and approve the report on the use of previously raised proceeds; To consider and approve the dilution of current returns by the Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the remedial measures; To consider and approve the Shareholder return plan for the next three years (2019-2021); To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the related party transactions/ connected transactions involved in the Non-public Issuance of A Shares; and To consider and approve the execution of the conditional share subscription agreements with specific subscribers.

Special Resolutions For(Note 5) Against(Note 5) Abstain(Note 5)

8 To consider and approve the plan for the Non-public Issuance of A Shares: