Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REVISED FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2019 (OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

0
08/15/2019 | 06:57pm EDT
Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*
鄭州銀行股 份有限公司 *
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(H Shares Stock Code: 6196)
(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4613)
REVISED FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT
THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2019
(OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)
No. of H Shares to which this Form of
Proxy relates(Note 1)
No. of pledged H Shares in all H Shares held by me/us
Percentage of pledged H Shares in all
H Shares held by me/us
I/We(Note 2)
of
being the holder(s) of
H Shares(Note 3)
of
RMB1.00 each of Bank
of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd., (the "Bank"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting
or
(Note 4)
of
as my/our proxy(ies) to attend the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Bank to be held at Multi-Function Room, 29/F, Bank of Zhengzhou Building, 22 Shangwu Waihuan Road, Zhengdong New District, Zhengzhou, Henan Province, the PRC at 9:00 am on September 3, 2019 (Tuesday) or any adjourned meeting thereof, and to vote at such meeting in respect of the resolutions set out in the revised notice of EGM dated August 16, 2019 (Friday) as indicated below on behalf of me/us, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) thinks fit. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this form shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the EGM and H shareholders class meeting despatched by the Bank in due course.
Ordinary Resolutions
For(Note 5)
Against(Note 5)
Abstain(Note 5)
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the satisfaction of the criteria for Non-public Issuance of A Shares;
To consider and approve the feasibility report on the use of proceeds from the Non-public Issuance of A Shares;
To consider and approve the report on the use of previously raised proceeds;
To consider and approve the dilution of current returns by the Non-public Issuance of A Shares and the remedial measures;
To consider and approve the Shareholder return plan for the next three years (2019-2021);
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the related party transactions/ connected transactions involved in the Non-public Issuance of A Shares; and
To consider and approve the execution of the conditional share subscription agreements with specific subscribers.
Special Resolutions
For(Note 5)
Against(Note 5)
Abstain(Note 5)
8 To consider and approve the plan for the Non-public Issuance of A Shares:
Class and par value of the Shares to be issued under the Non-public Issuance;
Issuance method and time;
Target subscribers and subscription method;
Price determination date, issue price and principles for determining the issue price;
Number of A Shares to be issued;
Lock-upperiod;
Amount and use of proceeds;
The arrangement for the accumulated undistributed profits before the completion of the Non-public Issuance;
Place of listing; and
Validity period of the resolution regarding the Non-public Issuance.
Special Resolutions
For(Note 5)
Against(Note 5)
Abstain(Note 5)
9
To consider and approve the proposal for the Non-public Issuance of A Shares; and
10
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the authorization by the EGM, the
A Shareholders Class Meeting and the H Shareholders Class Meeting to the Board and its
authorized persons to deal with relevant matters involved in the Non-public Issuance of
A Shares.
Dated this
day of
2019
Signature(s)(Note 6):
Notes:
Please insert the number of H shares of the Bank registered in your name(s) to which this revised form of proxy (the "Revised EGM Proxy Form") relates. If a number is inserted, this Revised EGM Proxy Form will be deemed to relate only to those H Shares. If no number is inserted, this Revised EGM Proxy Form will be deemed to relate to all H Shares registered in your name(s) (whether alone or jointly with others).
Please insert your full name(s) and address(es) as registered in the H Share register of members of the Bank inBLOCK LETTERS.
Please insert the number of H Shares registered in your name(s).
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting of the Bank is preferred, please cross out the words "the Chairman of the meeting or" and insert the name of the proxy desired in the space provided. A Shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. Any alteration made to this Revised EGM Proxy Form must be initialled by the person who signs it.
Important: If you wish to vote for any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked "For" or insert the number of H Shares held by you. If you wish to vote against any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked "Against" or insert the number of H Shares held by you. If you wish to abstain from voting on any resolution, please put a tick in the box marked "Abstain" or insert the number of H Shares held by you. If no direction is given, your proxy shall vote at his/her own discretion. The H Shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority.
This Revised EGM Proxy Form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either executed under its common seal or under the hand of its director or attorney or other officer duly authorized. In case of joint holders, this Revised EGM Proxy Form may be signed by any of such joint holders.
To be valid, this form of proxy and, if such proxy is signed by a person on behalf of the appointer pursuant to a power of attorney or other authority, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority must be delivered to the Bank's H Share Registrar, namely Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, or by facsimile to (852) 2865 0990, not less than 24 hours before the time for holding of the EGM (i.e. by 9:00 am on September 2, 2019 (Monday) (the "Closing Time") or any adjournment thereof.
In the case of joint holders of H Shares, any one of such holders may vote at the EGM either in person or by proxy in respect of such H Shares as if he/she was solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders are present at the EGM in person or by proxy, then one of such holders whose name appears in prior sequence shall be regarded as the sole and exclusive vote on behalf of all the rest of the joint holders. For the purpose of such voting, in the register of shareholders of the Bank, Shareholder's priority shall be determined in accordance with the sequence of the joint holders as prescribed in the Bank's register of members.
Since the original proxy form of the EGM (the "Original EGM Proxy Form") sent together with the original notice of the EGM (the "Original EGM Notice") dated July 17, 2019 has been revised, this Revised EGM Proxy Form will be sent to the holders of H Shares. Any holder of H Shares who intends to appoint a proxy to attend the EGM but has not yet lodged the Original EGM Proxy Form is required to complete and return this Revised EGM Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed hereon. In such case, the Original EGM Proxy Form should not be lodged with the Bank. Any holder of H Shares who has already lodged the Original EGM Proxy Form with the Company should also complete and return this Revised EGM Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed hereon.
If a holder of H Shares has already lodged the Original EGM Proxy Form despatched by the Bank on July 17, 2019, he/she/it should note that:
if no Revised EGM Proxy Form is lodged by the holder of H Shares, the Original EGM Proxy Form will be treated as a valid proxy form lodged by the holder of H Shares if duly completed. The proxy appointed under the Original EGM Proxy Form will also be entitled to vote in accordance with the instructions previously given by the holder of H Shares or at his/her/its discretion (if no such instructions are given) on any resolution properly put to the EGM;
if this Revised EGM Proxy Form is lodged by the holder of H Shares before the Closing Time, this Revised EGM Proxy Form will be treated as a valid proxy form lodged by such holder of H Shares if duly completed, and the Original EGM Proxy Form will be revoked and superseded by this Revised EGM Proxy Form; and
if this Revised EGM Proxy Form is lodged by the holder of H Shares after the Closing Time, or if lodged before the Closing Time but is incorrectly completed, this Revised EGM Proxy Form will be deemed invalid. It will not revoke the Original EGM Proxy Form previously lodged by the holder of H Shares. The Original EGM Proxy Form will be treated as a valid proxy form if duly completed. The proxy appointed under the Original EGM Proxy Form will also be entitled to vote in accordance with the instructions previously given by the holder of H Shares or at his/her/its discretion (if no such instructions are given) on any resolution properly put to the EGM.
Completion and return of the Original EGM Proxy Form and/or this Revised EGM Proxy Form will not preclude a holder of H Shares from attending and voting in person at the EGM if he/she so wishes. In the event that he/she attends the meeting in person, his/her form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.
The Bank is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
