Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : REVISED NOTICE OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.*

鄭州銀行 股份有限公 司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Shares Stock Code: 6196)

(Preference Shares Stock Code: 4613)

REVISED NOTICE OF THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

REVISED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank") will be held at 9:00 a.m. on September 3, 2019 (Tuesday) at Multi-Function Room, 29/F, Bank of Zhengzhou Building, 22 Shangwu Waihuan Road, Zhengdong New District, Zhengzhou, Henan Province, the PRC, to consider, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS