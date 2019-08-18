Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : RIGHTS ISSUE OF 239,592,308 RIGHTS SHARES ON THE BASIS OF ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO (2) SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

08/18/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

THIS PROSPECTUS IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Prospectus or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in International Standard Resources Holdings Limited, you should at once hand the Prospectus Documents to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

A copy of each of the Prospectus Documents, together with the documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix III to this Prospectus, has been registered with the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong pursuant to Section 38D of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance. The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility for the contents of any of these documents.

Dealings in the securities of the Company may be settled through CCASS and you should consult a licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser for details of the settlement arrangements and how such arrangements may affect your rights and interests.

Subject to the granting of listing of, and permission to deal in, the Rights Shares in both nil-paid and fully-paid forms on the Stock Exchange as well as compliance with the stock admission requirements of HKSCC, the Rights Shares in both nil-paid and fully-paid forms will be accepted as eligible securities by HKSCC for deposit, clearance and settlement in CCASS with effect from the commencement date of dealings in the Rights Shares in each of their nil-paid and fully-paid forms on the Stock Exchange or such other date as determined by HKSCC. Settlement of transactions between participants of the Stock Exchange on any trading day is required to take place in CCASS on the second trading day thereafter. All activities under CCASS are subject to the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures in effect from time to time.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and HKSCC take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Prospectus.

International Standard Resources Holdings Limited

標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 91)

RIGHTS ISSUE OF 239,592,308 RIGHTS SHARES

ON THE BASIS OF ONE (1) RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO (2) SHARES

HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

Underwriter to the Rights Issue

Capitalised terms used in this cover page shall have the same meanings as those defined in the section headed "Definitions" in this Prospectus.

It should be noted that the Shares have been dealt in on an ex-rights basis since Thursday, 1 August 2019. Dealings in the Rights Shares in their nil-paid form are expected to take place from Wednesday, 21 August 2019 to Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (both dates inclusive). Any person contemplating selling or purchasing Shares from now up to the date on which all conditions of the Rights Issue are fulfilled and/or waived and dealing in the Rights Shares in their nil-paid form between Wednesday, 21 August 2019 and Wednesday, 28 August 2019 (both dates inclusive) will bear the risk that the Rights Issue may not become unconditional and may not proceed. Any Shareholders or other persons contemplating dealing in the Shares and/or the Rights Shares in their nil-paid form are recommended to consult their own professional advisers if they are in any doubt. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Rights Issue is conditional upon the Underwriting Agreement having become unconditional and the Underwriter not having terminated the Underwriting Agreement in accordance with the terms thereof (a summary of which is set out in the section headed "Termination of the Underwriting Agreement" in this Prospectus). Accordingly, the Rights Issue may or may not proceed. The latest time for acceptance of and payment for the Rights Shares is 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 2 September 2019. The procedures for acceptance and payment or transfer are set out on pages 15 to 16 of this Prospectus.

19 August 2019

DEFINITIONS

In this Prospectus, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise:

"Acceptance Date"

Monday, 2 September 2019 (or such other date as the Company

and the Underwriter may agree in writing) as the latest date for

application and payment for, the Rights Shares and application

and payment for the excess Rights Shares

"Announcement"

the announcement of the Company dated 13 June 2019 in relation

to, among others, the proposed Rights Issue

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Business Day"

a day on which banks in Hong Kong are open for business other

than a Saturday or Sunday or a day on which a black rainstorm

warning or tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above is

hoisted in Hong Kong at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00

noon and is not lowered at or before 12:00 noon

"CCASS"

the Central Clearing and Settlement System established and

operated by HKSCC

"Company"

International Standard Resources Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the shares of

which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Controlling Shareholder(s)"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Convertible Notes"

the convertible note(s) due 31 December 2021 issued under

convertible notes restructuring agreement dated 24 August 2018

entered into between the Company and the noteholder

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"EAF(s)"

the form(s) of application for use by the Qualifying Shareholders

who wish to apply for excess Rights Shares

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HKSCC"

the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent Third Party(ies)"

any person(s) or company(ies) and their respective ultimate

beneficial owner(s), to the best of the Directors' knowledge,

information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, are

third parties independent of the Company and its connected

persons

"Irrevocable Undertaking(s)"

the irrevocable undertaking(s) all dated 13 June 2019 under which

each of the Undertaking Shareholders has irrevocably undertaken,

among other things, to subscribe for its full entitlements pursuant

to the Rights Issue

"Last Trading Day"

Thursday, 13 June 2019, being the date of the Underwriting

Agreement, and the last day on which the Shares were traded on

the Stock Exchange immediately preceding the publication of the

Announcement

"Latest Practicable Date"

14 August 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this Prospectus for ascertaining certain information for

contained therein

"Latest Time for Acceptance"

4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday, 2 September 2019 or

such other time as the Underwriter may agree in writing with the

Company, being the latest time for acceptance of the Rights

Shares as described in this Prospectus

"Latest Time for Termination"

4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Tuesday, 3 September 2019,

being the first Business Day after (but excluding) the Latest Time

for Acceptance, or such later date as the Underwriter may agree

in writing with the Company

"Listing Committee"

the listing sub-committee of the board of the Stock Exchange

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange as amended from time to time

"Non-Qualifying Shareholder(s)"

the Overseas Shareholder(s) to whom the Directors, based on

legal advice provided by the legal adviser(s) to the Company,

consider it necessary or expedient not to offer the Rights Issue on

account of either legal restrictions under the laws of the relevant

place or the requirements of the relevant regulatory body or stock

exchange in that place

"Overseas Shareholder(s)"

Shareholder(s) whose name(s) appear(s) on the register of

members of the Company as at the close of the business on the

Record Date, as the case maybe, and whose registered address(es)

as shown on such register is/are outside Hong Kong

"PAL(s)"

the renounceable provisional allotment letter(s) representing the

Rights Shares to be issued to the Qualifying Shareholders

"PRC"

The People's Republic of China, but for the purpose of this

Prospectus, excludes the Macau Special Administrative Region of

the PRC and Hong Kong

"Prospectus"

this prospectus despatched to the Shareholders containing details

of the Rights Issue on the Prospectus Posting Date in connection

with, among other matters, the Rights Issue in such form as may

be agreed between the Company and the Underwriter

"Prospectus Documents"

the Prospectus, PAL(s) and EAF(s)

"Prospectus Posting Date"

Monday, 19 August 2019 or such other date as the Underwriter

may agree in writing with the Company, as the date of despatch

of the Prospectus Documents to the Qualifying Shareholders or

the Prospectus (without PAL(s) and EAF(s)) for information only

to the Non-Qualifying Shareholders (as the case may be)

"Qualifying Shareholders"

Shareholder(s) whose name(s) is/are registered on the register of

members of the Company at the close of business on the Record

Date, other than the Non-Qualifying Shareholder(s)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 00:31:06 UTC
