Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Re-election of Chairman and Deputy Chairmen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 06:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RE-ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN AND DEPUTY CHAIRMEN

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (the "Company") announces the re-election of Chairman and Deputy Chairmen of the Company after the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") and a Board meeting of the Company both held on 22 August 2019.

RE-ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN

Mr. WONG Wai Sheung ("Mr. WONG"), aged 68, is the founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Group. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. Mr. WONG has over 52 years of experience in the jewellery industry and is responsible for the overall strategic planning and management of the Group. He is the Honorary Life President of The Kowloon Gold Silver and Jewel Merchant's Staff Association, the Honorary Permanent Chairman of Hong Kong Jade Association, the Chairman of Supervisory Committee of The Kowloon Pearls, Precious Stones, Jade, Gold and Silver Ornament Merchants Association, the Honorary Chairman of Macau Goldsmith's Guild, the Honorary Chairman of the First General Committee and Vice President of Guangdong Golden Jewelry and Jade Industry's Association, the Consultant of the Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China, the Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association, the Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Gemstone Manufacturers' Association, Founding Member and Vice President of Shenzhen Gold & Silver Jewelry Creative Industry Association, Honorary Advisor of H.K. Gold & Silver Ornament Workers & Merchants General Union and the Consultant of the 6th Term General Committee of Hong Kong Brand Development Council. Mr. WONG is the father of Mr. WONG Ho Lung, Danny, Deputy Chairman and Non-executive Director of the Company and Ms. WONG Lan Sze, Nancy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company.

1

To the best knowledge of the Board, save as disclosed above, Mr. WONG does not hold any other directorship in listed public companies in the last three years and does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. WONG had an interest in 249,877,787 shares in the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO"). Mr. WONG's remuneration package and director's fee remain unchanged.

Mr. WONG is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Board understands that this arrangement may depart from the principles of Code Provision A.2.1 on Corporate Governance Code as contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), which requires the roles of chairman and chief executive to be separate and not to be performed by the same individual, so that there is a clear division of responsibilities for the management of the Board and the day-to-day management of the Group's business to ensure a balance of power and authority.

In view of the increasing trend of business deriving from the Mainland China market, it is believed that Mr. WONG being the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company will further enhance the business development of the Group in the Mainland China market due to the norms in the Mainland China market on "status parity" when future business negotiations are conducted in Mainland China. Besides, members of the Board also include qualified professionals and other prominent and experienced individuals from our community. The Board considers that the existing Board composition, with the support of Board Committees and two Deputy Chairmen, can ensure a balance of power and authority.

2

RE-ELECTION OF DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

Mr. TSE Moon Chuen ("Mr. TSE"), aged 68, is the co-founder of the Group. Presently, he is the Deputy Chairman, Executive Director and Deputy General Manager of the Group. He is also a member of the Nomination Committee. Mr. TSE has over 46 years of experience in jewellery retailing business and is responsible for the merchandising and production functions of the Group. Mr. TSE is an Executive Committee Member of the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China Ltd., a Vice President of The Chinese Gold & Silver Exchange Society, the Vice Chairman of The Kowloon Pearls, Precious Stones, Jade, Gold and Silver Ornament Merchants Association, the President of The Tsuen Wan Festival Lightings Organizing Committee, a Member of the Kwun Tong District Junior Police Call (JPC) Honorary President Council, a Vice Chairman of Macau Goldsmith's Guild, a Director of Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Foshan and Zhaoqing Friendship Association, an Honorary President of Tsuen Wan Committee for Celebration of Reunification of Hong Kong with China, an Honorary President of Tsuen Wan Preparatory Community of National Day, a Vice President of Zhaoqing Overseas Friendship Association, an Honorary Consultant of Shatin Friends Society, an Executive Committee Member and Vice Director of Finance of Hong Kong Jewellers' & Goldsmiths' Association, a Vice Chairperson of Tsuen Wan District Fire Safety Ambassador Honorary Presidents' Association, an Honorary President of H.K. Gold & Silver Ornament Workers & Merchants General Union, an Honorary President of The Residents Association of Tsuen Wan Hoi Bun District, an Honorary President of Hong Kong New Territories District Adviser Alumni Association, a 12th Term Executive Director of Guangzhou Panyu Jewelry Manufacturers Association, the 19th Term Honorary Consultant of Hong Kong Precious Metals Traders Association Limited, an Honorary Consultant of Tsuen Wan Kwai Ching District Woman's Association, a Vice President of Tsuen Wan District People Joint Celebration Committee and an Honorary President of The Federation of Tsuen Wan District Sports & Recreation Association. Moreover, Mr. TSE was awarded the "Chief Executive's Commendation for Community Service" by the Government of the Hong Kong SAR.

To the best knowledge of the Board, save as disclosed above, Mr. TSE does not hold any other directorship in listed public companies in the last three years and does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. TSE had an interest in 241,301,520 shares in the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. TSE's remuneration package and director's fee remain unchanged.

3

RE-ELECTION OF DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

Mr. WONG Ho Lung, Danny ("Mr. Danny WONG"), aged 42, is the Deputy Chairman and Non-executive Director of the Group. He is also the Chief Executive Officer and Director of China Gold Silver Group Company Limited, an associate of the Company which conducts jewellery retail and franchise business under the brand name of "3D-GOLD" in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China. He joined the Group as an Operations Manager in 2002. Mr. Danny WONG is an active participant in the community and is currently a Member of Sihui Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, a Permanent President of Sze Wui and Kwong Ning Clansman's Association (Hong Kong) Limited, the President of Sihui Dasha Town Clansman's Association (Hong Kong), an Executive Committee Member of Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, China Limited, a Supervisory Committee Member of Hong Kong Jewellers' & Goldsmiths' Association, a Supervisory Committee Member of The Kowloon Pearls, Precious Stones, Jade, Gold and Silver Ornament Merchants Association, a Member of Lions Club of Sham Shui Po Hong Kong and a Member of The Association of the Hong Kong Members of Guangdong's Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Committees Limited. In December 2008, Mr. Danny WONG received the GIA Diamond Graduate title. He is the son of Mr. WONG Wai Sheung, the Group's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director and the elder brother of Ms. WONG Lan Sze, Nancy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Company.

To the best knowledge of the Board, save as disclosed above, Mr. Danny WONG does not hold any other directorship in listed public companies in the last three years and does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Danny WONG had an interest in 1,871,050 shares in the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Danny WONG's remuneration package and director's fee remain unchanged.

4

Save as the aforesaid, there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders, in respect of the directors.

None of the directors' service contracts requires the Company to give a period of notice of more than one year or to pay compensation or make other payments equivalent to more than one year's emoluments, other than statutory compensation. Pursuant to the Company's Bye-laws,one-third of the directors shall retire from office by rotation at each annual general meeting of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited

WONG Wai Sheung

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 22 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Executive Directors are Mr. WONG Wai Sheung (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. TSE Moon Chuen (Deputy Chairman), Ms. WONG Hau Yeung, Ms. WONG Lan Sze, Nancy, Ms. CHUNG Vai Ping and Dr. CHAN So Kuen; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. WONG Ho Lung, Danny (Deputy Chairman), Ms. YEUNG Po Ling, Pauline, Mr. HUI Chiu Chung, JP and Mr. LI Hon Hung, BBS, MH, JP; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. TAI Kwok Leung, Alexander, Mr. IP Shu Kwan, Stephen, GBS, JP, Mr. MAK Wing Sum, Alvin, Ms. WONG Yu Pok, Marina, JP and Mr. HUI King Wai.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 10:02:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
06:28aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification Letter and Change Request Form t..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Re-election of Chairman and Deputy Chairmen
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information and positive profit alert
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : The Rank Group Plc - Preliminary results for ..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement delay in despatch of circular re..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results announcement for th..
PU
06:03aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting he..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Summary of Solvency Quarterly Report of Insur..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Indicative announcement regarding the conveni..
PU
05:58aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Change of company name; change of stock short..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,75%
P/E ratio 2019 32,3x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales2019 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 12,1x
Capitalization 319 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 254,40  HKD
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.29%40 703
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC23.09%51 962
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE69.87%29 215
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 696
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%23 271
NASDAQ21.76%16 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group