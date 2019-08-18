Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary General Meeting for the Year 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 07:32pm EDT

中石化煉化工程 (集團)股份有 限公司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary General Meeting for the Year 2019

To: SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

  1. (We)(Note 1)

of

Tel. No.:being the holder(s) of(Note 2)

H share(s)/domestic share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the capital of the Company hereby confirm that I (we) or my (our) proxy wish to attend the first extraordinary general meeting of the Company for the year 2019 (the "EGM") to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 11 October 2019 at Conference Room 201, Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC.

Signature(s):

Date:2019

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and registered address(es) as shown in the register of members in
    BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please delete as appropriate and insert the number of shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
  3. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company by hand, by post or by fax at Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC (Fax: (+86) 10 5673 0500; Postal Code: 100029) such that the same shall be received by the Company on or before Saturday, 21 September 2019. Failure to sign and return this reply slip, however, will not preclude an eligible shareholder of the Company from attending the EGM.
  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 23:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 interim report
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed change of company name
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement becoming a constituent..
PU
07:37pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim results for the six months ended 30 j..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary Genera..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed amendments to the articles; proposed..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of resolutions passed at the fif..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of the first extraordinary general mee..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Distribution of 2019 interim dividend and clo..
PU
07:32pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2019 Interim Results Announcement
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 671 M
EBIT 2019 11 515 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
EV / Sales2019 14,8x
EV / Sales2020 11,4x
Capitalization 307 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 279,66  HKD
Last Close Price 245,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.17%38 091
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC20.14%50 718
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.69%28 401
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG22.92%25 899
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 116
NASDAQ18.89%15 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group