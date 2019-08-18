Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary General Meeting for the Year 2019

中石化煉化工程 (集團)股份有 限公司

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd.*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 2386)

Reply Slip for the First Extraordinary General Meeting for the Year 2019

To: SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

(We) (Note 1)

of

being the holder(s) of (Note 2)

Tel. No.:

H share(s)/domestic share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the capital of the Company hereby confirm that I (we) or my (our) proxy wish to attend the first extraordinary general meeting of the Company for the year 2019 (the "EGM") to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 11 October 2019 at Conference Room 201, Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC.

Signature(s):

Date:2019

Notes:

Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and registered address(es) as shown in the register of members in

BLOCK LETTERS . Please delete as appropriate and insert the number of shares of the Company registered under your name(s). The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company by hand, by post or by fax at Building 8, Shenggujiayuan, Shenggu Middle Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC (Fax: (+86) 10 5673 0500; Postal Code: 100029) such that the same shall be received by the Company on or before Saturday, 21 September 2019. Failure to sign and return this reply slip, however, will not preclude an eligible shareholder of the Company from attending the EGM.