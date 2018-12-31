Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Report on Initial Public Offering Applications, Delisting and Suspensions (As at 31 December 2018)

12/31/2018 | 09:59am CET

Report on Initial Public Offering Applications, Delisting and Suspensions
(As at 31 December 2018)


(1) Includes application(s) by investment vehicle(s) pursuant to Chapters 20 and 21 of the Main Board Listing Rules, application(s) for transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board, and deemed new applicant(s)pursuant to Main Board Listing Rule 8.21C or Main Board Listing Rule 14.84, and very substantial acquisition(s) treated as reverse takeover(s) pursuant to Main Board Listing Rule 14.06(6)/GEM Listing Rule 19.06(6).
(2) Includes any application (or renewal) not approved, returned, rejected or withdrawn within six months from date of application.
(3) Applications accepted for vetting but subsequently returned on the ground that the information in the listing application proof or related documents is not substantially complete.
(4) Includes all applications accepted within three months following a lapsed, rejected or withdrawn application by the same applicant.
(5) Applications resubmitted to the Exchange after an 8-week moratorium from the date of the return letter.
(6) Not include transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board.
(7) First comment letters are the first letters issued by Listing Department staff that contain the comments on the respective listing applications. It only covers the first comment letters issued this month. For reports issued from January 2011 onwards, non-business days have been subtracted from 'the average number of days taken'. The figures exclude cases for a transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board.
(8) Covers only the guidance letters issued this month. For the reports issued from January 2011 onwards, non-business days have been subtracted from 'the average number of days taken'.

Delisting and Suspension Information
(As at 31 December2018)

Other Information
(As at 31 December2018)

(9) Main Board companies that are placed in a three stage process of delisting under Practice Note 17 to the Main Board Listing Rules for failure to maintain sufficient operations or assets.
(10) The Exchange has decided to commence procedures under Main Board Rule 6.10 or GEM Rule 9.15 to cancel the listing of companies on the grounds set out in Main Board Rule 6.01 or GEM Rule 9.14.
(11) The Exchange may cancel the listing of companies if trading in their securities has remained suspended for 18 continuous months under Main Board Rule 6.01A or 12 continuous months under GEM Rule 9.14A. Depending on the specific facts and circumstances of a suspended company, the Exchange may at any time publish a delisting notice stating its right to delist the company if it fails to resume trading within a shorter period specified in the notice.
* The companies have applied to the Exchange to review the delisting decisions. The review procedures are in progress.

This report is updated on the last trading day of each month.

Ends

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 08:58:05 UTC
