Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Report on Initial Public Offering Applications, Delisting and Suspensions (As at 31 December 2018)

(1) Includes application(s) by investment vehicle(s) pursuant to Chapters 20 and 21 of the Main Board Listing Rules, application(s) for transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board, and deemed new applicant(s)pursuant to Main Board Listing Rule 8.21C or Main Board Listing Rule 14.84, and very substantial acquisition(s) treated as reverse takeover(s) pursuant to Main Board Listing Rule 14.06(6)/GEM Listing Rule 19.06(6).

(2) Includes any application (or renewal) not approved, returned, rejected or withdrawn within six months from date of application.

(3) Applications accepted for vetting but subsequently returned on the ground that the information in the listing application proof or related documents is not substantially complete.

(4) Includes all applications accepted within three months following a lapsed, rejected or withdrawn application by the same applicant.

(5) Applications resubmitted to the Exchange after an 8-week moratorium from the date of the return letter.

(6) Not include transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board.

(7) First comment letters are the first letters issued by Listing Department staff that contain the comments on the respective listing applications. It only covers the first comment letters issued this month. For reports issued from January 2011 onwards, non-business days have been subtracted from 'the average number of days taken'. The figures exclude cases for a transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board.