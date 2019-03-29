Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited    0388   HK0388045442

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Report on Initial Public Offering Applications, Delisting and Suspensions (As at 29 March 2019)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 07:27am EDT

Report on Initial Public Offering Applications, Delisting and Suspensions
(As at 29 March 2019)


(1) Includes application(s) by investment vehicle(s) pursuant to Chapters 20 and 21 of the Main Board Listing Rules, application(s) for transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board, and deemed new applicant(s)pursuant to Main Board Listing Rule 8.21C or Main Board Listing Rule 14.84, and very substantial acquisition(s) treated as reverse takeover(s) pursuant to Main Board Listing Rule 14.06(6)/GEM Listing Rule 19.06(6).
(2) Includes any application (or renewal) not approved, returned, rejected or withdrawn within six months from date of application.
(3) Applications accepted for vetting but subsequently returned on the ground that the information in the listing application proof or related documents is not substantially complete.
(4) Includes all applications accepted within three months following a lapsed, rejected or withdrawn application by the same applicant.
(5) Applications resubmitted to the Exchange after an 8-week moratorium from the date of the return letter.
(6) Not include transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board.
(7) First comment letters are the first letters issued by Listing Department staff that contain the comments on the respective listing applications. It only covers the first comment letters issued this month. For reports issued from January 2011 onwards, non-business days have been subtracted from 'the average number of days taken'. The figures exclude cases for a transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board.
(8) Covers only the guidance letters issued this month. For the reports issued from January 2011 onwards, non-business days have been subtracted from 'the average number of days taken'.

Delisting and Suspension Information
(As at 29 March 2019)

Other Information
(As at 29 March 2019)

(c) Number of listed companies (as at 29 March 2019) 1,959 387 2,346
(9) Main Board companies that are placed in a three stage process of delisting under Practice Note 17 to the Main Board Listing Rules for failure to maintain sufficient operations or assets.
(10) The Exchange has decided to commence procedures under Main Board Rule 6.10 or GEM Rule 9.15 to cancel the listing of companies on the grounds set out in Main Board Rule 6.01 or GEM Rule 9.14.
(11) The Exchange may cancel the listing of companies if trading in their securities has remained suspended for 18 continuous months under Main Board Rule 6.01A or 12 continuous months under GEM Rule 9.14A. Depending on the specific facts and circumstances of a suspended company, the Exchange may at any time publish a delisting notice stating its right to delist the company if it fails to resume trading within a shorter period specified in the notice.
* The companies have applied to the Exchange to review the delisting decisions. The review procedures are in progress.

This report is updated on the last trading day of each month.

Ends

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 11:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
07:27aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Report on Initial Public Offering Application..
PU
03/27HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the Seco..
PU
03/25HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Reminder of Deadline for Applications to the ..
PU
03/22HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Exchange Publishes Guidance on Reasons for Re..
PU
03/22HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Exchange Updates and Streamlines Guidance Mat..
PU
03/22HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Adjustment of Hong Kong and China Gas Structu..
PU
03/22HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Adjustment of Henderson Land Structured Produ..
PU
03/22ANNOUNCEMENT - IN RELATION TO THE MA : 8129) Cancellation of listing
PU
03/19HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2018 CSR Report
PU
03/19HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : 2018 Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 17 045 M
EBIT 2019 12 186 M
Net income 2019 10 413 M
Finance 2019 125 B
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 32,27
P/E ratio 2020 28,48
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
EV / Sales 2020 10,9x
Capitalization 334 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 297  HKD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED16.97%42 603
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-0.74%41 989
DEUTSCHE BOERSE8.58%24 336
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE15.85%21 359
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 000
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%16 916
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
About