Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Report on Initial Public Offering Applications, Delisting and Suspensions (As at 30 August 2019)

08/30/2019 | 07:36am EDT
Market Operations
30 Aug 2019

Report on Initial Public Offering Applications, Delisting and Suspensions
(As at 30 August 2019)

Main Board GEM Total
New Applications Accepted(1)

a. August 2019 23 4 27
b. 2019 Year-to-date 193 37 230
Approvals in principle granted (1)
a. August 2019 9 1 10
b. 2019 Year-to-date 94 7 101
Active applications(1) (as at 30 August 2019)
1. Under processing
a. New applications accepted since 1 January 2019 139 28 167
b. Others

22

__________

10

__________

32

__________

Sub-total 161 38 199
2. Approval in principle granted
a. Approvals granted since 1 January 2019 14 1 15
b. Others

1

__________

0

__________

1

__________

Total 176 39 215


Inactive applications(2) (since 1 January 2019)
1. Lapsed
a. Approval in principle granted but not listed prior to application lapsed 35 3 38
b. Others 117 37 154
2. Rejected 15 8 23
3. Withdrawn 9 8 17
4. Returned(3)

1

__________

0

__________

1

__________

Total 177 56 233

5. Renewals(4)
 99 26 125
6. Returned cases resubmitted(5)

0

__________

0

__________

0

__________

Total 99 26 125

No. of new listings (since 1 January 2019)



1. Newly listed companies(6) 93 7 100
2. Transfer of listing from GEM to Main Board

9

__________

N/A

__________

9

__________

Total 102 7 109


First Comment Letters Issued(7)
a. August 2019 15
b. Average number of days taken between the date of application and the date of issue of related first comment letter 13
Guidance issued to potential new listing applicants or their advisers on matters relating to the Listing Rules
a. August 2019
 11

b. Average number of days taken between the date of request for guidance and the date of issue of written response(8) 9

(1) Includes application(s) by investment vehicle(s) pursuant to Chapters 20 and 21 of the Main Board Listing Rules, application(s) for transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board, and deemed new applicant(s)pursuant to Main Board Listing Rule 8.21C or Main Board Listing Rule 14.84, and very substantial acquisition(s) treated as reverse takeover(s) pursuant to Main Board Listing Rule 14.06(6)/GEM Listing Rule 19.06(6).
(2) Includes any application (or renewal) not approved, returned, rejected or withdrawn within six months from date of application.
(3) Applications accepted for vetting but subsequently returned on the ground that the information in the listing application proof or related documents is not substantially complete.
(4) Includes all applications accepted within three months following a lapsed, rejected or withdrawn application by the same applicant.
(5) Applications resubmitted to the Exchange after an 8-week moratorium from the date of the return letter.
(6) Not include transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board.
(7) First comment letters are the first letters issued by Listing Department staff that contain the comments on the respective listing applications. It only covers the first comment letters issued this month. For reports issued from January 2011 onwards, non-business days have been subtracted from 'the average number of days taken'. The figures exclude cases for a transfer of listing from GEM to the Main Board. If included, the number of first comment letters issued is 18 and the average number of days taken is 13.
(8) Covers only the guidance letters issued this month. For the reports issued from January 2011 onwards, non-business days have been subtracted from 'the average number of days taken'.


Delisting and Suspension Information
(As at 30 August 2019)

Main Board GEM Total
(a) Number of delisted companies (since 1 January 2019)
a. Withdrawal of listing pursuant to privatisation 6 0 6
b. Transfer of listing from GEM to Main Board N/A 9 9
c. Cancellation of listing pursuant to delisting procedures under the Listing Rules 5 4 9
d. Voluntary withdrawal of listing

0

__________

0

__________

0

__________

Total 11 13 24
(b) Number of companies in suspension for three months or more (as at 30 August 2019)
a. Main Board companies in delisting procedures under Practice Note 17(9) 19 N/A
 19
b. Companies given notice for delisting(10) 0 3 3
c. Other suspended companies(11) 42 10 52
d. Delisting approved by the Listing Committee

11*

__________

2*

__________

13

__________

Total 72 15 87


Other Information
(As at 30 August 2019)

Main Board GEM Total
(c) Number of listed companies (as at 30 August 2019) 2,009 383 2,392

(9) Main Board companies that are placed in a three stage process of delisting under Practice Note 17 to the Main Board Listing Rules for failure to maintain sufficient operations or assets.
(10) The Exchange has decided to commence procedures under Main Board Rule 6.10 or GEM Rule 9.15 to cancel the listing of companies on the grounds set out in Main Board Rule 6.01 or GEM Rule 9.14.
(11) The Exchange may cancel the listing of companies if trading in their securities has remained suspended for 18 continuous months under Main Board Rule 6.01A or 12 continuous months under GEM Rule 9.14A. Depending on the specific facts and circumstances of a suspended company, the Exchange may at any time publish a delisting notice stating its right to delist the company if it fails to resume trading within a shorter period specified in the notice.
* 8 Main Board companies and 1 GEM company have applied to the Exchange to review the delisting decisions. The review procedures are in progress.

This report is updated on the last trading day of each month.



Ends

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 11:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
