Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Request Form

Non-registeredholder's information (English Name and Address) 非登記持有人資料 (英 文姓名及地址 )

Request Form 申請表格 To: Vinda International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') 致： 維達國際控股有限公司「本公司」 (Stock Code: 3331) ( ) ( 股份代號：3331) c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, 香港灣仔皇后大道東183號 Wanchai, Hong Kong 合和中心17M樓

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company (''Corporate Communications'') in the manner as indicated below:

本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或。

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。