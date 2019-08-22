Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Request Form

Non-registeredholder's information (English Name and Address) 非登記持有人資料 (英 文姓名及地址 )
Request Form
申請表格
To: Vinda International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'')
致： 維達國際控股有限公司「本公司」
(Stock Code: 3331)
(
)
( 股份代號：3331)
c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
經香港中央證券登記有限公司
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
香港灣仔皇后大道東183號
Wanchai, Hong Kong
合和中心17M樓
I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company (''Corporate Communications'') in the manner as indicated below:
本人╱我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：
(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)
(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）
to receive theprinted English versionof all Corporate Communications ONLY;OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或
to receive theprinted Chinese versionof all Corporate Communications ONLY;OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或。
to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications.同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本。
Contact telephone number
Signature(s)
聯絡電話號碼
簽名
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders (''Non-registered holder'' means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公 司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。
Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之股份過戶登記分處香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候 停止持有本公司的股份。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting;
(d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:37:01 UTC