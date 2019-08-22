Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Request Form

08/22/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

Non-registeredholder's information (English Name and Address) 非登記持有人資料 (英 文姓名及地址 )

Request Form

申請表格

To: Vinda International Holdings Limited (the ''Company'')

致： 維達國際控股有限公司「本公司」

(Stock Code: 3331)

(

)

( 股份代號：3331)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications* of the Company (''Corporate Communications'') in the manner as indicated below:

本人我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊文件*（「公司通訊文件」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯絡電話號碼

簽名

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders (''Non-registered holder'' means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公 司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）發出。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o the Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之股份過戶登記分處香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候 停止持有本公司的股份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外指示，本公司將不予處理。
  • Corporate Communications include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting;
    (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)代表委任表格。

VDAH-23082019-1(0)

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:37:01 UTC
