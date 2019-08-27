Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Request Form(Non-registered holder)

0
08/27/2019 | 09:41am EDT

Non-registered holder's information (English Name and Address)

CCS6390

CGIH_NRH

非登記持有人資料（英文姓名及地址）

Request Form 申請表格

To: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited ("Company")

:

重慶鋼鐵股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 1053)

（股份代號：1053

c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited

經香港證券登記有限公司

17M

Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

Wan

Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心17M

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication(s) in Chinese/English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication(s) posted on the Company's website, but I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication(s) of the Company as indicated below:

本人 我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之中文 英文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件，但現在希望以下列方式 收取本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

( 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之英文印刷本

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communications ONLY; OR 僅收取公司通訊文件之中文印刷本

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications. 同時收取公司通訊文件之英文及中文印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫 )

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's Website or the HKExnew's website.
    假如 閣下從本公司網站或香港交易所披露易網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 備註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System
    (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communications).
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊） 發出。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. The above instruction will apply to the Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify to the Company c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited to the contrary or unless you
    have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知本公司之香港證券登記處香港證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
  5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

*Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report;(b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a) 董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b) 中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c) 會議通告；(d) 上市文件；(e) 通函；及

(f) 代表委任表格。

27082019 1 0

閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

郵寄標籤MAILING LABEL

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Change Request Form to us.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

簡便回郵號碼Freepost No. 37

香港Hong Kong

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
