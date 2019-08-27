Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Request Form(registered holder)

Shareholder Name and Address: CCS6389 CGIH 股東之姓名及地址:

To: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited ("Company") 致: 重慶鋼鐵股份有限公司（「本公司」） (Stock Code: 1053) （股份代號：1053） c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited 經香港證券登記有限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, 香港灣仔皇后大道東183號 Wan Chai, Hong Kong 合和中心17M樓

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication(s) in Chinese/English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication(s) posted on the Company's website, but I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication(s) of the Company as indicated below:

本人╱我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之中文╱英文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件，但現在希望以下列方 式收取本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes) （請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now. 本人╱我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now. 本人╱我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now. 本人╱我們現在希望同時收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。