HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Request Form(registered holder)

0
08/27/2019 | 09:41am EDT

Shareholder Name and Address:

CCS6389

CGIH

股東之姓名及地址:

Request Form 申請表格

To: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited ("Company")

:

重慶鋼鐵股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 1053)

（股份代號：1053

c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited

經香港證券登記有限公司

17M

Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東183

Wan

Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心17M

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication(s) in Chinese/English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication(s) posted on the Company's website, but I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication(s) of the Company as indicated below:

本人我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之中文英文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊文件，但現在希望以下列方 式收取本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes) （請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now. 本人我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now. 本人我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now. 本人我們現在希望同時收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's Website or the HKExnew's website.
    假如 閣下從本公司網站或香港交易所披露易網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 備註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request
    Form in order to be valid.
    如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
    為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

27082019 1 0

閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Change Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 16 670 M
EBIT 2019 11 513 M
Net income 2019 9 824 M
Finance 2019 60 704 M
Yield 2019 2,84%
P/E ratio 2019 31,4x
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
EV / Sales2019 14,5x
EV / Sales2020 11,2x
Capitalization 303 B
Chart HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 278,41  HKD
Last Close Price 247,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Xiaojia Li CEO & Ex-Officio Executive Director
May Lung Cha Chairman
Chi Kin Tai Joint Chief Operating Officer & Head-Clearing
Kwok Keung Lee Joint Chief Operating Officer
John F. Killian Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.05%39 512
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC22.81%51 844
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE68.19%29 146
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG25.06%26 737
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%20 888
NASDAQ20.96%16 250
