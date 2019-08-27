Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Request Form(registered holder)
0
08/27/2019 | 09:41am EDT
Shareholder Name and Address:
CCS6389
CGIH
股東之姓名及地址:
Request Form 申請表格
To: Chongqing Iron & Steel Company Limited ("Company")
致:
重慶鋼鐵股份有限公司（「本公司」）
(Stock Code: 1053)
（股份代號：1053）
c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited
經香港證券登記有限公司
17M
Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,
香港灣仔皇后大道東183號
Wan
Chai, Hong Kong
合和中心17M樓
I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication(s) in Chinese/English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication(s) posted on the Company's website, but I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication(s) of the Company as indicated below:
(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes) （請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）
I/We would like to receive a printed copy inEnglishnow. 本人╱我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本。
I/We would like to receive a printed copy inChinesenow. 本人╱我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本。
I/We would like to receive both the printedEnglish and Chinesecopies now. 本人╱我們現在希望同時收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。
Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#
Signature
股東姓名#
簽名
(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)
Contact telephone number
Date
聯絡電話號碼
日期
You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's Website or the HKExnew's website.
假如 閣下從本公司網站或香港交易所披露易網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。
Notes 備註：
Please complete all your details clearly.
請閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request
Form in order to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽署，方為有效。
Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Request Form.
為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。
✄
27082019 1 0
閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope
to return this Change Request Form to us.
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 13:40:02 UTC