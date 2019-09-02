Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Resignation of Independent Non-executive Director and Change of Composition of Board Committees

09/02/2019 | 05:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLORIOUS SUN ENTERPRISES LIMITED

旭日企業有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 393)

RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board of directors (the "Board") of Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (the "Company") announces that Dr. Lam Lee G. ("Dr. Lam") has resigned as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2019 so as to take up his new position as a director of The Glorious Sun Holdings Limited (a company indirectly wholly owned by Dr. Charles Yeung and Mr. Yeung Chun Fan, substantial shareholders and directors of the Company) on 1 September 2019. Following the resignation of Dr. Lam, he has also ceased to be a member of the audit committee and the remuneration committee of the Company.

Dr. Lam has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation which needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Dr. Lam for his service and valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

Hui Chung Shing, Herman, SBS, MH, JP

Director

Hong Kong, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive Directors:

Dr. Charles Yeung, GBS, JP, Mr. Yeung Chun Fan, Mr. Pau Sze Kee, Jackson, Mr. Hui Chung Shing, Herman, SBS, MH, JP, Ms. Cheung Wai Yee, Mr. Chan Wing Kan, Archie and Ms. Yeung Yin Chi, Jennifer

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lau Hon Chuen, Ambrose, GBS, JP, Dr. Chung Shui Ming, Timpson, GBS, JP, Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny, GBS, JP and Mr. Ng Wing Ka, Jimmy, BBS, JP

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:34:04 UTC
