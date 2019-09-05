Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Resumption in Derivatives Market Trading

09/05/2019 | 11:57pm EDT
Market Operations
06 Sep 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today confirms that its derivatives market has successfully opened and the market is operating smoothly. There have been no connectivity issues on the trading system reported this morning to date from Exchange Participants.

HKEX confirms that the software issues in the vendor supplied trading system that caused the market outage yesterday have now been isolated. HKEX will update the market again once a full and detailed analysis of the incident and the vendor software issue has been completed.


Ends

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 03:56:04 UTC
