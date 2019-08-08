Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : (Revised) Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 July 2018

Log in
08/08/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (Revised)

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/07/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

3SBio Inc.

Date Submitted

08 / 08 / 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1530

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(US$)

(US$)

Balance at close of preceding month

50,000,000,000

0.00001

500,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

0.00001

500,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (US$) :

500,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,538,796,890

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

2,538,796,890

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option Scheme (adopted on 23/05/2015 and amended on 28/06/2016)

Exercise price at

HK$7.62 per

share

(Grant date:

02/02/2017)

Ordinary shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

20,000,000

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be issued

Nominal value

Nominal

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

value at

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1.

CP Guojian Warrant

(Remark 1)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

4,917,661

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary shares

Subscription price

US$0.00001

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds Due 2022 (Remark

2)

Euro €

N/A

Nil

300,000,000

Nil

188,363,445

Convertible

Stock code (if listed)

bonds code: 5241

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary shares

Initial conversion

price:

HKD14.28 per

Subscription price

share

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 12:44:06 UTC
