Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Revocation Notice - Scrip Dividend Scheme in relation to the Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Revocation Notice or as to the action you should take, you should consult an exchange participant or other securities dealer licensed as a licensed person under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, bank manager, solicitor, certified public accountant or other professional adviser.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 388)

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018 ("2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND")

SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME − REVOCATION NOTICE

AS YOU HAVE ALREADY CHOSEN TO RECEIVE SHARES IN HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED ("HKEX" OR THE "COMPANY") CREDITED AS FULLY PAID ("NEW SHARES") INSTEAD OF CASH FOR ALL FUTURE DIVIDENDS TO BE PAID BY THE COMPANY WITH A SCRIP ALTERNATIVE AVAILABLE TO YOU ("PERMANENT ELECTION"), YOU WILL RECEIVE THE 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND (HK$3.64 PER SHARE) IN NEW SHARES ONLY. THE EXACT NUMBER OF NEW SHARES THAT YOU WILL RECEIVE WILL BE CALCULATED BASED ON THE MARKET VALUE (AS DEFINED IN THE CIRCULAR DATED 29 AUGUST 2018) TO BE ANNOUNCED AND PUBLISHED ON THE HKEX GROUP WEBSITE AND HKEXNEWS WEBSITE AFTER THE CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON OR ABOUT TUESDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2018.

HOWEVER, IF YOU WISH TO RECEIVE THE 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND WHOLLY IN CASH, OR PARTLY IN CASH AND PARTLY IN NEW SHARES, YOU MUST COMPLETE AND SIGN THIS REVOCATION NOTICE AND RETURN IT BY POST (USING THE ENCLOSED PREPAID ENVELOPE) OR BY HAND AS SOON AS POSSIBLE SO AS TO ENABLE IT TO BE RECEIVED BY THE COMPANY'S REGISTRAR, HONG KONG REGISTRARS LIMITED, AT 17M FLOOR, HOPEWELL CENTRE, 183 QUEEN'S ROAD EAST, WAN CHAI, HONG KONG BEFORE 4:30 PM (HONG KONG TIME) ON THURSDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2018 ("CLOSING TIME").

BOX 1 NAME(S) AND ADDRESS OF REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER(S) SPECIMEN

IF YOU WISH TO CONTINUE TO RECEIVE THE

2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND IN THE FORM OF

NEW SHARES ONLY, DO NOT COMPLETE THIS

REVOCATION NOTICE.

BOX 2 REGISTERED HOLDING(S) OF SHARES HELD ON 24 AUGUST 2018 ("RECORD DATE")

PART 1 - CASH DIVIDEND ONLY

If you wish to receive the 2018 Interim Dividend wholly in cash, please SIGN, DATE and RETURN this Revocation Notice.

PART 2 - PARTLY CASH DIVIDEND AND PARTLY NEW SHARES

If you wish to receive the 2018 Interim Dividend partly in cash and partly inNew Shares, please ENTER in Box 3 the number of shares registered in your name(s) on the Record Date for which you wish the 2018 Interim Dividend to be paid to you in New Shares. Please SIGN, DATE and RETURN this Revocation Notice to revoke your previous Permanent Election.

BOX 3 NUMBER OF SHARES FOR WHICH THE 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND IS TO BE PAID IN NEW SHARES

(If your specified number in Box 3 is greater than your registered holding on the Record Date, you will be deemed to have elected to receive New Shares only in respect of ALL the shares registered in your name(s) on the Record Date. You will receive New Shares only for the 2018 Interim Dividend.)

TO HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED:

I/We, the undersigned and above-named shareholder(s), give notice that I/we revoke my/our instruction given previously to the Company relating to my/our Permanent Election. If so indicated in Box 3, I/we give notice that I/we elect to receive New Shares instead of cash in respect of the 2018 Interim Dividend for the part of the shares registered in my/our name(s) in accordance with the instructions as given above, subject to the terms and conditions set out in the circular dated 29 August 2018.

SIGNED (signature(s) must match the records maintained by the Company's registrar)

(1) ......................................................................

(2) ......................................................................

(3) ......................................................................

(4) ...........................................................................

Daytime telephone number (if any): ...................................................................................

Date: ........................................................................................ 2018

In the case of joint holders, all must sign.

In the case of a corporation, this Revocation Notice should be signed on its behalf by a duly authorised officer whose office should be stated.

THIS REVOCATION NOTICE IS FOR THE USE ONLY BY THE SHAREHOLDER(S) WHOSE NAME(S) IS/ARE PRINTED IN BOX 1. IF YOU WISH TO CONTINUE TO RECEIVE NEW SHARES FOR THE 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND AND ALL FUTURE DIVIDENDS INSTEAD OF CASH, YOU SHOULD NOT COMPLETE THIS REVOCATION NOTICE. THE RIGHT TO NEW SHARES INSTEAD OF THE WHOLE OR PART OF CASH DIVIDENDS IS NON-TRANSFERABLE. NO ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF RECEIPT OF THIS REVOCATION NOTICE WILL BE ISSUED.

DIVIDEND WARRANTS AND/OR DEFINITIVE CERTIFICATES FOR NEW SHARES WILL BE DESPATCHED BY ORDINARY MAIL TO THE RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS CONCERNED AT THEIR OWN RISK TO THE ADDRESS STATED ABOVE ON THURSDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2018.

PLEASE NOTE THAT ONCE YOU SIGN AND RETURN THIS REVOCATION NOTICE, YOUR PREVIOUS PERMANENT ELECTION WILL BE VOIDED AND HAVE NO EFFECT. HOWEVER, IF THIS REVOCATION NOTICE IS NOT COMPLETED CORRECTLY AND/OR NOT RECEIVED BY THE COMPANY'S REGISTRAR BEFORE THE CLOSING TIME, ALL OF THE 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF YOUR REGISTERED SHAREHOLDING WILL BE PAID IN NEW SHARES ONLY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PERMANENT ELECTION THAT YOU HAVE MADE. FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, ANY SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN IN THE REVOCATION NOTICE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. THE COMPANY'S DECISION IN ANY DISPUTE RELATING TO THE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME SHALL BE CONCLUSIVE AND BINDING.

