Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

To act as a management company in all branches of that activity and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, to act as managers of investments and hotels, estates, real property, buildings and businesses of every kind and generally to carry on business as managers, consultants or agents for or representatives of owners of property of every kind, manufacturers, funds, syndicates, persons, firms and companies for any purpose whatsoever.

To carry on any other trade or business which may seem to the Company capable of being carried on conveniently in connection with any business of the Company.

To borrow or raise money by the issue of ordinary debenture stock or on mortgage or in such other manner as the Company shall think fit.

To draw, make, accept, endorse, discount, execute and issue all instruments both negotiable and non-negotiable and transferable including promissory notes, bills of exchange, bills of lading, warrants, debentures and bonds.

To establish branches or agencies in the Cayman Islands and elsewhere and to regulate and to discontinue the same.

To distribute any of the property of the Company among the members of the Company in specie.

To acquire and take over the whole or any part of the business, property and liabilities of any person or persons, firm or company or to take or otherwise acquire and hold shares, stock, debentures or other securities of or interest in any other company carrying on any business or possessed of any property or rights.

To grant pensions, allowances, gratuities and bonuses to employees or ex-employees of the Company or the dependents of such persons and to support, establish or subscribe to any charitable or other institutions, clubs, societies or funds or to any national or patriotic fund.