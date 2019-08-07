Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SECOND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中國航空科技工業股份有限公司

AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2357)

SECOND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

REFERENCES ARE MADE TO the notice dated 23 July 2019 (the "Original Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited* (the "Company") to be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 23 August 2019. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this announcement and the following resolutions shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 23 July 2019 and the Original Notice.

As at 2 August 2019, which is the deadline for the Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM to return the reply slip, the number of Shares with voting rights represented by the Shareholders who intend to attend the EGM does not reach half of the total number of Shares with voting rights at such meeting. Pursuant to the Articles of Association of the Company, the Company hereby re-announces the time, venue and the proposed resolutions of the EGM, as follows.

Time of the EGM: 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 23 August 2019.

Venue of the EGM: AVIC Hotel, No. 10 Yi, Central East Third Ring Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC.

III. The proposed resolutions to be put forward at the EGM are as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

1. "THAT the terms of the ASA be and are hereby approved, ratified and confirmed; and any one Director or authorized representative of the Chairman of the Board be and is hereby authorized to implement and take all steps and to do all acts and things as may be necessary or desirable to give effect and/or to complete the transactions contemplated thereunder and all other matters ancillary thereto, and to sign and execute such further documents, or to do any other matters incidental thereto and/or as contemplated thereunder and to make changes or amendments to the aforesaid agreement, as such Director or authorized representative may in his absolute discretion deems fit."

