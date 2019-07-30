Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SECOND QUARTER TRADING UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 STRONG PRODUCTION RATE OF 88% CAPACITY PROFIT WARNING
0
07/30/2019 | 08:10pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. The information set out below in this announcement is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for shares in the Company.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1029)
SECOND QUARTER TRADING UPDATE
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
STRONG PRODUCTION RATE OF 88% CAPACITY
PROFIT WARNING
CONFERENCE CALL
A conference call will be held today at 13h00 Hong Kong time to discuss the second quarter trading update. The number is +852 2112 1888 and the passcode is 5351531#. Presentation slides to accompany the call are available at www.ircgroup.com.hk. A replay call will be available from 1 August 2019 at www.ircgroup.com.hk/html/ir_call.php.
Wednesday, 31 July 2019: The Board of Directors of IRC Limited ("IRC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to provide the Second Quarter Trading Update for the three months ended 30 June 2019.
HIGHLIGHTS - 2Q 2019
K&S
Sales and production volumes increased by 35.0% and 34.2% respectively over the previous quarter
Average production capacity in 2Q 2019 at c.88% (1Q 2019: 65%)
Stringent cost control; unit cash cost remained comparable to the 2018 level
June production at 93% capacity, a monthly production record
July production rate at c.88%; ramping up programme on track for full capacity production later in 2019
Kuranakh and SRP
Care and maintenance process satisfactory
Slag Reprocessing Project, a 46% joint venture of IRC, recommenced operation
Corporate and Industry
Strong iron ore price environment
Hedging contracts for risk management purposes, protecting against downside risk
Amur River Bridge connected, construction of related infrastructure works under way
- 1 -
SECOND QUARTER TRADING UPDATE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
2Q 2019
2Q 2018
Change
1Q 2019
Change
1H 2019
1H 2018
Change
Iron Ore concentrate
- Production (tonnes)
701,474
580,933
+20.7%
522,875
+34.2%
1,224,349
1,084,602
+12.9%
- Sales (tonnes)
712,033
555,677
+28.1%
527,365
+35.0%
1,239,398
1,046,649
+18.4%
During the second quarter of 2019, K&S sold 712,033 tonnes of 65% Fe iron ore concentrate to customers in China and Russia, an increase of 35.0% over the first quarter. 701,474 tonnes of iron ore concentrate were produced, representing c. 88% of K&S's annualised production capacity. Production volume in 2Q 2019 was 34.2% higher than that of the previous quarter, despite a design fault in the gearbox in one of the crusher's feeders causing production interruption. The design fault has been successfully rectified and the problem is not expected to recur. K&S is currently operating at an average capacity of c. 88% and is on track to operate at full capacity later in 2019.
Due to global supply disruptions and robust market demand for iron ore, 65% iron ore Platts benchmark has increased by c. 49% in the first half of 2019. As part of the ongoing hedging program for risk management purposes, during the first half of 2019, IRC has entered into hedging contracts to reduce the risks of adverse price movement. Although IRC may not be able to fully capture the upside of the market price, hedging allows the Group to secure a comfortable level of profit and cashflow, including repayment of the Gazprombank facilities, which are particularly important for IRC.
Cost control is an important factor in maintaining and growing profitability. In 2019, K&S managed to control cash cost per tonne to a level which is comparable to that of last year. It is expected that further saving on transportation cost could be achieved when the Amur River Bridge is in use. Full details of cost breakdown will be provided in the Company's results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2019.
PROFIT WARNING
The Board further advises shareholders and potential investors that, pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance and based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts and current market information, the Group expects to record a greater net loss attributable to owners of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the corresponding period in 2018.
Whilst the operations of the Group are generally performing as forecast and EBITDA generated from K&S in the first half of 2019 is expected to be greater than that of the same period last year, the Group expects to record a greater net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2019 as compared to the six months ended 30 June 2018 because of higher depreciation charges resulting from the reversal of asset impairments at the end of 2018; greater finance expenses due to higher interest rates relating to the loans from Gazprombank and Petropavlovsk; and foreign exchange losses mainly due to the appreciation of the Russian Rouble. In addition, the Group had an unamortised borrowing cost of c.US$11 million relating to the ICBC loan which was to be amortised. As the Group has refinanced the ICBC loan facility, this necessitates an accounting adjustment to fully write off this unamortised cost of c.US$11 million in the statement of profit or loss for the first half of 2019, instead of amortising the cost over the remaining loan term. The write off does not have any cash impact on the Group.
The financial information contained in this announcement is based only on the Board's preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and other information currently available to the Company and may be subject to adjustments. It should be noted that the Company is in the process of finalising its results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and such results may be subject to further amendments as appropriate. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read the Company's results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for further details, which will be published by the end of August 2019.
- 2 -
Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in shares of the Company.
Commenting on the performance of the second quarter, Yury Makarov, Chief Executive Officer of IRC said, "I am pleased with the progress of K&S's ramping up programme. When the main contractor handed over the plant to IRC, there were numerous teething problems and bringing the plant up to full production capacity has not been without its challenges. Having resolved most of the production issues, K&S managed to break its monthly production record to operate at close to full capacity of 93% in June 2019. We look forward to the plant working at full capacity later this year. It is also pleasing that the good production rate comes at a time when the iron ore market is resilient with a strong pricing environment. As part of the ongoing hedging program for risk management purposes, iron ore hedging contracts have been entered into to secure comfortable levels of profit and cashflow.
Despite the good operating performance, our 2019 half year financial results are affected by a number of factors, in particular the write off of the deferred expenses as a result of the refinancing of the ICBC loan. It should be noted that this is a one-offnon-cash accounting adjustment and does not affect our cashflow. IRC's 2019 interim results will be published by the end of August 2019."
MARKETING, SALES AND PRICES
Iron Ore
During the second quarter of 2019, K&S sold 712,033 tonnes of iron ore concentrate to its customers in China and Russia, representing a growth of 35% over 1Q 2019.
During the quarter, the 65% Fe Platts benchmark price soared to over US$120 per tonne, mainly due to a shortage in supply following the Brazilian dam disaster and the transportation interruptions in Australia caused by cyclones. Vale, one of the largest iron ore producers in the world, expects its iron ore sales to reduce by around 50-75 million tonnes in 2019 after the dam incident. Another sign of tightness in the iron ore market is the slump in inventories at the Chinese ports, dropping to
118.7 million tonnes in the week of 14 June 2019, the lowest inventory level since the start of 2017 and about 43 million tonnes below the peak reached in June 2018.
According to the media, the Chinese GDP growth rate may reduce and activities in some sectors, such as manufacturing and vehicle assembly, could be on the decline. To counter the effect, the authorities in China have boosted construction and infrastructure spending which will increase steel demand. Due to the continuous rally on iron ore prices, the Chinese steel mills are starting to prefer lower grade iron ore which, although reduces costs, produces less steel per tonne of ore used along with more pollutions. In June 2019, the average spread between 65% Fe and 58% Fe indices narrowed to c.US$29 per tonne while it was c.US$40 per tonne at the end of 2018.
Hedging
The selling price of K&S's product was determined with reference to the international Platts spot price of iron ore concentrates. In line with the Group's ongoing hedging policy and taking advantage of the strong iron ore price environment, during the first half of 2019, IRC has entered into hedging contracts to implement a partial hedge against adverse changes in the iron ore price. IRC's strategy is to hedge no more than half of K&S's production, with the remaining volume left unhedged. The hedging instruments, mostly in the form of protective collars, protect IRC from a significant reduction in the iron ore price. Although IRC may not be able to fully capture the upside of the market price, as some of the protective hedging transactions were entered into before the recent price surge due to the Vale incident, hedging secures a healthy margin of cashflow for IRC which is important from a risk management perspective. The achieved selling price of IRC is not published in this trading update for commercial reasons, but the average selling price in the first half of 2019 will be disclosed in the 2019 interim results announcement due for release by the end of August 2019.
- 3 -
Benchmark 65% Fe: (Jan 2016 - Jun 2019) Performance
Benchmark 65% Fe: (Jan 2016 - Jun 2019) Performance
High Grade Iron Ore Price Steadily Increases
Price per tonne
$150.00
USD129
$130.00
$110.00
$90.00
$70.00
$50.00
USD45
$30.00
Jul-19
Jan-16
Jul-16
Jan-17
Jul-17
Jan-18
Jul-18
Jan-19
Iron Ore 65% Fe
* Source: Platts (as of 28 June 2019)
There were no sales of iron ore concentrate from Kuranakh since the mine has been moved to care and maintenance.
Ilmenite
As Kuranakh has been moved to care and maintenance, there were no sales of ilmenite product during the quarter.
- 4 -
Foreign Exchange
In June 2019, the Russian Rouble slightly strengthened to close at RUB63 at the end of the quarter. Despite this small appreciation in June, over the second quarter, the Russian Rouble remained weak against the US dollar and averaged RUB65, a level which is similar to that of the previous quarter. The weakness in Russian Rouble has a positive impact on the Group's operating margins as the operating costs of the Group are mainly denominated in Russian Rouble and revenue mainly in US Dollar.
USD/RUB Currency Chart (from July 2013 to Jun 2019)
USD/RUB Currency Chart (from July 2013 to Jun 2019)
Depreciation of Rouble improves operating margin
USD/RUB
95.00
85.00
75.00
RUB63
65.00
55.00
45.00
35.00
RUB33
25.00
Oct-13
Jan-14
Apr-14
Jul-14
Oct-14
Jan-15
Apr-15
Jul-15
Oct-15
Jan-16
Apr-16
Jul-16
Oct-16
Jan-17
Apr-17
Jul-17
Oct-17
Jan-18
Apr-18
Jul-18
Oct-18
Jan-19
Apr-19
Jul-19
Jul-13
Source: Bloomberg (as of 28 June 2019)
OPERATIONS
K&S (100% owned)
The K&S Mine is located in the Jewish Autonomous Region (EAO) of the Russian Far East. The operation is 4 kilometres from the town of Izvestkovaya, through which the Trans-Siberian Railway passes. It is also near to the federal highway connecting to the regional capital of Birobidzhan and 300 kilometres from Khabarovsk, the principal city of the Russian Far East.
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 00:09:07 UTC