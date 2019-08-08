Log in
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED

(0388)
  Report  
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE; REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE RIGHTS ISSUE AND THE BONUS WARRANT ISSUE; AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

08/08/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase, take up or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

International Standard Resources Holdings Limited

標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 91)

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE;

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE RIGHTS ISSUE

AND THE BONUS WARRANT ISSUE;

AND

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

References are made to the announcements of International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 13 June 2019 and 16 July 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among others, the Rights Issue, the Bonus Warrant Issue and closure of register of members. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT

On 8 August 2019, the Company and the Underwriter entered into the second supplemental agreement to the Underwriting Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) (the "Second Supplemental Agreement") pursuant to which the Company and the Underwriter agreed to revise certain dates of the timetable of the Rights Issue.

1

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE RIGHTS ISSUE AND THE BONUS WARRANT ISSUE

The revised timetable of the Rights Issue and the Bonus Warrant Issue is set out below:

2019

Register of members to be closed (both days inclusive) . . . . . Monday, 5 August to Friday, 16 August

Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 16 August

Registration of Prospectus . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 16 August

Register of members re-opens . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 19 August

Prospectus Documents expected to be despatched . . . . . . . Monday, 19 August

First day of dealings in nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . Wednesday, 21 August

Latest time for splitting nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 23 August

Last day of dealings in nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . Wednesday, 28 August

Latest time for payment and acceptance of Rights Shares and application

for excess Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 2 September

Latest time for termination

of the Underwriting Agreement . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 September

Rights Issue and Underwriting Agreement

  expected to become unconditional . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 3 September

Announcement of the results of acceptance and

excess application of Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 9 September

Refund cheques for wholly and partially unsuccessful applications for excess Rights Shares expected to

be posted on or before . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 10 September

2

2019

Certificates for Rights Shares expected to be

despatched on or before . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 10 September

Expected first day of dealings in fully-paid

Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 11 September

Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares to be

qualified for attending the EGM . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 13 September

Latest time for lodging proxy forms for the EGM . . . . . . 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 16 September

Closure of register of members of the Company . . . . . . . Monday, 16 September to Wednesday, 18 September (both days inclusive)

EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 18 September

Announcement of the results of the EGM . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 18 September

Last day of dealings in Shares cum-entitlements

to the Bonus Warrant Issue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 20 September

First day of dealings in Shares ex-entitlements

to the Bonus Warrant Issue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 23 September

Latest time for lodging forms of transfer of Shares

to ensure entitlement to the Bonus Warrant Issue . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 24 September

Closure of register of members of the Company . . . . . Wednesday, 25 September to Monday, 30 September (both days inclusive)

Warrant Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 30 September

Certificates for the Warrants expected to be

despatch on or before . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 16 October

Commencement of dealings in the Warrants . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 17 October

3

The revised timetable for the Rights Issue and the Bonus Warrant Issue set out above is indicative only based on the assumption that the Underwriting Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement and the Second Supplemental Agreement) having become unconditional and not having been terminated. The expected timetable may be subjected to change, and any such change will be announced in a separate announcement by the Company as and when appropriate.

Change of Record Date and the book closure period

The Shareholders and the public should note that the Record Date to determine entitlements for the Rights Issue is changed to Friday, 16 August 2019 and the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 5 August 2019 to Friday, 16 August 2019, both dates inclusive, for determining entitlements for the Rights Issue. No transfer of Shares would be registered during such period.

The Shareholders and the public should also note that the Warrant Record Date to ascertain the entitlements to the Bonus Warrant Issue is changed to Monday, 30 September 2019 and the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 25 September 2019 to Monday, 30 September 2019 (both days inclusive) in order to establish entitlements of the Shareholders to the Bonus Warrant Issue.

If the conditions of the Underwriting Agreement are not fulfilled or the Underwriting Agreement is terminated by the Underwriter, the Rights Issue will not proceed.

Any Shareholders or other persons contemplating selling or purchasing Rights Shares in their nil-paid form who are in any doubt about their position are recommended to consult their professional advisers. Any Shareholders or other persons dealings in the Shares up to the date on which all the conditions precedent to the Rights Issue are fulfilled and any persons dealings in the nil-paid Rights Shares will accordingly bear the risk that the Rights Issue may not become unconditional or may not proceed.

By order of the Board

International Standard Resources Holdings Limited

Tam Tak Wah

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 8 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Cheng Wai Keung, Mr. Tam Tak Wah and Ms. Tsang Ching Man and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Tsz Kit, Mr. Chan Yim Por Bonnie, Mr. Albert Saychuan Cheok (Chairman) and Mr. Wang Li.

4

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 12:44:06 UTC
