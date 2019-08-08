Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE; REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE RIGHTS ISSUE AND THE BONUS WARRANT ISSUE; AND CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

International Standard Resources Holdings Limited

標 準 資 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 91)

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE;

REVISED EXPECTED TIMETABLE FOR THE RIGHTS ISSUE

AND THE BONUS WARRANT ISSUE;

AND

CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

References are made to the announcements of International Standard Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 13 June 2019 and 16 July 2019 (the "Announcements") in relation to, among others, the Rights Issue, the Bonus Warrant Issue and closure of register of members. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

SECOND SUPPLEMENTAL UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT

On 8 August 2019, the Company and the Underwriter entered into the second supplemental agreement to the Underwriting Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Agreement) (the "Second Supplemental Agreement") pursuant to which the Company and the Underwriter agreed to revise certain dates of the timetable of the Rights Issue.