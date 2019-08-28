Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SHARE OFFER

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
SHARE OFFER
Joint Lead Managers
IMPORTANT
If you are in any doubt about any of the contents of this prospectus, you should seek independent professional advice.
S&T Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
LISTING ON THE MAIN BOARD OF
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
BY WAY OF SHARE OFFER
Total number of Offer Shares
:
120,000,000 Shares (subject to the
Over-allotment Option)
Number of Public Offer Shares
:
12,000,000 Shares (subject to reallocation)
Number of Placing Shares
:
108,000,000 Shares (subject to reallocation and
the Over-allotment Option)
Offer Price
:
Not more than HK$1.15 per Offer Share and
expected to be not less than HK$1.05 per
Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC
transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock
Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in
full on application in Hong Kong dollars and
subject to refund)
Nominal value
:
HK$0.01 per Share
Stock code
:
3928
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this prospectus, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this prospectus.
A copy of this prospectus, having attached thereto the documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix VI to this prospectus, has been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Neither the Securities and Futures Commission nor the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong takes any responsibility as to contents of this prospectus or any other document referred to above.
The final Offer Price is expected to be fixed by agreement between our Company and the Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) on the Price Determination Date, which is expected to be on or around Tuesday, 3 September 2019 and in any event, not later than Tuesday, 17 September 2019. The Offer Price will be not more than HK$1.15 per Share and is currently expected to be not less than HK$1.05 per Share, unless otherwise announced.
The Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) may, with our Company's consent, reduce the number of Offer Shares under the Share Offer and/or the indicative Offer Price range stated in this prospectus at any time prior to the morning of the last day for lodging applications under the Public Offer. In such a case, a notice of reduction in the number of Offer Shares and/or the indicative Offer Price range will be published on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of our Company at www.singtec.com.sg not later than the morning of the last day for lodging applications under the Public Offer. Details of the arrangement will then be announced by our Company as soon as practicable. Further details are set out in the sections headed "Structure and conditions of the Share Offer" and "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares" in this prospectus.
If, for any reason, the Offer Price is not agreed between the Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) and our Company on or before Tuesday, 17 September 2019, the Share Offer will not become unconditional and will lapse immediately.
Prior to making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider carefully all the information set out in this prospectus, including the risk factors set out in the section headed "Risk factors" in this prospectus. Pursuant to the Public Offer Underwriting Agreement, the Sole Bookrunner has the right in certain circumstances to terminate the obligations of the Public Offer Underwriters at any time prior to 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Listing Date. Further details of such circumstances are set out in the section headed "Underwriting - Underwriting arrangements and expenses - The Public Offer - Grounds for termination" in this prospectus.
29 August 2019
EXPECTED TIMETABLE
If there is any change in the following expected timetable, our Company will issue a separate announcement to be published on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of our Company at www.singtec.com.sg.
Announcement of the final Offer Price, the indication of level of interest in the Placing, the results of applications in the Public Offer and the basis of allocation under the Public Offer to be published on the website of the Stock Exchange atwww.hkexnews.hk and the website of our Company at
www.singtec.com.sg on or before(Note 5) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 18 September
Results of allocations in the Public Offer (with successful applicants' identification document or business registration numbers, where appropriate) to be available through a variety of channels as described in the section headed "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares - 10. Publication of
results" in this prospectus from . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 18 September
A full announcement of the Public Offer containing (a) and (b) above to be published on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of our Company at
All times and dates refer to Hong Kong local times and dates except as otherwise stated. Details of the structure of the Share Offer, including the conditions of the Public Offer, are set out in the section headed "Structure and conditions of the Share Offer" in this prospectus.
If there is a "black" rainstorm warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number eight or above in force in Hong Kong at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon on Tuesday, 3 September 2019, the application lists will not open and close on that day. Please refer to the section headed "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares
- 9. Effect of bad weather on the opening of the application lists" in this prospectus for further details.
Applicants who apply by givingelectronic application instructions to HKSCC should refer to the section headed "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares - 5. Applying by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC via CCASS" in this prospectus for further details.
The Price Determination Date, being the date on which the final Offer Price is to be determined, is expected to be on or around Tuesday, 3 September 2019 and in any event, not later than Tuesday, 17 September 2019. If, for any reason, the final Offer Price is not agreed by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 between the Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) and our Company, the Share Offer will not proceed and will lapse.
None of the information contained on any website forms part of this prospectus.
Applicants who apply for 1,000,000 Offer Shares or more and have provided all information required may collect share certificates (if applicable) and refund cheques (if applicable) in person from our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited at 2103B, 21/F, 148 Electric Road, North Point, Hong Kong, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 18 September 2019 or any other date as notified by us on the websites as the date of despatch of share certificates/refund cheques. Applicants being individuals who is eligible for personal collection must not authorise any other person to make their collection on their behalf. Applicants being corporations who is eligible for personal collection must attend by sending their authorised representatives each bearing a letter of authorisation from his/her/its corporation stamped with the corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives (if applicable) must produce, at the time of collection, evidence of identity acceptable to our Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited. Applicants who have applied onYELLOW Application Forms may not elect to collect their share certificates, which will be deposited into CCASS for credit of their designated CCASS Participants' stock accounts or CCASS Investor Participant stock accounts, as appropriate. Uncollected share certificates and refund cheques will be despatched by ordinary post to the addresses specified in the relevant applications at the applicants' own risk. Further information is set out in the section headed "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares" in this prospectus.
EXPECTED TIMETABLE
7. Refund cheques will be issued in respect of wholly or partially unsuccessful application and also in respect of successful applications in the event that the final Offer Price is less than the initial price per Public Offer Share payable on application. Part of your Hong Kong identity card number/passport number or, if you are joint applicants, part of the Hong Kong identity card number/passport number of the first-named applicant, provided by you may be printed on your refund cheque, if any. Such data would also be transferred to a third party to facilitate your refund. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong identity card number/passport number before encashment of your refund cheque. Inaccurate completion of your Hong Kong identity card number/passport number may lead to delay in encashment of your refund cheque or may invalidate your refund cheque. Further information is set out in the section headed "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares" in this prospectus.
Share certificates for the Share Offer will only become valid certificates of title provided that the Share Offer has become unconditional in all respects and neither of the Underwriting Agreements has been terminated in accordance with its terms. Investors who trade Shares on the basis of publicly available allocation details prior to the receipt of Share certificates or prior to the Share certificates becoming valid certificates of title do so entirely at their own risk.
