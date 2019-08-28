Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SHARE OFFER

IMPORTANT

If you are in any doubt about any of the contents of this prospectus, you should seek independent professional advice.

S&T Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

LISTING ON THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

BY WAY OF SHARE OFFER

Total number of Offer Shares : 120,000,000 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option) Number of Public Offer Shares : 12,000,000 Shares (subject to reallocation) Number of Placing Shares : 108,000,000 Shares (subject to reallocation and the Over-allotment Option) Offer Price : Not more than HK$1.15 per Offer Share and expected to be not less than HK$1.05 per Offer Share, plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) Nominal value : HK$0.01 per Share Stock code : 3928

Sponsor

Sole Bookrunner

Joint Lead Managers

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this prospectus, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this prospectus.

A copy of this prospectus, having attached thereto the documents specified in the paragraph headed "Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong" in Appendix VI to this prospectus, has been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Neither the Securities and Futures Commission nor the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong takes any responsibility as to contents of this prospectus or any other document referred to above.

The final Offer Price is expected to be fixed by agreement between our Company and the Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) on the Price Determination Date, which is expected to be on or around Tuesday, 3 September 2019 and in any event, not later than Tuesday, 17 September 2019. The Offer Price will be not more than HK$1.15 per Share and is currently expected to be not less than HK$1.05 per Share, unless otherwise announced.

The Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) may, with our Company's consent, reduce the number of Offer Shares under the Share Offer and/or the indicative Offer Price range stated in this prospectus at any time prior to the morning of the last day for lodging applications under the Public Offer. In such a case, a notice of reduction in the number of Offer Shares and/or the indicative Offer Price range will be published on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of our Company at www.singtec.com.sg not later than the morning of the last day for lodging applications under the Public Offer. Details of the arrangement will then be announced by our Company as soon as practicable. Further details are set out in the sections headed "Structure and conditions of the Share Offer" and "How to apply for the Public Offer Shares" in this prospectus.

If, for any reason, the Offer Price is not agreed between the Sole Bookrunner (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) and our Company on or before Tuesday, 17 September 2019, the Share Offer will not become unconditional and will lapse immediately.

Prior to making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider carefully all the information set out in this prospectus, including the risk factors set out in the section headed "Risk factors" in this prospectus. Pursuant to the Public Offer Underwriting Agreement, the Sole Bookrunner has the right in certain circumstances to terminate the obligations of the Public Offer Underwriters at any time prior to 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Listing Date. Further details of such circumstances are set out in the section headed "Underwriting - Underwriting arrangements and expenses - The Public Offer - Grounds for termination" in this prospectus.