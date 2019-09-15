Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SHARE OFFER 0 09/15/2019 | 06:17pm EDT Send by mail :

TBK & Sons Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) SHARE OFFER Number of Offer Shares : 250,000,000 Shares Number of Public Offer Shares : 25,000,000 Shares (subject to reallocation) Number of Placing Shares : 225,000,000 Shares (subject to reallocation) Maximum Offer Price : Not more than HK$0.60 per Offer Share and expected to be not less than HK$0.50 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollar and subject to refund) Nominal Value : HK$0.01 per Share Stock Code : 1960 Sole Sponsor Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, the Stock Exchange and HKSCC take no responsibility for the contents of this prospectus, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this prospectus. A copy of this prospectus, having attached thereto the documents specified in the paragraph headed ''Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong'' in Appendix VII to this prospectus, has been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Securities and Futures Commission and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of this prospectus or any other documents referred to above. The Offer Price is expected to be determined by agreement between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) on the Price Determination Date or such later date as may be agreed by the Company and the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters). The Offer Price will be not more than HK$0.60 per Offer Share and is expected to be not less than HK$0.50 per Offer Share, unless otherwise announced. The Joint Lead Managers (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) may, where considered appropriate, based on the level of interest expressed by prospective institutional and professional investors and other investors during the book-building process and with the Company's consent, reduce the indicative Offer Price range stated in this prospectus and/or the number of Offer Shares being offered at any time on or prior to the morning of the last day for lodging applications under the Public Offer. In such case, a notice will be available at the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www.tbkssb.com.my. Further details are set out in the sections headed ''Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer'' and ''How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares'' of this prospectus. If, for any reason, the Offer Price is not agreed between the Joint Lead Managers (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) and the Company on or about Friday, 20 September 2019 or such later date as may be agreed by the Company and the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters), the Share Offer will not become unconditional and will lapse immediately. Prior to making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider carefully all of the information set out in this prospectus and the Application Forms, including the risk factors set out in the section headed ''Risk Factors'' of this prospectus. The obligations of the Underwriters under the Underwriting Agreements are subject to termination by the Joint Lead Managers (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) if certain grounds arise prior to 8:00 a.m. on the Listing Date. Such grounds are set out in the section headed ''Underwriting - Underwriting arrangements and expenses'' of this prospectus. 16 September 2019 EXPECTED TIMETABLE If there is any change in the following expected timetable, the Company will issue an announcement to be published on the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk and the Company's website at www.tbkssb.com.my. Date and time(1) Public Offer Commerces and WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms available from . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 16 September 2019 Latest time to complete electronic applications under HK eIPO White Form service through the designated website www.hkeipo.hk(2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, 19 September 2019 Application lists of the Public Offer open(3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, 19 September 2019 Latest time for lodging WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms and giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC(4) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12:00 noon on Thursday, 19 September 2019 Latest time to complete payment of HK eIPO White Form applications by effecting internet banking transfer(s) or PPS payment transfer(s) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12:00 noon on Thursday, 19 September 2019 Application lists of the Public Offer close(3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12:00 noon on Thursday, 19 September 2019 Expected Price Determination Date on or before(5) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 20 September 2019 Announcement of the final Offer Price, indication of the levels of interest in the Placing, the levels of applications of the Public Offer, the basis of allotment and the results of applications in the Public Offer to be published on the Group's website at www.tbkssb.com.my(6) and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk on or before . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 27 September 2019 - i - EXPECTED TIMETABLE Date and time(1) Announcement of results of allocations in the Public Offer (with successful applicants' identification document numbers, where appropriate) to be available through a variety of channels as described in the paragraph headed ''11. Publication of results'' under the section ''How to apply for the Public Offer Shares'' in this prospectus including the website of the Company at www.tbkssb.com.my(6) and the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk from. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 27 September 2019 Results of allocations in the Public Offer will be available at www.tricor.com.hk/ipo/result (alternatively: www.hkeipo.hk/IPOResult) with a ''search by ID'' function on. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 27 September 2019 Despatch of HK eIPO White Form e-Auto Refund payment instructions and despatch/collection of refund cheques in respect of wholly or partially successful applications (if applicable) or wholly or partially unsuccessful applications pursuant to the Public Offer on or before(8)(9) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 27 September 2019 Despatch/collection of Share certificates or deposit of the Share certificate into CCASS in respect of wholly or partially successful applications pursuant to the Public Offer on or before(7)(8) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 27 September 2019 Dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 30 September 2019 Notes: All times and dates refer to Hong Kong local time, except as otherwise stated. Details of the structure of the Share Offer, including its conditions, are set out in the section headed '' Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer '' in this prospectus. You will not be permitted to submit your application through the designated website at www.hkeipo.hk, after 11:30 a.m. on the last day for submitting applications. If you have already submitted your application and obtained a payment reference number from the designated website prior to 11:30 a.m., you will be permitted to continue the application process (by completing payment of application monies) until 12:00 noon on the last day for submitting applications, when the application lists close. If there is a '' black '' rainstorm warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above in force in Hong Kong at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon on Thursday, 19 September 2019, the application lists will not open on that day. For further details, please see the paragraph headed '' 10. Effect of bad weather on the opening of the application lists '' under the section headed '' How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares '' in this prospectus. Applicants who apply for Public Offer Shares by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC should refer to the paragraph headed '' 6. Applying by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC via CCASS '' under the section headed '' How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares '' in this prospectus. - ii - EXPECTED TIMETABLE The Price Determination Date is expected to be on or before Friday, 20 September 2019 or such later date as may be agreed by the Company and the Joint Bookrunners. If, for any reason, the Offer Price is not agreed between the Company and the Joint Lead Managers (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) on or about Friday, 20 September 2019 or such later date as may be agreed by the Company and the Joint Bookrunners, the Share Offer will not proceed and will lapse accordingly. None of the website of the Company or any of the information contained therein forms part of this prospectus. Share certificates will only become valid at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, 30 September 2019 provided that the Share Offer has become unconditional and the right of termination described in the paragraph headed '' Underwriting - Underwriting arrangements and expenses - Grounds for termination '' under the section '' Underwriting '' in this prospectus has not been exercised. Investors who trade Shares on the basis of publicly available allocation details prior to the receipt of Share certificates or prior to the Share certificates becoming valid certificates of title do so entirely at their own risk. e-Auto Refund payment instructions/refund cheques will be issued in respect of wholly or partially unsuccessful applications pursuant to the Public Offer and also in respect of wholly or partially successful applications in the event that the final Offer Price is less than the price payable per Offer Share on application. Part of the applicant ' s Hong Kong identity card number or passport number, or, if the application is made by joint applicants, part of the Hong Kong identity card number or passport number of the first-named applicant, provided by the applicant(s) may be printed on the refund cheque, if any. Such data would also be transferred to a third party for refund purposes. Banks may require verification of an applicant ' s Hong Kong identity card number or passport number before encashment of the refund cheque, if any. Inaccurate completion of an applicant ' s Hong Kong identity card number or passport number may invalidate or delay encashment of the refund cheque, if any. Applicants who apply on WHITE Application Forms or through the HK eIPO White Form service for 1,000,000 or more Public Offer Shares and have provided all information required by the Application Form may collect any refund cheques and/or Share certificates (where applicable) in person from the Company ' s Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, 27 September 2019 or such other date as notified by the Company on the website of the Company at www.tbkssb.com.my or the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk as the date of despatch/collection of Share certificates/refund cheques/e-Auto Refund payment instructions. Applicants being individuals who are eligible for personal collection may not authorise any other person to collect on their behalf. Applicants being corporations which are eligible for personal collection must attend through their authorised representatives bearing letters of authorisation from their corporation stamped with the corporation ' s chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives of corporations must produce evidence of identity acceptable to the Company ' s Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar at the time of collection. Applicants who apply on YELLOW Application Forms for 1,000,000 or more Public Offer Shares and have provided all information required by the Application Form may collect their refund cheques, if any, in person but may not collect their Share certificates as such Share certificates will be issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited into CCASS for the credit to their or the designated CCASS Participants' stock account as stated in their Application Forms. The procedures for collection of refund cheques for YELLOW Application Form applicants are the same as those for WHITE Application Form applicants. Applicants who have applied for Public Offer Shares by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC should refer to the paragraph headed ''14. Despatch/collection of share certificates and refund monies'' under the section headed ''How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares'' in this prospectus for details. - iii - This is an excerpt of the original content. 