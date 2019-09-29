Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SHARE OFFER 0 09/29/2019 | 06:08pm EDT Send by mail :

IMPORTANT If you are in any doubt about any of the contents of this prospectus, you should seek independent professional advice. GREEN FUTURE FOOD HYDROCOLLOID MARINE SCIENCE COMPANY LIMITED 綠 新 親 水 膠 體 海 洋 科 技 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) SHARE OFFER Number of Offer Shares : 200,000,000 Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option) Number of Hong Kong Offer Shares : 20,000,000 Shares (subject to re-allocation) Number of International Offer Shares : 180,000,000 Share (subject to re-allocation and the Over-allotment Option) Offer Price : Not more than HK$1.74 and expected to be not less than HK$1.16, plus brokerage fee of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) Nominal value : HK$0.01 per Share Stock code : 01084 Sole Sponsor Essence Corporate Finance (Hong Kong) Limited Sole Bookrunner and Sole Lead Manager Essence International Securities (Hong Kong) Limited Co-lead Managers Solomon Securities Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this prospectus, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this prospectus. A copy of this prospectus, together with the documents specified under the paragraphs under "A. Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies" in Appendix VI to this prospectus, has been registered with the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 342C of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Securities and Futures Commission and the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong take no responsibility as to the contents of this prospectus or any other documents referred to above. Prior to making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider carefully all the information set forth in this prospectus, including but not limited to the risk factors set forth in the section headed "Risk Factors" in this prospectus. The Offer Price is expected to be fixed by agreement between the Sole Bookrunner and Sole Lead Manager (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) and us on the Price Determination Date, which is expected to be on or around Thursday, 10 October 2019 or such later date as may be agreed between the parties, but in any event no later than Wednesday, 16 October 2019. The Offer Price will not be more than HK$1.74 and is expected to be not less than HK$1.16, unless otherwise announced. If, for any reason, the Offer Price is not agreed on or before Wednesday, 16 October 2019 between the Sole Bookrunner and Sole Lead Manager (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) and us, the Share Offer will not proceed and will lapse. Investors applying for our Offer Shares must pay the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.74, together with brokerage fee of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%, subject to refund if the Offer Price shall be lower than HK$1.74 as finally determined. The Sole Bookrunner and Sole Lead Manager (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) may with our consent reduce the indicative range of the Offer Price at any time prior to the morning of the last day for lodging applications under the Share Offer. In such case, a notice of reduction of the indicative range of the Offer Price will be published on the website of our Company at www.greenfreshfood.com and the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk as soon as practicable following the decision to make such reduction and in any event, not later than the morning of the day which is the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. If applications for our Hong Kong Offer Shares have been submitted prior to the day which is the last day for lodging applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering, such applications can be withdrawn if the indicative range of the Offer Price is so reduced. If, for whatever reason, the Sole Bookrunner and Sole Lead Manager (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) and us are unable to agree on the Offer Price by Wednesday, 16 October 2019, the Share Offer will not proceed and will lapse. Prospective investors of our Hong Kong Offer Shares should note that the Hong Kong Underwriter is entitled to terminate their obligations under the Hong Kong Underwriting Agreement by notice in writing to us given by the Sole Bookrunner and Sole Lead Manager (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) upon occurrence of any of the events set forth in the section headed "Underwriting - Underwriting arrangements and expenses-Hong Kong Public Offering-Grounds for termination" in this prospectus at any time prior to 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Listing Date. 30 September 2019 EXPECTED TIMETABLE Our Company will issue an announcement in Hong Kong to be published on the website of our Company at www.greenfreshfood.comand the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkif there is any change in the following expected timetable of the Hong Kong Public Offering. All times and dates stated below refer to Hong Kong local times and dates. Further information on the Share Offer is set forth in the section headed "Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer" in this prospectus. The period during which an application for our Hong Kong Offer Shares can be lodged pursuant to the terms of this prospectus and the Application Forms will expire on Wednesday, 9 October 2019. Such period is longer than the time period usually adopted in other initial public offering transactions in Hong Kong. See the section headed "How to apply for our Hong Kong Offer Shares" in this prospectus for the channels that you may use for subscribing for our Hong Kong Offer Shares. Hong Kong Public Offering commences and WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms available from . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 30 September 2019 Latest time to complete electronic applications under WHITE Form elPO service through the designated website at www.eipo.com.hk(2) . . . . . 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 Application Lists open(3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 Latest time to lodge WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms and to give electronic application Instructions to HKSCC(4) . . . 12:00 noon on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 Latest time to complete payment of WHITE Form elPO applications by effecting Internet banking transfer(s) or PPS payment transfer(s) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12:00 noon on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 Application Lists close . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12:00 noon on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 Price Determination Date(5) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 10 October 2019 Announcement of the final Offer Price, the level of the applications in the Hong Kong Public Offering, and the basis of allotment of our Offer Shares to be published on the website of our Company at www.greenfreshfood.com on or before . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 16 October 2019 Results of allocations (with successful applicants' identification document numbers or Hong Kong business registration numbers) of the Hong Kong Public Offering will be available through a variety of channels as set forth in the section headed "How to Apply for our Hong Kong Offer Shares" in this prospectus . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 16 October 2019 − i − EXPECTED TIMETABLE A full announcement of the Hong Kong Public Offering containing (1) and (2) above to be published on the website of our Company at www.greenfreshfood.comand the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk from . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 16 October 2019 Results of allocations in the Hong Kong Public Offering will be available at www.iporesults.com.hk(alternatively: English https://www.eipo.com.hk/en/Allotment; Chinese https://www.eipo.com.hk/zh-hk/Allotment) with a "search by ID function" . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 16 October 2019 Dispatch of White Form e-Refund payment instructions/refund cheques in respect of wholly successful (if applicable) and wholly and partially unsuccessful applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering on or before(6)(7) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 16 October 2019 Dispatch of Share certificates of our Offer Shares or deposit of Share certificates of our Offer Shares into CCASS in respect of wholly or partially successful applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering on or before(5)(7) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 16 October 2019 Dealings in Shares on the Stock Exchange expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 17 October 2019 Notes:- All times refer to Hong Kong local time, except as otherwise stated. You will not be permitted to submit your application to the White Form elPO Service Provider through the designed website at www.eipo.com.hk after 11:30 a.m. on the last day for submitting applications. If you have already submitted your application and obtained an application reference number from the designated website prior to 11:30 a.m., you will be permitted to continue the application process (by completing payment of application monies) until 12:00 noon on the last day for submitting applications, when the Application Lists close. If there is a "black" rainstorm warning or a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above in force at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon on Wednesday, 9 October 2019, the Application Lists will not open and close on that day. See the section headed "How to Apply for our Hong Kong Offer Shares - Effect of bad weather on the opening and closing of the Application Lists" in this prospectus. If the Application Lists do not open and close on Wednesday, 9 October 2019, the dates mentioned in this section may be affected. An announcement will be made by us in such event. Applicants who apply for Offer Shares by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC should refer to the section headed "How to Apply for our Hong Kong Offer Shares - Applying by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC via CCASS" in this prospectus. We expect to determine the Offer Price by agreement with the Sole Bookrunner and Sole Lead Manager (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) on the Price Determination Date. The Price Determination Date is expected to be on or around Thursday, 10 October 2019 and, in any event, not later than Wednesday, 16 October 2019. If, for any reason, the Offer Price is not agreed between the Sole Bookrunner and Sole Lead Manager (for itself and on behalf of the Underwriters) and us by or before Wednesday, 16 October 2019, the Share Offer will not proceed and will lapse. Notwithstanding that the Offer Price may be fixed at below the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.74 per Offer Share payable by applicants for Hong Kong Offer Shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering, applicants for the Hong Kong − ii − EXPECTED TIMETABLE Offer Shares are required to pay, on application, the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.74 for each Share, together with the brokerage fee of 1.0%, a Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% and a SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% but will be refunded the surplus application monies as provided for in "How to Apply for our Hong Kong Offer Shares" in this prospectus. Share certificates for our Offer Shares will only become valid certificates of title at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, 17 October 2019 provided that (i) the Share Offer has become unconditional in all respects and (ii) the Underwriting Agreements have not been terminated in accordance with their respective terms. e-Refund payment instructions/refund cheques will be issued in respect of wholly or partially unsuccessful applications pursuant to the Hong Kong Public Offering and also in respect of wholly or partially successful applications in the event that the final Offer Price is less than the maximum Offer Price payable on application. Part of the applicant's Hong Kong identity card number or passport number, or, if the application is made by joint applicants, part of the Hong Kong identity card number or passport number of the first-named applicant, provided by the applicant(s) may be printed on the refund cheque, if any. Such data would also be transferred to a third party for refund purposes. Banks may require verification of an applicant's Hong Kong identity card number or passport number before cashing the refund cheque. Inaccurate completion of an applicant's Hong Kong identity card number or passport number may lead to delays in encashment of, or may Invalidate, the refund cheque. Applicants who have applied on WHITE Application Forms for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and have provided all required information may collect any refund cheque and Share certificate in person from our Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, between 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 16 October 2019. Applicants being individuals who is eligible for personal collection may not authorise any other person to make collection on their behalf. Applicants being corporations who is eligible for collection in person must attend by their authorised representatives bearing letters of authorisation from their corporation stamped with the corporation's chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives of corporations must produce, at the time of collection, identification and (where applicable) authorisation documents acceptable to our Hong Kong Share Registrar.

Applicants who have applied on YELLOW Application Forms for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares and have provided all required information may collect their refund cheques, if any, in person but may not collect their Share certificate as such Share certificate will be deposited into CCASS for the credit of their designated CCASS Participants' stock accounts or CCASS Investor Participant stock accounts, as appropriate. The procedures for collection of refund cheque for YELLOW Application Form applicants are the same as those for WHITE Application Form applicants.

Applicants who have applied through the WHITE Form elPO service for 1,000,000 or more Hong Kong Offer Shares can collect their Share certificate (if any) in person from our Hong Kong Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, between 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 16 October 2019. For applicants who apply through the WHITE Form elPO service and paid the application monies from a single bank account, e-Refund payment instructions (if any) will be dispatched to their application payment bank account on or before Wednesday, 16 October 2019. For applicants who apply through the WHITE Form elPO service and used multi-bank accounts to pay the application monies, refund cheque will be dispatched to the address specified in their electronic application instruction to the WHITE Form elPO Service Provider on or before Wednesday, 16 October 2019.

Applicants who apply for Hong Kong Offer Shares by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC should refer to the section headed "How to Apply for our Hong Kong Offer Shares" in this prospectus. Uncollected Share certificates and/or refund cheques will be dispatched by ordinary post, at the applicants' own risk to the addresses specified in the relevant applications. See the section headed "How to Apply for our Hong Kong Offer Shares-Applying through White Form elPO Service" in this prospectus. − iii − This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

