Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SHARE OFFER

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to induce an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company. This announcement is not a prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus carefully for detailed information about the Company and the Share Offer described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Offer Shares thereby being offered. Any investment decision in relation to the Offer Shares should be taken solely in reliance on the information provided in the Prospectus. This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company in the United States or in any other jurisdictions. The Offer Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the ''U.S. Securities Act'') or any state securities laws of the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offer and is not currently intended to be any public offer of securities of the Company in the United States. The Public Offer Shares will be offered to the public in Hong Kong subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Prospectus and the related Application Forms. - 1 - Suoxinda Holdings Limited 索 信 達 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) SHARE OFFER Total number of Offer Shares under : 100,000,000 Shares the Share Offer Number of Public Offer Shares 10,000,000 Shares (subject to adjustment) Number of Placing Shares : 90,000,000 Shares (subject to adjustment) Offer Price : Not more than HK$1.80 per Offer Share and not less than HK$1.50 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) Nominal value : HK$0.01 per Share Stock code : 3680 Sole Sponsor Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers Joint Lead Managers - 2 - Application has been made by the Company to the Stock Exchange for the granting of the approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Shares in issue and to be issued pursuant to the Capitalisation Issue and the Share Offer. Assuming the Public Offer becomes unconditional at or before 8 : 00 a.m. on Friday, 13 December 2019, it is expected that dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will commence at 9 : 00 a.m. on Friday, 13 December 2019. The Share Offer comprises the Public Offer of initially 10,000,000 Shares (subject to adjustment) and the Placing of initially 90,000,000 Shares (subject to adjustment) representing approximately 10% and 90% of the total number of Offer Shares initially being offered under the Share Offer, respectively. The allocation of the Shares between the Public Offer and the Placing is subject to adjustment as stated in the section headed ''Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer - The Public Offer'' in the Prospectus. In particular, the Joint Bookrunners may reallocate the Offer Shares from the Placing to the Public Offer to satisfy valid applications under the Public Offer. In accordance with Guidance Letter HKEXGL91-18 issued by the Stock Exchange, if such reallocation is done other than pursuant to Practice Note 18 of the Listing Rules, the maximum total number of Offer Shares that may be reallocated to the Public Offer following such reallocation shall be not more than double the initial allocation to the Public Offer (i.e. 20,000,000 Shares) and the final Offer Price shall be fixed at HK$1.50 per Offer Share (being the low end of the indicative Offer Price range stated in the Prospectus). The Offer Price will be not more than HK$1.80 per Offer Share and not less than HK$1.50 per Offer Share unless otherwise announced. The Offer Price is expected to be fixed by an agreement between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) on the Price Determination Date. The Price Determination Date is expected to be on or about Wednesday, 4 December 2019 and in any event, no later than Wednesday, 11 December 2019. Applicants for the Public Offer Shares are required to pay, on application, the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.80 per Offer Share, plus the brokerage fee of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and the Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% payable on each Offer Share, subject to refund if the Offer Price as finally determined is less than HK$1.80 per Offer Share. Subject to the approval of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Shares on the Stock Exchange as well as the compliance with the stock admission requirements of HKSCC, the Shares will be accepted as eligible securities by HKSCC for deposit, clearance and settlement in CCASS with effect from the Listing Date or, under contingent situation, any other date as determined by HKSCC. Settlement of transactions between participants of the Stock Exchange is required to take place in CCASS on the second Business Day after any trading day. All activities under CCASS are subject to the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures in effect from time to time. All necessary arrangements have been made for the Shares to be admitted into CCASS. - 3 - If an application is rejected, not accepted or accepted in part only, or if the Offer Price as finally determined is less than the maximum Offer Price of HK$1.80 per Offer Share (excluding brokerage, the SFC transaction levy and the Stock Exchange trading fee thereon), or if the conditions of the Public Offer are not fulfilled in accordance with the section headed ''Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer - Conditions of the Public Offer'' in the Prospectus or if any application is revoked, the application monies, or the appropriate portion thereof, together with the related brokerage, the SFC transaction levy and the Stock Exchange trading fee, will be refunded, without interest or the cheque or banker's cashier order will not be cleared. Any refund of your application monies will be made on or before Thursday, 12 December 2019. Application for the Public Offer Shares will only be considered on the basis of the terms and conditions set out in the Prospectus, the related Application Forms and the designated website (www.hkeipo.hk) and the IPO App for the HK eIPO White Form service. Applicants who would like to be allotted Public Offer Shares in their own names should complete and sign the WHITE Application Forms or (ii) submit applications online through the designated website of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider at www.hkeipo.hk or the IPO App (which can be downloaded by searching ''IPO App'' in the App Store or Google Play or downloaded at www.hkeipo.hk/IPOApp or www.tricorglobal.com/IPOApp ) through the HK eIPO White Form service. Applicants who would like to have the allotted Public Offer Shares issued in the name of HKSCC Nominees and deposited directly into CCASS for credit to their CCASS Investor Participant stock accounts or the stock accounts of their designated CCASS Participants maintained in CCASS should either (i) complete and sign the YELLOW Application Forms or (ii) give electronic application instructions to HKSCC via CCASS. - 4 - Copies of the Prospectus, together with the WHITE Application Forms, may be obtained during normal business hours from 9 : 00 a.m. on Thursday, 28 November 2019 until 12 : 00 noon on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 from the following locations: Any of the following offices of the Public Offer Underwriters:

China Tonghai Securities Limited

18/F & 19/F China Building 29 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong

Realord Asia Pacific Securities Limited

Suite 2402, 24/F, Jardine House 1 Connaught Place

Central Hong Kong

Target Capital Management Limited

6th Floor

18 King Wah Road North Point Hong Kong

Wonderland International Securities Limited

20/F

No. 9 Des Voeux Road Central Sheung Wan

Hong Kong the following office of the Sole Sponsor:

Essence Corporate Finance (Hong Kong) Limited

39/F., One Exchange Square Central

Hong Kong - 5 - 3. Any of the following branches of DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited, the receiving bank for the Public Offer: Branch Address Kowloon Nathan Road 2/F, Wofoo Commercial Building, - SME Banking Centre 574-576 Nathan Road, Mongkok Yaumatei Branch G/F & 1/F, 131-137 Woo Sung Street, Yau Ma Tei New Territories Tuen Mun Town Plaza Shop 23, G/F, Tuen Mun Town Plaza - SME Banking Centre (II), 3 Tuen Lung Street, Tuen Mun Kwai Chung Branch G/F, 1001 Kwai Chung Road, Kwai Chung Copies of the Prospectus, together with the YELLOW Application Forms, may be obtained during normal business hours from 9 : 00 a.m. on Thursday, 28 November 2019 until 12 : 00 noon on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 at the Depository Counter of HKSCC at 1/F, One & Two Exchange Square, 8 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong or from your stockbrokers who may have such Application Forms and copies of the Prospectus available. Both WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms completed in all respects in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, together with cheques or banker's cashier orders attached and marked payable to ''Ting Hong Nominees Limited - Suoxinda Holdings Public Offer'' for the payment, should be deposited in the special collection boxes provided at any of the branches of the receiving bank referred to above, at the following times: Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 9 : 00 a.m. to 5 : 00 p.m. Friday, 29 November 2019 - 9 : 00 a.m. to 5 : 00 p.m. Saturday, 30 November 2019 - 9 : 00 a.m. to 1 : 00 p.m. Monday, 2 December 2019 - 9 : 00 a.m. to 5 : 00 p.m. Tuesday, 3 December 2019 - 9 : 00 a.m. to 12 : 00 noon The latest time for lodging your application is 12 : 00 noon on Tuesday, 3 December 2019. The application lists will be open from 11 : 45 a.m. to 12 : 00 noon on the same date, the last application day or such later time as described in the paragraph headed ''How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather or Extreme Conditions on the Opening of the Application Lists'' in the Prospectus. - 6 - Applicants applying by HK eIPO White Form service may submit applications through the designated website of the HK eIPO White Form Service Provider at www.hkeipo.hkor the IPO App from 9 : 00 a.m. on Thursday, 28 November 2019 until 11 : 30 a.m. on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 and the latest time for completing full payment of application monies in respect of such applications will be 12 : 00 noon on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 (24 hours daily, except on the last application day) or such later time as described in the section headed ''How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather or Extreme Conditions on the Opening of the Application Lists'' in the Prospectus. CCASS Clearing/Custodian Participants can input electronic application instructions at the following times on the following dates(1): Thursday, 28 November 2019 - 9 : 00 a.m. to 8 : 30 p.m. Friday, 29 November 2019 - 8 : 00 a.m. to 8 : 30 p.m. Monday, 2 December 2019 - 8 : 00 a.m. to 8 : 30 p.m. Tuesday, 3 December 2019 - 8 : 00 a.m. to 12 : 00 noon Note: The times in this sub-section are subject to change as HKSCC may determine from time to time with prior notification to CCASS Clearing/Custodian Participants and/or CCASS Investor Participants. CCASS Investor Participants can input electronic application instructions from 9 : 00 a.m. on Thursday, 28 November 2019 until 12 : 00 noon on Tuesday, 3 December 2019 (24 hours daily, except on Tuesday, 3 December 2019, the last day for applications). The latest time for inputting your electronic application instructions will be 12 : 00 noon on Tuesday, 3 December 2019, the last application day or such later time as described in the section headed ''How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares - 10. Effect of Bad Weather or Extreme Conditions on the Opening of the Application Lists'' in the Prospectus. Please refer to the sections headed ''Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer'' and ''How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares'' in the Prospectus for details of the conditions and procedures of the Public Offer. The Company expects to announce the final Offer Price, the level of indications of interest in the Placing, the level of applications of the Public Offer and the basis of allocation of the Public Offer Shares on Thursday, 12 December 2019 on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hkand the Company's website at www.datamargin.com. The results of allocations (with the Hong Kong Identity Card/passport/Hong Kong Business Registration numbers of the successful applicants) under the Public Offer will be made available through a variety of channels at the times and date and in the manner specified in the section headed ''How to Apply for the Public Offer Shares - 11. Publication of Results'' in the Prospectus. - 7 - The Company will not issue temporary documents of title or receipt for application monies received. Share certificates will only become valid certificates of title provided that the Public Offer has become unconditional in all respects and the right of termination described in the section headed ''Underwriting - Underwriting Arrangements and Expenses - Public Offer - Grounds for termination'' in the Prospectus has lapsed, which is expected to be at 8 : 00 a.m. on Friday, 13 December 2019. Dealing in the Shares on the Stock Exchange is expected to commence at 9 : 00 a.m. on Friday, 13 December 2019. The Shares will be traded in board lots of 2,000 Shares each under the stock code 3680. By order of the Board Suoxinda Holdings Limited Song Hongtao Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, 28 November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Song Hongtao, Mr. Wu Xiaohua, Mr. Mr. Lam Chun Hung Stanley and Ms. Wang Jing and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tu Xinchun, Ms. Zhang Yahan and Dr. Qiao Zhonghua. - 8 - Attachments Original document

