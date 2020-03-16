MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited 388 HK0388045442 HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED (388) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 03/16 228.6 HKD -4.03% 06:51p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Share offer PU 06:51p HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Amended and restated memorandum and articles of association PU 09:09a HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of Date of Board Meeting PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : SHARE OFFER 0 03/16/2020 | 06:51pm EDT Send by mail :

C-LINK SQUARED LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) SHARE OFFER Number of Offer Shares under : 200,000,000 Shares (subject to the Over- the Share Offer allotment Option) Number of Public Offer Shares : 20,000,000 Shares (subject to adjustment) Number of Placing Shares : 180,000,000 Shares (subject to adjustment and the Over-allotment Option) Offer Price : Not more than HK$0.73 per Offer Share and not less than HK$0.63 per Offer Share, plus brokerage fee of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% (payable in full on application in Hong Kong dollars and subject to refund) Nominal value : HK$0.01 per Share Stock code : 1463 A copy of this prospectus, together with the documents specified under the paragraph headed ''Documents delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection'' in Appendix VI to this prospectus, has been registered by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong as required by section 38D of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Offer Price is expected to be fixed by agreement between the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) and our Company on the Price Determination Date, which is expected to be on or around Friday, 20 March 2020 and, in any event, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 23 March 2020. The Offer Price will not be more than HK$0.73 and is currently expected to not be less than HK$0.63. Applicants for Public Offer Shares are required to pay, on application, the maximum Offer Price (HK$0.73) for each Share together with a brokerage fee of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027%, and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%, subject to refund if the Offer Price as finally determined is lower than the maximum Offer Price (HK$0.73). If, for any reason, the Offer Price is not agreed between the Joint Lead Managers (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) and our Company by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 23 March 2020, the Share Offer (including the Public Offer) will not proceed and will lapse. Further details are set out in the sections headed ''Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer'' and ''How to Apply for Public Offer Shares'' in this prospectus. The obligations of the Public Offer Underwriters under the Public Offer Underwriting Agreement to subscribe or procure subscribers to subscribe for the Offer Shares, are subject to termination with immediate effect by written notice from the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers if certain grounds arise prior to 8:00 a.m. on the Listing Date. Such grounds are set out in the paragraph headed ''Grounds for termination'' under the section headed ''Underwriting'' in this prospectus. The Offer Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities law in the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Offer Shares are not being offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable laws of each jurisdiction where those offers and sales occur. 17 March 2020 EXPECTED TIMETABLE We will issue an announcement in Hong Kong to be published in The Standard (in English) and the Hong Kong Economic Times (in Chinese) and on our website (www.clinksquared.com) and the Stock Exchange's website (www.hkexnews.hk) if there is any change in the following expected timetable of the Public Offer(1): Date(1) Application lists of the Public Offer open (2) . . . . . . . . . 11:45 a.m. on Friday, 20 March 2020 Latest time for lodging WHITE and YELLOW Application Forms and giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC(3) . . . . 12:00 noon on Friday, 20 March 2020 Application lists of the Public Offer close (2) . . . . . . . . 12:00 noon on Friday, 20 March 2020 Expected Price Determination Date (4) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . on or around Friday, 20 March 2020 Announcement of the final Offer Price, the levels of indication of interest in the Placing, the level of applications of the Public Offer and the basis of allocation of the Public Offer Shares to be published on our Company's website at www.clinksquared.comand the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hkon or before . . . . . . . . Thursday, 26 March 2020 Announcement of results of allocations in the Public Offer (with successful applicants' identification document numbers, where applicable) will be available through a variety of channels in the section headed ''How to apply for Public Offer Shares 10. Publication of results '' in this prospectus from . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 26 March 2020 Results of allocations in the Public Offer will be available at www.iporesults.com.hk (alternatively: English https://www.eipo.com.hk/en/Allotment; Chinese https://www.eipo.com.hk/zh-hk/Allotment) with a ''search by ID Number'' function from . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 26 March 2020 - i - EXPECTED TIMETABLE Date(1) Despatch/Collection of share certificates in respect of wholly or partially successful applications (5)-(7) . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 26 March 2020 Despatch/Collection of refund cheques in respect of wholly or partially successful applications if the Offer Price is less than the price payable on application (if applicable) and wholly or partially unsuccessful applications (5)-(8) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 26 March 2020 Dealings in Shares on the Stock Exchange expected to commence at . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 27 March 2020 Notes: All times and dates refer to Hong Kong local time and dates unless otherwise stated. Details of the structure of the Share Offer, including its conditions, are set out in the section headed '' Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer '' in this prospectus. If there is/are a '' black '' rainstorm warning, a tropical cyclone warning signal number eight or above and/or Extreme Conditions in force in Hong Kong at any time between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon on Friday, 20 March 2020, the application lists will not open and close on that day. Further information is set out in the section headed

'' How to apply for Public Offer Shares - 9. Effect of bad weather on the opening of the application lists '' in this prospectus. Applicants who apply by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC should refer to the section headed

'' How to apply for Public Offer Shares - 5. Applying by giving electronic application instructions to HKSCC via CCASS '' in this prospectus. Please note that the Price Determination Date, being the date on which the final Offer Price is to be determined, is expected to be on or around Friday, 20 March 2020 or such later time as may be agreed by our Company and the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters), and, in any event, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 23 March 2020. If, for any reason, the Offer Price is not agreed between our Company (for ourselves) and the Joint Bookrunners (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 23 March 2020, the Share Offer will not proceed and will lapse. Notwithstanding that the Offer Price may be fixed at below the maximum indicative Offer Price of HK$0.73 per Offer Share, applicants who apply for the Offer Shares must pay on application the maximum indicative Offer Price of HK$0.73 per Offer Share plus brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005% but will be refunded the surplus application monies as provided in the section headed '' How to apply for Public Offer Shares - 12. Refund of application monies '' in this prospectus. - ii - EXPECTED TIMETABLE Refund cheques will be issued in respect of wholly or partially unsuccessful applications and in respect of successful applications if the Offer Price as finally determined is less than the price payable on application. Refund by cheque(s) will be made out to you, or if you are joint applicants, to the first-named applicant on your Application Form. Part of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number, or, if you are joint applicants, part of the Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number of the first-named applicant provided by you may be printed on your refund cheque, if any. Such data may also be transferred to a third party for refund purposes. Your banker may require verification of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number before encashment of your refund cheque, if any. Inaccurate completion of your Hong Kong Identity Card number/passport number may lead to a delay in encashment of, or may invalidate, your refund cheque. Applicants who apply on WHITE Application Forms for 1,000,000 Shares or more under the Public Offer and have provided all information required by their Application Forms, they may collect their refund cheques and (where applicable) share certificates in person from the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen ' s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, 26 March 2020. Applicants being individuals who is eligible for personal collection must not authorise any other person to make collection on their behalf. Applicants being corporations who is eligible for personal collection must attend by their authorised representatives bearing a letter of authorisation from their corporation stamped with the corporation ' s chop. Both individuals and authorised representatives of corporations must produce, at the time of collection, identification and (where applicable) authorisation documents acceptable to the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar. Applicants who apply on YELLOW Application Forms for 1,000,000 Shares or more Public Offer Shares under the Public Offer and have provided all information required by Application Forms, they may collect their refund cheques (if any) but may not elect to collect their share certificates, which will be deposited into CCASS for credit to their designated CCASS Participants ' stock accounts or CCASS Investor Participants ' stock accounts, as appropriate. The procedure for collection of refund cheques for applicants who apply on YELLOW Application Forms is the same as that for WHITE Application Form applicants. Uncollected share certificates (if applicable) and refund cheques (if applicable) will be despatched by ordinary post (at the applicants ' own risk) to the addresses specified in the relevant Application Forms shortly after the expiry of the time for collection at the date of despatch of refund cheque as described in the section headed '' How to apply for Public Offer Shares - 13. Despatch/collection of share certificates and refund monies '' in this prospectus. Share certificates for the Public Offer Shares will only become valid certificates of title to which they relate at 8:00 a.m. (Hong Kong time) on the Listing Date provided that (i) the Share Offer has become unconditional in all respects; and (ii) the right of termination as described in the section headed ''Underwriting - Underwriting arrangements and expenses - Public Offer - Grounds for termination'' in this prospectus has not been exercised and has lapsed. Expected timetable . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . i Contents . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . iv Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1 Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 21 Glossary of Technical Terms . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 33 Forward-Looking Statements . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 36 Risk Factors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 38 Waiver from Strict Compliance with the Listing Rules and Exemption from Strict Compliance with the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance . . . . . . . . . . . 53 Information about this prospectus and the Share Offer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 58 - iv - CONTENTS Directors and Parties Involved in the Share Offer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 63 Corporate Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 67 Industry Overview . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 69 Regulatory Overview . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 85 History, Reorganisation and Corporate Structure . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 100 Business . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 109 Relationship with our Controlling Shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 196 Continuing Connected Transactions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 200 Directors and Senior Management . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 202 Share Capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 212 Substantial Shareholders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 216 Financial Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 218 Future Plans and Proposed Use of Proceeds . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 289 Underwriting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 297 Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 309 How to apply for Public Offer Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 320 Appendix I - Accountants' Report . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . I-1 Appendix II - Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . II-1 Appendix III - Unaudited Preliminary Financial Information for the year ended 31 December 2019 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . III-1 Appendix IV - Summary of the Constitution of the Company and Cayman Islands Company Law . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . IV-1 Appendix V - Statutory and General Information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . V-1 Appendix VI - Documents Delivered to the Registrar of Companies and Available for Inspection . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . VI-1 - v - SUMMARY This summary aims to give prospective investors an overview of the information contained in this prospectus and should be read in conjunction with the full text of this prospectus. As this is a summary, it does not contain all the information that may be important to prospective investors. Prospective investors should read the entire prospectus before deciding to invest in the Offer Shares. There are risks associated with any investment. Some of the particular risks relating to investing in the Offer Shares are set out in the section headed ''Risk Factors'' in this prospectus. Prospective investors should read that particular section carefully before deciding to invest in the Offer Shares. Various expressions used in this summary are defined in the sections headed ''Definitions'' and ''Glossary of Technical terms'' in this prospectus. OVERVIEW Founded in 2000 by two siblings, Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling, we are a Malaysian-based outsourced document management services provider and related software application and enterprise software solutions developer. Our Group's services include the provision of document management services and enterprise software solutions. Our outsourced document management services include (i) electronic document delivery; (ii) document print & mail fulfilment; (iii) MICR Cheque print & mail fulfilment; (iv) medical ID card print & mail fulfilment; and (v) document imaging and scanning services. According to the CIC Report, we were ranked second in terms of revenue generated from the provision of document management service in Malaysia in 2019. In or around 2005, we commenced developing our proprietary software that focused on digital transformation of documents and information and providing outsourced services in electronic document, print document delivery and document management hosting services for Malaysian companies in the banking, insurance and retail industries. In August 2018, we repackaged our various software and relaunched them as our Streamline Suite. The Streamline Suite capabilities range from document template design, data hosting, document composition, data extraction, high-speed printing, email distribution and internet browser-based interface operation for providing customers' access to data. While compatible with different operating systems such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX and LINUX, the Streamline Suite was developed independent of operating system without having to rely on, and hence are not limited by, any other third-party software applications. As such, we have been able to customise the applications to tailor to their business requirements. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Streamline Suite consists of three systems and is as follows: (i) Streamline Output Management System (OMS); (ii) Streamline Electronic Document Warehouse (EDW); and (iii) Streamline Document Management System (DMS). - 1 - SUMMARY Our Business Model We have a stable business based on our long-term relationship with our major customers and providing outsourced document management services and enterprise software solutions. Customers (a) Outsourced Document Management Services (b) Enterprise Software Financial institutions Solutions Our Group Insurance providers Retail operators Service fees Our revenue model for each of our Group's business streams is summarized below: Outsourced Document Management Services - The provision of document management services is the processing of data provided by our customers using our proprietary software, Streamline Suite. The data is processed, assembled and converted to an electronic document which can be printed and sent through traditional post or delivered in digital formats to our customers ' end clients. We generally charge our customers unitised, managed and programming fees which will vary depending on the volume, scope of work and complexity. Enterprise Software Solutions - The provision of enterprise software solution is the licensing of our proprietary software, Streamline Suite, to customers and which maybe installed at our customers ' location or provided through the cloud/our data centre. We generally charge customers based on a base pack price of five users and extension pack for additional users based on 25 to 30 users. We will also charge implementation fees, programming fees and annual maintenance fees which depends on the customer ' s needs, scope of services, complexity and size of operations. Our proprietary software, Streamline Suite, is developed by our in-house R&D team and we do not rely on any third party to develop our software. To meet the specific needs of our customers, we are able to customize our proprietary software to our customer's needs. Details of our Group's operations is set out in the section headed ''Business'' in this prospectus. - 2 - SUMMARY Our Group's IT infrastructure During the Track Record Period, our outsourced document management services and enterprise software solutions were provided through our Group's IT infrastructure that includes 28 racks in our office location, 13 racks in our production & recovery centre and 2 racks in our legal documents fulfilment centre containing web, application and database servers, enterprise storage devices, network switches, domain controllers, domain name servers, software security systems such as firewalls and intrusion detection and intrusion prevention system. Our Group's IT infrastructure was not purposely built and was added to our operations in or around 2003 on a piecemeal basis to broaden our product offerings and adapt to the environment where the outsourced document management services has steadily evolved with the global advancement in technology and electronic delivery capabilities to reduce printed documents. As such, our outsourced document management services have also developed in stride to provide more digitised solutions, which require data centres meeting standards for hosting of information and provision of software applications through the cloud environment. The Impact of Risk Management in Technology Policy (''RMIT'') In July 2019, Bank Negara Malaysia issued the RMIT which sets out the technology risk management framework required by Bank Negara Malaysia and became effective on 1 January 2020. According to the RMIT, the production data centres and recovery data centres used by FI must be concurrently maintainable which shall be similar or equivalent to the international standards of Tier 3 requirements. For further details please refer to the section headed ''Regulatory Overview'' in this prospectus. To further ensure that our Group's services to financial institution customers will not be interrupted during the construction of our new data centre and regardless of the length of any transitional period that may be granted by Bank Negara Malaysia to the respective FI customers to comply with the RMIT requirements, our Group has discussed and agreed with most of our FI customers that our Group be allowed for a period of not more than 24 months starting from 1 January 2020 as an one-off transitional arrangement, to temporarily lease rack space from a third- party Tier 3 data centre. Our Group has entered into an agreement dated 2 October 2019 with the owner and provider of a Tier 3 data centre to exclusively lease certain number of racks space to continue to provide our services to the FI customers which are subject to the RMIT requirements. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Group has leased and relocated 43 racks to such third-party Tier 3 data centre to satisfy the demand from our Group's FI customers. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group's existing IT infrastructure was operating at 100% utilisation. Other than to comply with the RMIT requirements, our Group must seek consents from our FI customers as it is our understanding that FI customers do not allow, for reasons such as, data security, cyber security, premise security, for data to be processed by us to be stored or held in external data centres or for us to relocate their data processing centre without prior consents. In order for us to ensure that we - 3 - SUMMARY are in compliance with our FI customers' internal control and cyber security requirements, we are required to obtain consents from our FI customers for the transitional arrangement. As at the Latest Practicable Date, with exception to eight FI customers which are non-recurring or one-off customers, our Group has obtained consents from all other FI customers for the use of the third- party data centre. If the revenue from these eight FI customers is excluded from our Track Record Period, our Group's operating profit would be reduced by approximately RM52,000, RM18,000, RM4,000 and RM37,000 for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019. The revenue from these eight financial institution customers in aggregate accounts for approximately 0.4%, 0.1%, 0.02% and 0.2% of our Group's revenue for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019, respectively. If we plan to purchase and convert a building instead of constructing one on our own, we will not require any new consent from our FI customers as long as the Group's data center meets the Tier 3 standard. Our Directors are of the view that our Group is well prepared for the requirements of RMIT because (i) both our Group and its FI customers were aware and had been closely following the announcement and implementation of the RMIT policy since mid-2019; (ii) our Group had been continuously communicating with its FI customers to formulate strategies and plan to ensure compliance of the RMIT requirement; (iii) we have full understanding of the RMIT requirements and our Group's Malaysia Legal Adviser has assisted in liaising with relevant officer at Bank Negara Malaysia to obtain any clarification on matters under the RMIT; (iv) both our Group and its FI customers agreed for the aforesaid one-off transitional arrangement to ensure no interruption of services rendering by the Group during the construction of our new data centre; and (v) our Group has identified suitable land for our data centre and has contingency plan if we are unable to commence the construction of the data centre by end of second quarter 2020. Our plan to build a new data centre In order to cope with the additional hardware required for our operation, it is our Group's strategic plan to build a new Tier 3 standard compliant data centre in Cybercity. Upon the advice of our data centre consultant, as at the Latest Practicable Date, we have identified a piece of land of approximately 1.1 acre in size to accommodate the required size of the data centre. We expect the construction of our new data centre will complete by the end of second quarter of 2021. The total cost for the new data centre is estimated to be approximately RM48.5 million, representing approximately 3.7 times of the unaudited net profit for the year ended 31 December 2019. If excluding the listing expenses, the total cost will represent approximately 2.9 times of the unaudited net profit for the year ended 31 December 2019. We have been advised by our real estate agent that there are at least five alternative suitable plots of land with similar area and price available in the market. To the best knowledge of our Directors, there is no other bidders trying to acquire the identified potential land. In April 2020 our Group can begin to negotiate with the owner to acquire this piece of land. - 4 - SUMMARY In the event that our Group is unable to find suitable land to build the data centre or is unable to commence the construction of the data centre by 30 June 2020, we will consider purchasing an existing building which will allow us to convert it into a Tier 3 data centre within a shorter construction period but will be more expensive overall. If we are required to purchase an existing building to convert it into a Tier 3 data centre, the total cost for the new data centre is estimated to be increased to approximately RM50.3 million, representing approximately 3.9 times of the unaudited net profit for the year ended 31 December 2019. If excluding the listing expenses, the total cost will represent approximately 3.0 times of the unaudited net profit for the year ended 31 December 2019. The size of the building to be purchased is expected to be along the same lines of the data centre to be built (i.e. 30,000 sq. ft) but will be dependent on what is available on the market. The building will also be located in Cybercity which will allow our Group to reap tax and technical benefits. The timing required for the acquisition of an existing building and conversion into the data centre is approximately 10 months. For further information please see the section headed ''Business - Contingency plan for building our own data centre'' in this prospectus. As at the Latest Practicable Date, we have been advised by our real estate agent that there are at least two suitable buildings available on the market. Our FI customers grant a period of 24 months starting from 1 January 2020 as a one-off transitional arrangement to temporarily lease rack space from a third-party Tier 3 data centre. According to our data centre consultant, the construction of our new data centre is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2020 and will take around 12-15 months to complete. Therefore, we will have around three months buffer to identify suitable land to construct on or an existing building to be converted into a Tier 3 data centre before the 24-month transitional arrangement elapses by the end of 2021. Based on the above, in view of the above factors and the imminent need to build a data centre, our Directors are confident and do not expect any hindrance to acquire a plot of land to build our data centre within the period of transitional arrangement with our FI customers. During the Track Record Period, we derived substantially all of our revenue from the provision of (i) outsourced document management services and (ii) enterprise software solutions. The table below is a breakdown of our Group's revenue by revenue stream and as a percentage of our total revenue during the Track Record Period: Year ended 31 December Nine months ended 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 Revenue (RM'000) % (RM'000) % (RM'000) % (RM'000) % (RM'000) % Provision of outsourced document management services 66,439 97.4 69,456 97.8 65,176 97.1 47,644 97.4 48,503 89.4 Provision of enterprise software solutions 1,759 2.6 1,588 2.2 1,919 2.9 1,275 2.6 5,763 10.6 68,198 100.0 71,044 100.0 67,095 100.0 48,919 100.0 54,266 100.0 - 5 - SUMMARY CUSTOMERS During the Track Record Period and up to the Latest Practicable Date, our customers were companies from the banking, insurance and retail industries and were mainly located in Malaysia. For the three years ended 31 December 2018 and nine months ended 30 September 2019, we had 131, 126, 109 and 107 customers, respectively. As we possess the technical capability, flexibility of customising our software to meet our customers' specific needs and ability to provide accurate and efficient processing, we believe this has led to a majority of our customers to return and continue using our services by renewing the service contracts when they expire. The table below sets out a breakdown of the revenue generated from our customers in these different industries: Year ended 31 December Nine months ended 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 Number of Number of Number of Number of Number of customers (RM'000) % customers (RM'000) % customers (RM'000) % customers (RM'000) % customers (RM'000) % Banking industry (Note 1) 21 36,188 53.1 19 35,819 50.4 20 34,791 51.8 20 25,634 52.4 21 27,573 50.8 Insurance industry (Note 2) 20 21,404 31.4 20 24,772 34.9 19 21,716 32.4 18 16,232 33.2 24 17,623 32.5 Retail industry (Note 3) 90 10,606 15.5 87 10,453 14.7 70 10,588 15.8 66 7,053 14.4 62 9,070 16.7 Total 131 68,198 100.0 126 71,044 100.0 109 67,095 100.0 104 48,919 100.0 107 54,266 100.0 Notes: Customers in the banking industry mainly comprise of FI regulated by the Bank Negara Malaysia and asset management companies regulated by the Securities Commission Malaysia. Customers in the insurance industry mainly comprise of Malaysian insurance companies and takaful operators regulated by the Bank Negara Malaysia. Customers in the retail industry comprise of loyalty program and multi-level marketing companies, law firms and oil companies. The following table sets out the movement in the number of our Group's customers using our Group's services during the Track Record Period: Nine months ended Year ended 31 December 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2019 Number of customers at beginning of year 144 131 126 109 Number of new customers 30 26 15 19 Number of lost customers 43 31 32 21 Number of customers at year end 131 126 109 107 Average number of years of relationship with our customers 5 5 6 7 - 6 - SUMMARY The decrease in the customers in each year from the previous year during the Track Record Period was mainly because (i) these customers were only one-off customers; (ii) the customer had undergone internal restructuring and services were realigned to other companies that were considered as our new customers in the subsequent year; and (iii) the customers only required printing of cheques on an ad-hoc basis. None of these customers were top five major customers during the Track Record Period or as at the Latest Practicable Date and with exception to one customer that underwent restructuring into four companies which remained as our customers in the subsequent year, none of them accounted for more than 1% of our Group's revenue during the relevant year. The average revenue generated from these one-off customers amounted to approximately RM24,000, RM17,000, RM14,000 and RM56,000 for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and nine months ended 30 September 2019, respectively. The new customers for the year ended 31 December 2016 were customers mainly from the retail industry, which, on average, generated relatively less revenues. From the year 2017 onwards, while retaining its recurring customers, our Group focused more on large-scaled customers, including large FI customers, which can generate more revenue. This results in decrease in the number of new customers during the Track Record Period. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the average number of years of relationship with our recurring customers for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 is around eight years. For the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019, sales to our top five customers collectively accounted for approximately 57.9%, 57.9%, 51.8% and 45.6% of our total revenue, respectively, and sales to our single largest customer, Customer A, accounted for approximately 28.5%, 23.9%, 18.5% and 16.2% of our total revenue, respectively. Please refer to the section headed ''Business - Customers'' in this prospectus for details. SUPPLIERS AND SERVICE PROVIDERS During the Track Record Period, material suppliers mainly supplied paper products such as paper and envelopes, and printing consumables. We are also required to source for services suppliers for our posting needs and for certain printing needs that we could not do in-house. We do not enter into any long term supply agreements with any suppliers or service providers and will purchase or engage them on an as required basis. The credit period granted by suppliers and service providers (if any) is generally 30 days. For the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019, approximately 90.6%, 92.5%, 92.9% and 89.3% of our Group's purchases were attributable to our Group's five largest suppliers, respectively. In particular, our Group's total purchases attributable to our Group's largest supplier for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019 were approximately 71.3%, 74.4%, 76.8% and 71.4%, respectively. Please refer to the section headed ''Business - Suppliers and Service Providers'' in this prospectus for details. - 7 - SUMMARY Licensing and Approvals As advised by the Malaysia Legal Adviser, our Group's operations are not subject to any specific laws or regulations. For details, please refer to the section headed ''Business - Licensing and Approvals'' in this prospectus. OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS Proprietary technology and process advantage

Established and loyal customer base

We are an acceptable service supplier to banks

Experienced management team with a proven track record of delivering growth Please refer to the section headed ''Business - Our Competitive Strengths'' in this prospectus. OUR BUSINESS STRATEGIES We intend to achieve sustainable growth in our business and create long-term shareholders' value by (i) increasing our Group's technological capability and capacity by enhancing our software, (ii) expanding our Group's market presence in Malaysia and Singapore and exploring further expansion regionally to capture further market share, and (iii) increasing our Group's visibility, operational efficiency and profitability through obtaining MSC Malaysia status. Please refer to the sections headed ''Business - Our Business Strategies'' and ''Future Plans and Proposed Use of Proceeds'' in this prospectus for a detailed description of these strategies. Highlight of consolidated statements of comprehensive income Nine months ended Year ended 31 December 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 (RM'000) (RM'000) (RM'000) (RM'000) (RM'000) Revenue 68,198 71,044 67,095 48,919 54,266 Gross profit 17,084 20,767 26,733 17,850 22,187 Profit before income tax 12,099 14,546 16,615 10,570 13,639 Profit for the year/period 9,215 11,155 11,780 7,313 9,307 Total comprehensive income for the year/ period attributable to the owners of our Company 9,215 11,155 11,780 7,313 9,307 - 8 - SUMMARY As at As at 31 December 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2019 Highlight of consolidated statements of financial position Non-current assets 18,017 18,402 17,709 16,814 Current assets 33,210 35,452 42,535 49,798 Current liabilities 9,273 20,874 7,969 6,689 Net current assets 23,937 14,578 34,566 43,109 Non-current liabilities 3,150 2,821 17,336 15,677 Net assets 38,804 30,159 34,939 44,246 The decline in net assets for the year ended 31 December 2017 was due to the payment of dividends. Revenue Our total revenue increased by approximately RM2.8 million or 4.2% from approximately RM68.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2016 to approximately RM71.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2017. The increase in our revenue was mainly attributable to the increase in our revenue generated from the provision of outsourced document management services of approximately RM3.0 million which was mainly due to additional revenue of approximately RM2.3 million from a new customer and offset by a slight decrease in revenue generated from the provision of our enterprise software solutions. Our total revenue decreased by approximately RM3.9 million or 5.6% from approximately RM71.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 to approximately RM67.1 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. Such decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in our revenue generated from printing and mail fulfilment services but the effect is mitigated by the increase in our revenue generated from electronic services provided to customers due to the ongoing trend of the greater adoption of document digitalisation within enterprises. Our total revenue increased by approximately RM5.3 million or 10.9% from approximately RM48.9 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 to approximately RM54.3 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2019. Such increase was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue generated from the provision of enterprise software solution services as a result of the revenue contributed from two customers in Singapore for provision of Streamline OMS and EDW solution. For details, please refer to the section headed ''Financial Information - Period to period comparison of results of operations'' in this prospectus. - 9 - SUMMARY The following is the analysis of revenue, gross profit margin and the average service fee by different service types during Track Record Period. Year ended 31 December Nine months ended 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 As % of Gross Average As % of Gross Average As % of Gross Average As % of Gross Average As % of Gross Average Revenue total profit service total profit service total profit service total profit service total profit service revenue margin fee Revenue revenue margin fee Revenue revenue margin fee Revenue revenue margin fee Revenue revenue margin fee (RM'000) % % (RM) (RM'000) % % (RM) (RM'000) % % (RM) (RM'000) % % (RM) (RM'000) % % (RM) Outsourced document management services (1) Electronic document delivery 975 1.4 82.7 0.32 2,097 3.0 83.2 0.18 3,399 5.1 81.6 0.12 2,366 4.8 81.4 0.12 2,974 5.5 84.6 0.10 (2) Document print & mail fulfilment 59,206 86.8 20.8 0.13 64,359 90.6 25.3 0.11 56,387 84.0 34.9 0.14 41,552 84.9 31.6 0.14 41,045 75.6 30.8 0.13 (3) MICR cheque print & mail fulfilment 1,370 2.0 28.2 0.33 819 1.2 28.7 0.39 746 1.1 36.7 0.37 573 1.2 37.7 0.41 325 0.6 35.1 0.36 (4) Medical ID card print & mail fulfilment 3,660 5.4 33.8 0.08 1,029 1.4 31.3 0.08 3,778 5.6 46.0 0.08 2,488 5.1 41.6 0.07 3,550 6.6 40.3 0.10 (5) Document imaging and scanning service 1,228 1.8 68.0 0.07 1,152 1.6 70.7 0.08 866 1.3 76.4 0.12 665 1.4 71.7 0.11 609 1.1 76.5 0.18 66,439 97.4 23.5 69,456 97.8 27.9 65,176 97.1 38.6 47,644 97.4 35.3 48,503 89.4 35.4 Enterprise software solutions 1,759 2.6 84.4 1,588 2.2 86.2 1,919 2.9 82.9 1,275 2.6 82.6 5,763 10.6 86.7 Total 68,198 100.0 25.1 71,044 100.0 29.2 67,095 100.0 39.8 48,919 100.0 36.5 54,266 100.0 40.9 The gross profit margin of electronic document delivery maintained at a similar level for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019. The gross profit margin of document print & mail fulfilment increased from approximately 20.8% for the year ended 31 December 2016 to approximately 25.3% for the year ended 31 December 2017 and further increased to approximately 34.9% for the year ended 31 December 2018 mainly due to the increase of proportion of revenue generated from high profit margin service such as programming charge, development fee and UAT charges provided to customers while decrease in proportion of revenue generated from lower profit margin service such as postage and supply of materials. The gross profit margin of document print & mail fulfilment maintained at a similar level for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 and 2019. The gross profit margin of MICR cheque print & mail fulfilment increased to approximately 36.7% for the year ended 31 December 2018 mainly due to (i) the decrease of supply of materials which has a lower profit margin and (ii) the decrease of staff cost of production and planning department and upkeep of assets in 2018. Staff cost of production and planning department decreased from approximately RM3.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 to approximately RM2.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2018, mainly due to (i) the decrease of bonuses paid to staff and (ii) the decrease of overtime expenses as more electronic document delivery services were provided and the process of which is more digitalised using streamline applications, and therefore less overtime work by production and planning department was required. Upkeep of assets decreased from approximately RM2.2 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 to approximately RM0.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 mainly due to the decrease of printing services our Group provided and reduction in asset maintenance as our Group has purchased new printers to replace old models which require more frequent maintenance. The gross profit margin of MICR cheque print & mail fulfilment maintained at a similar for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 and 2019. The gross profit margin of medical ID card print & mail fulfilment increased to approximately 46.0% for the year ended 31 December 2018 mainly due to (i) the decrease of proportion of revenue generated from lower profit margin service such as postage and supply of materials compared to - 10 - SUMMARY the year ended 31 December 2017 and (ii) the decrease of staff cost of production and planning department and upkeep of assets in 2018. The gross profit margin of Medical ID card print & mail fulfilment maintained at a similar level for the nine months ended 30 September 2018 and 2019. The gross profit margin of document imaging and scanning service increased to approximately 76.4% for the year ended 31 December 2018 mainly due to (i) decrease in ad-hoc jobs from two customers with lower unit prices and (ii) the decrease of staff cost of production and planning department and upkeep of assets in 2018. The gross profit margin of document imaging and scanning service increased to approximately 76.5% for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 mainly due to the decrease in ad-hoc jobs from one customer with lower unit prices. The gross profit margin of enterprise software solutions maintained at a similar level for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019. Please refer to the sections headed ''Financial Information - Revenue'' and ''Financial Information - Gross profit and gross profit margin'' in this prospectus for details. Summary of consolidated statement of cash flows Nine months ended Year ended 31 December 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 (RM'000) (RM'000) (RM'000) (RM'000) (RM'000) Cash flow from operations before movements in working capital 13,757 17,520 19,356 12,821 16,105 Changes in working capital 2,700 (6,911) (5,349) (2,000) (5,890) Income tax paid (3,578) (3,528) (4,727) (3,707) (4,224) Net cash from operating activities 12,879 7,081 9,280 7,114 5,991 Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (4,570) (4,778) 6,709 5,909 (1,217) Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (470) (5,593) (3,757) 3,865 (2,262) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 7,839 (3,290) 12,232 16,888 2,512 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the reporting period 1,570 9,409 6,119 6,119 18,351 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period 9,409 6,119 18,351 23,007 20,863 - 11 - SUMMARY Key financial ratios As at As at 31 December 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2019 Current ratio (times) 3.6 1.7 5.3 7.4 Gearing ratio (%) 6.5 7.7 53.7 38.9 Nine months ended Year ended 31 December 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross profit margin (%) 25.1 29.2 39.8 40.9 Net profit margin (%) 13.5 15.7 17.6 17.2 Return on total assets (%) 18.0 20.7 19.6 14.0 Return on equity (%) 23.7 37.0 33.7 21.0 Gearing ratio is calculated based on the total debt divided by the total equity as at the end of the respective year/period and multiplied by 100%. Debts are defined to include payables incurred not in the ordinary course of business. Our gearing ratio maintained at a low level of approximately 6.5% and 7.7% as at 31 December 2016 and 2017, respectively, and increased to approximately 53.7% as at 31 December 2018 mainly due to the bank loan of RM19.0 million drawn down in August 2018. Our gearing ratio decreased to approximately 38.9% as at 30 September 2019 mainly due to the repayment of the bank loan during the period. The increase in gross profit margin for the year ended 31 December 2017 was mainly due to the increase of revenue by approximately RM2.8 million as a result of more outsourced document management services provided to our customers, and decrease of cost of sales by approximately RM0.8 million as a result of decrease in purchase of materials. The increase in gross profit margin for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019 was mainly attributable to (i) increase of electronic services such as electronic statements and delivery services and decrease of printing and mail fulfillment services provided to our customers under outsourced document management services due to the ongoing trend of the greater adoption of document digitalization within enterprises. Electronic services generally have higher gross profit margin as the process is highly automated using streamline applications while more cost was involved in printing and mail fulfillment services such as postage charge and materials; and (ii) decrease in cost of upkeep of assets due to the decrease of printing services provided and reduction in asset maintenance. For details, please refer to the section headed ''Financial Information - Key financial ratios'' in this prospectus. - 12 - SUMMARY DIVIDEND For the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019, we declared dividends in the amount of approximately RM750,000, RM19.8 million, RM7.0 million and nil, respectively. After the Track Record Period, our Group declared a dividend of RM13.0 million on 12 March 2020 and will be settled by payment in cash prior to the Listing. Approximately RM3.9 million of which will be used to settle the amounts due from related parties as at the same day. Our Directors may recommend a payment of dividends in the future after taking into account our operations and earnings, capital requirements and surplus, general financial condition, contractual restrictions, capital expenditure and future development requirements, shareholders' interests and other factors which they may deem relevant at such time. Any declaration and payment as well as the amount of the dividends will be subject to our constitutional documents and the Companies Law, including the approval of our Shareholders. Any future declarations of dividends may or may not reflect our historical declarations of dividends and will be at the absolute discretion of our Directors. Our Group does not have a predetermined dividend payout ratio. Our Group currently does not have any specific dividend policy. RISK FACTORS There are risks associated with any investment. The material risks relating to our business relate to (i) we may lose business from certain FI if our data centre cannot comply with our customers' requirements under the RMIT; (ii) our business is significantly dependent on several of our major customers in the banking and insurance industries and our relationship with them and we may be unable to attract or be successful in attracting new customers; (iii) any failure to recover software development costs could affect our business prospect and profitability; and (iv) our business relies significantly on the strength of our reputation as well as the trust and confidence of our customers. For further details, please refer to the section headed ''Risk Factors'' in this prospectus. CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS Following the completion of the Reorganisation, the Capitalisation Issue and the Share Offer, the Controlling Shareholders, comprising Flash Dragon and Jupiter Rain, which are wholly- owned by Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling, respectively, are together entitled to control the exercise of the voting rights of 75.0% of the Shares eligible to vote in the general meeting of our Company. For further details, please refer to section headed ''History, Reorganisation and Corporate Structure'' in this prospectus. - 13 - SUMMARY LISTING EXPENSES All incremental costs that are directly attributable to the issue of new shares are recognised and directly deducted from equity while any expenses attributable to listing of existing Shares are charged to the statement of profit or loss in the period in which the expenses are incurred. The total expenses for the Listing are estimated to be approximately RM26.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$49.2 million) (based on the Offer Price of HK$0.68, being the mid-point of the indicative Offer Price range of HK$0.63 to HK$0.73 per Share), accounting for approximately 36.2% of the gross proceeds, of which approximately RM14.5 million (equivalent to approximately HK$27.4 million) is directly attributable to the issue of new Shares in the Share Offer and to be accounted for as a deduction from equity and approximately RM4.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$7.6 million) has been charged to profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2018 and approximately RM3.5 million and RM4.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$6.7 million and HK$7.6 million) is to be charged to profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the year ending 31 December 2020, respectively. COMPETITION According to the CIC Report, our Group was ranked second in the document management services market in Malaysia in terms of revenue for the year ended 31 December 2019 and had a market share of approximately 11.7% in 2019. For further information, please refer to the section headed ''Industry Overview - Analysis of the document management service market in Malaysia Competitive landscape of the document management service market in Malaysia '' in this prospectus. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Subsequent to the Track Record Period and up to the Latest Practicable Date, we have continued to actively market our Group's products to new and existing customers. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group's utilisation of our IT infrastructure had already achieved 100%. As at the Latest Practicable Date, we have signed an agreement with a new customer which is principally engaged in general insurance business in Malaysia to provide enterprise software solution services and we are in discussions with a total of nine customers on various projects requiring an additional 152 racks of storage space to host IT Infrastructures. In July 2019, Bank Negara Malaysia issued the RMIT which sets out the technology risk management framework required by Bank Negara Malaysia and became effective on 1 January 2020. For details please refer to the section headed ''Regulatory Overview'' in this prospectus. All of our Group's 43 racks have been relocated to the third-party Tier 3 data centre in January 2020. Our Group has reserved up to a total of 97 racks from the data centre to satisfy the expected demand from its customers before our Group's new data centre is operational. - 14 - SUMMARY Based on the unaudited management accounts of our Group for one month ended 31 January 2020, our revenue maintained at a similar level as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Gross profit and gross profit margin increased for the one month ended 31 January 2020 as compared to that of the corresponding period in 2019 mainly due to the decrease of postage cost and staff cost. Administrative expenses decreased significantly for the one month ended 31 January 2020 as compared to that of the corresponding period in 2019 mainly due to the decrease of listing expenses. As a result, net profit of our Group for the one month ended 31 January 2020 increased as compared to the corresponding period in 2019. Outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) During the Track Record Period and as at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group's operations are carried out only in Malaysia and Singapore and our Group's customers are primarily located in Malaysia and only two are in Singapore. Going forward, the Group's strategies are only related to Malaysia and Singapore and therefore they would only be affected by potential further outbreaks of Coronavirus in Malaysia and Singapore. The increase in infections outside of these two countries has limited impact to our Group. Further, it should be noted that due to the nature of our operations, there is no requirement to conduct our business or service the customer face-to-face. This can be seen from the recent requests from customers to conduct meetings through conference calls. Having considered these factors, the further increase in infections globally (excluding Malaysia and Singapore) would have limited impact on the Group's operations. In view of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Malaysia, we have considered its impact on our operations. Our Group's operations have not been materially affected as our business is primarily conducted in Malaysia and there are a limited number of known cases in Malaysia as at the Latest Practicable Date. Our Group's services do not require many face-to-face meetings with our Group's customers on a day to day basis given that the nature of our Group's business mainly involves data transmission to and from our customers. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group had not experienced any project suspension or cancellation. Moreover, most of our suppliers are located in Malaysia and we are not aware of any material disruption to the sourcing or delivery of raw materials from our suppliers. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group's paper and envelopes in stock, together with an order due to arrival in March 2020, is expected to meet our demand up to and including April 2020. Our Group's toner and parts in stock as at the Latest Practicable Date together with an order due to arrive in March 2020 is expected to meet our demands up to and including September 2020. Further, our Group's paper and envelope suppliers have confirmed that they have available stock to cover our needs for an additional six months. - 15 - SUMMARY As part of our Group's business continuity plan (''BCP''), we have implemented measures the following measures: monitoring of staff, ensuring good personal hygiene practices are adopted by our staff, temperature screening, limitation of social contact within and outside of our workspace and cleaning of office premises; and

taking measures to have sufficient stock for personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and disinfectant products. We have also reminded all staff that they are required to familiarise themselves with requirements of our business continuity plan and ensure that all the workers under their supervision fully comply with the requirements. Please refer to the section headed ''Business - Health and work safety matters - Hygienic working environment'' in this prospectus for details of the precautionary measures taken by our Group in view of the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Malaysia and the section headed ''Financial Information - Recent Developments - Outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19)'' for further details on an analysis of its impact on our Group's operations. Due to the nature of our Group's business operations and having taken into consideration of the above, our Directors believe that the coronavirus (COVID-19) has not had any material adverse impact on our operation and business of our Group and we have developed strategic pandemic planning to minimize and mitigate the potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on us. With regard to our lease of racks at the third-party data centre, the third-party data centre provider has confirmed that their day-to-day operations have not been materially affected by the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), there is no difficulty in carrying out day-to-day operations going forward and they have adopted measures to curb and managing the coronavirus outbreak such as temperature screening and regular cleaning and such measures are still effective. Current political change in Malaysia On 24 February 2020, the Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, submitted his resignation to the country's king. Although a new Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Bin Haji Muhammad Yassin has been appointed, the political turmoil may suppress investor confidence and pose uncertainties of fiscal stimulus package in the short term that was intended to lift Malaysia's economy. Further, the new Prime Minister has made the decision to move the next sitting of the Lower House from 9 March 2020 to 18 May 2020. The political uncertainty may exacerbate the pressure on Malaysian lawful currency Ringgit and may cause short term fluctuation on the Malaysian Ringgit, or slight depreciation against other foreign currencies. Since 24 February 2020, the date the Prime Minister of Malaysia announced his step down, the exchange rate of Malaysian Ringgit has depreciated only by 0.1% against USD up to the end of February 2020. - 16 - SUMMARY According to our industry consultant, the impact of the political turmoil on our Group's operation is expected to be limited due to the following factors: 1) a new Prime Minister of Malaysia is appointed and the new cabinet has been formed, which is expected to stabilise the current political environment and alleviate the investors' concerns; 2) there is still room for the Central Bank of Malaysia for rate cuts to support economic growth due to the low inflation, which is expected to lift investor's confidence; 3) any potential change of regime in administration will have no impact on our Group's operation as none of our Group's business are related to government's procurement nor does our Group rely on the government for any of its business and 4) our Group's business involves long-term contracts with large financial institutions and the demand for document management services of these companies is less cyclical and the softening business environment tends to have limited impact on such demand. Our Directors are of the view that the potential depreciation of the Malaysian Ringgit will not have a material adverse impact on our operation as the majority of the currency used for settlement is Malaysian Ringgit. Our Group has only two customers that settle invoices in Singapore dollars, representing approximately 1.5%, 1.2%, 0.4% and 8.4% of our total revenue during Track Record period, which is expected to result in a foreign exchange gain. Our Group has only two suppliers which require settlement in USD, representing approximately 0.6%, 0.6%, 0.5% and 2.2% of our total purchase during Track Record Period, which is immaterial. Based on the above, our Directors are of the view that the resignation of the Prime Minister and the appointment of a new Prime Minister of Malaysia will not have material adverse impact on our operation. MATERIAL ADVERSE CHANGE Our Directors have confirmed, after performing all due diligence work which our Directors consider appropriate, that, save and except the non-recurring listing expenses of approximately RM3.5 million and RM4.0 million (equivalent to approximately HK$6.7 million and HK$7.6 million) to be charged to profit or loss for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the year ending 31 December 2020, respectively, and declaration of dividend of RM13.0 million, details of which are set out in the paragraph headed ''Listing Expenses'' and ''Dividend'' above, respectively, there has been no material adverse change in our financial position or prospects since 30 September 2019 and up to the date of this prospectus. REASONS FOR LISTING IN HONG KONG Given the successful completion of our Streamline Suite during the Track Record Period, the expected continued demand from customers for our Group's services, forecasted growth in demand in the industry by CIC and technical limitation of our existing operations, our Directors recognise the imminent need for further capital to expand our business. For information relating to the future prospects of the outsourced document management industry in Malaysia and Singapore, please refer to the section headed ''Industry Overview'' in this prospectus. - 17 - SUMMARY We believe that having a listing status in Hong Kong is beneficial to our Group as (i) it will enhance our corporate profile and recognition; (ii) it will provide an alternative to debt financing; it will increase market visibility of our Group in Malaysia and neighbouring countries, (iv) it will attract investors with different profiles such as private and institutional investors; and (v) we believe that Listing in Hong Kong is the primary choice of listing for companies in Asia. For more information on our reasons for Listing, please refer to the section headed ''Future Plans and Proposed Use of Proceeds'' in this prospectus. OFFERING STATISTICS Based on the Based on the minimum maximum indicative Offer indicative Offer Price of HK$0.63 Price of HK$0.73 per Share per Share Market capitalisation(1) HK$504,000,000 HK$584,000,000 Unaudited pro forma adjusted consolidated net tangible assets per Share(2) HK$0.211 HK$0.232 Notes: The calculation of the market capitalisation of our Company is based on 800,000,000 Shares in issue immediately following the completion of the Share Offer but does not take into account of any Shares which may be allotted and issued upon the exercise of the Over-allotment Option and options which may be granted under the Share Option Scheme. The unaudited pro forma adjusted consolidated net tangible assets per Share is arrived at after the adjustments set forth in Appendix II to this prospectus and on the basis that 800,000,000 Shares were in issue immediately following the completion of the Share Offer assuming (i) the Share Offer had been completed on 30 September 2019 and (ii) no exercise of the Over-allotment Option or exercise of any options which may be granted under the Share Option Scheme and no Shares which may be allotted, issued or repurchase by our Company pursuant to the general mandates for the allotment and issue or repurchase of Shares. - 18 - SUMMARY Use of proceeds The aggregate net proceeds from the Share Offer (after deducting underwriting fees and estimated expenses in connection with the Share Offer, assuming the Over-allotment Option is not exercised and assuming an Offer Price of HK$0.68 per Share (being the midpoint of the indicative Offer Price range of HK$0.63 to HK$0.73 per Share) will be approximately HK$86.8 million. Our Directors intend to apply the net proceeds from the Share Offer as follows: approximately HK$76.9 million (equivalent to approximately RM40.7 million), representing approximately 88.6% of the net proceeds will be used to increase our technological capability and capacity to develop into other market vertical/parallels;

approximately HK$66.5 million (equivalent to approximately RM35.2 million) representing approximately 76.7% of the net proceeds will be used to build a new Tier 3 compliant data centre to meet with the RMIT requirements and upgrade our IT infrastructure for expanding our outsourced document management services and our enterprise software solutions; approximately HK$5.9 million (equivalent to approximately RM3.1 million) representing approximately 6.8% of the net proceeds will be used to strengthen our Group ' s technical operation support system; approximately HK$4.4 million (equivalent to approximately RM2.4 million) representing approximately 5.1% of the net proceeds will be used to expand our software development team to develop new applications without our Streamline Suite and front-end solutions; and

approximately HK$9.9 million (equivalent to approximately RM5.2 million), representing approximately 11.4% of the net proceeds will be used to expand our market presence locally and explore expansion regionally to capture further market share; and

approximately HK$3.1 million (equivalent to approximately RM1.6 million) representing approximately 3.6% of the net proceeds will be used to step up our marketing and sale efforts to reach out to new customers; approximately HK$6.8 million (equivalent to approximately RM3.6 million) representing approximately 7.8% of the net proceeds will be used for potential strategic acquisition and business opportunities.

- 19 - SUMMARY DISCLOSURE UNDER RULES 13.13 TO 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES Our Directors confirm that, except as otherwise disclosed in this prospectus, as of the Latest Practicable Date, there was no circumstance that would give rise to a disclosure requirement under rules 13.13 to 13.19 of the Listing Rules. We have included in Appendix III to this prospectus unaudited preliminary financial information for the year ended 31 December 2019, which is prepared in compliance with the content requirements as for preliminary results announcements under Rule 13.49 of the Listing Rules and has been agreed with the Reporting Accountants following their review under Practice Note 730 ''Guidance for Auditors Regarding Preliminary Announcements of Annual Results'' issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. - 20 - DEFINITIONS In this prospectus, the following terms shall have the meanings unless the context otherwise requires. ''24/7'' 24 hours a day, 7 days a week ''Application Form(s)'' WHITE Application Form(s) and/or YELLOW Application Form(s), or where the context so requires, any of them to be used in connection with the Public Offer ''Articles of Association'' or the amended and restated articles of association of our ''Articles'' Company approved and adopted on 11 March 2020 with effect from the Listing Date, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, a summary of which is set out in Appendix IV to this prospectus ''associate(s)'' or ''close has the same meanings ascribed thereto under the Listing associates'' Rules ''Bank Negara Malaysia'' the central bank of Malaysia ''Board of Directors'' or ''Board'' the board of Directors ''Bursa Malaysia'' the stock exchange of Malaysia ''Business Day'' any day (other than a Saturday, a Sunday or a public holiday) on which licensed banks in Hong Kong are generally open for normal banking business ''BVI'' the British Virgin Islands ''C Link Malaysia'' C Link Squared Sdn. Bhd., a company incorporated on 20 June 2018 under the laws of Malaysia which is 100% legally and beneficially owned by C-Link BVI immediately after the completion of the Reorganisation - 21 - DEFINITIONS ''C-Link BVI'' C-Link Squared Limited, a BVI business company incorporated on 16 August 2018 under the laws of the BVI, which is held as to 100% legally and beneficially by our Company immediately after the completion of the Reorganisation ''Capitalisation Issue'' the issue of 599,999,800 Shares to our Shareholders to be made upon capitalisation of certain sums standing to the credit of the share premium account of our Company as referred to in the section headed ''Statutory and General Information - A. Further information about our Company - 5. Resolutions in writing of our Shareholders passed on 11 March 2020'' in Appendix V to this prospectus ''CCASS'' the Central Clearing and Settlement System established and operated by HKSCC ''CCASS Clearing Participant'' a person admitted to participate in CCASS as a direct clearing participant or general clearing participant ''CCASS Custodian Participant'' a person admitted to participate in CCASS as a custodian participant ''CCASS Investor Participant'' a person admitted to participate in CCASS as an investor participant who may be an individual or joint individuals or a corporation ''CCASS Participant'' a CCASS Clearing Participant, a CCASS Custodian Participant or a CCASS Investor Participant ''Chuenman Securities'' Chuenman Securities Limited, a corporation licensed to engage in type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activity under the SFO, being one of the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers and Underwriters to the Share Offer ''CIC'' China Insights Industry Consultancy Limited, an Independent Third Party, being the industry consultant ''CIC Report'' the industry report prepared by CIC and commissioned by our Company, summary of which is set out in the section headed ''Industry Overview'' in this prospectus ''close associates'' has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules - 22 - DEFINITIONS ''CNII'' Critical National Information Infrastructure ''Coeus Systems'' Coeus Systems Sdn. Bhd., a company incorporated in Malaysia on 12 July 2002 with limited liability and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of our Company immediately after the completion of the Reorganisation ''Coeus BVI'' Coeus Systems (BVI) Limited, a BVI business company incorporated on 19 June 2018 under the laws of the BVI, which is held as to 100% legally and beneficially by the our Company immediately after the completion of the Reorganisation ''Companies Law'' the Companies Law (as revised) of the Cayman Islands, as amended, supplemented and/or otherwise modified from time to time ''Companies (Winding Up and the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as Ordinance'' amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time ''Companies Ordinance'' the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time ''Company'' or ''our Company'' C-Link Squared Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability on 13 June 2018 and registered as a non-Hong Kong company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance on 28 November 2018 ''Compuforms'' Compugraphic Forms Sdn. Bhd., a company incorporated in Malaysia on 11 December 1982 with limited liability and is held as to 35% by Mr. Ling Siew Aun, 23% by Mr. S Ling, and 21% by each of Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling, respectively ''Compugraphic Media'' Compugraphic Media Sdn. Bhd., a company incorporated in Malaysia on 10 February 2000 with limited liability and is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company - 23 - DEFINITIONS ''Compugraphic BVI'' Compugraphic Media (BVI) Limited, a BVI business company incorporated on 19 June 2018 under the laws of the BVI, which is held as to 100% legally and beneficially by our Company immediately after the completion of the Reorganisation ''connected person(s)'' or has the same meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing ''core connected person(s)'' Rules ''Concert Party Deed'' a confirmatory deed entered into between Mr. W Ling and Mr. F Ling dated 18 February 2019, details of which are set out in the paragraph headed ''History, Reorganisation and Corporate Structure - Concert Party Deed'' in this prospectus ''Controlling Shareholder(s)'' has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules. As at the date of this prospectus, the Controlling Shareholders of our Company are Flash Dragon, Jupiter Rain, Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling ''Deed of Indemnity'' the deed of indemnity dated 11 March 2020 entered into between the Controlling Shareholders in favour of our Company (for itself and as trustee for each of the other members of the Group), particulars of which are set out in the section headed ''Statutory and General Information - G. Other information - 10. Taxation of holders of our Shares'' in Appendix V to this prospectus ''Deed of Non-competition'' the deed of non-competition dated 11 March 2020 entered into by the Controlling Shareholders in favour of our Company (for itself and for the benefits of each other member of our Group) ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of our Company ''Executive Director(s)'' executive Director(s) of our Company ''Extreme Conditions'' extreme conditions caused by a super typhoon as announced by the Government of Hong Kong - 24 - DEFINITIONS ''Flash Dragon'' Flash Dragon Company Limited, a BVI business company incorporated on 11 June 2018 under the laws of the BVI which is 100% legally and beneficially owned by Mr. F Ling ''Group'', ''our Group'', ''we'', our Company and our subsidiaries or, where the context ''our'' or ''us'' otherwise requires, in respect of the period before our Company becoming the holding company of our present subsidiaries and the businesses carried on by them or their predecessors (as the case may be) ''Head & Shoulders Securities'' Head & Shoulders Securities Limited, a corporation licensed to engage in type 1 (dealing in securities), type 2 (dealing in future contracts) type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities under the SFO, being one of the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers and Underwriters to the Share Offer ''HKAS(s)'' Hong Kong Accounting Standards ''HKFRSs'' Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards (which include HKASs) issued by HKICPA ''HKICPA'' Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ''HKSCC'' Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited ''HKSCC Nominees'' HKSCC Nominees Limited ''HK$'' or ''Hong Kong dollar(s)'' Hong Kong dollar(s), the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''Hong Kong'' or ''HK'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC ''Hong Kong Branch Share Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Registrar'' ''IAS'' International Accounting Standards ''IFRS'' International Financial Reporting Standards ''Independent Non-Executive independent non-executive Director(s) of our Company Director(s)'' - 25 - DEFINITIONS ''Independent Third Party(ies)'' individual(s) or company(ies) which is/are independent of and not connected with any of the directors, chief executive, the controlling shareholders or the substantial shareholders of our Company or our subsidiaries or any of their respective associates within the meaning of the Listing Rules ''Issuing Mandate'' the general unconditional mandate given to our Board by our Shareholders relating to the issue of Shares, as further described under the section headed ''Statutory and General Information - A. Further information about our Company - 5. Resolutions in writing of our Shareholders passed on 11 March 2020'' in Appendix V to this prospectus ''Joint Bookrunners'' and ''Joint Chuenman Securities, Kingkey Securities, Ruibang Lead Managers'' Securities, Head & Shoulders Securities, Zeus Securities and Grand Moore ''Jupiter Rain'' Jupiter Rain Company Limited, a BVI business company incorporated on 12 June 2018 under the laws of the BVI which is 100% legally and beneficially owned by Mr. W Ling ''Kingkey Securities'' Kingkey Securities Group Limited, a corporation licensed to engage in type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities under the SFO, being one of the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers and Underwriters to the Share Offer ''Latest Practicable Date'' 9 March 2020, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this prospectus for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this prospectus ''Listing'' the listing of the Shares on the Main Board ''Listing Committee'' the listing committee of the Stock Exchange ''Listing Date'' the date on which dealings in the Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange first commence, which is expected to be on or about 27 March 2020 - 26 - DEFINITIONS ''Listing Rules'' The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time ''Main Board'' the main board of the Stock Exchange ''Malaysia Legal Adviser'' David Lai & Tan ''Memorandum'' or ''Memorandum the amended and restated memorandum of association of of Association'' our Company approved and adopted on 11 March 2020 with effect from the Listing Date, as supplemented, amended or otherwise modified from time to time, a summary of which is contained in Appendix IV to this prospectus ''Ministry of Finance'' Ministry of Finance, a ministry of the Government of Malaysia ''MOSTI'' Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, a ministry of the Government of Malaysia ''Mr. F Ling'' Mr. Ling Sheng Hwang, the chairman of the Board, chief executive officer of our Company, an Executive Director as well as a Controlling Shareholder and the brother of Mr. W Ling and Mr. S Ling ''Mr. S Ling'' Mr. Ling Sheng Shyan, a non-executive Director and the brother of Mr. W Ling and Mr. F Ling ''Mr. W Ling'' Mr. Ling Sheng Chung, an Executive Director as well as a Controlling Shareholder and the brother of Mr. F Ling and Mr. S Ling ''NCSP'' National Cyber Security Policy ''New Shares'' the 200,000,000 new Shares being offered by our Company for subscription at the Offer Price under the Share Offer ''NTA'' the net tangible assets ''NYSE'' The New York Stock Exchange - 27 - DEFINITIONS ''Offer Price'' the final price per Offer Share in Hong Kong dollars (exclusive of brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and the Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) at which the Offer Shares are to be subscribed for and issued, or purchased and sold, pursuant to the Share Offer, which will not be more than HK$0.73 and is currently expected to be not less than HK$0.63, such price to be determined in the manner further described in the section headed ''Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer'' in this prospectus ''Offer Shares'' the Public Offer Shares and the Placing Shares ''Over-allotment Option'' the option to be granted by our Company to the Placing Underwriters exercisable by Joint Lead Managers (for itself and on behalf of the Placing Underwriters), at their sole and absolute discretion, to require our Company to allot and issue up to an aggregate of 30,000,000 additional new Shares, representing 15.0% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Share Offer, at the Offer Price, to cover over-allocations in the Placing and/or to satisfy the obligation of the Stabilising Manager to return securities borrowed under the Stock Borrowing Agreement, subject to the terms of the Placing Underwriting Agreement ''per cent.'' or ''%'' per cent ''Placing'' the conditional placing of the Placing Shares at the Offer Price, subject to the terms and conditions described in this prospectus and the Placing Underwriting Agreement ''Placing Shares'' the 180,000,000 Shares initially being offered by our Company for subscription at the Offer Price under the Placing (subject to reallocation as described in the section headed ''Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer'' in this Prospectus) ''Placing Underwriter(s)'' the underwriter(s) of the Placing - 28 - DEFINITIONS ''Placing Underwriting Agreement'' the conditional Placing underwriting agreement expected to be entered into on or about the Price Determination Date, by our Company, our Controlling Shareholders, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers and the Placing Underwriter(s) ''PRC'' or ''China'' the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose of this prospectus, shall exclude Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan ''Price Determination Agreement'' the agreement to be entered into by the Joint Lead Managers (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) and our Company on or before the Price Determination Date to record and fix the final Offer Price ''Price Determination Date'' on or about Friday, 20 March 2020 and, in any event, not later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 23 March 2020, on which the Offer Price will be determined for the purposes of the Share Offer ''Principal Share Registrar'' Estera Trust (Cayman) Limited, the Cayman Islands share registrar of our Company ''Public Offer'' the offer by our Company of the Public Offer Shares for subscription by the public in Hong Kong at the Offer Price (subject to the terms and conditions described in this prospectus and the Application Forms) ''Public Offer Shares'' the 20,000,000 Shares initially being offered by our Company for subscription at the Offer Price under the Public Offer (subject to reallocation as described in the section headed ''Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer'' in this prospectus) ''Public Offer Underwriter(s)'' the underwriter(s) of the Public Offer named in the paragraph headed ''Public Offer Underwriters'' under the section headed ''Underwriting'' in this prospectus - 29 - DEFINITIONS ''Public Offer Underwriting the conditional Public Offer Underwriting Agreement dated Agreement'' 16 March 2020 relating to the Public Offer entered into by our Company, our Controlling Shareholder, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers and the Public Offer Underwriters, as further described in the section headed ''Underwriting'' in this prospectus ''R&D'' acronym for research and development ''Reorganisation'' the pre-listing reorganisation of our Group, further details of which are described under the section headed ''History, Reorganisation and Corporate Structure - Reorganisation'' in this prospectus ''Repurchase Mandate'' the general unconditional mandate to repurchase Shares given to our Directors by our Shareholders, as further described in the section headed ''Statutory and General Information - A. Further information about our Company - 5. Resolutions in writing of our Shareholders passed on 11 March 2020'' in Appendix V to this prospectus ''RM'' Ringgit, the lawful currency of Malaysia ''Ruibang Securities'' Ruibang Securities Limited, a corporation licensed to engage in type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 4 (advising on securities) regulated activities under the SFO, being one of the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers and Underwriters to the Share Offer ''SGD'' Singapore Dollar, the lawful currency of the Republic of Singapore ''SFC'' the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ''SFO'' the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ''Share(s)'' ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of our Company ''Shareholder(s)'' holder(s) of the Share(s) - 30 - DEFINITIONS ''Share Option Scheme'' the share option scheme conditionally adopted by our Company pursuant to a resolution passed by the Shareholders on 11 March 2020 as described in the section headed ''Statutory and General Information - F. Share Option Scheme'' in Appendix V to this prospectus ''Share Offer'' the Public Offer and the Placing ''Sole Sponsor'' or Grand Moore Capital Limited, a corporation licensed to ''Grand Moore'' engage in type 1 (dealing in securities) and type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities under the SFO, being the sole sponsor to the Share Offer ''sq. ft.'' and ''sq. m.'' square feet and square metres, respectively ''Stabilising Manager'' Zeus Securities ''Stock Borrowing Agreement'' the stock borrowing agreement to be entered into between the Stabilising Manager and Flash Dragon on or about the Price Determination Date ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''subsidiary(ies)'' has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules ''substantial shareholder(s)'' has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules ''Takeovers Code'' the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the SFC as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time ''Track Record Period'' the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019 ''TSE'' The Tokyo Stock Exchange ''UAT'' user acceptance testing ''Underwriters'' the Public Offer Underwriters and the Placing Underwriters ''Underwriting Agreements'' the Public Offer Underwriting Agreement and the Placing Underwriting Agreement ''United States'' or ''U.S.'' the United States of America - 31 - DEFINITIONS ''US$'' or ''US dollar(s)'' US dollar(s), the lawful currency of the U.S. ''U.S. Securities Act'' the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder ''WHITE Application Form(s)'' the application form(s) for use by the public who require(s) such Public Offer Shares to be issued in the applicants' own name(s) ''YELLOW Application Form(s)'' the application form(s) for use by the public who require(s) such Public Offer Shares to be deposited directly into CCASS ''Zeus Securities'' Zeus Securities Limited, a corporation licensed to engage in type 1 (dealing in securities) regulated activity under the SFO, being one of the Joint Bookrunners, Joint Lead Managers and Underwriters to the Share Offer Unless otherwise stated, the conversion of RM into HK$ in this prospectus is based on the exchange rate of RM1 to HK$1.89. Such conversions shall not be construed as representations that amounts in HK$ will be or may have been converted into RM at such rates or any other exchange rates, or vice versa. Any discrepancies in any table between the total shown and the sum of the amount (including the percentage) listed are due to rounding. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them. - 32 - GLOSSARY OF TECHNICAL TERMS ''This glossary contains explanations of certain terms used in this prospectus in connection with our Group's business. These terminologies and their given meanings may not correspond to those standard meanings and usage adopted in the industry. ''Blockchain technology'' a growing list of records, called blocks, which are linked using cryptography ''Bumiputera'' a Malaysian of indigenous Malay origin ''Bumiputera Status'' companies in Malaysia falling into the below categories: (i) company owned by Malaysian in terms of control and equity holding, board of directors, management, workers, structure/organisation chart and function of management at least 51% by Bumiputera. Remaining 49% shares can be owned by non-Bumiputera and foreigners. (ii) executive director, operating director, general manager, and other important positions (key-post) must be held by at least 51% Bumiputera. (iii) finance manager in terms of cheque signing and company's important finance documents must be signed by Bumiputra. (iv) the highest equity individual holder by percentage must be held by Bumiputera. Whereas, salary/ Employee's Provident Fund contribution must be held by Bumiputera. ''Colocation Service'' provision of data centre infrastructure, managed services and technical support of the servers situated on the data centre ''CRACs'' a computer room air conditioning unit is a device that maintains the temperature, air distribution and humidity in a data room ''Cybercity'' a town located in Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia with a science park as the core that forms a key part of the MSC - 33 - GLOSSARY OF TECHNICAL TERMS ''data centre white space'' space in a data centre allocated for IT equipment ''DDoS'' distributed denial of service, a type of computer attack where multiple machines are operating together to attack one target computer system, in an effort to disable the target, either temporarily or permanently ''Dotnet'' a cross-platform, open source developer platform for building different types of application ''FI'' financial institution(s) ''Gbps'' gigabit per second ''HSSD'' High Sensitivity Smoke Detection ''ICR'' intelligent character recognition ''ID'' identification ''ICT'' information & communication technology ''IT'' information technology ''IT Infrastructure'' servers, networking and devices, cables and any other data centre computing, power and connectivity hardware ''Microsoft Windows'' a type of OS ''MICR'' magnetic ink character recognition, is a technology which allows the characters printed on the bottom of the cheque to be read by reader-sort machines ''MSC'' MSC Malaysia (formerly known as Multimedia Super Corridor in Malaysia), is a Special Economic Zone and high-technology business district in central-southern Selangor, Malaysia ''OCR'' optical character recognition ''OS'' operating system ''Linux'' a type of OS - 34 - GLOSSARY OF TECHNICAL TERMS ''racks'' units of storage space in a data centre created by metal stacks or cabinets to host IT Infrastructure in an environment of temperature and humidity that allows the hardware to transmit, process, host, store, and deliver data ''SaaS'' software as a service/subscription ''SMS'' short message service ''TT'' telegraphic transfer ''Takaful'' a type of Islamic insurance, where members contribute money into a pool system in order to guarantee each other against loss or damage ''Unix'' a type of OS ''UPS'' uninterruptible power supply - 35 - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED IN THIS PROSPECTUS MAY NOT MATERIALISE This prospectus includes forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are contained principally in the sections headed ''Summary'', ''Risk Factors'', ''Industry Overview'', ''Business'', ''Financial Information'' and ''Future Plans and Proposed Use of Proceeds'' in this prospectus. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our business objectives, strategies and plan of operation, our capital expenditure plans, financing sources, the amount and nature of, and potential for, future development of our business, our operations and business prospects, our dividend payment, if any, new halls under construction or planning, the regulatory environment of our industry in general, and general economic and political trends in Malaysia and other countries in which we conduct business or expect to conduct business. The words ''aim'', ''anticipate'', ''believe'', ''can'', ''consider'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''seek'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''project'', ''may'', ''ought to'', ''will'', ''should'', ''would'' and ''could'', or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflecting our current views with respect to future events are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risk factors described in this prospectus. One or more of these risks or uncertainties may materialise, or underlying assumptions may prove incorrect. Actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including: our business prospects, operating strategies and plan of operation;

our dividend policy;

our capital expenditure plans;

the amount and nature of, potential for and future development of our business;

our operations and business prospects, including new locations of expansion;

our overall financial condition and performance;

our planned projects;

the regulatory environment of our industry in general and restrictions that may affect the industry in which we operate;

the general industry outlook, competition for our business activities and future development in our industry; - 36 - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS macroeconomic measures taken by the Malaysian and Singapore governments to manage economic growth and general economic trends in Malaysia and Singapore, respectively;

general political and economic conditions in Malaysia, Singapore and overseas;

other statements in this prospectus that are not historical facts;

realisation of the benefits of our future plans and strategies; and

other factors beyond our Group ' s control. We believe that the sources of information and assumptions contained in such forward- looking statements are appropriate sources for such statements and have taken reasonable care in extracting and reproducing such information and assumptions. We have no reason to believe that information and assumptions contained in such forward-looking statements are fake or misleading or that any fact has been omitted, which would render such forward-looking statements fake or misleading in any material respect. The information and assumptions contained in the forward-looking statements have not been independently verified by us, our Controlling Shareholders, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers, any other party involved in the Share Offer or their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents and no representation is given as to the accuracy or completeness of such information or assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are made. Additional factors that could cause actual performance or achievements of our Group to differ materially include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the section headed ''Risk Factors'' in this prospectus and elsewhere in this prospectus. Subject to the requirements of applicable laws, rules and regulations, we do not have any obligation to update or otherwise revise the forward-looking statements in this prospectus, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this prospectus might not occur in the way we expect, or at all. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements contained in this prospectus are qualified with reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section. In this prospectus, statements of or references to our intentions or that of any of our Directors are made as at the date of this prospectus. Any such intentions may change in light of future developments. - 37 - RISK FACTORS Potential investors of the Offer Shares should carefully consider all of the information set out in this prospectus and, in particular, the following risks and special considerations associated with an investment in our Company before making any investment decisions in relation to our Company. If any of the possible events as described below materialises, our Group's business, financial position and prospects could be materially and adversely affected and the market price of the Offer Shares could fall significantly. This prospectus contains certain forward-looking statements relating to our Group's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions which involve risks and uncertainties. Our Group's actual results may differ materially from those as discussed in this prospectus. Factors that could contribute to such differences are set out below as well as in other parts in this prospectus. RISKS RELATING TO OUR BUSINESS We may lose business from certain financial institutions if our data centre cannot comply with our customers' requirements under the Risk Management in Technology policy (the ''RMIT'') In July 2019, Bank Negara Malaysia issued the RMIT which sets out the technology risk management framework of financial institutions required by Bank Negara Malaysia which became effective on 1 January 2020 and this will include our customers which are also FI. As a service provider to FI, our FI customers require our Group's data centre be RMIT compliant and therefore we are proposing to upgrade our data centre. We propose the construction of our data centre after the receipt of net proceeds from the Listing and which is expected to be after 1 January 2020. We may also not be able to successfully set up a Tier 3 data center by the end of the transitional period granted by FI. If we cannot successfully set up a Tier 3 data center by the end of the transitional period and our customers will not extend any timing of the transitional period, our customers may terminate their agreements with our Group and our Group's operations and financial performance may in turn be adversely affected. In the event that we are not able to find a suitable location to build our data centre and our contingency plan is unable to be implemented such that we our data centre is not ready by the end of 2021, we may not be able to comply the requirements of our FI customers which require our data centre to be Tier 3 compliant. If this happens, our FI customers may terminate any agreements we have signed with them and our Group's operations and financials may be materially and adversely effected. - 38 - RISK FACTORS During the Track Record Period, our FI customers accounted for approximately 80% of our Group's revenue. If our Group is unable to successfully build our data centre by 31 December 2021, our service contracts we have entered into with our FI customers may be terminated and adversely affect our Group's financial performance. If we are unable to purchase a piece of land to build our new data centre and must implement our contingency plan to buy an existing building to convert it into a data centre, the total costs involved will be more higher. Our business is significantly dependent on several of our major customers in the banking and insurance industries and our relationship with them, and we may be unable to attract or be successful in attracting new customers Sales to our top five customers amounted to approximately 57.9%, 57.9%, 51.8% and 45.6% of our total revenue for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019, respectively. In particular, sales to our largest customer amounted to approximately RM19.4 million, RM17.0 million, RM12.4 million and RM8.8 million, representing approximately 28.5%, 23.9%, 18.5% and 16.2% of our total revenue for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019, respectively. Revenue contributed from our top five largest customers by related groups for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019 accounted for approximately 68.2%, 67.7%, 67.2% and 61.4% of our total revenue of the same period, respectively. For the same period, revenue contributed from our largest customer by related groups accounted for approximately of 30.8%, 26.5%, 21.5% and 18.6% of our total revenue, respectively. Accordingly, our revenues would be significantly affected by whether these customers continue to use our services, as well as other factors affecting their operations, many of which are beyond our control. We expect that our present major customers will continue to account for a relatively large percentage of our revenues in the coming years. If our customers' operations are adversely affected by changes in the market, it may adversely affect the need for our services and our business and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. In addition to growing or maintaining our business with existing customers, the success of our business also depends on our ability to attract new customers. If we are unable to attract new customers in the banking and insurance or other industries, our business growth will be hampered and the results of operations may be materially and adversely affected. - 39 - RISK FACTORS Any failure to recover software development costs could affect our business prospects and profitability Our software development capability is one of the keys to our business growth and sustainability. Our IT department is responsible for the development of new features and component advancements of our software and for testing and ensuring functionality of our software. For the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019, our staff costs in relation to the development of software amounted to approximately RM0.9 million, RM0.9 million, RM1.2 million and RM1.0 million respectively, representing approximately 1.8%, 1.7%, 3.0% and 3.1% of our costs of sales respectively. These staff costs are capitalised as intangible assets and amortised to costs of sales over five years. If we are unable to capitalise these costs then the full amount needs to be charged as an expense during the relevant year and would have an adverse effect on our Group's profitability. Further, there is no guarantee that any software development activity would yield meaningful results or breed any revenue- generating products. Technical, operational, distribution or other problems may delay or prevent the introduction of new products or services to the market. Even if new products are developed and launched, there is no guarantee that they will be accepted by the market. The growth of our turnovers and profits in the future will heavily depend on the market performance of such new products. In the event that we fail to develop any new products, or our new products do not receive the expected market acceptance, our business prospects and profitability may be adversely affected. Our business relies significantly on the strength of our reputation, as well as the trust and confidence of our customers We rely significantly on the strength of our reputation in order to generate demand for our products and services. Our reputation can be damaged by product defects, ineffective customer service, product liability claims, consumer complaints, allegations, or negative publicity or results which may erode our reputation and consumer acceptance of our products and services. In the event that our reputation is damaged or our consumers lose their trust and confidence in us, we may suffer a loss of revenue or market share, which could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Our customers may switch to use internal data systems We believe that our customers such as financial institutions and insurance companies engage our Group's services as they are looking to focus on their core activities and reduce the amount of capital investment required for their operations. As such, our Group's business model is dependent on customers outsourcing part of their non-core related activities to third parties as our outsourcing business model offers them financial cost benefits such as lower initial capital investment. If our customers should decide to make a substantial capital investment in equipment or internalize operations which were previously outsourced, we may lose the business of these customers and this may have an adverse impact on our business and financial performance. - 40 - RISK FACTORS We face competition, which could reduce our market share materially and adversely affect our results of operations and growth prospects The document management services market in Malaysia is highly competitive, rapidly evolving and subject to changing technology, shifting user needs and frequent introductions of new products and services. There are other software products and services in the market which serve purposes similar to the products and services offered by us. We face competition and compete primarily with other document management services providers in Malaysia. Our current or potential competitors may have greater operating experience and more financial, marketing and other resources than we do, which may offer them an advantage in developing software, conducting marketing and promotional activities and hiring talent, particularly, software developers. Increased competition may result in competitive pricing. If we fail to adjust our existing products and services to the needs of our customers and compete effectively, we may lose customers, our market share may decrease and our business, operating results, financial conditions and prospects will be materially and adversely affected. We may not be able to attract and retain skilled staff. Any shortfall in our skilled workforce or increase in staff costs may materially and adversely affect our business operations and financial performance, and we may not be able to execute our business strategies to drive our growth Our success depends heavily upon our ability to continue to attract, retain and motivate skilled personnel, especially IT staff that are responsible for our software development. Our staff costs and related expenses accounted for 9.6%, 10.0%, 11.8% and 10.8% of our costs of sales for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019, respectively. Attracting, developing and retaining talent is an essential component of our business strategy. We may have to offer better salaries, incentive packages and training opportunities to attract and retain sufficient skilled staff to sustain our operations and our growth, which may increase our costs and reduce our profit margins. Experienced personnel in the software and IT industry are in high demand and competition for talent is intense. In particular, certain sections in the IT industry, such as cloud computing service, are relatively new and require the input of high- skilled personnel. Whilst there is a shortage of skilled and experienced IT professional in Malaysia, we cannot assure you that we will continue to be able to attract and retain a sufficient number of skilled staff for our existing and planned business operations. In the event that we cannot attract and retain a sufficient number of skilled staff for our existing and planned business operations, or at all, our business operations and financial performance may be materially and adversely affected, and we may not be able to execute our business strategies to drive our growth. - 41 - RISK FACTORS We rely on service suppliers to complete our Group's services As part of our Group's services, we rely on services provided by sole service providers for network services and postal services. As at the Latest Practicable Date, there are no other alternatives in the market that provide the same services. If any suitable service supplier is unavailable, our Group's operations may be materially affected. If a service provider's services do not meet our standards, it may affect our services provided to our customers, which in turn may harm our reputation and expose us to litigation and claims for damages. Our expansion plan may not be successful In order to cope with the additional hardware required for our operation, it is our Group's strategic plan to build a new data centre in Cybercity, state of Selangor, Malaysia. However, there is no assurance that we will be able to construct the same or in accordance with our proposed timeline. There are uncertainties such as delays and cost overrun which are beyond our control. Even if we can successfully set up a new data centre in Cybercity, we may have the problem of under-utilisation if demand for our services does not increase at the same rate. In the event that the above-mentioned uncertainties happen, there could be a material adverse effect on our performance and results of operation. We may be subject to significant depreciation expenses from our proposed investment in a data centre Our consolidated financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (''IFRSs''). According to IFRSs, depreciation is recognised so as to write off the cost of assets (other than construction in progress) less their residual values over their useful lives, using the straight-line method. The principal annual depreciation rates used were 2% for our buildings and from 10% to 20% for our plants and machineries, respectively, during the Track Record Period. For details of the depreciation expenses, please refer to the section headed ''Accountants' report - Property, plant and equipment and depreciation'' in Appendix I in this prospectus. We will commence construction of our data centre in the second quarter of 2020 by acquiring an additional piece of land, and we expect that we will be able to complete the building of the data centre by the end of the second quarter of 2021. For the year ending 31 December 2021 and 2022, we estimate that depreciation expenses associated with our data centre will be approximately RM1.1 million and RM2.2 million, respectively. Such depreciation expenses would have a negative effect on our profitability, results of operations and financial conditions. - 42 - RISK FACTORS Any failure to protect our intellectual property rights could reduce the value of our products, services and brands Our intellectual property rights are important assets to us. We use various intellectual property rights, in particular, software copyrights, in our daily business. Any unauthorised use of our domain names and/or other intellectual properties by our competitors in their corporate names or brands could harm our image and erode our competitive advantage. It is difficult to keep track of unauthorised use of our proprietary rights in our proprietary software. Further, our intellectual property is exposed to theft and other forms of misappropriation. The validity, enforceability and scope of protection of intellectual property in the software and IT industry are uncertain and evolving. Preventing unauthorised use of our intellectual property, including software copyright is therefore difficult, time-consuming and expensive, yet yielding limited and uncertain results. Misappropriation of our software copyright and other intellectual property could divert significant business to our competitors, damage our Group's reputation, and may require us to initiate litigation that could be expensive, time consuming and require us to divert management resources from the operation of our business. Information handled by us may be accidentally leaked or misappropriated and result in an adverse effect on our reputation and business operations During the course of providing our products and/or services, we may have access to and be entrusted with information that is confidential in nature, such as information that relates to customers' systems, operations, raw data or affairs. We have adopted measures to protect the confidentiality of our customers' information. However, there is no assurance that the steps taken by us will successfully prevent any leakage or misappropriation of confidential information of our customers. Any leakage or misappropriation of confidential information of our customers could expose us to the complaints or claims from our customers or fines imposed on us, which may have a material and adverse effect on our reputation and business operations. Our exposure to credit risk may adversely affect our business operations and financial position We are exposed to credit risk which may cause material financial loss to our Group if our counterparties fail to discharge their obligations. As at 30 September 2019, the trade receivables amounts to approximately RM20.8 million, representing approximately 41.7% of our Group's total current assets as at 30 September 2019. For further details, please refer to ''Financial Information Net Current Assets '' of this prospectus. Generally, we offer credit period of up to 60 days to our customers. Although we seek to maintain strict control over our outstanding receivables, there is no assurance that we could recover all or any part of the outstanding receivables within the credit period or at all. Our business operations and financial position may be materially and adversely affected if our customers fail to pay us on time or at all. - 43 - RISK FACTORS We may not be able to retain our core management team and key employees for our business operations Our continued success depends significantly on the ongoing management by our senior management and key employees. We rely on our management team comprising our Executive Directors and senior management as set out in the section headed ''Directors and Senior Management'' in this prospectus for their extensive knowledge and experience in our Group and the document management services industry, as well as their in-depth understanding of market conditions and the regulatory regime. Failure to retain any of these senior management members and key employees could adversely affect our ability to sustain and develop our business. Furthermore, competition for qualified personnel in Malaysia is intense and the availability of suitable candidates is limited. Our competitors may seek to solicit our personnel and we may not be able to attract or retain suitably qualified personnel. Our failure to attract and retain qualified personnel could also materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Our insurance coverage may not be sufficient to cover all risks in relation to our business operations As at the Latest Practicable Date, we maintained various insurance policies, covering employee-related insurance and damage to certain fixed assets of the production facilities and equipment. However, we do not maintain business interruption insurance. Our products are designed to be used with our customers' systems and hardware. Although we have quality and assurance procedures in place to test our software products, there is no assurance that all the bugs, errors or flaws in our software products have been detected and corrected. Any bugs, errors or flaws in our software products may cause damage to our customers' and/or end-users' system and hardware, and adversely affect our customers' and/or end-users' operations or the performance of such software products. As a result, we may incur additional costs in rectifying the defects or defending any potential claims from our customers. It may also affect our relationship with such customers and our reputation. At present, we do not maintain any product liability insurance. There can be no assurance that there will not be product liability claims in the future. A significant product liability claim may result in our incurring substantial costs and the diversion of resources. This could have an adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition. Moreover, our insurance policies may include financial limits with respect to the losses from events for which we are insured. If we experience uninsured losses or losses in excess of our insurance coverage, it could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Please refer to the section headed ''Business - Insurance'' in this prospectus for further details of our insurance coverage. - 44 - RISK FACTORS Some of our bank borrowings contain repayable on demand clauses As at 31 December 2016, 2017, 2018 and 30 September 2019, we had interest-bearing bank and other borrowings of approximately RM2.5 million, RM2.3 million, RM18.8 million and RM17.2 million, respectively. The term loan agreement for the bank loan of RM19.0 million drawn down in August 2018 contains provisions that enable the borrowing bank to request for repayment on demand. We cannot assure you that the bank will not attempt to seek repayment on demand prior to the agreed maturity date without any breach of the terms of the term loan agreement on our part. The occurrence of this event may result in the incurrence of significant amount of costs and resources for objecting, defending and/or appealing to the applicable courts in connection to any aforesaid enforcement actions from the bank. In the event we fail to defend such enforcement actions, our Group may become liable to repay such term loan in full or in part prior to maturity, in which case our Group's liquidity and financial condition will be adversely affected. Natural disasters, epidemics, acts of war or terrorism or other factors beyond our control in the future may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations Natural disasters, epidemics, acts of war or terrorism or other factors beyond our control may adversely affect the economy, infrastructure and livelihood of the people in the regions we conduct our business, including our production facilities. These regions may be under the threat of natural disasters, such as typhoon, flood, drought, power shortages or failures, potential wars or terrorist attacks, riots, disturbances or strikes. Serious natural disasters may result in a tremendous loss of lives and injury and destruction of assets and disrupt our business and operations. Severe communicable disease outbreaks could result in a widespread health crisis that could materially and adversely affect business activities in the affected regions, which could therefore materially affect our operations. Acts of war or terrorism, riots or disturbances may also cause injuries or loss of lives to our employees, and disrupt our business network and operations. Any of these factors and other factors beyond our control could materially and adversely affect the overall business environment, as well as our business, financial condition and results of operations. Our Group's operations may be affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak The outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China has brought about uncertainty to the economy in countries which have been affected. Due to the nature of our Group's business operations, our Directors believe that the coronavirus (COVID-19) does not have a significant direct adverse impact on our customers' demand for our Group's services. However, there is no assurance that there will not be any direct or indirect impact on our Group's operations as a result of any outbreak, exacerbation, continuance or recurrence of the coronavirus (COVID-19). If any of our employees are affected and are unable to duly execute their duties in providing any of our Group's services, this may have a material adverse impact on our Group's operations and financial - 45 - RISK FACTORS performance. Further, if any of our suppliers are affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19), and the supply of raw materials is disrupted, we may not have sufficient materials to meet our orders and which may affect our Group's ability to meet the demand of our customers and therefore this may also have a material adverse affect on our Group's operations and financial performance. RISKS RELATING TO OUR INDUSTRY Our business is subject to rapid changes and development in technology. Our efforts in developing, launching and promoting new products and enhancing our existing products may not be successful, and decline in customer usage of our products could affect our revenues The sustainability of our business in the future will depend on our understanding of our customers' demands and our ability to develop products that continue to meet our customers' requirements. If we are not able to anticipate, identify or adapt our products to such changes in market trends and preferences, our products may not be acceptable to our customers. Further, our business is subject to rapid changes and development in technology. Our future growth will also largely depend on our ability to continue to introduce new products. We cannot assure you that we will be able to introduce new or upgraded products to meet the changes in trends in a timely manner or at all. We also cannot predict nor guarantee the success and profitability of our new products which we may seek to introduce. All the above factors may materially and adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Our technology infrastructure may experience unexpected system failure or interruption We rely on information technology systems to provide our document management services and operate business. For example, we utilize information technology to receive, process, transit, store and manage information data and flow, to and for (as applicable) our customers. Our technology infrastructure needs to cope with increasing usage, changing demands and expectations by customers, changing regulatory requirements on privacy policy, and rapidly evolving cybersecurity issues, to maintain the stable performance to support our business. Our technology infrastructure may encounter disruptions or other outage caused by errors or defects in our own technologies and systems, such as malfunctions in software network overload or technical failure resulting from security attacks by hackers. Our growing operations will place increasing pressure on our servers and network capacities as we launch more software and further expand our customer base. We may encounter problems when upgrading our systems and encounter undetected programming errors, which could adversely affect the access to our services and the support we offer to our customers. Any such interruption to our information technology system could also disrupt our operations and negatively impact our production capacity and ability to fulfill sales orders, which could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. - 46 - RISK FACTORS RISKS RELATING TO CONDUCTING BUSINESS IN MALAYSIA Social, political, regulatory, economic and legal developments, as well as any changes in Malaysian government policies, could materially and adversely affect our Group's business and operating results Our Group's business, prospects, financial condition and results of operations may be adversely affected by the social, political, regulatory and economic developments in Malaysia. Uncertainties in these areas include, but not limited to, the risks of war, regional conflicts, terrorism, extremism, nationalism, nullification of contracts, changes in interest rates, imposition of capital controls, changes in government policies or introduction of new rules or regulations concerning subcontracting to third-parties, banking or insurance regulations and requirements of Bank Negara Malaysia. Any negative developments may adversely affect our Group's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Our Group's primary market is Malaysia. As Malaysia is expected to remain as our Group's core market and place of operation in the foreseeable future, negative developments in the Malaysian economy may have a material adverse effect on our business. Although the overall Malaysian economic environment (in which our Group predominantly operates) appears to be positive, there can be no assurance that this will continue to prevail in the future. In July 2019, Bank Negara Malaysia issued the RMIT which sets out the technology risk management framework required by Bank Negara Malaysia which became effective on 1 January 2020. The RMIT policy requires the FI to specify the resilience and availability objectives of its data centres which are aligned with its business needs. Prior to our Group's data centre being up and ready, in order for our Group to comply with certain RMIT requirements by 1 January 2020 which may be applicable to service providers to FI, our Group has entered into an agreement with the owner of a Tier 3 data centre and obtained from the majority of our FI customers a consent to lease rack space from a third-party Tier 3 data centre for a period of not more than 24 months starting from 1 January 2020. Further details are set out in the section headed ''Business - Our Business Strategies'' in this prospectus. On 24 February 2020, the Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, submitted his resignation to the country's king. As a result of his resignation, the new Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Bin Haji Muhammad Yassin has been appointed and decided to move the next sitting of the Lower House from 9 March 2020 to 18 May 2020. There may be changes to the political environment of Malaysia which may have material adverse impact on the economic environment of Malaysia and in the industry in which our Group operates and may in turn materially affect our Group's operations and our financial performance. - 47 - RISK FACTORS We are affected by adverse changes to the tax policy in Malaysia and our results of operations would be materially and adversely affected. In the ordinary course of our business, we are subject to income tax and other taxation regulations and judgment is required in the determination of a provision for taxes. Pursuant to the Income Tax (Exemption) (No.2) Order 2017 gazetted on 10 April 2017, we enjoyed a special income tax exemption for the years of assessment 2017 and 2018, and accordingly we recorded income tax expense of approximately RM2.9 million, RM3.4 million, RM4.8 million and RM4.3 million for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019, respectively. Our effective tax rates, representing income tax divided by profit before tax, were approximately 23.8%, 23.3%, 29.1% and 31.8% for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019, respectively. However, there is no assurance that we could continue to enjoy such income tax incentive. Any change, suspension or termination of the preferential tax treatment to us could result in high effective tax rate and adversely affect our results of operations and financial position. During the Track Record Period our Group was subject to goods and services tax (''GST'') pursuant to the Goods and Services Tax 2014. Since 1 September 2018, we became subject to services tax (''SST'') under the Service Tax Act 2018 and Service Tax Regulations 2018. The implementation of the SST will not have any negative impact on the Group's business and finance performance going forward, as the tax rate under the SST is, as at the Latest Practicable Date, the same as it was under the GST. The Malaysian Ringgit may be subject to foreign exchange controls imposed by Malaysian government in the future or may be subject to exchange rate fluctuations Bank Negara Malaysia has, in the past, intervened in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the Malaysian Ringgit, and it pegged the Malaysian Ringgit to the United States dollar in September 1998. On 21 July 2005, Bank Negara Malaysia adopted a managed float system which benchmarked the Malaysian Ringgit to a currency basket to ensure that the Malaysian Ringgit remains close to its fair value. Our Group cannot assure you that the Malaysian government will not impose more restrictive or additional foreign exchange controls. Any imposition, variation or removal of exchange controls may lead to less independence in the Malaysian government's conduct of its domestic monetary policy and increased exposure of the Malaysian economy to the potential risks and vulnerability of external developments in the international markets. Furthermore, fluctuations in the Malaysian Ringgit's value against other currencies will create foreign currency translation gains or losses and may have an adverse effect on our Group's business, financial condition and results of operations. Any imposition, variation or removal of foreign exchange controls may adversely affect the value, translated or converted into United States dollars or Malaysian Ringgit, of our Group's net assets, earnings or any declared dividends. Consequently, this may adversely affect our Group's ability to pay dividends or satisfy other foreign exchange requirements. - 48 - RISK FACTORS As a result of the resignation of the Malaysian Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, on 24 February 2020, the Malaysian Ringgit has slightly depreciated against other currencies. With the appointment of a new Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Bin Haji Muhammad Yassin, there is no assurance that the value of the Malaysian Ringgit will not further depreciate against other currencies. As our Group purchases certain raw materials from suppliers overseas and the settlement of purchases is required in foreign currencies, in particular, USD, the depreciation of the Malaysian Ringgit will increase foreign currency losses and may have an adverse impact on our Group's results of operations. It could be time consuming to enforce a foreign judgment against the Malaysian subsidiaries, the Directors or the management in Malaysia, as we are a Malaysia-based company, and our main assets are located in Malaysia Our Group's principal subsidiaries are incorporated under the laws of Malaysia. The majority of the Directors and members of management are residents of Malaysia and a substantial portion of the assets and the assets of these Directors and management are located in Malaysia. Enforceability of certain foreign judgments in Malaysia is by virtue of the Reciprocal Enforcement of Judgments Act 1958, in which a foreign judgment must be registered before it can be enforceable. The registration of such foreign judgments is only possible if the judgment is given by a superior court from a country listed in the First Schedule of the Reciprocal Enforcement of Judgments Act 1958, which includes United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Republic of Sri Lanka, India and Brunei Darussalam. In the alternative, a foreign judgment can be enforced by the commencement of civil action in Malaysia court. As a result, it could be time consuming to enforce a foreign judgment against the Malaysian subsidiaries, the Directors and the management in Malaysia. RISKS RELATING TO THE SHARE OFFER AND OUR SHARES Our Shareholders' interests in our Company's share capital may be diluted in the future In order to expand our business, we may consider offering and issuing additional Shares or equity-linked securities in the future, which may result in dilution in our net tangible book value or earnings per Share. The Board has been granted a general mandate to issue Shares with an aggregate nominal value of not more than 20.0% of the aggregate nominal value of the ordinary share capital immediately following completion of the Listing, as described in the paragraph headed ''Statutory and General Information - A. Further Information About Our Company'' in Appendix V to this prospectus. - 49 - RISK FACTORS There is no existing public market for our Shares and their liquidity and market price may fluctuate Prior to the Listing, there was no public market for, and no established price for, our Shares. Our Company has made an application for the listing of, and permission to deal in, our Shares on the Stock Exchange. The Listing, however, does not guarantee that an active and liquid trading market for our Shares will develop or, if it does develop, that it will be sustained following the Listing or that the market price of our Shares will not fluctuate following completion of the Listing. The price and trading volume of our Shares may be volatile. Factors such as the following may affect the volume and price at which our Shares will trade: actual or anticipated fluctuations in our results of operations;

news regarding recruitment or loss of key personnel by us or our competitors;

announcements of competitive developments, acquisitions or strategic alliances in our industry;

changes in earnings estimates or recommendations by financial analysts;

potential litigation or regulatory investigations;

general economic, market or regulatory conditions or other developments affecting us or our industry;

the operating and stock price performance of other companies and other industries; and

other events or factors beyond our Group ' s control. Future issues, offers or sales of our Shares may adversely affect the prevailing market price of our Shares Future issues of our Shares by our Company or the disposal of our Shares by any of our Shareholders or the perception that such issues or sale may occur, may negatively affect the prevailing market price of our Shares. Moreover, future sales or perceived sales of a substantial amount of our Shares or other securities relating to our Shares in the public market may cause a decrease in the market price of our Shares, or adversely affect our ability to raise capital in the future at a time and at a price which we deem appropriate. Our Shareholders may experience dilution in their holdings in the event we issue additional securities in future offerings. - 50 - RISK FACTORS We may not declare dividends on our Shares in the future For the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019, we declared dividends of RM750,000, RM19.8 million, RM7.0 million and nil, respectively. After the Track Record Period, our Group declared a dividend of RM13.0 million and will be settled by payment in cash prior to the Listing. Whether we pay a dividend and the amount of such dividend will depend on our results of operations, cash flows, financial condition, cash dividends we receive from our subsidiaries, future business prospects, statutory and regulatory restrictions and other factors that our Directors deem relevant. As a Cayman Islands company, any dividend recommendation will be at the absolute discretion of our Directors. There is no assurance that dividends of any amount will be declared or distributed in any year. You may not be able to participate in rights offerings or to elect to receive stock dividends and may experience dilution of your shareholdings We may, from time to time, distribute rights to our Shareholders, including rights to acquire securities, including our Shares. We will not distribute rights to holders of the Shares in the United States unless the distribution and sale of rights and the securities to which these rights relate are either exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act, or are registered under the U.S. Securities Act. There can be no assurance that we will be able to establish an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act, and we are under no obligation to file a registration statement with respect to these rights or underlying securities or to endeavor to have a registration statement declared effective under the U.S. Securities Act. Accordingly, holders of the Shares in the United States may be unable to participate in rights offerings and may experience dilution of their shareholdings in us as a result. In addition, if we are unable to sell rights that are not exercised or not distributed or if the sale is not lawful or reasonably practicable, we will allow the rights to lapse, in which case holders of the Shares will receive no value for these rights. We may, from time to time, offer a stock dividend election to all holders of our Shares, subject to applicable securities laws, in respect of future dividends. We will not, however, permit holders of our Shares to exercise such election unless the issuance of our Shares pursuant to such election is either exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act or registered under the U.S. Securities Act. There can be no assurance that we will be able to establish an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act, and we are under no obligation to file a registration statement with respect to Shares issuable pursuant to these elections or to endeavour to have a registration statement declared effective under the U.S. Securities Act. In addition, we may choose not to offer such election to certain holders of our Shares, and may instead offer those holders of the Offer Shares dividends in the form of cash only. Accordingly, holders of Shares in the United States may be unable to elect to receive dividends in the form of our Shares rather than cash and may experience dilution of their shareholdings in us as a result. - 51 - RISK FACTORS Prospective investors should read the entire prospectus carefully and we strongly caution you not to place any reliance on any information contained in press articles or other media, including, in particular, any financial projections, valuations or other forward-looking information We wish to emphasise to prospective investors that we do not accept any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any press articles or other media and that such press articles or other media were not prepared or approved by us. We make no representation as to the appropriateness, accuracy, completeness or reliability of any of the projections, valuations or other forward-looking information, or of any assumptions underlying such projections, valuations or other forward-looking information, included in or referred to by the media. To the extent that any such statements are inconsistent, or conflict, with the information contained in this prospectus, we disclaim them. Accordingly, prospective investors should not rely on any such information contained in press articles or other media. Prospective investors making a decision as to whether to apply for the Shares should rely solely on the information contained in this prospectus and the Application Forms and not place any reliance on any other information. - 52 - WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES AND EXEMPTION FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH THE COMPANIES (WINDING UP AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ORDINANCE In preparation for the Listing, we have sought the following waivers from strict compliance with the relevant provisions of the Listing Rules and the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance: MANAGEMENT PRESENCE IN HONG KONG Rule 8.12 of the Listing Rules requires that a new applicant applying for a primary listing on the Stock Exchange must have a sufficient management presence in Hong Kong. This normally means that at least two of its executive directors must be ordinarily resident in Hong Kong. Since our principal business operations are located in Malaysia and will continue to be based in Malaysia, our Executive Directors and senior management members (other than Mr. Lam Yin Yam, our group financial controller) are and will continue to be based in Malaysia. At present, none of our Executive Directors are ordinarily resident in Hong Kong. We have applied to the Stock Exchange for, and obtained, a waiver from strict compliance with the requirements set out in Rule 8.12 of the Listing Rules subject to the following conditions: we have appointed two authorised representatives pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules who will act as our principal channel of communication with the Stock Exchange. The two authorised representatives are Mr. F Ling, our Executive Director, and Ms. Chan Lok Yee （陳濼而） , our company secretary. Currently, Ms. Chan ordinarily resides in Hong Kong. Each of the authorised representatives will be available to meet with the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong within a reasonable period of time upon request and will be readily contactable by their office phone numbers, mobile phone numbers, email addresses and correspondence addresses, facsimile numbers, and any other contact details prescribed by the Stock Exchange from time to time. Each of the authorised representatives has been duly authorised to communicate on our behalf with the Stock Exchange. Mr. F Ling has confirmed that he possesses valid travel documents to Hong Kong and will be able to meet with the Stock Exchange within a reasonable period of time, when required; our authorised representatives have means of contacting all Directors promptly at all times as and when the Stock Exchange wishes to contact our Directors on any matters. To enhance communication between the Stock Exchange, the authorised representatives and our Directors, our Company has implemented a policy whereby (i) each Director will provide his/her office phone number, mobile phone number, office facsimile number and email address to the authorised representatives; (ii) each Director will provide valid phone numbers or means of communication to the authorised representatives when he/she travels; and (iii) all Directors will provide their mobile phone numbers, office phone numbers, email addresses and office facsimile numbers to the Stock Exchange; - 53 - WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES AND EXEMPTION FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH THE COMPANIES (WINDING UP AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ORDINANCE our Company has, in accordance with Rule 3A.19 of the Listing Rules, also appointed Grand Moore Capital Limited as its compliance adviser, who will act as an additional channel of communication between our Company and the Stock Exchange. The compliance adviser will advise on the ongoing compliance requirements and other issues arising under the Listing Rules and other applicable laws and regulations in Hong Kong for a period commencing on the Listing Date at least until the date on which our Company complies with Rule 13.46 of the Listing Rules in respect of our Company ' s financial results for the first full financial year after the Listing Date. The compliance adviser will have access at all times to the authorised representatives, the Directors and the other senior management members of our Company to ensure that it is in a position to provide prompt responses to the enquiries or requirements raised by the Stock Exchange in respect of our Company; meetings between the Stock Exchange and our Directors can be arranged through our authorised representatives or our Company ' s compliance adviser, or directly with our Directors within a reasonable time frame. Our Company will inform the Stock Exchange promptly in respect of any change in our Company ' s authorised representatives and compliance adviser; and each Director who is not ordinarily resident in Hong Kong has confirmed that he or she possesses or can apply for valid travel documents to visit Hong Kong and will be able to meet with the Stock Exchange in Hong Kong within a reasonable period of time upon request. WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 4.04(1) AND 13.49(1) OF THE LISTING RULES AND EXEMPTION FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH SECTION 342(1) OF THE COMPANIES (WINDING UP AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ORDINANCE IN RELATION TO PARAGRAPH 27 OF PART I AND PARAGRAPH 31 OF PART II OF THE THIRD SCHEDULE TO THE COMPANIES (WINDING UP AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ORDINANCE Rule 4.04(1) of the Listing Rules requires that the accountants' report to be included in a listing document must include the consolidated results of the listing applicant in respect of each of the three financial years immediately preceding the issue of the listing document or such shorter period as may be acceptable to the Stock Exchange. Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules requires a listed issuer to publish its preliminary results for each financial year not later than three months after the end of the financial year. - 54 - WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES AND EXEMPTION FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH THE COMPANIES (WINDING UP AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ORDINANCE Section 342(1) of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance requires all prospectuses to include matters specified in Part I of the Third Schedule to the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and set out the reports specified in Part II of the Third Schedule to the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance. Paragraph 27 of Part I of the Third Schedule to the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance prescribes that a statement as to the gross trading income or sales turnover of the listing applicant for each of the three financial years immediately preceding the issue of the prospectus including an explanation of the method used for the computation of such income or turnover, and a reasonable breakdown between the more important trading activities, be included in the prospectus. Paragraph 31 of Part II of the Third Schedule to the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance further prescribes that a report by the auditors of the listing applicant with respect to (i) the profits and losses of the listing applicant for each of the three financial years immediately preceding the issue of the prospectus; and (ii) the assets and liabilities of the listing applicant at the last date to which the financial statements of the listing applicant were made up, be included in the prospectus. Pursuant to section 342A(1) of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance, the SFC may issue, subject to such conditions (if any) as the SFC thinks fit, a certificate of exemption from strict compliance with the relevant requirements under the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance if, having regard to the circumstances, the SFC considers that the exemption will not prejudice the interests of the investing public and compliance with any or all of such requirements would be irrelevant or unduly burdensome, or is otherwise unnecessary or inappropriate. The Accountants' Report for each of the three years ended 31 December 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019 has been prepared and is set out in Appendix I to this prospectus. Pursuant to the relevant requirements set forth above, our Company is required to produce three full years of audited accounts for the years ended 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019. Accordingly, an application was made to the Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rules 4.04(1) and 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules, and such waiver was granted by the Stock Exchange on the conditions that: our Company be listed on the Stock Exchange on or before 31 March 2020; - 55 - WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES AND EXEMPTION FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH THE COMPANIES (WINDING UP AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ORDINANCE our Company must obtain a certificate of exemption from the SFC from the requirements under section 342(1) of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance in relation to paragraphs 27 and 31 of the Third Schedule to the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance; this prospectus must include the financial information for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 (being the reporting period to which its first annual result and first annual report relate) and a commentary on the results for the year. Such financial information to be included in this prospectus must (a) be prepared in compliance with the content requirements as for a preliminary results announcements under Rule 13.49 of the Listing Rules; and (b) be agreed with the Reporting Accountants following their review under Practice Note 730 '' Guidance for Auditors Regarding Preliminary Announcements of Annual Results '' issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants; and our Company will not be in breach of its constitutional documents or laws and regulations of its place of incorporation or other regulatory requirements regarding its obligation to publish annual results announcements and distribute annual reports and accounts. An application has also been made to the SFC for a certificate of exemption from strict compliance with the requirements under section 342(1) of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance in relation to paragraphs 27 and 31 of the Third Schedule to the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance and a certificate of exemption has been granted by the SFC under section 342A of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance on the conditions that: the particulars of the exemption be set forth in this prospectus; and this prospectus be issued on or before 17 March 2020 and our Company be listed on the Stock Exchange on or before 31 March 2020, i.e. within three months after the latest financial year end. The applications to Stock Exchange for a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 4.04(1) of the Listing Rules and to the SFC for a certificate of exemption from strict compliance with the requirements under section 342(1) of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance in relation to paragraphs 27 and 31 of the Third Schedule to the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance were made on the grounds that strict compliance with the above requirements would be unduly burdensome and the exemption would not prejudice the interest of the investing public given the following: - 56 - WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH THE LISTING RULES AND EXEMPTION FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH THE COMPANIES (WINDING UP AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS) ORDINANCE if the full-year audited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 are to be included, there will be a significant delay in the listing timetable. If the financial statements are required to be audited up to 31 December 2019, our Company and the Reporting Accountants would have to undertake a considerable amount of work to prepare, update and finalise the Accountants ' Report to cover such additional period. It would be unduly burdensome for our Company to produce, and its auditors to audit the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 to meet the proposed listing timetable. Our Directors considered that the benefits of such work may not justify the additional work and expenses involved and the significant delay in the listing timetable, given that there has been no significant change in the financial and trading position or prospects of our Group since 30 September 2019 (being the date to which the latest audited consolidated financial statements were made up); and the Directors and the Sole Sponsor have confirmed that, after performing sufficient due diligence, that there has been no material adverse change in the Group ' s business, assets and liabilities, financial position, trading position, management and prospects since 30 September 2019 (being the date to which the latest audited consolidated financial statements were made up) and up to the date of this prospectus. Our Company is of the view that the information contained in the Accountants ' Report of our Group (as set out in Appendix I to this prospectus), the unaudited pro forma financial information as set out in Appendix II to this prospectus and the unaudited preliminary financials for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 as set out in Appendix III to this prospectus already provided potential investors with all information that is reasonably necessary for them to make an informed assessment of the activities or financial and trading position or prospects of our Group, and an exemption from compliance with the relevant requirements would not prejudice the interests of the investing public. PUBLICATION OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS Pursuant to Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules, an issuer is required to publish its preliminary results in respect of each financial year as soon as possible, but in any event not later than three months after the end of the financial year. Our Company has included in this prospectus the unaudited financial information and a commentary on the results of our Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (being the reporting period to which its first annual result and first annual report relate). Our Company is of the view that strict compliance with Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules would be unduly burdensome given that (i) our Company will include in this prospectus the preliminary financials for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 prepared in compliance with the content requirements as for a preliminary results announcements under Rule 13.49 of the Listing Rules; and (ii) given the short timeframe between the date of publication of this prospectus and the required date of publication of the preliminary financial results, this prospectus already contained such other information sufficiently updated for the benefits of our Shareholders and the investing public. Accordingly, we have applied to the Stock Exchange for, and the Stock Exchange has granted, a waiver from strict compliance with the requirements under Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules in respect of the publication of the preliminary results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2019. - 57 - INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS AND THE SHARE OFFER DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus, for which our Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance, the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules (Chapter 571V of the Laws of Hong Kong) and the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to our Group. Our Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief that the information contained in this prospectus is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters or omission of which would make any statement herein or this prospectus misleading. Copies of this prospectus required by the Listing Rules and the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance are available, for information purpose only, at the respective offices of the Joint Lead Managers and the Underwriters during normal office hours from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Tuesday, 17 March 2020 to Friday, 20 March 2020 (both dates inclusive). FULLY UNDERWRITTEN The Share Offer comprises the Public Offer and the Placing. The Share Offer is an offer of 20,000,000 New Shares under the Public Offer (subject to adjustment) and 180,000,000 New Shares under the Placing (subject to adjustment and the Over-allotment Option), in each case at the Offer Price. Details of the structure of the Share Offer are set out in the section headed ''Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer'' in this prospectus. This prospectus is published solely in connection with the Public Offer which forms part of the Share Offer. For applicants under the Public Offer, this prospectus and the Application Forms set out the terms and conditions of the Public Offer. The Listing is sponsored by the Sole Sponsor. The Public Offer will be fully underwritten by the Public Offer Underwriters under the terms of the Public Offer Underwriting Agreement and is subject to the agreement to the Offer Price between our Company and the Joint Lead Managers. The Share Offer is managed by the Joint Lead Managers. The Placing will be fully underwritten by the Placing Underwriters under the terms of the Placing Underwriting Agreement. For further information about the Underwriters and the underwriting arrangements, please refer to the section headed ''Underwriting'' in this prospectus. - 58 - INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS AND THE SHARE OFFER DETERMINATION OF THE OFFER PRICE The Offer Shares are being offered at the Offer Price which will be determined by the Joint Lead Managers (for themselves and on behalf of the Underwriters) and our Company on or around Friday, 20 March 2020, but in any event no later than Monday, 23 March 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time). The Offer Price will be not more than HK$0.73 per Offer Share and is currently expected to be not less than HK$0.63 per Offer Share, unless otherwise announced. Investors applying for the Public Offer Shares must pay, on application, the maximum Offer Price of HK$0.73 per Offer Share, together with brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%, subject to refund if the Offer Price is lower than HK$0.73 per Offer Share. If, for any reason, the Offer Price is not agreed among our Company and the Joint Lead Managers on or before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, 23 March 2020, the Share Offer will not proceed and will lapse. RESTRICTIONS ON SALE OF OFFER SHARES No action has been taken to permit a public offering of the Offer Shares or the distribution of this prospectus and/or the related Application Forms in any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. Accordingly, this prospectus may not be used for the purpose of, and does not constitute, an offer or invitation, nor is it calculated to invite or solicit offers in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such an offer or invitation is not authorised or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or invitation. The distribution of this prospectus and the offering of the Offer Shares in other jurisdictions are subject to restrictions and may not be made except as permitted under the securities laws of such jurisdiction pursuant to registration with or an authorisation by the relevant securities regulatory authorities or an exemption therefrom. In particular, the Offer Shares have not been offered and sold, and will not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly in the PRC or the U.S., except in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations of each of such jurisdiction. The Offer Shares are offered to the public in Hong Kong for subscription solely on the basis of the information contained and the representations made in this prospectus and the related Application Forms. No person is authorised in connection with the Share Offer to give any information or to make any representation not contained in this prospectus, and any information or representation not contained in this prospectus must not be relied upon as having been authorised by our Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters, any of their respective directors, agents or advisers or any other person involved in the Share Offer. Each person acquiring the Offer Shares will be required, and is deemed by his acquisition of the Offer Shares, to confirm that he is aware of the restrictions on offers of the Offer Shares described in this prospectus and that he is not acquiring, and has not been offered any Offer Shares in circumstances that contravene any such restrictions. - 59 - INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS AND THE SHARE OFFER Prospective applicants for Offer Shares should consult their financial advisers and take legal advice, as appropriate, to inform themselves of, and to observe, all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Prospective applicants for the Offer Shares should inform themselves as to the relevant legal requirements of applying for the Offer Shares and any applicable exchange control regulations and applicable taxes in the countries of their respective citizenship, residence or domicile. APPLICATION FOR LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE Application has been made to the Listing Committee for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Shares in issue and to be issued pursuant to the Share Offer (including the additional Shares which may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Over-allotment Option and any Shares which may be issued upon the exercise of options which may be granted under the Share Option Scheme). No part of the Share or loan capital of our Company is listed or dealt in on any other stock exchange and, at present, no such listing or permission to deal is being or is proposed to be sought on any other stock exchange in the near future. Pursuant to Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules, at least 25% of the total issued share capital of our Company must at all times be held by the public. Accordingly, a total of 200,000,000 Offer Shares, which represent 25% of the enlarged issued share capital of our Company immediately following completion of the Share Offer and the Capitalisation Issue (without taking into account of any Shares which may be issued pursuant to the exercise of the Over-allotment Option or any Shares which may be allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of any options which may be granted under the Share Option Scheme) will be made available under the Share Offer. Under section 44B(1) of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance, any allotment made in respect of any application will be invalid if the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Offer Shares on the Stock Exchange is refused before the expiration of three weeks from the date of the closing of the application lists, or such longer period (not exceeding six weeks) as may, within the said three weeks, be notified to our Company by the Stock Exchange. SHARES WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR ADMISSION INTO CCASS Subject to the granting of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Shares on the Stock Exchange and compliance with the stock admission requirements of HKSCC, the Shares will be accepted as eligible securities by HKSCC for deposit, clearance and settlement in CCASS with effect from the Listing Date or any other date determined by HKSCC. Settlement of transactions between participants of the Stock Exchange is required to take place in CCASS on the second Business Day after any trading day. All activities under CCASS are subject to the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures in effect from time to time. All necessary - 60 - INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS AND THE SHARE OFFER arrangements have been made for our Shares to be admitted into CCASS. Investors should seek the advice of their stockbrokers or other professional advisers for details of those settlement arrangements and how such arrangements will affect their rights and interests. PROFESSIONAL TAX ADVICE RECOMMENDED Applicants for the Offer Shares are recommended to consult their professional advisers if they are in any doubt as to the taxation implications of subscribing, purchasing, holding, disposing or dealing in the Shares. It is emphasised that none of our Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters, any of their respective directors, agents or advisers or any other party involved in the Share Offer accepts responsibility for any tax effects on or liabilities of any person resulting from the subscription, purchase, holding, disposal or dealing of Shares. HONG KONG REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND STAMP DUTY All the Public Offer Shares and the Placing Shares will be registered on our Company's branch share register to be maintained in Hong Kong by the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. Our principal register of members will be maintained in the Cayman Islands by the Principal Share Registrar. Only securities registered on the branch register of members of our Company kept in Hong Kong may be traded on the Stock Exchange unless the Stock Exchange otherwise agrees. Dealings in our Shares registered at our branch register of members in Hong Kong will be subject to Hong Kong stamp duty. For further details about Hong Kong stamp duty, please refer to the section headed ''Statutory and General Information - G. Other Information - 10. Taxation of holders of our Shares'' in Appendix V to this prospectus. Unless our Company determines otherwise, dividends payable in HK$ in respect of the Shares will be paid by cheque sent at the Shareholder's risk to the registered address of each Shareholder or, in the case of joint holders, the first-named holder. PROCEDURE FOR APPLICATION FOR THE PUBLIC OFFER SHARES The procedure for applying for the Public Offer Shares is set out under the section headed ''How to apply for Public Offer Shares'' in this prospectus and on the relevant Application Forms. STRUCTURE OF THE SHARE OFFER Details of the structure of the Share Offer, including its conditions, are set out under the section headed ''Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer'' in this prospectus. - 61 - INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS AND THE SHARE OFFER OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION AND STABILISATION Details of the arrangements relating to the Over-allotment Option and the related stabilisation exercise are set out in the section headed ''Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer'' in this prospectus. STOCK BORROWING ARRANGEMENT Details of the stock borrowing arrangement are set out in the section headed ''Structure and Conditions of the Share Offer - Stock Borrowing Arrangement'' in this prospectus. COMMENCEMENT OF DEALINGS IN THE SHARES Dealings in the Shares on the Stock Exchange are expected to commence on or about Friday, 27 March 2020. Shares will be traded in board lots of 4,000 Shares each. ROUNDING Certain amounts and percentage figures included in this prospectus have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them. LANGUAGE If there is any inconsistency between this prospectus and the Chinese translation of this prospectus, this prospectus shall prevail. Names of any laws and regulations, governmental authorities, institutions, natural persons or other entities which have been translated into English and included in this prospectus and for which no official English translation exists are unofficial translations for your reference only. TRANSLATIONS Unless otherwise specified, amounts denominated in RM have been translated, for the purpose of illustration only, into HK$ (or vice versa) in this prospectus at the following exchange rates: RM1.0: HK$1.89 No representation is made that any RM amounts were or could have been or could be converted into HK$, at such rate or any other rate on any date. - 62 - DIRECTORS AND PARTIES INVOLVED IN THE SHARE OFFER DIRECTORS Name Residential address Nationality Executive Directors Mr. Ling Sheng Hwang 21 Amarin Kiara Malaysian Jalan Desa Kiara 1 Mont Kiara 50480 Kuala Lumpur W. Persekutuan (KL) Malaysia Mr. Ling Sheng Chung FG-02 Malaysian Kiaramas Ayuria Condo 9 Jalan Kiara 7 Mont Kiara 50480 Kuala Lumpur W. We believe that the sources of such information are appropriate and have taken reasonable care in extracting and reproducing such information and statistics. We have no reason to believe that such information and statistics are false or misleading or that any fact has been omitted that would render such information and statistics false or misleading. The information and statistics included herein have not been independently verified by our Company, the Sole Sponsor, the Joint Bookrunners, the Joint Lead Managers, the Underwriters, any of our or their respective directors, officers, or representatives, or any other person involved in the Share Offer, and no representation is given as to the accuracy, completeness, or fairness of such information. Accordingly, such information should not be unduly relied upon. SOURCE OF INFORMATION We commissioned CIC, a market research and consulting company founded in Hong Kong and engaged in the provision of professional consulting services across a range of industries, to produce a report on the document management service market in Malaysia and Singapore. The CIC Report was prepared by CIC independent of our influence. The fees paid for the preparation of the CIC Report amounted to HK$930,000, which we believe reflects the market rate for such reports. The information and data collected by CIC have been analysed, assessed, and validated using CIC's in-house analysis models and techniques. Primary research was conducted via interviews with key industry experts and leading industry participants. Secondary research involved analyzing market data obtained from several publicly available data sources, such as the International Monetary Fund, the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the Singapore Department of Statistics, industry associations, etc. The methodology used by CIC is based on analyzing information gathered from multiple levels and ensures that this information is cross-referenced for reliability and accuracy. - 69 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW The CIC Report contains a variety of market projections which were produced with the following key assumptions: (i) the overall social, economic, and political environment in both Malaysia and Singapore are expected to remain stable during the forecast period; (ii) related key industry drivers are likely to propel continued growth in Malaysia's and Singapore's respective document management service markets throughout the forecast period, including increasing expenditures in the information and communications technology markets, increasing expenditures on enterprise application software, the promotion of paperless offices, the provision of incentive schemes by governments, and increasing labor costs that encourage enterprises to outsource non- core business processes; and, (iii) there is no extreme force majeure or unforeseen set of industry regulations in which the market may be affected in either a dramatic or fundamental way. CIC believes that the assumptions used in preparing the CIC Report, including those used to make future projections, are factual, correct, and not misleading. The reliability of the CIC Report may be affected by the accuracy of the foregoing assumption and factors as well as the choice of primary and secondary sources. Our Directors confirm that after making reasonable enquiries, there had been no material adverse change in the market information since the date of the CIC Report which may qualify, contradict, or have an impact on the information as set out in this section. Except as otherwise mentioned, all data and forecasts contained in this section have been extracted from the CIC Report. OVERVIEW OF THE DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SERVICE MARKET Document management services refer to solutions for the creation, storage, sharing, tracking, and use of documents within enterprises based on the adoption of software and hardware. Given the nature of these services, this market can be categorised into two segments as follows: 1) the outsourced document management service market; and 2) the enterprise document management software solutions market. Outsourced document management services refer to services that distribute electronic or printed documents, cards, and other business-related documents to the clients of enterprises as requested by enterprise customers. It also provides document template designing, document imaging and scanning, hosting and management of data and document services. These services are usually completed via electronic distribution or conventional postal delivery. - 70 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Enterprise document management software solutions refer to solutions that can help manage the life cycle of documents, including their creation, distribution, storage, and tracking, as well as their circulation, sharing, and exporting within an enterprise so as to ensure a seamless workflow and facilitate smooth interactions between different kinds of data, documents, and processes. According to the level of reliance on hardware, enterprise document management software solutions can be divided into either hardware dependent software or hardware independent software, and this section will only focus on the hardware independent software solution market, which is compatible with the Company ' s business. Value chain of the outsourced document management service market The following diagram briefly outlines the value chain for the outsourced document management service market: Source: China Insights Consultancy Segments along the value chain for outsourced document management services include suppliers, outsourced document management service providers, clients, and end-users. Suppliers operating in this value chain include suppliers of equipment, such as printing and scanning devices. Suppliers of consumables, such as paper, cards, and envelopes are also involved in the value chain if the documents are delivered with postage. Outsourced document management service providers are responsible for extracting data from databases as provided by clients, producing documents in standardised formats, and then sending them out electronically, or in the form of hard-copies, to individual end-customers. In terms of the value chain, clients are responsible for providing information related to end-customers directly to service providers. Being the recipients of documents, end-customers operating in this value chain are customers of enterprise clients. - 71 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Value chain of the enterprise document management software solutions market The following diagram briefly outlines the value chain for the enterprise document management software solutions market: Source: China Insights Consultancy There are three different segments along the value chain for enterprise document management software solutions, which namely include IT infrastructure suppliers, software developers, and clients. IT infrastructure suppliers provide hardware and a framework for software developers, while software developers are responsible for acquiring a deep understanding of clients' needs and developing software that is adaptive to clients' specific requirements as well as clients' internal computer operating systems. Clients are responsible for specifying their needs in the area of document management so that software developers can better facilitate the generation, storage, management, and distribution of documents by developing appropriate document management software. ANALYSIS OF THE DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SERVICE MARKET IN MALAYSIA Market size of the document management service market in Malaysia The total revenue generated in Malaysia's document management service market increased from RM400.4 million in 2015 to RM571.2 million in 2019, representing a CAGR of 9.3%. The market segment for outsourced document management services has accounted for a larger portion of the overall market in terms of its revenues, which reflects a larger market demand for document content creation, printing, and delivery services in Malaysia. Total revenue in the Malaysian market increased from RM282.3 million in 2015 to RM377.3 million in 2019, representing a CAGR of 7.5%. The size of this market is forecasted to continue expanding to reach RM521.2 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 6.7% between 2019 and 2024. In Malaysia's document management service market, revenues in the enterprise document management software solutions market increased from RM118.1 million in 2015 to RM193.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2%. Given ongoing trends in support of the greater adoption of document digitalization within enterprises, the size of this software market is expected to further expand to reach RM327.6 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 11.1% between 2019 and 2024. - 72 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW The following chart indicates the size of the document management service market in Malaysia during the period from 2015 to 2024: Total revenue of the document management service market, Malaysia, 2015-2024E CAGR 2015-2019 2019-2024E Total 9.3% 8.2% Outsourced document management services 7.5% 6.7% RM million Enterprise document management software solutions 13.2% 11.1% 800.0 780.1 848.8 666.0 717.9 327.6 617.4 295.2 600.0 571.2 523.3 266.3 239.9 476.0 215.9 437.2 193.9 400.4 172.5 152.3 400.0 118.1 134.3 200.0 401.5 426.1 451.6 484.9 521.2 377.3 302.9 323.7 350.8 282.3 0.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E Note 1: The size of enterprise document management software solutions market only includes revenues generated from hardware independent software, which is comparable to the Company's business. Note 2: Total revenue in the document management service market is calculated based on domestic expenditures on document management services for local enterprise customers. Note 3: The market size is calculated and forecasted based on total IT expenditures in Malaysia, the share of expenditures on outsourced document management service, and the share of expenditures on enterprise document management software service. Source: China Insights Consultancy Market drivers of the document management service market in Malaysia Increasing total expenditures on information and communications technology Propelled by an increase in Malaysia's penetration rate for Internet access, which increased from 71.1% in 2015 to reach 83.6% as of 2019, total expenditures in Malaysia's information and communications technology market have continued increasing steadily. With the ongoing digital revolution in the country's economy and continuous technological progress, total expenditures in this market are therefore expected to continue growing, which will in turn propel further growth in the country's enterprise application software market as well as the continued development of document management services in Malaysia as a whole. - 73 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Increasing total expenditures on enterprise application software and an increasing number of enterprise establishments Enterprise spending in Malaysia on enterprise application software has increased significantly from RM1.6 billion in 2015 to RM2.4 billion in 2019, representing a CAGR of 10.7%. Reflecting continuous technological progress in terms of software development, total expenditures in the enterprise application software market are forecasted to continue growing to reach RM3.8 billion by 2024. The number of enterprise establishments in Malaysia increased from approximately 849.7 thousand units in 2015 to approximately 1,070.3 thousand units in 2019, representing a CAGR of 5.9%. These enterprises have generated an increased demand for document management services in aiming to optimize their business processes through the smart routing of document handling that is more cost-efficient, which in turn has stimulated the growth of document management services in Malaysia accordingly. Promotion of paperless offices and work space With increasing awareness throughout society in regards to environmental protection, many corporations have started to move towards paperless offices in order to achieve better ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) performance. Document management services can help enterprises facilitate a reduction in their paper consumption, reduce their storage needs, help backup and store their documents online, and further streamline the overall business process, all of which promote higher work efficiency and a reduction in carbon emissions. Therefore, the promotion of paperless offices will have a positive impact on the continued development of the document management service market in the years ahead. Incentive schemes launched by the government The Government of Malaysia has implemented a series of policies allowing for tax reductions in order to facilitate the development of IT industries, which therefore will also serve to stimulate growth in the document management service market. For instance, based on the enacted Income Tax Act, 70% of all income generated from software development is to be exempt from tax for a period of five years. In addition, the Government of Malaysia has allowed for duty- free imports of multimedia equipment purchased by IT companies. Apart from that, Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) status is granted by the Government of Malaysia to ICT and ICT- facilitated businesses. Incentives such as tax exemption, R&D grants, unrestricted employment of foreign workers and etc. are offered. These incentives are expected to further promote the development of the document management service market in Malaysia. - 74 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Rising labour costs that encourage enterprises to outsource their non-core business segment Faced with pressure from rising labour costs, an increasing number of enterprises have sought to outsource their document management needs in order to maximize their labour utilization. Between 2015 to 2019, the average monthly salary of employees in Malaysia increased from RM2,487 to RM3,288, representing a CAGR of 7.2%. The outsourcing of document management services reduces the amount of labour input required for non-core business at relatively lower costs due to the scales of economy of outsourced document management service providers. Taking into account the benefits of outsourced document management services, an increasing number of enterprises are expected to adopt document management services in the years ahead. Future trends in the document management service market in Malaysia Enhanced data security Data security is an essential consideration for enterprises in Malaysia when deciding whether or not to adopt document management services. The volume of confidential customer information has continued increasing along with the overall number of end users involved in any given business transaction. With identity theft and data breaches on the rise, it is critical for enterprises to proactively protect their business and any confidential customer information in their possession since failure to do so can be detrimental to the reputation of the service providers and tend to result in loss of customers. In addition, a variety of regulations and policies including Guidelines on Management of Cyber Risk, The Implementation of Data Breach Notification, and Risk Management in Technology have been introduced to address cyber security and data security. As a result, more efforts focusing on the enhancement of data security will be made by document management service providers in the future. Upgrades to document management software in support of greater customization With the continued refinement of their business operations, enterprises have a growing need for customization in terms of document management software, which is usually designed to closely align with real-world operations and the enterprise specific in-house management processes, and help ensure that an enterprise is better equipped to handle customer information and resolve problems in both an efficient and comprehensive manner. As software applications become more developed and advanced, over time, corporations are becoming more reliant on customised, high-end software technology and are more keep to outsourcing non-core operations to third party providers so that they can focus their resources on core business activities. - 75 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Trend towards increased digitalization The trend towards increased digitalization has become popular for documents, including their creation, storage, tracking, review, and export, which aims to increase the efficiency of various processes involved in a workplace setting. Meanwhile, access to the documents on mobile devices have been made possible and is estimated to continue to enhance the convenience and efficiency of dealing with a variety of documents. With the Internet having become the most convenient and easily accessible mode for information storage and transfer, an increasing amount of information is expected to be converted into a digital format, which will support the delivery of such information and facilitate increased communication among various users. Wider application of SaaS Corresponding with the increased digitalization, SaaS is expected to gain wider application in the near future. When document management software solution is delivered in SaaS model, enterprises do not need to purchase software and hardware, build computer rooms, and recruit IT team, leading to a lower initial capital investment compared to that of on-site software solution. Meanwhile, SaaS also enables the collaboration in decentralized ways as software can be accessed by authorised personnel from any devices anywhere. Moreover, it also reduces the burden of upgrading, maintenance, and safeguarding data. With rising demand of enterprises to improve operational efficiency, penetration rate of SaaS model in software solutions is anticipated to grow in the future in Malaysia. Market threats of the document management service market in Malaysia Information security concerns Information security is an essential concern for enterprises when considering the use of external document management services. In the course of their work, document management service providers need to gain access to and connect with their clients' database so as to facilitate their document management services. This causes concern among enterprises and customers as regards potential risks associated with information leaks and the loss of private information, therefore posing a threat to the continued development of document management services moving forward. Shortage of skilled and experienced professionals Certain sectors in the IT industry, such as cloud computing services and software development, are relatively new and require the input of high-skilled personnel with extensive knowledge and experience. At present, the supply of such talent and expertise is insufficient in Malaysia, therefore posing a major threat to the development of the document management service market in Malaysia. - 76 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Competitive landscape of the document management service market in Malaysia The document management service market in Malaysia is relatively concentrated, with the leading five service providers accounting for approximately 36.1% of the market in terms of overall revenues generated in 2019. As of 2019, the Group ranked second in the market and had a market share of approximately 11.7% in terms of Malaysia's document management service revenue that year. The table below outlines the top 5 market participants in the market in terms of revenue generated from the provision of document management services in Malaysia: Ranking of major competitors in terms of revenue, 2019 Ranking Company Major business activities Listing status Revenue Market share (RM millions) 1 Company A • Outsourced document management services Private 71.6 12.5% • Supply of materials (paper, envelopes, etc.) 2 The Group • Enterprise document management software solutions Private 66.8 11.7% • Outsourced document management services 3 Company B • Enterprise document management software solutions Private 34.8 6.1% • Outsourced document management services 4 Company C • Enterprise document management software solutions Private 20.2 3.5% • Outsourced document management services • Hardware solutions including printers, scanners, etc. 5 Company D • Enterprise document management software solutions Private 13.3 2.3% • Outsourced document management services Sub total 206.7 36.1% Other participants 364.5 63.9% Total 571.2 100.0% Source: China Insights Consultancy Notes: The Parent of Company A is listed on the Bursa Malaysia. The Parent of Company B is listed on the TSE. The Parent of Company C is listed on the NYSE. The Parent of Company D is listed on Bursa Malaysia. - 77 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Entry barriers for the document management service market in Malaysia Regulatory barriers for outsourcing service providers in the finance industry Bank Negara Malaysia's guidelines on the outsourcing of banking operations, which came into force in 2000, requires that any banking institution seeking to partner with an outsourcing service provider must first notify Bank Negara Malaysia. The guidelines require that banking institutions put in place an effective oversight mechanism with regards to the outsourcing service providers. New comers will find it rather difficult to meet these guidelines, as it requires outsourcing service providers to have track records in terms of serving financial institutions, complying with any of the requirements of banks as well as satisfying any concerns related to data security. There are no more than 30 outsourcing service providers offering outsourced document management services to banks and financial institutions in Malaysia. Therefore, these guidelines pose a barrier for newcomers who wish to conduct outsourcing document management business with enterprises in the finance industry. Sufficient number of qualified talents Given the fact that this industry is technology-intensive due to the nature of its business, access to a sufficient number of qualified software developers with rich background knowledge in programming, as well as having the ability to combine hardware and infrastructure with software in an optimal way, becomes essential for the sustainable development of enterprises. Cooperation with postal service providers Outsourced document management services that require postage involves intensive cooperation between document management service providers and postal service providers. After the documents are printed, they are usually transferred to a post office before being delivered to end-users. Considering the amount of document associated with document management providers, and the timely delivery of such documents is often quite important, it is important for service providers to be able to deliver documents to end-users in a prompt manner. Establishing a long- term cooperation with postal service providers could ensure a fast, accurate, and economical delivery of documents. Since long-term cooperation takes years to accumulate, it creates a barrier for newcomers in this industry. - 78 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Key success factors for the document management service market in Malaysia Proven track record Many clients in finance industry, such as banks and insurance companies, set high standards for service providers since they have strict policies for compliance and data security. A proven track record of serving these companies in the industry not only indicates the professional capacity of the company to provide document management solutions but also serves to demonstrate that the company is trustworthy enough to give sufficient security and assurances that finance industry needs. Long-term relationships with quality clients Constantly improving customer experience is crucial to maintain long-term relationships with clients in the document management service industry. By delivering high-quality document management services and designing software that can truly solve problems faced by clients, such as difficulties associated with locating the documents they need, a lack of transparency regarding the flow of documents, poorly managed access control for documents, etc., a company will be able to optimize the management of documents throughout their lifespan, thus improving the overall customer experience. Experienced software development team Delivering high-quality document management services requires the input of solid hard skills as acquired by the companies' software engineers. Accumulated software programming experience and problem solving experience in the industry give a company an edge when dealing with all kinds of problems encountered during the software development process. An experienced team will also help in solving the various problems faced by clients when using software and updating software on a regular basis, ensuring the provision of quality services. Ability to customize the software according to clients ' needs Given the fact that different clients have distinct workflows and therefore have different needs for optimizing their document management systems, it is essential for service providers to identify the specific needs of clients accurately. Customization of software according to clients' need enhances user experience, thus increasing clients' reliance on the software products. With many service vendors currently active in the market, it becomes crucial for a company to obtain the means to differentiate itself from peers by demonstrating its ability to gain a deep understanding of clients' needs and adopt and customize the software solutions accordingly. - 79 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Timeliness of the deliveries Since many of the documents printed and sent out via outsourced document management service providers are subject to a certain degree of sensitivity in terms of time, being able to deliver documents to end-users in a timely manner becomes essential in meeting clients' demands in this industry. It requires that companies utilize advanced variable printing equipment with a fast printing capacity so that they can complete a complicated printing task in only a short period of time. Meanwhile, since there is usually a limitation on printing output per machine, companies with a larger number of equipment are likely to gain a competitive edge since they can utilize multiple equipment simultaneously to meet the deadline. Cost analysis of document management service market in Malaysia Labour cost is one of the essential cost items that will directly impact the profit margin for participants in Malaysia's document management service market. In Malaysia, the average annual salary of document management service market was relatively stable with slight increase between 2015 and 2019, which increased from RM54.0 thousand to RM58.0 thousand, representing a CAGR of 1.8%. In the following years, it is expected to continue increasing slightly to reach RM62.6 thousand by 2024, with a CAGR of 1.5% between 2019 and 2024. The following chart presents the average annual salary of document management service market in Malaysia between 2015 and 2024E: Annual salary of document management service market, Malaysia, 2015-2024E RM thousand CAGR (2015-2019): 1.8% CAGR (2019-2024E): 1.5% 90.0 54.0 55.0 56.0 57.0 58.0 59.0 60.0 60.9 61.8 62.6 60.0 30.0 0.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E Note: The average annual salary in the document management service market follows similar fluctuations as the information service market in Malaysia. Typical employees in the information service market include analyst, account manager, software developers, and so on. Source: Department of Statistics Malaysia, CIC report - 80 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Postage costs and material costs are the two other major kinds of expenses incurred in the outsourced document management services. The postal delivery system in Malaysia is controlled by a state-owned enterprise, Pos Malaysia. The postage rate is regulated by Postal Services Act 2012. Domestic rate of postage for standard mail ranges from RM0.6 to RM1.0, depending on the weight of postal article. Between 2015 and 2019, the postage rate remained relatively stable and is expected to continue with this trend in the next five years. Material costs include costs of paper, envelope, and other paper products. Malaysia is reliant on the import of paper products. The import price of paper products exhibited a low level of volatility over the past five years, having increased from USD1.00 thousand per tonne in 2015 to USD1.11 thousand per tonne in 2019, with a CAGR of 2.7%. The import price is expected to remain relatively stable in the following five years, with a CAGR of 0.8% between 2019 and 2024. The following chart presents the average import price of paper products in Malaysia between 2015 and 2024E: Average import price of paper products, Malaysia, 2015-2024E USD thousand per tonne CAGR (2015-2019): 2.7% CAGR (2019-2024E): 0.8% 1.5 1.11 1.13 1.14 1.15 1.16 1.00 0.89 0.98 1.10 1.12 1.0 0.5 0.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E Note: Paper products refer to uncoated paper and paperboard. Uncoated paper and paper board is widely used for writing, printing, and other graphic purposes. Source: International Trade Centre, CIC report OVERVIEW OF THE DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SERVICE MARKET IN SINGAPORE Market size of the document management service market in Singapore The total revenue generated in Singapore's document management service market increased from SGD177.2 million in 2015 to reach SGD221.5 million in 2019, representing a CAGR of 5.7%. A slight decrease in revenues between 2015 and 2016 resulted from weak economic growth in Singapore during these two years. - 81 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW The total revenue generated in the enterprise document management software solutions market increased from SGD121.6 million in 2015 to SGD157.4 million in 2019, representing a CAGR of 6.7%. In the next following years, and with enterprises' increasing demand for cloud computing services, big data, analytics, and information security, the revenue generated in this market will continue growing to reach SGD208.1 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 5.7% between 2019 and 2024. Revenues generated from outsourced document management services accounted for a relatively smaller portion of the overall market, with printing and postage services in Singapore having mostly been replaced by electronic delivery services. Hence, revenues in this market segment increased at a relatively lower CAGR of 3.6% between 2015 and 2019, having increased from SGD55.6 million in 2015 to SGD64.1 million in 2019. It is forecasted that this number will increase slightly to reach SGD71.3 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 2.1% between 2019 and 2024. The following chart indicates the size of the document management service market in Singapore during the period from 2015 to 2024: Total revenue of the document management service market, Singapore, 2015-2024E CAGR 2015-2019 2019-2024E Total 5.7% 4.7% Outsourced document management services 3.6% 2.1% SGD million Enterprise document management software solutions 6.7% 5.7% 300.0 263.4 279.4 250.1 250.0 228.8 238.4 217.7 221.5 200.0 177.2 172.6 196.7 208.1 182.8 194.4 150.0 164.1 172.6 153.9 157.4 137.7 121.6 119.6 100.0 50.0 55.6 59.0 63.8 64.1 64.7 65.8 67.3 69.0 71.3 53.0 0.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E Note 1: The size of the enterprise document management software solutions market only includes revenue generated from hardware independent software, which is comparable to the Company's business. Note 2: Total revenue in the document management service market is calculated based on domestic expenditures on document management services for local enterprise customers. Note 3: The market size is calculated and forecasted based on total revenue of information and communication industry, the share of revenues from outsourced document management service, and the share of revenues from enterprise document management software service. Source: China Insights Consultancy - 82 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Competitive advantages of The Group With proprietary technology advantages, The Group is capable of developing closer relationships with clients thanks to its in-house IT team's ability to meet the specific needs of clients and to customize software solutions in accordance with clients' own IT infrastructure. Meanwhile, The Group maintains full control of the development of software and all associated technical details, which guarantee the smooth operation of software while ensuring the speedy resolution of problems. In addition, The Group's experienced management team is capable of anticipating future industry trends and guiding the IT team in developing new software products that can meet customers' as yet undiscovered needs. As of 2019, The Group ranked the second in the market in terms of revenue generated from the provision of document management services in Malaysia. Having built up a solid customer base in the banking and insurance industries, The Group is well-positioned to further capture a larger share of the market and potentially expand into other industries. Data hosting industry in Malaysia Data hosting involves hardware, systems, software and infrastructure required to store and manage access to data. Enterprise class hosting services are delivered from data centres. Based on the level of reliance of infrastructure, hardware, and servers from third-party service providers, there are mainly three types of data centre services, including colocation services, managed hosting services, and cloud services. Colocation services involve rental of data centre floor space, cages, racks with basic cooling, powder, and connectivity, and servers and networking hardware are owned and operated by clients and accessed via on-site or remote management. For managed hosting services, data centres are managed by managed services providers on behalf of clients who lease servers and other specified equipment. Cloud services are made available to users on demand via the Internet from a cloud computing provider's servers. Driven by continuous efforts by Malaysian Government to build Malaysia as ASEAN hub of data centre, revenue of data centre services in Malaysia has witnessed strong growth. Between 2015 and 2019, revenue of data centre services increased from approximately RM1.1 billion in 2015 to RM3.1 billion in 2019, representing a CAGR of 29.7%. Propelled by technology advances in Internet-of-Things, edge computing, cloud computing, as well as rising demand for data centre services by small-to-medium sized enterprises and e-commerce, revenue of cloud services and data centre industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.2% between 2019 and 2024, reaching approximately RM6.8 billion by 2024. - 83 - INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Revenue of data centre services in Malaysia, 2015-2024E CAGR RM billion Data centre services 2015-2019 2019-2024E 8.0 29.7% 17.2% 6.8 6.0 4.3 5.0 5.8 4.0 3.1 3.7 2.1 2.6 2.0 1.1 1.3 0.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E Source: China Insights Consultancy Competitive landscape of data hosting industry in Malaysia There are approximately 25 to 30 companies offering data centre services in Malaysia. Leading market players include local data centre specialists, telecommunications companies, and IT service providers, as well as telecommunications companies from Japan and data centre specialists from Singapore. As Malaysia continues to attract global players with its relatively inexpensive electrical utility pricing in the ASEAN region, it is expected that there will be a growing number of data centre service providers enter the market. Given the double-digit growth prospect for data centre services industry in Malaysia, it is anticipated that market players will experience strong growth in terms of revenue between 2020 and 2024. Local data centre providers have accumulated deep understanding of the local market while international data centre providers leverage their advantages on their presence in multiple countries to achieve economies of scale and offer international options to their clients. - 84 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW MALAYSIAN REGULATORY OVERVIEW A summary of salient Malaysian legal and regulatory provisions and licensing requirements that have a material impact to our Group's business operations is set out below. As it is in the form of a summary, it does not contain all legal and regulatory provisions that may be applicable to our Group's business operations in Malaysia. Any investor who wishes to have a detailed description of the laws of Malaysia in relation to our Group's operations is recommended to seek and consult their own independent legal advisers. OVERVIEW OF MALAYSIAN LAWS AND REGULATIONS As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group acts as outsourced service provider for electronic document delivery, print and mail fulfilment, document scanning and document hosting management services. In view of the business operation of our Group, we set out below a summary of Malaysian laws and regulations which are material and relevant to the information technology industry. Laws and Regulations relating to Business Operation Financial Services Act 2013 The Financial Services Act 2013 (''FSA 2013'') provides regulation and supervision of financial institutions and other relevant entities to promote financial stability and for related, consequential or incidental matters. On the other hand, Bank Negara Malaysia (''Bank Negara'') is empowered to set out standards on prudential matters to foster the sound financial position of an institution as well as the integrity, professionalism and expertise in the conduct of business, affairs and activities of an institution. The standards which the Bank Negara may specify include, among others, corporate governance, risk management and prevention of an institution from being used for criminal activities. According to FSA 2013, financial institution includes, inter alia, a licensed bank and a licensed investment bank (''Licensed Institutions''). Any person who has access to any document or information relating to the affairs or account of any customer of a financial institution shall not disclose such document or information to another person. Any person who contravenes this provision shall upon conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM10 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years or to both. - 85 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW However, the disclosure of such document and information by a Licensed Institution to third party service providers is not subject to the secrecy restriction as mentioned above. Schedule 11 of FSA 2013 prescribes that such disclosure is permissible to any person engaged by the financial institution to perform the outsourced function provided that the disclosure be done in accordance with the conditions as may be specified by the Bank Negara. The Bank Negara has the discretion to amend or revoke any existing conditions or impose any new conditions from time to time. Any person who fails to observe the conditions as set out by the Bank Negara shall upon conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM10 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years or to both. The Bank Negara issued a policy document on outsourcing (the ''Policy Document''), which came into force on 23 October 2019 (superseded the policy document on outsourcing issued on 28 December 2018), aimed at strengthening governance and risk management standards in managing outsourcing risk of a licensed person and a prescribed development financial institution (''Financial Institution''), particularly in light of changing business models and greater adoption of technology within the financial services sector. Based on the Policy Document, the Financial Institution is required to conduct a due diligence process on the following before the selection of the service provider:- its capacity, capability, financial strength and business reputation; risk management and internal control capabilities, including physical and IT security controls, and business continuity management; the location of the outsourced activity, including primary and back-up sites; access rights of the financial institution and Bank Negara Malaysia to the service provider; measures and processes to ensure data protection and confidentiality; reliance on sub-contractors, if any; undue risks resulting from similar business arrangements, if any; the extent of concentration risk to which the financial institution is exposed with respect to a single service provider and the mitigation measures to address this concentration; and ability of the service provider to comply with the relevant laws, regulations and requirement of the Policy Document. - 86 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW Further thereto, all the outsourcing arrangement must be governed by a written agreement that is legally enforceable. It must set out the responsibilities of the services providers with well-defined and measurable risk and performance standard in relation to the outsourced activity and to ensure that the use of information shared with the service provider is limited to the extent necessary to perform the obligations under the outsourcing agreement. The financial institution shall also use all its best endeavor to prevent and prohibit any misuse, unauthorized or inadvertent disclosure of confidential information by the service provider by monitor and enhance the level of security controls, governance, policies and procedures at the service provider to protect the security and confidentiality of information shared under the outsourcing arrangement. Pursuant to the Policy Document, a Financial Institution is required to obtain written approval from Bank Negara where the financial institution: enters into a new material outsourcing arrangement as per the factors set out in the Appendix 3 to the Policy Document; or makes a significant modification to existing material outsourcing arrangement(s). The Policy Document also provides for transitional arrangements, where a Financial Institution must ensure that all outsourcing arrangements entered into prior to 28 December 2018, including those approved by Bank Negara for a specified time period, comply with the requirements in this policy document no later than 1 July 2022. As advised by the Malaysia Legal Adviser, changes to the Policy Document were administrative amendments and there is no material difference to the previous version issued on 28 December 2018. Based on the above and given that our Group has been able to meet the previous guidelines or policy document and have provided outsourced document management services to various financial institutions during the Track Record Period and up to the Latest Practicable Date, our Directors are of the opinion that the introduction of the Policy Document will not have any adverse impact on the Group's ability to provide its outsourced document management services or on its operational and financial results going forward. The policy document issued on 28 December 2018 and the Management of Customer Information and Permitted Disclosures which came into effect on 17 October 2017 also lays down similar guidelines on the management of customer information. Licensed institutions are required to assess the potential risks before engaging an outsourced service provider especially when it involves the transportation of customer information outside the premise of the financial institution. - 87 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW The Bank Negara may examine anyone who has dealing with a Licensed Institution to ensure compliance with FSA 2013. The third party shall furnish all such information, document or explanation requested by the Bank Negara and shall appear before the Bank Negara at such place and at such time, as determined by the Bank Negara, failing which, he shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM25 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 8 years or to both. Risk Management in Technology The Risk Management in Technology policy (''RMIT'') sets out the technology risk management framework required by Bank Negara Malaysia which became effective on 1 January 2020. The RMIT policy requires the financial institution to specify the resilience and availability objectives of its data centres which are aligned with its business needs. The network infrastructure must be designed to be resilient. The Financial Institution must also ensure the production data centres and recovery data centres are concurrently maintainable which includes ensuring that the production data centres have redundant capacity components and distribution paths serving the computer equipment. Furthermore, the Financial Institutions shall host critical systems in a dedicated space intended for production data centre usage which is physically secured from unauthorized access and is not located in a disaster prone area. Further, the financial institution must ensure that there is no single point of failure in the design and connectivity for critical components of the production data centres, including hardware components, electrical utility, thermal management and data centre infrastructure. The Financial Institution is also require to ensure adequate maintenance, and holistic and continuous monitoring of these critical components with timely alerts on faults and indicators of potential issues and is required to appoint a technically competent external service provider to carry out a production data centre resilience and risk assessment and set proportionate controls aligned with the Financial Institution's risk appetite. In regard to the data centre operations, the financial institution must establish a real time monitoring mechanisms to track capacity utilization and performance of key processes and services. Moreover, in order to prevent operators from performing any unauthorized tasks in the financial institution, it is also important that the financial institution must ensure that segregation of incompatible duties is implemented in the data centre operations environment. In the case where vendors or programmers' access to the production environment is necessary, all their activities must also be properly authorised and monitored. In order to ensure that the existing controls are adequate in protecting sensitive data at all times, the Financial Institution is required to undertake an independent risk assessment of its end-to-end backup storage and delivery management. - 88 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW Besides, the financial institution must ensure its third-party service providers comply with all relevant regulatory requirements prescribed in RMIT policy which includes the specific requirements for system development and acquisition, data centre operations, network resilience, technology security and cybersecurity. The Financial Institutions must also ensure data residing in third party service providers are recoverable in a timely manner and the third party service provider who is hosting any critical system have a strong recovery and resumption capability and provisions to facilitate an orderly exit in the event of failure or unsatisfactory performance by the third party service providers. Personal Data Protection Act 2010 The Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (''PDPA 2010'') aims to regulate the collection, holding, processing and use of personal data in the context of commercial transactions. The seven personal data protection principles form the basis of protection under the Act. Data user is defined as a person who, either alone or jointly or in common with other persons, processes any personal data or has control over or authorizes the processing of any personal data, but does not include a data processor which is defined as any person who processes the personal data solely on behalf of the data user and does not process the personal data for any of his own purposes. In view of the business operation of the Group, the Group acts as data processor who processes the personal data on behalf of the financial institutions. Despite that there is no implication of obligations on a data processor based on the personal data protection principles, a data user shall ensure that the data processor provides sufficient guarantees in respect of the technical and organization security measures governing the processing to be carried out and takes reasonable steps to ensure compliance with those measures. Similarly, Personal Data Protection Regulations 2013 (''Regulations 2013'') also states that a data user shall ensure a data processor complies with the security standard when processing the personal data on behalf of the data user, failing which, the data user will be subject to penalty as prescribed in Regulations 2013. PDPA 2010 further provides that unless provided under the Act, a person, in our case a data processor, shall not without the consent of the data user knowingly or recklessly (i) collect or disclose personal data or (ii) procure the disclosure to another person of personal data that is held by the data user. Further, it is an offence if a person offers to sell or sells such personal data to others. Anyone who contravenes these provisions shall, upon conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 years or to both. - 89 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW If a body corporate commits an offence, any person who at the time of the commission of the offence was a director, chief executive officer, chief operating officer or other similar officer of the body corporate may be charged severally and jointly in the same proceeding with the body corporate unless he successfully proves that the offence was committed without his knowledge and he has taken all reasonable precautions and exercised due diligence to prevent the commission of the offence. Local Government Act 1976 It is a requirement for a company carrying out business in Malaysia to obtain a business license for each operating premise from the relevant local authority which is empowered under the Local Government Act 1976 (''LGA 1976''). LGA 1976 confers the power to the local authority to make by-laws which provide that no person shall use any premise within the jurisdiction of respective Municipal Council without a license issued by respective Municipal Council. The Group is running its businesses at District of Petaling Jaya, State of Selangor, Malaysia. Therefore, it is a requirement for the Group to comply with the Licensing of Trades, Businesses and Industries (Petaling Jaya Municipal Council) By-Laws 2007 (''By- Laws''). According to the By-Laws, no person shall operate any activity of trade, business and industry or use any place or premise in the local area of the council for any activity of trade, business and industry without obtaining a license issued by the Petaling Jaya Municipal Council. Otherwise, he shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 1 year or to both for each day during which such offence is continued after conviction. Where an offence has been committed by any body corporate, any person who at the time of the commission of such offence was a director, general manager, secretary or other similar officer of the body corporate or was purporting to act in any such capacity, shall be deemed to be guilty of that offence unless he proves that the offence was committed without his consent of connivance and that having regards to the nature of his functions in that capacity and to all the circumstances, he took all reasonable means and precautions to prevent the commission of the offence. - 90 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW (II) Laws and Regulations relating to MSC Government of Malaysia through the Malaysian Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC) grants Multimedia Super Corridor (''MSC'') Malaysia status to ICT-facilitated businesses and information and communication technology that utilise or develop multimedia technologies to produce and improve their products and services. To be eligible for MSC Malaysia status, a company shall meet the following criteria: undertake technology and knowledge transfer activities and contribute towards the development of MSC Malaysia or support Malaysia ' s e-economy initiatives; establish a separate legal entity for MSC Malaysia qualifying activities; and where applicable, locate in a designated premise within MSC Malaysia Cybercity or Cybercentre. Entities that are granted MSC Malaysia status are entitled to a set of incentives, rights and privileges from the Government of Malaysia, namely the MSC Malaysia Bill of Guarantees (''BOGs''). The rights and privileges are as follows:- to provide a world-class physical and information infrastructure; to allow employment of local and foreign knowledge workers; to ensure freedom of ownership for MSC Malaysia status companies; to give the freedom of global capital sourcing for MSC Malaysia infrastructure, and access to borrow funds globally; to provide competitive financial incentives, including Pioneer Status (100% tax exemption) (as defined under Promotion of Investments Act 1986, please refer to (V)(c)) for up to 10 years or an Investment Tax Allowance (hereinafter defined under (as defined under Promotion of Investments Act 1986, please refer to (V)(c)) for up to 5 years and no duties on import of multimedia equipment; to become a regional leader in intellectual property protection and cyberlaws; to ensure no internet censorship; to provide globally competitive telecommunications tariffs; to tender key MSC Malaysia infrastructure contracts; and to provide a high-powered implementation agency to act as an effective one-stop super shop. - 91 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW Laws and Regulations relating to Intellectual Property Copyright Act 1987 Works eligible for copyright under the Copyright Act 1987 (''CA 1987'') are literary works, musical works, artistic works, films, sound recordings and broadcasts. Pursuant to CA 1987, literary work includes computer programs. Therefore, the products and/or software relating to the business of the Group are eligible to be protected under CA 1987. Copyright in any literary, musical or artistic work which subsists in such work under CA 1987 shall subsist during the life of the author and shall continue to subsist until the expiry of a period of fifty years after his death. Pursuant to CA 1987, in order for the products and/or software of a company to be eligible for protection, the company shall make a notification of copyright to the controller of copyright by or on behalf of the author of the products and/or software, the owner of the copyright in the products and/or software, an assignee of the copyright, or a person to whom an interest in the copyright has been granted by licence. Trademarks Act 2019 The new Trademarks Act 2019 (''TA 2019'') was enforced on 27 December 2019, repealing the previous Trade Marks Act 1976. The TA 2019 provides protection for registered trademarks in Malaysia. A trademark, once registered with the Malaysian Intellectual Property Corporation is valid for 10 years and may be renewed for further periods of 10 years. According to TA 2019, any sign capable of being represented graphically which is capable of distinguishing goods or services of one undertaking from those of other undertakings falls under the definition of trademark. A sign may constitute a trademark even though it is used in relation to a service ancillary to the trade or business of an undertaking and whether or not the service is provided for money or money's worth. Under TA 2019, any person who claims to be the bona fide proprietor of a trademark may apply for the registration of the trademark if the person is using or intends to use the trademark in the course of trade or the person has authorized or intends to authorize another person to use the trademark in the course of trade. A registered trademark shall be a property right and a registered proprietor of the trademark has the exclusive rights to use the trademark and to authorize other persons to use the trademark in relation to the goods and services for which the trademark is registered subject to any disclaimers, conditions, amendments, modifications or limitations. - 92 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW TA 2019 provides that the registered proprietor has the right to obtain relief for infringement of his trademark. A person infringes a registered trademark if, without the consent of the proprietor of the trademark, uses in the course of trade a sign that is identical or similar to the trademark and is used in relation to goods and services identical or similar to those which the trademark is registered. The registered proprietor shall have the right to institute proceedings against any person who has infringed or is infringing the registered trademark. Further, it should be noted that TA 2019 provides that no person shall be entitled to initiate any action to prevent or to recover damages for the infringement of an unregistered trademark. However, nothing in TA 2019 shall be deemed to affect the right of action against any person for passing off goods or services as those of another person or the remedies in respect of the goods and services. Despite the non-registration of the trademark under the TA 2019, there is an alternative cause of action for passing off goods or services under common law. (IV) Laws and Regulations relating to Employment Employment Act 1955 The Employment Act 1955 (''EA 1955'') provides minimum work requirements and benefits of employment, such as minimum working hours, overtime entitlement, leave entitlement, maternity protection and termination benefits. The EA 1955 expressly provides that in the event of inconsistency between the terms contained in the employment and the minimum standards prescribed by the EA 1955, the more favourable terms will prevail and be enjoyed by the employees. For the purpose of the EA 1955, Employment (Amendment) Act 2012 (''EAA 2012'') provides that 'employee' means any person, irrespective of his occupation, who has entered into a contract of service with an employer under which he is earning a monthly wage of not more than RM2,000 or to employees, irrespective of their monthly wages, who are engaged in manual labour, including artisan or apprentice, or who are engaged in the operation or maintenance of mechanically propelled vehicles operated for the transport of passengers or goods or for commercial purposes, or who supervise or oversee other employees engaged in manual labour or who are engaged in any capacity in any vessel registered in Malaysia or who are engaged as a servant. Any person who commits any offence under, or contravenes any provision of the EA 1955, or any regulations, order, or other subsidiary legislation whatsoever made thereunder, in respect of which no penalty is provided, shall be punishable by a fine not exceeding RM10,000 upon conviction. - 93 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW Employment (Restriction) Act 1968 In so far as non-residents of Malaysia are concerned, their employment is further governed by the Employment (Restriction) Act 1968 (''ERA 1968'') which imposes the requirement on persons not being a citizen to obtain a valid employment permit before he can be employed in any business or accept employment in any business in Malaysia. The ERA 1968 similarly prohibits a person from employing a non-citizen of Malaysia unless there has been issued in respect of that latter person a valid employment permit. Failure to obtain the valid employment permit shall be an offence which on conviction is punishable by a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or both. Employees Provident Fund Act 1991 The Employees Provident Fund Act 1991 (''EPFA 1991'') imposes statutory obligations on both employers and employees to contribute towards the Employees' Provident Fund which is essentially a fund established as a scheme of savings for employees' retirement and the management of the savings for retirement purposes. Pursuant to the EPFA 1991, both the employer and employee are required to make monthly contributions, at the contribution rate set out in the EPFA 1991 into the employee's individual account maintained with the Employees' Provident Fund. The employers are required to contribute to the Employees' Provident Fund to employees who are Malaysian citizens or permanent residents. Expatriates and foreign workers, who are not Malaysian citizens or permanent residents are not required to contribute to the Employees' Provident Fund unless they elect to do so. An employer who fails to remit such contributions shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or to both. Where an employer fails to pay any contributions due within the prescribed period, the employer shall in addition to such contributions be liable to pay dividend which would have accrued on such contributions if such contributions had been paid by the employer within the prescribed period at the rate as declared pursuant to the EPFA 1991. The employer shall also be liable to pay interest to be credited to the Employees' Provident Fund on such amount at such rate and in accordance with any manner and calculation determined by the Employees' Provident Fund Board. Failing which, the employer shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or to both. - 94 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW Employees ' Social Security Act 1969 The Employees' Social Security Act 1969 (''ESSA 1969'') essentially establishes social security for employees in Malaysia and similarly imposes statutory obligations on both employers and employees to contribute to the Social Security Fund. Pursuant to the ESSA 1969, all employees in industries to which the ESSA 1969 applies, irrespective of the amount of wages, shall be insured in the manner provided by the ESSA 1969. The contribution payable under the ESSA 1969 in respect of an employee shall comprise contribution payable by the employer (hereinafter referred to as the employer's contribution) and contribution payable by the employee (hereinafter referred to as the employee's contribution) and shall be paid to the Social Security Organization Board (''SOCSO''). The contributions of the various categories shall be paid in accordance with the rates specified in the Third Schedule of the ESSA 1969. Any person who fails to pay any contribution or any part thereof which is payable by him under the ESSA 1969 or fails to pay within the time prescribed by regulations any interest payable or is guilty of any contravention of or non-compliance with any of the requirements of the ESSA 1969 or the rules or the regulations in respect of which no special penalty is provided shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term up to two years, or with a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or to both. Court may also order the employer to pay to the SOCSO the amount of any contributions, together with any interest credited on it, due and payable to SOCSO. Minimum Wages Order (Amendment) 2018 and Minimum Wages Order 2020 ( '' MWO 2020 '' )

There are minimum wages imposed on all employees in Malaysia. With effective from 1 February 2020, the minimum wages of employees has been revised from RM1,100 per month, or RM5.29 per hour to RM1,200 per month, or RM5.77 per hour for the employee who works in a place of employment in any City Council or Municipal Council areas as specified in the Schedule of MWO 2020. Industrial Relations Act 1967 The Industrial Relations Act 1967 (''IRA 1967'') provides the legal framework and procedures for employees who have been unfairly dismissed and/or constructively dismissed by their employers. The IRA 1967 provides an avenue to seek redress via the Malaysian industrial court, which specializes in handling industrial relation matters only. - 95 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 The Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 (''OSHA 1994'') provides a legislative framework to promote standards for safety and health at work. OSHA 1994 is regulated under the purview of the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Ministry of Human Resources. Pursuant to OSHA 1994, every employer has a duty to ensure, so far as is practicable, the safety, health and welfare at work of the employees. It is the duty of employers to provide the employees with the training, knowledge, information and supervision to provide a safe working environment without risks to their health, safety and welfare. Every employer shall establish a safety and health committee at the place of work if there are 40 or more persons employed at the place of work; or (b) the Director General of Occupational Safety and Health directs the establishment of such a committee at the place of work. The committee ' s main function is to review the safety and health measures and investigate any matters arising thereof. Failure to comply will attract a fine of not exceeding RM5,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months or to both. OSHA 1994 also requires an occupier of a place of work to employ a competent person to act as a safety and health officer at the place of work. The safety and health officer employed shall be exclusively for the purpose of ensuring the due observance at the place of work of the provisions of the OSHA 1994 and any regulation made thereunder and the promotion of a safe conduct of work at the place of work. Where a body corporate contravenes any provisions of the OSHA 1994 or any regulations made thereunder, every person, who at the time of the commission of the offence is a director, manager, secretary or other like officer of the body corporate (''Such Person'') shall be deemed to have contravened the provision and may be charged jointly in the same proceedings with the body corporate or severally, and every Such Person shall be deemed to be guilty of the offence. However, it is further provided under OSHA 1994, it shall be a defence in any proceeding against a person for an offence under the OSHA 1994 or any regulations made thereunder to satisfy the court that the offence was committed without his consent or connivance and that he exercised all such due diligence to prevent the commission of the offence as he ought to have exercised, having regard to the nature of his functions in that capacity and to all the circumstances. - 96 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW Laws and regulations relating to Taxation Income Tax Act 1967 Pursuant to the Income Tax Act 1967 (''ITA 1967''), income tax shall be charged for each year of assessment upon the income of any person accruing in or derived from Malaysia or received in Malaysia from outside Malaysia. Section 7 of ITA 1967 defines tax resident as an individual who has been residing in Malaysia for 182 days or more of the tax year. Basically, a company will be a tax resident in Malaysia if its management and control is exercised in Malaysia. The income tax rate payable by a resident company differs depending on the amount of the group company's paid-up capital in relation to the particular year of assessment. The rate of tax payable during the Track Record Period are as follow:- Company with paid-up capital not more than RM2,500,000 Company with On first paid up capital RM500,000 of Balance of more than the taxable the taxable Year of Assessment RM2,500,000 income income 2016 24% 19% 24% 2017-2018 24% 18% 24% 2019 24% 17% 24% Withholding tax is applicable to corporations making payments for certain types of income to non-residents as prescribed under the ITA 1967. However, Malaysia does not levy withholding tax for dividends paid by a company incorporated in Malaysia to non-resident shareholders. Income Tax (Deduction from Remuneration) Rules 1994 Pursuant to Rule 3 of Income Tax (Deduction from Remuneration) Rules 1994 (''ITDRR'') and Income Tax (Deduction from Remuneration) (Amendment) Rules 2015, it is mandatory for employers to make deductions from their employees' remuneration every month in accordance with the Monthly Tax Deduction (''MTD'') Schedule. Employers shall then pay to the Director General the deducted remuneration by the 15th day of the month following the month of deduction. Any person who, without reasonable excuse, fails to comply with this provision shall be guilty of an offence and shall on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months or to both. - 97 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW Promotion of Investments Act 1986 There are incentives available in Malaysia for investments in promoted products and activities in specific business activities as promoted by the Malaysian Government. For instance, a company being accorded pioneer status is entitled to various incentives as explained below. Under the Promotion of Investments Act 1986 (''PIA 1986''), any company or person proposing to register a high technology company, being desirous of establishing or participating in a promoted activity or producing a promoted product in areas of new and emerging technologies, may make an application in writing to the Minister of International Trade and Industry (the ''MITI'') for pioneer status, or for pioneer status to be given when the proposed company has been registered, in relation to that activity or product. On receipt of an application for pioneer status, the Minister may grant the status if he is satisfied that it is expedient in the public interest to do so. Where a pioneer company fails to comply with any of the conditions in the pioneer status certificate, the Minister shall by notice in writing require the company within 30 days from the date of service of the notice to show cause why the pioneer certificate should not be cancelled. The Minister has the discretion to cancel the pioneer certificate if he is not satisfied with the reasons for the non-compliance with the conditions imposed or the pioneer company has failed to comply with the notice served by the Minister. Malaysian Investment Development Authority (''MIDA''), an agency appointed by MITI, shall from time to time deem any activities or products as promoted activities and promoted products. A pioneer status company is generally eligible for exemption from income tax for 100% of the statutory income for five years and may make an application for extension of such tax relief period for another five years subject to the discretion of MITI with the concurrence in writing of the Ministry of Finance. As an alternative to pioneer status, a company may apply for investment tax allowance (''Investment Tax Allowance''). A company granted Investment Tax Allowance is entitled to an allowance of 100% on its qualifying capital expenditure incurred within a period of five years to be offset against 100% of statutory income for each year of assessment. - 98 - REGULATORY OVERVIEW Goods and Services Tax 2014 ( '' GSTA 2014 '' ) The GSTA 2014 provides for the imposition of goods and services tax (''GST'') on all taxable supplies of goods and services made in the course of furtherance of a business by a company in Malaysia and importation of goods into Malaysia by a taxable person. A taxable person is a person who makes taxable supplies in Malaysia with annual turnover exceeding RM500,000 and who is required to be registered with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department. GST is not chargeable on zero rated supply, exempt supply and supply granted relief. Following the change of federal government in Malaysia, the GST rate has been reduced to zero effective from 1 June 2018 pursuant to Goods and Services Tax (Rate of Tax) (Amendment) Order 2018. With effect from 1 September 2018, GSTA 2014 was repealed and replaced by Sales Tax Act 2018 and Service Tax Act 2018 (''STA 2018''). Service Tax Act 2018 Pursuant to Service Tax Act 2018 (''STA 2018'') and Service Tax Regulations 2018, any person who provides information technology services is subject to service tax. The rate of service tax shall be charged at the rate of 6%. An information technology service provider reaching the prescribed threshold of total value of taxable services of RM500,000 per annum is required to register itself with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department. Any person who intends to evade or assist any other person to evade service tax commits an offence and shall on conviction, be liable to a fine not less than 10 times and not more than 20 times the amount of service tax or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years or to both. As advised by the Malaysia Legal Adviser, STA 2018 allows every registered person who provides any taxable service to collect the amount of service tax payable from the customer in addition to the value and any other amount due and payable by the customer in respect of the taxable service. Our Malaysia Legal Adviser further confirmed that our Group have submitted all the service tax returns and have made all the SST payments during the taxable period commencing from 1 September 2018 up to the Latest Practicable Date to RMCD within the prescribed period and there is no non-compliance by our Group in respect of the applicable requirements under the STA 2018. - 99 - HISTORY, REORGANISATION AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE OVERVIEW We are a Malaysian-based outsourced document management services provider and related software applications and enterprise solutions developer. Our Group was founded by two siblings, Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling, in 2000 when they incorporated Compugraphic Media to provide outsourced printing and fulfilment services. In July 2002, we incorporated our second operating subsidiary, Coeus Systems, and began developing our proprietary enterprise applications to facilitate the production of our outsourced printing and fulfilment services. Our products and services are based primarily on a suite of proprietary enterprise software applications called the ''Streamline Suite'', which was developed in-house independently. The Streamline Suite comprises documentation-related capabilities that range from data hosting, graphic design, document composition, data extraction, high-speed printing, file conversion, encryption of enterprise grade security, email distribution and browser-based interface operation for providing customers' access to data. Since our establishment, we have gradually expanded the number of customers in each of the industries that we served from our first customer in the banking industry in 2002 to 109 customers in the banking, insurance and retail industries for the year ended 31 December 2018. Many of such customers or their parent companies are listed on the Malaysia and Singapore Stock Exchanges and many of whom are well-established and well-known corporations within their respective industries. On 13 June 2018, we, among other things, incorporated our Company as the listing vehicle of our Group for the purpose of the Listing. Through a series of issue and allotment and transfer of shares in the subsidiaries in our Group, the Reorganisation was completed on 23 January 2019, whereby all such subsidiaries become wholly-owned subsidiaries of our Company. For details, please see the paragraph headed ''Reorganisation'' in this section. On 20 June 2018, we incorporated C Link Malaysia to dedicate resources in obtaining MSC status for our Group. BUSINESS MILESTONES The table below shows our key achievements and business milestones since our establishment: February 2000 Incorporated Compugraphic Media as our first operating company to commence our outsourced printing and fulfilment service provision operations. September 2000 Awarded a contract for provision of cheque printing by Customer G, the Malaysian branch of an international banking group. - 100 - HISTORY, REORGANISATION AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE July 2002 Incorporated Coeus Systems as our second operating company to develop proprietary enterprise applications to facilitate the production of our outsourced printing and fulfilment services. July 2003 Commenced marketing of ''Streamline DocCom'', currently being one of the applications of our ''Streamline Output Management System'' (or ''Streamline OMS''). Early 2003 Began operating our IT infrastructure at our headquarters for data transfer and processing. April 2004 Acquired a parcel of land of total area of approximately 4,846 square meters for the development of our production and processing facilities. August 2005 Commenced marketing of ''Streamline CDARS'' (which was subsequently upgraded and renamed as ''Streamline Electronic Document Warehouse'' (or ''Streamline EDW'') in 2018. March 2011 Awarded a contract for provision of enterprise software solutions services for the use of our Streamline DocCom by Customer B. December 2012 Acquired a parcel of land of total area of approximately 1,253 square meters for the development of our business recovery facilities. November 2015 Acquired additional premises of approximately 6,374 square feet by way of tenancy to accommodate business growth. January 2016 Awarded a contract for provision of enterprise software solutions services for the use of our Streamline OMS by Customer H. February 2017 Commenced marketing of Streamline OMS, being an extension of Streamline DocCom that was originally launched in 2003. February 2017 Awarded a contract for provision of outsourced printing and electronic document fulfilment services by Customer I, one of the leading domestic insurance company in Malaysia. March 2018 Commenced marketing of Streamline EDW, being an extension of Streamline CDARS. Renovation and expansion of our data centre for more data hosting capacity - 101 - HISTORY, REORGANISATION AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT Our Company Our Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 13 June 2018. The initial authorised share capital of our Company was HK$380,000 divided into 38,000,000 ordinary Shares of a par value of HK$0.01 each. Please refer to the paragraph headed ''Reorganisation'' in this section for the details of the shareholding changes in our Company. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Shares were owned as to 50% and 50% by Flash Dragon and Jupiter Rain, respectively. Our operating subsidiaries As at the Latest Practicable Date, we had a total of three operating subsidiaries, the details of which are set out as follows. Compugraphic Media On 10 February 2000, Compugraphic Media was incorporated in Malaysia, with an initial issued share capital of RM2, divided into two shares of RM1 each, to commence our outsourced printing and fulfilment service provision operations. Since its incorporation and immediately prior to the commencement of the Reorganisation, each of Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling had legally and beneficially held 50% of the issued shares in Compugraphic Media. Coeus Systems On 12 July 2002, Coeus Systems was incorporated in Malaysia as a second operating company with an initial issued share capital of RM2, divided into two shares of RM1 each, as we began to develop our own proprietary enterprise applications to facilitate the production of our outsourced printing and fulfilment services. Since its incorporation and immediately prior to the commencement of the Reorganisation, each of Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling had legally and beneficially held 50% of the issued shares in Coeus Systems. C Link Malaysia On 20 June 2018, C Link Malaysia was incorporated in Malaysia as the third operating subsidiary of our Group to dedicate resources in obtaining MSC Malaysia status for our Group. At incorporation, one share in C Link Malaysia was allotted and issued to each of Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling, respectively. Since its incorporation and immediately prior to the commencement of the Reorganisation, each of Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling had legally and beneficially held 50% of the issued shares in C Link Malaysia. - 102 - HISTORY, REORGANISATION AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE CONCERT PARTY DEED On 18 February 2019, Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling, as our Controlling Shareholders, executed the Concert Party Deed, pursuant to which, Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling confirmed to each other that, for the entire duration when both of them were/are contemporaneously either the legal owners of shares and/or the business beneficiaries in each of our subsidiaries and, after the incorporation of our Company: they had agreed to, and shall continue until the termination of the Concert Party Deed to, consult each other and reach an unanimous consensus among themselves on such matters being the subject matters of any shareholders ' resolution, prior to putting forward such resolution to be passed at any shareholders ' meeting of our Company and our subsidiaries (as the case may be), and have historically voted on such resolutions in the same way; they have been enjoying, and shall continue to enjoy, the economic benefits generated from all our subsidiaries from the businesses and projects of our Group until the termination of the Concert Party Deed, which include but shall not be limited to, dividends declared or to be declared (if any), from the businesses and projects of our Group; where there was or is any suitable business opportunity or project for our Group, they have been engaging in, and shall continue until the termination of the Concert Party Deed to engage in, discussions as to whether they should participate and, if so, in whose name amongst themselves they should participate and the extent of participation in terms of investment and management; and they have centralised, and shall continue until the termination of the Concert Party Deed to centralize, the ultimate control and right to make final decisions with respect to their interests in the businesses and projects of the Group. Accordingly, Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling, will, together, be entitled to exercise and control approximately 75% of our entire issued share capital immediately upon completion of the Share Offer (assuming the Over-allotment Option is not exercised and without taking into account any Shares which may be allotted and issued pursuant to the exercise of options that may be granted under the Share Option Scheme). REORGANISATION In June 2018, we undertook the Reorganisation to consolidate our operations in (i) outsourced document management services provision and (ii) enterprise software solutions development for document design, composition, creation, output distribution, repository and content access, into an offshore corporate holding structure in anticipation of our Listing. - 103 - HISTORY, REORGANISATION AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE Shareholding structure of our Group immediately prior to the Reorganisation The chart below sets forth the shareholding structure of our Group immediately prior to the Reorganisation. Mr. F Ling Mr. W Ling 50% 50% Coeus Systems Compugraphic Media (Malaysia) (Malaysia) 1. Incorporation of Flash Dragon and Jupiter Rain On 11 June 2018, Flash Dragon was incorporated in BVI with limited liability and is authorised to issue 50,000 shares of US$1 par value each of a single class. On 11 June 2018, 100 fully-paid shares in Flash Dragon were allotted and issued at par value to Mr. F Ling. Since its incorporation and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Flash Dragon had been wholly owned by Mr. F Ling, legally and beneficially. On 12 June 2018, Jupiter Rain was incorporated in BVI with limited liability and is authorised to issue 50,000 shares of US$1 par value each of a single class. On 12 June 2018, 100 fully-paid shares in Jupiter Rain were allotted and issued at par value to Mr. W Ling. Since its incorporation and up to the Latest Practicable Date, Jupiter Rain had been wholly owned by Mr. W Ling, legally and beneficially. 2. Incorporation of our Company On 13 June 2018, our Company was incorporated as an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands by an Independent Third Party as the initial subscriber. The initial authorised share capital of our Company was HK$380,000 divided into 38,000,000 Shares of HK$0.01 each. On 13 June 2018, (i) one Share was issued and allotted to the abovementioned initial subscriber and then transferred from the same to Flash Dragon at par value of HK$0.01, and (ii) 99 and 100 fully-paid ordinary Shares were allotted and issued to Flash Dragon and Jupiter Rain, respectively, at par value. Since then and up to the Latest Practicable Date, the Shares had been owned as to 50% and 50% by Flash Dragon and Jupiter Rain, respectively. - 104 - HISTORY, REORGANISATION AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE 3. Incorporation of our BVI intermediaries and C Link Malaysia Compugraphic BVI On 19 June 2018, Compugraphic BVI was incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and is authorised to issue 50,000 shares of US$1 par value each of a single class. On the same day, 100 fully-paid shares in Compugraphic BVI were allotted and issued at par value to our Company, and Compugraphic BVI had been wholly owned by our Company, legally and beneficially. Coeus BVI On 19 June 2018, Coeus BVI was incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and is authorised to issue 50,000 shares of US$1 par value each of a single class. On the same day, 100 fully-paid shares in Coeus BVI were allotted and issued at par value to our Company, and Coeus BVI had been wholly owned by our Company, legally and beneficially. (C) C Link Malaysia On 20 June 2018, C Link Malaysia was incorporated in Malaysia with an issued share capital of RM2 divided into two shares. On the same day, one share in C Link Malaysia was allotted and issued to each of Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling, respectively and C Link Malaysia had been owned as to 50% each by Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling, legally and beneficially. (D) C-Link BVI On 16 August 2018, C-Link BVI was incorporated in the BVI with limited liability and is authorised to issue 50,000 shares of US$1 par value each of a single class. On the same day, 100 fully-paid shares in C-Link BVI were allotted and issued at par value to our Company, and C-Link BVI had been wholly owned by our Company, legally and beneficially. - 105 - HISTORY, REORGANISATION AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE 4. Transfer of shares of operating subsidiaries Transfer of shares of Compugraphic Media On 11 January 2019, each of Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling entered into a form of transfer of securities to transfer 1,200,000 shares and 1,200,000 shares, respectively, in Compugraphic Media to Compugraphic BVI at a nominal consideration of RM1 and RM1 in cash, respectively, for the purpose of effecting the Reorganisation. The share transfers were completed on 23 January 2019. Upon completion of the aforesaid transfers and up until the Latest Practicable Date, Compugraphic Media had been wholly owned by Compugraphic BVI, legally and beneficially. Transfer of shares of Coeus Systems On 11 January 2019, each of Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling entered into a form of transfer of securities to transfer 1,200,000 shares and 1,200,000 shares, respectively, in Coeus Systems to Coeus BVI at a nominal consideration of RM1 and RM1 in cash, respectively, for the purpose of effecting the Reorganisation. The share transfers were completed on 23 January 2019. Upon completion of the aforesaid transfers and up until the Latest Practicable Date, Coeus Systems had been wholly owned by Coeus BVI, legally and beneficially. (C) Transfer of shares of C Link Malaysia On 11 January 2019, each of Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling entered into a form of transfer of securities to transfer one share and one share respectively, in C Link Malaysia to C-Link BVI at a nominal consideration of RM1 and RM1 in cash, respectively, for the purpose of effecting the Reorganisation. The share transfers were completed on 23 January 2019. Upon completion of the aforesaid transfers and up until the Latest Practicable Date, C Link Malaysia had been wholly owned by C-Link BVI, legally and beneficially. Compliance with Applicable Laws and Regulations Our Malaysia Legal Adviser confirmed that we have obtained all necessary approvals for effecting the Reorganisation from the relevant authorities in Malaysia and that the Reorganisation complied with relevant applicable laws and regulations in Malaysia. - 106 - HISTORY, REORGANISATION AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE Corporate structure immediately after the completion of the Reorganisation The following diagram illustrates our corporate and shareholding structure immediately after the Reorganisation and immediately prior to completion of the Share Offer and the Capitalisation Issue. Mr. F Ling Mr. W Ling 100% 100% Flash Dragon Jupiter Rain (BVI) (BVI) 50% 50% Our Company (Cayman Islands) 100% 100% 100% Coeus BVI Compugraphic BVI C-Link BVI (BVI) (BVI) (BVI) 100% 100% 100% Coeus Systems Compugraphic Media C Link Malaysia (Malaysia) (Malaysia) (Malaysia) SHARE OFFER AND CAPITALISATION ISSUE Conditional upon the share premium account of our Company being credited as a result of the Share Offer, our Company will capitalise all or a portion, as the case may be, of the balance of the share premium account and apply such sum in paying up in full at nominal value a total of 299,999,900 Shares and 299,999,900 Shares for allotment and issue to Flash Dragon and Jupiter Rain, respectively, in proportion to their respective existing shareholding immediately prior to the completion of the Share Offer. As a result, Flash Dragon, Jupiter Rain and the public will hold 37.5%, 37.5% and 25.0%, respectively, of the enlarged share capital of our Company immediately upon the completion of the Share Offer and the Capitalisation Issue (assuming the Over-allotment Option is not exercised and without taking into account any Shares that may be issued pursuant to any option granted under the Share Option Scheme). - 107 - HISTORY, REORGANISATION AND CORPORATE STRUCTURE Corporate structure immediately after the completion of the Share Offer and the Capitalisation Issue The following diagram illustrates our corporate and shareholding structure immediately upon completion of the Share Offer and Capitalisation Issue (assuming the Over-allotment Option is not exercised and without taking into account any Shares that may be issued pursuant to any option granted under the Share Option Scheme). Mr. F Ling Mr. W Ling 100% 100% Flash Dragon Jupiter Rain Public (BVI) (BVI) 37.5% 37.5% 25% Our Company (Cayman Islands) 100% 100% 100% Coeus BVI Compugraphic BVI C-Link BVI (BVI) (BVI) (BVI) 100% 100% 100% Coeus Systems Compugraphic Media C Link Malaysia (Malaysia) (Malaysia) (Malaysia) - 108 - BUSINESS OVERVIEW Founded in 2000 by two siblings, Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling, we are a Malaysian-based outsourced document management services provider and related software applications and enterprise software solutions developer. Our outsourced document management services include electronic document delivery; (ii) document print & mail fulfilment; (iii) MICR Cheque print & mail fulfilment; (iv) medical ID card print & mail fulfilment; and (v) document imaging and scanning services. According to the CIC Report, we were ranked second in terms of revenue generated from the provision of document management services in Malaysia in 2019. In or around 2005, we commenced developing our proprietary software that focused on digital transformation of documents and information and providing outsourced services in electronic document, print document delivery and document management hosting services for Malaysian companies in the banking, insurance and retail industries. In August 2018, we repackaged our various software and relaunched them as our Streamline Suite. Details of our proprietary software is set out in the section headed ''Business - Our Streamline Suite'' in this prospectus. The Streamline Suite capabilities range from document template design, data hosting, document composition, data extraction, high-speed printing, email distribution and Internet browser-based interface operation for providing customers' access to data. While compatible with different operating systems such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX and LINUX, the Streamline Suite was developed independent of operating system without having to rely on, and hence are not limited by, any other third-party software applications. As such, we have been able to customise the applications to tailor to their business requirements. In addition to using our proprietary software for our outsourced document management services during the Track Record Period, we also provide enterprise software solutions to our customers. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Streamline Suite consists of three systems as follows: Streamline Output Management System (OMS) - a suite of application that enables business enterprise to capture, design, format, create, archive and distribute document in hardcopy or electronic form with the data created from its operational applications; Streamline Electronic Document Warehouse (EDW) - a document content hosting and management application that used to provide our customers with the capability to host their documents in our data centre and makes them available to the customers over the internet. This application is an evolution and progression of outsourced document management that enables the adoption of the '' software as a subscription '' or '' SaaS '' model for delivering software application. The delivery of our outsourced document management services by way of SaaS is in line with the global market trend in the document management services market as further detailed in the section headed

'' Industry Overview '' in this prospectus. - 109 - BUSINESS 3. Streamline Document Management System (DMS) - a software application that manages documents, electronic documents created in the business process, which achieves higher efficiency in business process and enhances customer experience. For further details of our Group's Streamline Suite, please refer to the section headed ''Business - Our Streamline Suite'' in this prospectus. Our Business Model We have a stable business based on our long-term relationship with our major customers and providing outsourced document management services and enterprise software solutions. Customers (a) Outsourced Document Management Services (b) Enterprise Software Financial institutions Solutions Our Group Insurance providers Retail operators Service fees Our revenue model for each of our Group's business streams is summarized below: Outsourced Document Management Services - The provision of document management services is the processing of data provided by our customers using our proprietary software, Streamline Suite. The data is processed, assembled and converted to an electronic document which can be printed and sent through traditional post or delivered in digital formats to our customers ' end clients. We generally charge our customers unitised, managed and programming fees which will vary depending on the volume, scope of work and complexity. Enterprise Software Solutions - The provision of enterprise software solution is the licensing of our proprietary software, Streamline Suite, to customers and which may be installed at our customers ' location or provided through the cloud/our data centre. We generally charge customers based on a base pack price of five users and extension pack for additional users based on 25 to 30 users. We also charge implementation fees, programming fees and annual maintenance fees which depend on the customer ' s needs, scope of services, complexity and size of operations. Our proprietary software, Streamline Suite, is developed by our in-house R&D team and we do not rely on any third party to develop our software. To meet the specific needs of our customers, we are able to customize our proprietary software to our customer's needs. - 110 - BUSINESS Our Group's IT infrastructure During the Track Record Period, our outsourced document management services and enterprise software solutions were provided through our Group's IT infrastructure that includes 28 racks in our office location, 13 racks in our production & recovery centre and 2 racks in our legal documents fulfilment centre containing web, application and database servers, enterprise storage devices, network switches, domain controllers, domain name servers software security systems such as firewalls and intruder detection intrusion prevention system. Our Group's IT infrastructure was not purposely built and was added to our operations in or around 2003 on a piecemeal basis to broaden our product offerings and adapt to the environment where the outsourced document management services has steadily evolved with the global advancement in technology and electronic delivery capabilities to reduce printed documents. As such, our outsourced document management services have also developed in stride to provide more digitised solutions, which require data centres meeting standards for hosting of information and provision of software applications through the cloud environment. In July 2019, Bank Negara Malaysia issued the RMIT which sets out the technology risk management framework required by Bank Negara Malaysia and became effective on 1 January 2020. According to the RMIT, the production data centres and recovery data centres used by FI must be concurrently maintainable which shall be similar or equivalent to the international standards of Tier 3 requirements. Our Group has entered into an agreement dated 2 October 2019 with the owner and provider of a Tier 3 data centre to exclusively lease certain number of racks space to continue to provide our services to the FI customers which are subject to the RMIT requirements. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Group has leased and relocated 43 racks to such third-party Tier 3 data centre to satisfy the demand from our Group's FI customers. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group's existing IT infrastructure was operating at 100% utilisation. According to the CIC Report, we compete with 50 to 100 market players but unlike us, the majority of our competitors that offer similar output management solutions in Malaysia are resellers of software. As our Streamline Suite is our Group's own proprietary software, we have the flexibility to adapt and customise our solutions for our customers. - 111 - BUSINESS Since our establishment, we have gradually expanded the number of customers in each of the industries that we served from our first customer in the banking industry in 2000 to 21 customers in the banking industry as at 30 September 2019. For our customers in the insurance industry, we have increased from our first customer in the insurance industry in 2007 to 24 customers in the insurance industry as at 30 September 2019. For our customers in the retail industry, we have increased from our first customer in the retail industry in 2009 to 62 customers in the retail industry as at 30 September 2019. All of our top five customers during the Track Record Period have been customers of our Group for a minimum of ten years. Further, many of our customers or their parent companies are listed on the Malaysia and/or Singapore Stock Exchanges, many of whom are well-established and well-known corporations within their respective industries. For more details relating to our customers, please refer to the section headed ''Business - Customers'' in this prospectus. During the Track Record Period, we derived substantially all of our revenue from the provision of (i) outsourced document management services and (ii) enterprise software solutions. The table below is a breakdown of our Group's revenue by revenue stream and as a percentage of our total revenue during the Track Record Period: Year ended 31 December Nine months ended 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 (RM'000) % (RM'000) % (RM'000) % (RM'000) % (RM'000) % Provision of outsourced document management services 66,439 97.4 69,456 97.8 65,176 97.1 47,644 97.4 48,503 89.4 Provision of enterprise software solutions 1,759 2.6 1,588 2.2 1,919 2.9 1,275 2.6 5,763 10.6 68,198 100.0 71,044 100.0 67,095 100.0 48,919 100.0 54,266 100.0 OUR COMPETITIVE STRENGTHS Proprietary technology and process advantage Our Streamline Suite application was developed by our in-house R&D team under our IT department and as such, we do not rely on any third party to develop our software or on any software to be licensed to us for our business. We decided early on to develop our own proprietary software in-house, a move that we believe has allowed us to remain adaptive, entrepreneurial and nimble throughout the last 18 years. - 112 - BUSINESS Since 2003, when we first commenced marketing of Streamline DocCom through which we offered only printing and mailing services, we had continuously expanded our service offerings to efficiently and timely adapt our Streamline Suite alongside technological advancement in highspeed data transmission and the trend of digitalisation. Since then and throughout the Track Record Period, we had leveraged on the flexibility of our proprietary developed Streamline Suite application and had expanded our offerings thereunder to include services ranging from scanning, archiving, PDF conversion, SMS and email delivery, data hosting for providing our services on SaaS model to satisfy specific and unique operational requirements of our customers, for example, banks and insurance companies which are subject to tight security requirements as directed by Bank Negara Malaysia. For further details relating to the timeline and milestones of our business development, please refer to the section headed ''History, Reorganisation and Corporate Structure Business Milestones '' in this prospectus. According to the CIC Report, the trend of documentation digitalisation is expected to continue and the demand for outsourced documentation related process will result in a CAGR of 6.7% increase in total market value between 2019 and 2024 in Malaysia. We believe our proprietary technology gives us the edge to keep up with the rapidly changing technological advancement in the IT space in the most independent and cost-effective manner and to capture the market growth in digital documentation era. Our Directors also believe that by offering our proprietary software, we are able to build a closer relationship with our customers who, to a certain extent, become dependent upon our software. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group's R&D team under our IT department comprises eight staff members and is headed by Mr. W Ling, one of the co-founders and Controlling Shareholders and an Executive Director, and who has over 23 years of experience in the software development industry. The majority of our R&D staff in our IT department are university graduates who are academically trained in software programming and they have over five years of programming experience. For further details, please refer to the section headed ''Business - Research and Development'' in this prospectus. We have invested in and nurtured talented individuals, cultivated a culture of innovation and possess a clear vision of where we are heading. With these, we have created a strong, successful and dynamic team that is competitive and adaptive to the ever changing, emerging technology and processes. - 113 - BUSINESS Established and loyal customer base Since our establishment in 2000, we have focused on providing document management service and developing software applications that meet the needs of our customers in the banking and insurance industries. Our established reputation and customer recognition of our quality services and software have been the critical factors in maintaining our well-established and stable customer base. Our on-going relationships with our existing customers are important and critical to the development of our business in the future. Our single largest customer during the Track Record Period, who has approximately 13 years of business relationship with our Group, is one of Malaysia's leading and well-established licensed banks that has consistently utilised our outsourced document management services throughout the Track Record Period. Further, during the Track Record Period, we also provided our services to 19 out of the approximately 57 banks in Malaysia and to 24 out of the approximately 62 insurance companies in Malaysia. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our length of business relationship with our five largest customers for the year ended 31 December 2018 was a minimum of ten years. The below table sets out the average length of relationship with our customers for the Track Record Period: Nine months ended Year ended 31 December 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2019 Average number of years of relationship with our customers 5 5 6 7 Note: The average number of years of relationship with our customers was calculated based on the number of years since the first year of transaction with our customers up to the respective year/period end date. With exception to three agreements that we did not renew, all of the agreements that expired during and subsequent to the Track Record Period and up to the Latest Practicable Date have been renewed or are in the process of being renewed. We believe that our established and stable customer base throughout our Track Record Period can be seen as a testament of trust from our customers in our services and proof of our ability to consistently meet our customers' needs. We will continue to focus on nurturing our relationship with our existing customers and gaining new customers within the banking, insurance and retail industries in Malaysia and the neighbouring Singapore. With our stable relationships with our customers in the banking and insurance industries, we believe we are well-positioned to expand our Group's regional business. - 114 - BUSINESS We are an acceptable service supplier to banks According to the CIC Report, as software applications become more developed and advanced, over time, corporations are becoming more reliant on customised, high-end software technology and are more eager to outsource non-core operations to third-party service providers so that they can focus their resources on core business activities. Pursuant to Bank Negara Malaysia's Guidelines on Outsourcing of Banking Operations (the ''Guidelines'') which came to force in April 2000, any banking institutions that are planning to outsource their activities to outsourced service providers must first notify Bank Negara Malaysia of the details of the outsourced service provider. Further, according to the CIC Report, new comers will find it rather difficult to meet the Guidelines, as it requires outsourcing service provider to have track record in terms of serving FI, complying with any of the requirements of banks as well as satisfying any concerns related to data security. According to the CIC Report, there are not more than 30 outsourcing service provider offering outsourced document management services to FI in Malaysia. Therefore, any new market entrant will also be subject to the strict requirements of Bank Negara Malaysia in order for them to provide outsourced document management services to the FI. Our Group has been an outsourced service provider to banking institutions since early 2000 and since then our Group has not been rejected by the Bank Negara Malaysia to be an outsourced provider to the banks in Malaysia and therefore we believe our experience and ability to remain in the Malaysian banking industry as an outsourced service provider is a testament to our ability to meet the strict regulatory requirements implemented by Bank Negara Malaysia. According to the CIC Report, our software is synonymous with quality and effective enterprise software solutions used by companies in the banking and insurance industries to manage the process of creating, accessing and storing documentations. By establishing a solid footprint within these market segments, we believe that we are well positioned to further capture a larger share of the market and potentially expand into other market segments. Experienced management team with a proven track record of delivering growth Our Group is led by our co-founders, Mr. F Ling and Mr. W Ling, both of whom possess extensive expertise and industry knowledge which enables us to understand the needs of our customers in order to deliver consistent quality products that meet their requirements. Mr. F Ling, one of our Executive Directors, co-founders and Controlling Shareholders, has more than 20 years of experience in the business process outsourcing industry. He provides strategic leadership and has been instrumental in developing our Group's business, establishing and maintaining a close relationship with our major customers. Mr. W Ling, one of our Executive Directors, co-founders, and Controlling Shareholders has extensive programming experience and is the director of our Group's software development. Mr. W Ling is also responsible for marketing our brand, services and products to new and existing customers. He provides technical leadership, vision, direction, and mentoring for multiple software engineering teams which design, develop, and support the Streamline Suite applications. He has been instrumental in designing and optimising Streamline Suite's product and feature roadmaps based on which our Group has demonstrated and delivered - 115 - BUSINESS distinctive capabilities in serving its customers. Our management level operation staff have over ten years of experience in the business process outsourcing industry in Malaysia. As a team, our senior management takes ownership for the success of our customers, employees and shareholders and has strived to deliver innovative, quality and customised products and services. Our Group's revenue growth demonstrated our management team's proven track record. OUR BUSINESS STRATEGIES In recent years, we have seen a growth in outsourced document management services as well as an increase in demand for digitised services. The primary market drivers will be from the promotion of paperless offices and work space, tax incentives granted by the Malaysian Government to promote the IT industries and streamlining of core operations as a result of increasing labour costs. Further, we believe that this growth in demand for digitisation has been, and is likely to continue to be, driven by factors such as the (i) general sentiment worldwide to adopt environmentally friendly practices; (ii) new regulatory policies in Malaysia; (iii) inability for companies to drive additional revenue and have the need to reduce costs; and (iv) technological development. Further, we believe that our achievement in developing and launching our proprietary Streamline Suite to the market will allow us to offer a wider range of solutions to customers, which will in turn diversify our sources of revenue. We believe that our past achievements will form our Group's solid base upon which we will scale up our Group's operations in the future by: Increasing our technological capability and capacity by enhancing our proprietary software and to: Upgrade our document management system to support Microsoft Dotnet Core and Java that is platform independent Develop software to reduce manual business processes and increase automation in the document workflow Make our Streamline Suite compatible on mobile OS Develop document certification software using blockchain technology which will enable a reduction in paper trail Expanding our market presence in Malaysia and Singapore and exploring further expansion regionally to capture further market share; and Increasing our Group ' s visibility, operational efficiency and profitability through obtaining MSC Malaysia status. - 116 - BUSINESS To achieve our goals, we proposed to implement the following strategies: 1. Expanding our Group's data processing and technical capacity Build a new data centre to upgrade our IT infrastructure for expanding our outsourced document management services and our enterprise software solutions During the Track Record Period and as at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group's existing IT infrastructure comprising of servers, network connectivity and data centre hardware such as network equipment (i.e. routers and switches), data storage systems (i.e. hard drive), power supply forms the backbone of the data centre upon which our outsourced document management services and enterprise software solutions are provided. Our Group had begun generating revenue directly from data hosting through offering outsourced document management services to the customers through outsourced data/ document processing, print and electronic software fulfilment services using the OMS and DMS applications within our Streamline Suite and (ii) enterprise software solutions using Streamline EDW (i.e. SaaS) during the Track Record Period. The revenue generated directly from data hosting through outsourced document management services for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019 was approximately Nil, RM179,000, RM149,000 and RM87,000, respectively and the revenue generated directly from data hosting through enterprise software solutions using Streamline EDW for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019 was approximately Nil, Nil, RM473,000 and RM293,000, respectively. We expect to continue to do so by setting up the new data centre and expanding our data hosting capacity and improving the IT related infrastructure. We believe that as a whole, the new data centre other than the data hosting capacity, will provide our Group with an upgraded IT infrastructure with significantly better internet accessibility and power supply stability as well as achieving Tier 3 standards, all of which are standards currently required by the market and most of our customers. We believe that all these are critical to our Group ' s continuing ability to generate sustainable income in the future. We also believe that the new data centre will act as a catalyst for our Group ' s future business direction and growth. Also, it is the platform for our Streamline Suite technology product development. Our outsourced document management services industry has evolved rapidly in the last few years along with the advances in internet technology; and our Group has foreseen and adapted our business model to this change in stride. The delivery channel for our business was principally through print and mail (i.e. traditional post) in the past; however, in today's environment, customers have adopted delivery through email and internet portal as the prevalent channel. Therefore, for our Group's business to be sustainable in the long run, we need to continue satisfying our customers' demands in digitalising their documentation processes and to keep up with developments in the markets and offerings of our competitors. To do so, we must continuously evolve and revamp our service offerings under the - 117 - BUSINESS Streamline Suite applications towards more efficient data processing, electronic fulfilment and solutions delivery models, which in turn will help customers use their information more effectively and will also help customers move from a ''print for less'' model to ''print less'' model. Meanwhile, with internet delivery, our Group requires computer servers to be housed in a data centre with access to stable power supply and internet connectivity that meets our financial customers' and Bank Negara Malaysia's upcoming requirements, as set out in the policy document issued by Bank Negara Malaysia on Risk Management in Technology which became effective on 1 January 2020 (the ''RMIT''). According to the RMIT, it sets out Bank Negara Malaysia's expectations with regard to the technology and risk management framework and practice of FI. In particular, the RMIT states that production data centres and recovery data centres used by FIs must be concurrently maintainable which shall be similar or equivalent to the international standards of Tier 3 requirements. For details, please refer to the section headed ''Regulatory Overview Overview of Malaysian Laws and Regulations '' in this prospectus. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group has discussed with our customers on the requirements and timeline of actions to fulfill the RMIT requirements. Given that the RMIT has only required FI to submit gap analysis and actions plans to address the gaps identified particularly for gaps that extend beyond the effective date of RMIT by 18 October 2019 and our Group has made an one-off transitional arrangement with our FI customers, our Directors do not see any immediate impact on our Group's operations and financial performance. It is our Directors' understanding that Bank Negara Malaysia will consider the gap analysis and action plans submitted by the FI before proposing any transitional arrangements. To further ensure that our Group's services to FI customers will not be interrupted during the construction of our new data centre and regardless of the length of any transitional period that may be granted by Bank Negara Malaysia to the respective FI customers, our Group has discussed and agreed with our major FI customers that our Group be allowed for a period of not more than 24 months starting from 1 January 2020 as an one- off transitional arrangement, to temporarily lease rack space from a third-party Tier 3 data centre in order for our Group to comply with the relevant requirements for the RMIT. All of these major FI customers, who granted the one-off transitional arrangement had also confirmed to us that (i) they had already submitted to Bank Negara Malaysia a gap analysis which incorporated the said transitional arrangement; and (ii) they had not received any objection of any form from Bank Negara Malaysia. - 118 - BUSINESS The Group has entered into an agreement dated 2 October 2019 with the owner and provider of a Tier 3 data centre located at CJI Centre, Phase 1, No. 1, Jalan Cyber Point 4, Cyber 8, 63000 in Cybercity with approximately 68,000 sq.ft. of gross area, to exclusively lease certain number of racks space to continue to provide our services to the FI customers which are subject to the RMIT requirements. The owner of the data centre is a private company limited by shares and is engaged in investment holding, rental of premises with computer site facilities, provision of computer site facilities and infrastructure services. The provider of the data centre is a wholly owned subsidiary of a company listed on the Bursa and is principally involved in the provision of information communications technology security business, digital contents business and e-commerce business. As at the Latest Practicable Date, the Group has leased and relocated 43 racks to such third-party Tier 3 data centre to satisfy the demand from our Group's FI customers and expect to lease up to 97 racks progressively and immediately before the new data centre is operational. The third- party Tier 3 data centre also confirmed that they will lease and make available additional rack to the Group upon request. In considering whether the rack rental costs are fair and reasonable as compared to market rates, we have considered four other locations and have chosen the one with the lowest rental rates. Prior to entering into the data centre lease we have also considered the strict security measures that are implemented by the data centre provider such as, inter alia, strict control on customer data security and accessible only by the designated person of the respective tenant to the specific lease racks on a 24/7 basis, each tenant is assigned a separate room with only one set of access card and keys, all rooms and corridors of the data centre are monitored by surveillance camera, general security measure restricting the access to the data centre and the leased rack space. Any visitors or staff of each tenant other than designated persons must notify and get approval from the management of the data centre before they can enter the data centre. Each rack installed in the designated room is locked and each tenant is given only one set of access card and key. Other than the physical security control of the data centre, our Group is allowed absolute and exclusive control over the use of the relevant leased racks during the lease term. - 119 - BUSINESS As a result of entering into the data centre lease arrangement, our Group has not received from any of its customers any notice for termination of services nor have we lost any customers as a result of entering into the data centre lease arrangement. The service quality of our services provided to our customers has not been affected as we can provide robust support to IT hardware, expansion needs, application and maintenance measures whether it is located at our self-owned or leased data centre and prior to entering into the data centre lease arrangement, we studied the security measures that were in place at the data centre and given that we were able to maintain absolute control over the leased rack space together with the security measures implemented by the data centre provider, we do not believe that our Group's operations have been in any way adversely affected and we are of the opinion that data centre lease arrangement has not compromised the security of our customer's hosted information and privacy. Other than to comply with the RMIT requirements, our Group must seek consents from our FI customers as it is our understanding that FI customers do not allow, for reasons such as, data security, cyber security, and premise security, for data to be processed by us to be stored or held in external data centres or for us to relocate their data processing centre without prior consents. In order for us to ensure that we are in compliance with our FI customer's internal control and cyber security requirements, we are required to obtain consents from our FI customers for the transitional arrangement. As at the Latest Practicable Date, 39 out of our 47 FI customers, including those engaged our Group for services which involve no data transmission and processing and are not subject to RMIT policy, have been notified of our Group's transitional arrangement of leasing of a third-party data centre and none of our FI customers have had any objections to such arrangement. The aggregate revenue generated from these FI customers contributed to approximately 99.5%, 99.9%, 100.0% and 99.7% of the Group's total FI revenue during the Track Record Period, respectively. Our FI customers have also confirmed that (i) the lease arrangement of the data center will not affect FI customers' demand for the Group's services, (ii) the terms and conditions of the agreement between FI customers and the Group is unaffected by the lease arrangement and there is no effect on the fees or change in service fee structure due to the lease arrangement; and (iii) they are aware of and are satisfied with the data center security practices and controls implemented by the Group and the leased data center, CJ1 Centre, and the effective risk management to handle the inherent risks of leased data centre. Whilst our Group will incur additional rental costs as mentioned above, those customers that we have obtained consent from have not requested our Group to lower our service fees. The remaining eight FI customers for which the Group did not obtain consent to the transitional arrangement from were not recurring and the services provided to them were one-off in nature. The aggregate revenue contributed by these eight customers were approximately 0.4%, 0.1%, 0.02% and 0.2% of the Group's total revenue during the Track Record Period, respectively. - 120 - BUSINESS The financial impact for the Group to temporarily lease rack space from a third-party Tier 3 data centre, considering a total of 53 and 97 racks (consisting of existing 43 racks and additional racks for new demands from customers), for the year ending 31 December 2020 and six months ending 30 June 2021, respectively will be an additional rental costs of approximately RM2.5 million and RM2.0 million for the same periods, respectively. If our Group's data centre is not ready by 1 July 2021 and we need to further accommodate the additional required rack space through renting of the third-party data centre up to 31 December 2021, the total amount of data centre rental costs would be approximately RM7.8 million for the year ending 31 December 2021. The data centre rental costs already includes the operation cost of the leased racks, power and electricity cost, infrastructure building, cooling system, internet bandwidth and physical security/maintenance cost. Our Group will use its existing IT staffs for on-site works in the third-party Tier 3 data centre and therefore our Directors do not expect there will be material costs to be incurred for on-site staff in the leased data centre. Further, as our Group is also able to remotely monitor and access the servers in the third-party data centre and therefore, there will be no additional operating costs except for the travelling costs of on-site staff, which is negligible. Had the data centre lease arrangement been put in place during the Track Record Period, our Group would have incurred additional data centre rental and set up costs of approximately RM2.2 million, RM2.1 million, RM2.1 million and RM1.6 million for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019. As for the eight FI customers that have not given consent and assuming that their revenue is excluded during the Track Record Period, together with the additional costs incurred for the lease arrangement, the impact to the Group's financial during the Track Record Period is as follows: For the nine months ended For the year ended 31 December 30 September 2017 2018 2019 2019 (RM'000) (RM'000) (RM'000) (RM'000) Decrease in operating profits from the FI customers who did not give consent to the lease arrangement of data centre (Note 1) 52 18 4 37 Rental costs of racks and set up costs (Note 2) 1,665 1,642 1,518 1,095 Negative impact on the historical financial performance 1,717 1,660 1,522 1,132 Notes: the amounts are calculated having considered the average gross profit margin and average tax effect during the Track Record Period; the amounts are calculated having considered the average tax effect during the Track Record Period. - 121 - BUSINESS As confirmed by the owner and provider of the data centre, they do not provide data centre services to FI customers and are only a data centre whitespace developer and wholesaler which involves renting, leasing and selling data centre whitespace and does not offer outsourced document management services or enterprise software solutions to their customers. Salient terms of Lease Agreement with third party Tier 3 data centre: Term: 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2021 Racks: A minimum of 43 racks of space Fees: One time rack server set up costs and monthly rental costs Availability: Racks space shall be made available subject to 45 days notice being given Exclusivity: The data center provider and data center owner will allow absolute and exclusive control over the use of the racks during the lease term. Security: The data center provider and the data center owner will implement security and privacy related upgrade reasonable requested. Tier 3: The data centre shall be compliant with the RMIT issued by the BNM. Termination: Agreement shall automatically terminate on the third anniversary of the date of its entry or by agreement of all parties. After 1 June 2021, the Agreement can be terminated at the sole discretion of either of Compugraphic Media or Coeus Systems and subject to providing two months written notice to the Data Centre Owner and Data Centre Provider. Neither of the Compugraphic Media or Coeus Systems will incur any additional penalties or payments as a result of such termination. Laws: Governed by and construed in accordance with Malaysia laws. Other than (i) the aforesaid lease agreement and (ii) an affiliate company of the data centre provider under the same listed group acting as our Group's data centre consultant, none of the controlling shareholders, directors, senior management of the data centre owner and provider, or any of their respective associates, have any past or present relationship (business, financing or otherwise) with our Group, the Controlling Shareholders, the Directors, our Group's senior management and employees or any of their respective associates. - 122 - BUSINESS However, our Directors believe that regardless of what transitional arrangements that may be allowed, compliance with the RMIT will in any event be certain and mandatory for all FI in Malaysia. As such, it follows that immediate investment in such data centre is hugely critical to our Group's on-going business and any further delay on such investment shall have material adverse impact on the Group's ongoing business, operations, financial performance and ability to effectively compete with other market players that have access to Tier 3 data centres. Specifically, since the majority of our Group's customers are from the financial industry and more than 80% of our revenues were generated from these customers, our Group's financial performance will significantly be affected if our Group's IT infrastructure is not upgraded or improved in response to the change in regulatory requirements in Malaysia. Moreover, apart from the digitalisation trend, the gradual global adoption of SaaS for software application solution delivery will increase demand from new and existing customers to use our Streamline EDW through SaaS where their data or document can be hosted in our data centre. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group's existing IT infrastructure was operating at 100% utilisation. For details of utilisation rates, see the section headed ''Business - Our IT Infrastructure'' in this prospectus. In addition, as our customers are mostly FI that will require the data centre hosting their information to meet Tier 3 standard as a minimum, we believe that had our Group had a Tier 3 data centre, we could have marketed our services to a wider customer base. In light of the above, we propose to eliminate our deficiency by building a data centre in Cybercity with access to 1Gbps internet to upgrade our IT infrastructure, being the backbone of our Group's operations in providing outsourced document management services, to Tier 3 standards and to expand our capacity to host customers' data for provision of our Streamline EDW through SaaS. With the proposed investment to build our own data centre, our Group's business focus going forward will continue to provide our outsourced document management services to our customers. Our new data centre adds on to our Group's outsourced document management services by allowing our Group to host document and data for electronic distribution. As for the enterprise software solution services, our new data centre can enhance our data hosting capability. - 123 - BUSINESS The following table sets out the dependencies on internet accessibility and stability and data centre standards in respect of our different service offerings: Dependencies on Internet Relocation Streamline Description of Outsourced accessibility to New Data applications Services and stability Tier 3 standards Centre Streamline DocCom Outsourced Print Mail Services Low Medium Yes (only the servers) Streamline OMS Outsourced PDF Conversion & High Medium Yes Email, SMS Delivery Services Streamline EDW Outsourced Scanning, Archiving, High High Yes and Hosting Services (including on-site or off-site by SaaS) Based on the above, our Directors intend Streamline OMS, and Streamline EDW to the new and fitting out are completed. to relocate our operations relating to Tier 3 data centre once its construction We are unable to build the proposed Tier 3 data centre on our Group's owned properties as there are constraints on (i) location infrastructure and (ii) power and network accessibility. Details of the inadequacy of our Group's existing data centre are set out below. Location infrastructure According to the RMIT, production data centre must be hosted in a dedicated space intended for data centre usage which is physically secured from unauthorised access and is not located in a disaster-prone area. Since our Group's own locations are not in a recognised IT supported location and lack infrastructure stability and availability, our Group's customers may need to individually audit and perform risk mitigation of our current data centre environment at our Group's existing premises. For a data centre like our current one, which is not recognised nor being built based on Tier 3 data centre specifications or better, such process is a very involving exercise as the customers need to ensure conformance for the data centre and that all the appropriate regulations are followed. Based on our Directors' experience, most customers are not willing to go through this strenuous exercise and therefore limiting the attractiveness of our data hosting offering and the marketing of our Streamline Suite in which EDW can be delivered on a SaaS basis. Further, according to the CIC Report, for larger FI, they also need to ensure data centres meet international standards equivalent to at least Tier 3 requirements. - 124 - BUSINESS Power and network accessibility Power and network accessibility is the backbone of the data centre. Multiple commercial power feeds are not available and there is only one utility feeder in our Group's existing premises. Due to this lack of power redundancy at the current facility, we do not guarantee data centre uptime to our customers in the event of power outages. Further, as at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group's current telecommunication infrastructure consists of 12 telephone lines, which allows for a maximum of 56 IP addresses, of which 45 are allocated to customers who are using our Group's services and represented an utilisation of approximately 80%. As advised by our internet service provider, they are unable to provide additional telephone lines to the area. As such, the attractiveness of our data hosting offering and the marketing of our Streamline Suite in which EDW can be delivered on a SaaS basis have been adversely impacted. All these limited the internet accessibility and stability available to us and correspondingly, our Group's ability to continuously evolve, adapt and revamp our service offerings to keep up with market and digitalisation demand during the Track Record Period. Therefore, going forward, as upgrading our existing data centre is not a viable possibility, having a purpose-built data centre that meets Tier 3 standards and the RMIT's requirements is not an option but a must have for our Group's business to grow and be sustainable in the medium and long run. The below table is a comparison of the various limitations between the current locations and the proposed new location of the data centre: Proposed Tier 3 data centre to be built at MSC Our owned recognised area/ Technical Specifications properties Cybercity Power supply to data centre 1 (no alternate 2 (One Primary, One available) Backup) Mechanical & electrical equipment 1 N + 1 (Note 1) Downtime required during maintenance Yes None Data centre availability Not rated 99.98% Data centre downtime per year ＜ 30 hours ＜ 1.6 hours - 125 - BUSINESS Proposed Tier 3 data centre to be built at MSC Our owned recognised area/ Technical Specifications properties Cybercity Other information Size of the data centre data hosting 3 floors with a total facilities scattered in area of the three properties approximately of our Group 30,000 sq. ft. (Note 2) Other benefits Not applicable Eligibility of applying for the MSC Malaysia status, and be entitled to various MSC benefits such as 100% tax exemption for up to 10 years. For details, please refer to the section headed ''Regulatory Overview - (II) Laws and Regulations relating to MSC'' Note 1: 'N' refers to the minimum number of mechanical & electrical equipment required to support all the operations of the data centre. N+1 means that there is a backup in place should any single system component fails. Note 2: Approximately 90 sq.m. of our Group's premises at our office location with 28 racks is used to provide data hosting to our customers and has been fully utilised. Further, approximately 28 sq.m. of our Group's premises at its production & recovery centre (with 13 racks) and approximately 2.5 sq.m. of our Group's premises at the legal documents fulfilment centre (with 2 racks) have also been fully utilised. - 126 - BUSINESS Specifications of the proposed new data centre Our Group's decision to build a 30,000 sq. ft. data centre is based on various factors, including, among others, estimated budget constraints, technical tolerance for failures and disruptions, Tier 3 data centre standards, telecom infrastructure standards for data centres, anticipation of immediate and long-term business strategies, repayment periods, expansion plans, technical requirements in the RMIT and advice of our data centre consultant as well as the suitability for the use of the plot of land in Cybercity. In considering the feasibility of our Group's proposal to comply with the RMIT, we have considered the following: (i) we have the technical know-how to operate a data centre and have the necessary IT support; (ii) locations considered for our new data centre are located within Cybercity, which has world-class infrastructure and already has Tier 3 compliance data centres; and (iii) our proposed data centre is purpose built to the technical specifications that meet Tier 3 requirements. Further, to the best knowledge of our Directors, there is no other bidder trying to acquire the identified potential site. Data Centre Sizing Options We have considered the amount of racks which would be required to accommodate our Group's existing and expected needs as well as our business strategy in the future to broaden our customer base for rack space as follows: 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Existing customers(1,4) 43 45 49 51 55 58 Customers in discussions(2) - 8 160 160 160 160 Colocation(3) - - 20 40 60 60 Future business growth(4) - - - 20 44 74 Total 43 53 229 271 319 352 Notes: The required number of racks are based on 43 racks to meet requirements as at the Latest Practicable Date and also takes into consideration the expected growth of 11.1% and 6.5% for enterprise software solutions market and outsourced document management services, respectively; The required number of racks is based on the discussions with new/existing customers which expect certain services to commence in 2020 and the continued market growth in 2021, we are in discussions with a total of nine customers on various projects requiring a total of 152 racks of which 8 racks will be required in 2020 and an additional 144 will be required in 2021; The required number of racks is based on the extension of the Group ' s services to colocation services and estimated demand; and The number of racks required for future business growth takes into consideration, inter alia , organic growth in demand from existing and new customers for enterprise software solutions, longer storage requirements from customers due to regulatory requirements and adoption of cloud hosting which should help customers lower operating costs. - 127 - BUSINESS The Group's new data centre is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2021. Prior to the data centre becoming operational, the Group may need to lease 53 and 97 racks from an independent third party for the years ending 31 December 2020 and for the six month period ending 30 June 2021, respectively. Upon completion of the Group's data centre, all previously leased racks will be moved to the Group's new data centre and no further leasing of racks by the Group will be required. With this in mind, our Group had identified one potential piece of land to accommodate the required size of data centre. Based on the piece of land located in Cybercity, we were advised by our data centre consultant on various options for the specifications of the data centre to be built. Upon the advice of our data centre consultant, our Group had identified one potential piece of land of approximately 1.1 acre in size to accommodate the required size of the data centre. Based on the advice of our data centre consultant, our Directors considered that three floors having 19,000 sq. ft. of white space to be the appropriate option as it accommodates our Group's existing rack space requirements and future rack space requirements in the foreseeable future, it fits within our Group's budget constraints, it meets the requirements to be a Tier 3 data centre, and has reasonable payment period of 3.7 years. The calculation of the payback period is based on the net cash flow generated from new business obtained through the new data centre and 229, 271, 319 and 351 racks in operation for the four years ending 31 December 2024 or approximately 40.2%, 47.5%, 56.0% and 61.6% utilization rates for the four years ending 31 December 2024. The increase in racks in use per year is based on expected CAGR as of 11.1% and 6.5% for enterprise software solutions market and outsourced document management services, respectively. The revenue generated per rack for each of our Group's different services is based on the average revenue generated for the same services for the year ended 31 December 2018. Based on the above assumptions, it is expected that the payback period will be approximately 3.7 years. The breakeven calculation for our Group's investment in the data centre is based on the fixed operating costs of RM4.4 million per annum divided by the estimated annual revenue net of variable cost per rack of approximately RM58,400, which gives a breakeven of 75 racks or approximately 13.2% utilisation rate of the proposed new data centre. Our Directors have also considered smaller sizes of the proposed data centre. However, the smaller size data centre would not achieve profitability, would not adequately accommodate our Group's future expansion and would have longer investment payback periods. - 128 - BUSINESS Below is the proposed set up of the new data centre: Floors Usage Ground floor Lobby, administrative rooms, mechanical and electrical systems & infrastructure and IT common services infrastructure. The common area consists of amenities such as meeting rooms (an area for telecommunication companies to physically connect their networks and exchange traffic), lobby, administrative rooms and toilets and house mechanical & electrical equipment and IT common services infrastructure. The reason to consolidate all these areas on a separate floor/ common area is due to the vastly different spatial requirements, i.e. power and cooling requirements, hermetic and closed environment with large slab-to-slab heights for data centre, security requirements and susceptibility to fire hazards. First floor Approximately 10,000 sq.ft of white space on the first floor will house approximately 300 racks and the proposed allocation of the racks is detailed below: No. of racks Description of the proposed usage (approximate) 80 - Consolidation of the existing servers which are scattered over the Group's three properties - Utilisation of servers based on the contracts secured subsequent to the Track Record Period 160 - Allocated servers for the planned software applications - Allocated servers for the potential customers who are in discussion with our Group 60 - Colocation services which are targeted to capture a group of SMEs customers in the future - 129 - BUSINESS As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group is in discussions with a total of nine customers (six existing customers and three new potential customers) on various projects requiring a total of approximately 152 racks. See below information relating to potential demand from these existing or new customers: Number of expected Number of racks to be taken up in Estimate rack 2020 and 2021 annual Potential currently (approximate) Tier 3 data charge per Reason given for demand customer Industry used 2020 2021 required rack (RM) in data centre A Banking N/A - 33 Yes 76,800 Due to digitization of the banking system and due to more data being handled and being archived. B Banking 1.5 - 26 Yes 76,800 Due to the consolidation of services from other vendors to the Group, implementation of the Company's latest Streamline solution and growth in volume of transactions which include document archiving. C Retail 0.5 - 7 Yes 76,800 Due to increasing amount of data being stored. D Insurance 0.5 - 26 Yes 76,800 Upgrade in hardware and implementation of the Company's latest Streamline solution. New architecture which enhance the document availability speed and also growth in database size. E Banking 4.5 - 26 Yes 76,800 Due to the consolidation of services from other vendors to the Group and growth in volume of electronic transactions which include document archiving. F Insurance N/A - 7 Yes 76,800 Due to the potential customer's need for a comprehensive document management ecosystem which include document archiving. G Insurance N/A - 11 Yes 76,800 Due to the potential customer's need for outsourced document management service and enterprise software solutions which include document archiving. H Banking 6 3 4 Yes 76,800 Due to the potential customer's need for electronic document delivery and enterprise software solutions which include document archiving. I Banking 5 5 4 Yes 76,800 Due to the potential customer's need for electronic document delivery and enterprise software solutions which include document archiving. Total 8 144 - 130 - BUSINESS Approximately 60 racks will be allocated for colocation services which we provide as part of our outsourced document management services during the Track Record Period. To widen our Group's range of customers, we propose to increase the spectrum of our Group's services to colocation service to target SMEs which we believe will create the opportunity in the future to sign on these new customers for other services offered by our Group. According to the CIC report, provision of colocation service is independent though synergetic to the provision of document management services. Our Group can also expand the customer base via colocation services provision. Based on our Directors' experience, SMEs will be benefited from colocation services due to the following: - • Cost saving and lessening of workload of their employee. • Reduction of their operating cost for cooling and power as our Group's cost is based on a shared facility. • Lower their costs on engaging IT specialists - We possess IT specialists that solely manage servers at a predictable cost. • Better security, support, and maintenance. • Superior security features, redundant power and internet connectivity and server uptime of the colocation centre. Further, we believe that provision of colocation services to SMEs will allow our Group to cross market our Group's outsourced document management services and software solutions services, as and when the size of their businesses grow. Second floor The second floor which can accommodate up to 270 racks will be used to accommodate the continued growth of the enterprise document management software solution market after 2021 at a rate of approximately 11.1% per annum. - 131 - BUSINESS A breakdown of budget estimates for the new data centre is as follows: Source of funding Net proceeds from the Share Internal Offer resources (HK$ million) (HK$ million) Professional fees (includes project & program management, architectural & design, mechanical and electrical, civil & structural, quantity surveyor, soil investigation & site surveyor, interior design and town planning) Nil 8.1 Land and buildings (i) purchase of land in Cybercity Nil 9.7 (ii) building costs (includes preliminaries, earthworks, piling works, structure, architecture, signages and landscape) 19.5 Nil Mechanical and engineering works (includes lift services, general fire protection, general air conditioning and ventilation, plumbing installation, man trap systems and security systems) 6.6 Nil Hardware equipment and installation services (Approximately) (HK$ million) (i) Servers 6.2 (ii) Generator set 5.9 (iii) UPS system 5.3 (iv) Electrical services 11.3 (v) CRACs 6.2 (vi) Raised flooring & installation 1.5 (vii) HSSD 1.5 (viii) Fire protection systems for data centre 3.8 (ix) Fire protection for facility rooms 2.3 (x) Environment monitoring system 3.8 Subtotal 40.4 7.4 Total 66.5 25.2 The total funding required for the building of the data centre is approximately HK$91.7 million (equivalent to approximately RM48.5 million) and will be partially funded in the amount of approximately HK$66.5 million (equivalent to approximately RM35.2 million), representing approximately 76.7% of net proceeds of the Listing with the balance of approximately HK$25.2 million (equivalent to approximately RM13.3 million) being funded by internal resources. - 132 - BUSINESS As at the Latest Practicable Date, we had identified one potential site in Cybercity, which is suitable for the building of the new data centre. As the proposed data centre is over 25km from our existing location, it will allow for our existing data centre to be used as a data recovery centre. As at the Latest Practicable Date, we had not entered into any legally binding agreement for the purchase of the abovementioned site for the new data centre. As advised by our Company's Malaysia Legal Advisor, subject to our Group submitting all necessary documentation to the relevant authorities, our Directors are of the view that there should not be any legal impediments to obtaining all the necessary licences or permits required for the commencement of the data centre. As at the Latest Practicable Date, we had not incurred any expenditure in connection with our proposed plan set out above. Assuming that the net proceeds are available for use by our Group in the first quarter of 2020, we expect the construction of the new data centre will commence in the second quarter of 2020. We also estimate that we will be able to complete the building of the data centre by the end of the second quarter of 2021. Contingency plan for building our own data centre Subject to our Group obtaining available land and being able to construct the data centre within the exempted period (i.e. 24 months) allowed by our FI customers, it is our main intention to acquire land as per the above disclosure and build the data centre. In the event that our Group is unable to find suitable land to build the data centre or is unable to construct the data centre within the exempted period allowed by the FI, we will consider purchasing an existing building which will allow us to convert it into a Tier 3 data centre within a shorter construction period but will be more expensive overall. The size of the building to be purchased is expected to be along the same lines of the data centre to be build (i.e. 30,000 sq. ft) but will be dependent on what is available on the market. The building will also be located in Cybercity which will allow our Group to reap tax and technical benefits. The timing required for the acquisition of an existing building and conversion into the data centre is approximately 10 months. The Company will allocate a maximum of RM10.3 million (approximately HK$19.5 million) from the net proceeds of the Listing for funding the building acquisition. If the price for the acquisition of the building is less than RM10.3 million, the remaining balance will be re-allocated to fund the converting of an existing building into a Tier 3 data centre. The conversion of the building to data centre is expected to cost approximately RM28.3 million (approximately HK$53.6) million and will be funded by approximately RM24.9 million (approximately HK$47.0 million) from the net proceeds from the Listing and the balance will be funded by our internal resources. - 133 - BUSINESS If we plan to purchase and convert a building instead of constructing our own, we will not require any new consent from our FI customers as long as the Group's data center meets the Tier 3 standard. In the event that we are not able to commence construction of the new data centre by the second quarter of 2020, we will decide to acquire an existing building and commence the conversion in third quarter of 2020 and estimate that we will complete the data centre by the end of the second quarter of 2021. Strengthen our Group ' s technical operation support team As at the Latest Practicable Date, our technical operation support team in our Group's IT department has nine staff and is responsible for our Group's operation support. For the reasons aforementioned, our Directors believe that more enterprises in Malaysia and Singapore, which include but not limited to our existing customers, are increasingly digitising their document and data management process, which in turn increases the demand for our outsourced document management services. As such, more IT staff are needed to cope with the increase in demand and capture the related market opportunities. Our current staff are currently dedicated and fully engaged in product development and operation support activities; therefore, for the data centre we will require new staff to support the necessary roles to drive the operations and business. Furthermore, due to our Group's shortage of staff, certain staff are responsible for carrying out various duties. To enhance the segregation of duties of our staff, increase the oversight of these duties and meet the standards set by the RMIT which require segregation of incompatible duties to be implemented in the data centre operations environment, we need additional staffing. Further, since the technology inside data centre changes constantly, we will need dedicated staff to focus and keep pace with data centre operations, infrastructure, resources usage and evolving technology. Our Group's new staffing requirements of 20 staff for the new data centre is based on data centre facility operation's needs, in order to manage and operate the data centre, as well as existing needs to meet our Group's current business commitments and forthcoming applications developments. Consequently, the staffing is distributed into these groups i) preventive and corrective maintenance support to support facility operations, IT security management and support of 24/7 operation shift; ii) customer/project support for general administration, front desk support duties and technical support; iii) application support for the provision of Streamline EDW as SaaS; and iv) application developers for our Group's current business commitments and forthcoming applications developments. - 134 - BUSINESS Staff Description No. Groups (Head Count) Staff Roles/Duties i) Preventive and corrective a) System Architect (1) a) To prepare architectural analysis of projects, maintenance support to preliminary design, calculation, lifecycle costs and support facility operations, equipment selection. manage IT security and b) Information Security b) To manage, supervise IT security programs, define, support 24/7 operation Officer (2) implement and maintain corporate security policies shift and procedures. c) Data Centre Support c) Technical resource to ensure overall availability and Engineer (2) reliability of managed computer and network systems to meet or exceed defined service levels. Two staff are required to provide on-call support and 24/7 shift presence. d) System Administrator (2) d) To maintain the data centre environment and monitor equipment. e) Network Administrator e) To maintain the data centre, ensuring compliance (2) with service level agreement, as well as to maintain availability of on-premises equipment. ii) Customer/project support for a) Customer Support general administrative Administrator (1) duties, front desk support b) Help Desk Support (2) duties and technical support For general administrative duties, front desk support duties and reception desk. Responsible for answering telephone calls and emails from customers that require technical support and through the use of remote access tools, assisting in troubleshooting and answering questions on hardware/ software issues and guiding users to a resolution. iii) Application Support for the Senior Applications To participate in design, coding, testing, implementation, provision of Streamline Developer (1) and Junior and documentation of solutions of application systems Suite EDW as SaaS Application Developer (3) and integrating our Group's Streamline EDW as SaaS. iv) Application Developers for Senior Applications To re-design, integrate and deploy coding methodologies our Group's current Developer (1) and Junior for our Group's current and forthcoming software business commitments Application Developer (3) applications to make the applications resilient and ensure that they work properly for data centre's solutions. The additional costs from the hiring of the new staff is as follows: one system architect at approximately RM180,000 per annum, two information security officers at approximately RM108,000 each per annum, two senior software application developers at approximately RM120,000 each per annum, five junior software application developers at approximately RM120,000 each per annum, three data center support engineers at approximately RM120,000 each per annum, two help desk support staff at approximately RM60,000 per annum, one customer support administrator at approximately RM60,000 each per annum, two systems administrators at approximately RM120,000 each per annum and two network administrators at approximately RM120,000 each per annum. Approximately HK$5.9 million (equivalent to approximately RM3.1 million), representing approximately 6.8% of the net proceeds from the Listing will be used to fund the additional staff costs after which the staff costs will be internally funded. - 135 - BUSINESS Expand our R&D team to develop new applications within our Streamline Suite and front-end solutions As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Streamline Suite consists of three systems that cover a range of solutions primarily for data and document management. As part of our Group's continued growth and R&D road map, we plan to further develop and launch to the market new applications. Our proposed road map will be to develop into other parallels, among other things (i) upgrade our document management system; (ii) develop software to reduce manual business processes and increase automation in the document workflow; (iii) make our Streamline Suite compatible on mobile OS; and (iv) develop document certification software using blockchain technology which will enable a reduction in paper trail. We believe such developments are critical to meet the market demand, and for ensuring our existing customers will continue to be satisfied with our offering. All these will enable us to market new customers and provide financial growth and stability to our Group. For details, please see the section headed ''Business - Research and Development - Pipeline and planned software applications'' in this prospectus. As at the Latest Practicable Date, we have six applications that are targeted for development subsequent to the Track Record Period. For details of our R&D road map, please refer to the section headed ''Business - Research and Development - Pipeline and planned software applications'' in this prospectus. To assist in our Group's R&D, we plan to recruit two senior design engineers at approximately RM216,000 each per annum and eight application development engineers at approximately RM144,000 each per annum. Approximately HK$4.4 million (equivalent to approximately RM2.4 million), representing approximately 5.1% of the net proceeds from the Listing will be used to fund the additional staff costs after which the staff costs will be internally funded. 2. Expanding our market presence locally and explore expansion regionally to capture further market share Maintain and strengthen our relationship with existing customers, and capture new customers within Malaysia and Singapore Since our Group's establishment, we have successfully built a presence in the banking and insurance industries by providing outsourced data and document management and related services. During the Track Record Period, we provided our services to approximately 33.3% and 38.7% of the banks and insurance companies, respectively, in Malaysia. Due to our Group's in-depth understanding of our customers' outsourcing needs, a strong IT development team led by Mr. W Ling and our ability to customise our software solutions and deliver high quality of services, we have been able to build sustainable relationships with our customers and continue to meet their specific requirements. - 136 - BUSINESS We therefore plan to leverage on our existing capabilities to explore opportunities in the future for expanding our network of customers to cover other financial institutions, and enterprises in other sectors in Malaysia that we currently do not service. According to the CIC Report, as at the Latest Practicable Date, there are a total of approximately 57 banks and 62 insurance companies in Malaysia, while we were ranked second in the market in terms of revenue generated from the provision of document management services in Malaysia, we did not service a significant number of them, i.e. approximately 38 and 38 in the banking and insurance industries, respectively, during the Track Record Period. According to the CIC Report, approximately 63.9% of the market in terms of overall revenue generated from the provision of document management services in 2019 were taken up by service providers ranked below the top five in the market. Having an established track record with many of the banks and insurance companies, and as our Group has the technical expertise and capability to customise our software solutions, we believe that we are well positioned and with added advantage over smaller companies to capture a larger market share of the outsourced document management services industry for banks and insurance companies in Malaysia. Given the geographical proximity, a significant number of Malaysian banks are already operating within Singapore. Our Directors believe that by increasing our coverage to new customers within Singapore, we are able to further commercialise our Streamline Suite application to increase revenue generation and profitability of our own operations without having to incur significant expenditure or exposure to our Group's new country risks. To this extent, we will initially focus on serving our Malaysian customers that have offices in Singapore and then progress to marketing our scope of services to Singapore incorporated companies in the banking and insurance industries in Singapore. To broaden our customer base, we plan to step up our marketing and sales efforts to reach out to potential customers, and to ramp up our technical and operational staff. To do so, we propose to hire an additional three relationship managers at approximately RM84,000 each per annum, four customer support staff at approximately RM48,000 each per annum, three project managers at approximately RM132,000 each per annum and six clerical/support staff at approximately RM42,000 each per annum. Approximately HK$3.1 million (equivalent to approximately RM1.6 million), representing approximately 3.6% of the net proceeds from the Listing will be used to fund the additional staff costs after which the staff costs will be funded by internal resources. - 137 - BUSINESS Pursue appropriate strategic acquisitions and business opportunities During the Track Record Period and as at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group did not provide services to customers that were in the government and government linked sectors. Currently, a number of government or government related tenders specify that companies intending to submit a tender for government or government related companies have to be registered with the Ministry of Finance as having Bumiputera Status before submitting those tenders. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group is unable to meet the requirements to register for Bumiputera Status as we are not majority held by Bumiputera. By acquiring up to 49% interest in a Bumiputera company and entering into shareholders agreements, we will not only gain access to Bumiputera restricted business but also give us direct access to Bumiputera contracts (in the government and government linked sectors) and non-Bumiputera restricted contracts. Such acquisitions will allow us to rapidly enter into the segment and drive our corporate growth in terms of customer base and channels. As at the Latest Practicable Date, we had considered various potential acquisition targets but we have not commenced any negotiations or entered into any binding commitment, whether verbal or written, for any business or asset alliance and/or acquisitions. As advised by the Malaysia Legal Adviser, the guidelines issued by the MOF allow for two situations to be qualified as Bumiputera Status. One of them allows for up to 49% interest in a company to be held by non-Bumiputera. The acquisition of such interest will allow for direct participation in Bumiputera Status restricted contracts as well as open access to contracts without Bumiputera restrictions but still controlled by Bumiputera individuals. Further, as advised by the Malaysia Legal Adviser, despite not being able to hold the majority of the shareholding in the target company, the Group is also allowed under Malaysia laws to enter into shareholders agreement to set out any arrangements with the remaining 51% Bumiputera shareholders to control the target. We have allocated approximately HK$6.8 million (equivalent to approximately RM3.6 million) or approximately 7.8% of the net proceeds from the Listing for potential strategic acquisitions and business opportunities and will consider potential funding options. - 138 - BUSINESS 3. Increase our Group's visibility, operational efficiency and profitability through obtaining MSC Malaysia status Our Group's historical growth has primarily been a result of our proprietary technology and ability to customise our software to the specific needs of our clients whether in the banking, insurance or retail industry. We believe that our customised software development capabilities and outsourcing services can cater to a wider audience and also meet the requirements of companies in other industries. As part of our strategy to capture and develop new customers in existing and new industries, we plan to obtain the MSC Malaysia Status, one which recognises an entity's ability to develop and use multimedia technologies to produce and enhance their products and services. We believe that the MSC Malaysia status will provide us with, not only market recognition as a world-class service provider, but also financial incentives from the MSC incentives such as: pioneer status privilege with 100% exemption from taxable statutory income (excluding intellectual property income) for a period of 10 years starting from the date when the company starts generating income; 100% Investment Tax Allowance (ITA) on new investments made in MSC Malaysia Cybercities/Cybercentres, commencing from the date on which the first qualifying capital expenditure is incurred; eligibility for R&D grants (for majority Malaysian owned MSC Malaysia status companies); freedom to source capital globally for MSC Malaysia infrastructure and the right to borrow funds globally; freedom of ownership by exempting companies with MSC Malaysia status from local ownership requirements; unrestricted employment of foreign knowledge workers; duty-free importation of multimedia equipment, provided that the equipment is used by the company in the operation of its business, and not for direct sale and trading or use as components in manufactured items; globally competitive telecommunication tariffs and services guarantees if MSC Malaysia status companies are located within the MSC Malaysia; and intellectual property protection and a pioneering and comprehensive framework of cyberlaws can be enjoyed by MSC Malaysia status companies irrespective of location. - 139 - BUSINESS The total costs expected to be incurred to apply for MSC Malaysia status is approximately RM2,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,700) and will be fully funded from internal resources. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our Group's MSC consultant is in the process of preparing the documents for applying for the MSC Malaysia status, we expect that we will apply for the MSC Malaysia status in the second half of 2020 after the Listing of the Group. OUR BUSINESS MODEL Our Group is an outsourced document management services provider and related software and enterprise software solutions developer in respect of certain document-relatednon-core functions which are typically carried out by the customer. During the Track Record Period, we derived substantially all of our revenue from provision of (i) outsourced document management services and (ii) enterprise software solutions. The table below is a breakdown of our Group's revenue by revenue stream and as a percentage of our total revenue during the Track Record Period: Year ended 31 December Nine months ended 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2018 2019 (RM'000) % (RM'000) % (RM'000) % (RM'000) % (RM'000) % Provision of outsourced document management services 66,439 97.4 69,456 97.8 65,176 97.1 47,644 97.4 48,503 89.4 Provision of enterprise software solutions 1,759 2.6 1,588 2.2 1,919 2.9 1,275 2.6 5,763 10.6 68,198 100.0 71,044 100.0 67,095 100.0 48,919 100.0 54,266 100.0 OUTSOURCED DOCUMENT MANAGEMENT SERVICES As companies seek to reduce and control their overall operating costs and focus on core operating activities, certain non-core functions of a company are outsourced. Service providers such as our Group are able to carry out some of these non-core functions in a more efficient and cost effective manner. According to the CIC Report, non-core functions typically include a company's information distribution and inventory management, accounting and human resources, along with credit card processing and product testing. For our customers who are mainly in the banking, insurance and retail industries, their non-core functions include document management including document scanning and imaging, data capture and conversion, etc. and traditional or electronic delivery of documentation to their customers. - 140 - BUSINESS As part of our Group's outsourced document management services, our customers transfer encrypted data to us for processing. We host the received data for decryption and the data is processed using our OMS and DMS, the applications within our Streamline Suite. The data will be converted to documents which are then distributed, transmitted and hosted as per our customers' requirements. Depending on the agreement with our customers, these data/documents will be hosted on our Group's IT infrastructure for up to 25 months. As at the Latest Practicable Date, our outsourced document management services consist of five services as follows:- Electronic Document Delivery;

Document Print & Mail Fulfilment;

MICR Cheque Print & Mail Fulfilment;

Medical ID Card Print & Mail Fulfilment; and

Document Imaging and Scanning Services. Details of our five outsourced document management services are as follows: Electronic Document Delivery Electronic document delivery is a process where our Group receives data from our customers and prepares relevant documents in an agreed template. Examples of such documents include, among other things, statements, bills, letters and notices. The prepared document can be presented through multi-channel engagement such as email, SMS or through a web application. Customers that use this service are charged based on unitised, managed fees, programming fees and monthly charges, which will vary depending on the volume, scope of work and complexity. For further information relating to the pricing of our services, please see the section headed ''Business - Sales and Marketing - Pricing Policy'' in this prospectus. - 141 - BUSINESS A typical standard operating procedure for this service is shown below: Encrypted data online transmitted T Data offload Validated data If data is tampered then contact customer for advice Data relating to the customer's users are provided to our Group through secured serves. T + 2 Days T + 5 Days Data processing/ fulfilment Verified data Verification of document Email delivery Email tracking Based on the requirements of our customers, the data received from the customer is processed PDF document with the option of password protection Sending of emails to respective recipients Track and monitor the delivery of email, and identify those which are bounced, or recipients' email box are full Summary and individual reports to customers on the tracking Email report Note: the timeline for each stage is for reference only Document Print & Mail Fulfilment Document print & mail fulfilment is a process similar to electronic document delivery as explained above with the exception that the document may also be delivered by way of conventional postal or courier delivery services. Customers that use this service are charged fees based on unitised fees, managed fees, programming fees and monthly charges, which will vary depending on the volume, scope of work and complexity. For further information relating to our pricing of our services, please see the section headed ''Business - Sales and Marketing - Pricing Policy'' in this prospectus. - 142 - BUSINESS A typical standard operating procedure for this service is shown below: Encrypted data online transmitted T Data offload Print and mailing Testing Processing/Fulfilment Data relating to the customer's users are provided to our Group through secured servers Download encrypted data to our servers Based on the requirements of our customers the data received from the customer is processed, formatted and printed (if required) Test data is sent to the customer for confirmation and once confirmed, data processing/fulfilment will commence The document will be printed, inserted into an envelope and delivered to post office for postal mailing or if the document is to be sent by email it will be processed using our Streamline Suite software Print and mail Email Reports containing information such as return mail data and T + 2/3 days Reporting suppressed printing data will be sent to the customers Note: the timeline for each stage is for reference only MICR Cheque Print & Mail Fulfilment MICR cheque print & mail fulfilment is a process where we retrieve information from the customer's database, print cheques using MICR ink and arrange for the printed cheques to be delivered by way of conventional postal delivery or courier services. Customers that use this service are charged fees based on unitised fees, managed fees and programming fees, which will vary depending on the volume, scope of work and complexity. For further information relating to our pricing of our services, please see the section headed ''Business Sales and Marketing - Pricing Policy '' in this prospectus. - 143 - BUSINESS A typical standard operating procedure for this service is shown below: T‐ 8 days or The artwork for tax voucher, cheque and notice crediting is prepared and earlier Artwork preparation passed to customer T‐ 5 days or We are sent the payment data file via secured filed transfer protocol earlier Payment data file T‐ 3 or 4 days Mockup of cheque or earlier and notice of crediting Cheques delivery T + 4 Reissuance of cheque Replacement cheque, R + 1 notice of crediting and tax voucher A mock of the documents is sent to the customer for approval and upon receipt of approval, we will commence printing Cheques and notice of crediting are prepared for collection by 12p.m. Reissue of cheques for unsuccessful direct transfer are processed when the reissued report is provided by the customer Replacement cheques, notice of crediting or tax voucher is next business day after receipt of request from customer Note: the timeline for each stage is for reference only Medical ID Card Print & Mail Fulfilment Medical ID card print & mail fulfilment is a process where we obtain information from the customer's database and arrange for medical cards to be printed or embossed, magnetic stripe encoded and delivered by way of conventional postal or courier delivery services. Customers that use this service are charged fees based on unitised fees, managed fees and programming fees, which will vary depending on the volume, scope of work and complexity. For further information relating to the pricing of our services, please see the section headed ''Business - Sales and Marketing - Pricing Policy'' in this prospectus. - 144 - BUSINESS A typical standard operating procedure for this service is shown below: T Data transfer Process data T + 2 Print or emboss Days medical card, Card carrier and dispatch listing Assembly team Quality Assurance Despatch Customer T + 5 Days Delivery fulfilment Electronic data is transferred to our Group Provide a secured file transfer protocol to the customer Process and spool data and check reconciliation count. Spool card data to card printer and consignment note to printer. Check printer output and record the reprinted card and place the reprinted card into a locked box. Record the unprinted cards from printer and place into locked box. Visual checks are conducted on the printed cards to ensure correctness. Conduct quality control on the printed information Arrange for the printed documents to be despatched Provide reports to the customer Arrange for pickup by postal service provider for their arrangement on delivery. For undelivered documents, they are returned to our Group, and they will be returned to customer Note: the timeline for each stage is for reference only Document Imaging and Scanning Services Document imaging and scanning services is a process where documentation prepared in physical format is required to be converted into an electronic format and can be coupled with data extraction, OCR, ICR and bar code recognition. Customers that use this service are charged based on unitised, managed and programming fees, which will vary depending on the volume, scope of work and complexity. For further information relating to the pricing of our services, please see the section headed ''Business - Sales and Marketing - Pricing Policy'' in this prospectus. - 145 - BUSINESS A typical standard operating procedure for this service is shown below: T Document pick‐up Documents are retrieved, tracked and documented at customer's on‐site facilities Document preparation Document scanning T + 10 Days Document indexing Transfer Documents are prepared for scanning where staples, paperclips, tape and other materials are, amongst other things, removed and torn pages are mended Document scanning is carried out on one of our high‐speed scanners. Image enhancement such as cropping and deskew will be implemented to ensure the size of the image is correct After scanning, documents are imported to the customer's document management system for effective retrieval. All indexed documents will go through the verification procedure that allows verification of original information within documents After all corrections are made, the final process involves the transfer of all scanned images and data Note: the timeline for each stage is for reference only For the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019, revenue generated from the provision of outsourced document management services was approximately RM66.4 million, RM69.5 million, RM65.2 million and RM48.5 million, respectively, and represented approximately 97.4%, 97.8%, 97.1% and 89.4% of our Group's revenue, respectively. - 146 - BUSINESS The below is a breakdown of our Group's revenue derived from our outsourced document management services and the average service fee by service type for the three years ended 31 December 2018 and the nine months ended 30 September 2019: Year ended 31 December Nine months ended 30 September 2016 2017 2018 2019 As % of As % of As % of As % of total revenue total revenue total revenue total revenue of outsourced of outsourced of outsourced of outsourced document document document document management Average management Average management Average management Average Revenue services service fee Revenue services service fee Revenue services service fee Revenue services service fee (RM'000) % (RM) (RM'000) % (RM) (RM'000) % (RM) (RM'000) % (RM) (Note 1) (Note 1) (Note 1) (Note 1) Outsourced document management services (i) Electronic document delivery 975 1.5 0.32 2,097 3.0 0.18 3,399 5.2 0.12 2,974 6.1 0.10 (ii) Document print & mail fulfilment 59,206 89.1 0.13 64,359 92.7 0.11 56,387 86.5 0.14 41,045 84.6 0.13 (iii) MICR cheque print & mail fulfilment 1,370 2.1 0.33 819 1.2 0.39 746 1.2 0.37 325 0.7 0.36 (iv) Medical ID card print & mail fulfilment 3,660 5.5 0.08 1,029 1.5 0.08 3,778 5.8 0.08 3,550 7.3 0.10 (v) Document imaging and scanning service 1,228 1.8 0.07 1,152 1.6 0.08 866 1.3 0.12 609 1.3 0.18 66,439 100 69,456 100 65,176 100 48,503 100 Note 1: Under each service type, our Group charges different unit price for different activities. For illustrative purposes, the average service fee of each service type is calculated based on the total revenue of the services divided by total quantity of different activities for each reporting year. For the detailed analysis of the above, please refer to the section headed ''Financial Information - Outsourced document management services'' in this prospectus. For our Group's outsourced document management services, we typically will enter into a master services agreement with our major customers, which will set out the general terms and conditions governing services to be provided. Details of the services that are to be provided will be incorporated into a master services agreement or in a separate agreement depending on the customer's requirements. The following are terms typically included within the agreement: Term: Term of services typically is for an initial fixed period of one to five years with an automatic extension or option to extend for one or more years unless terminated.

Term of services typically is for an initial fixed period of one to five years with an automatic extension or option to extend for one or more years unless terminated. Services: Details of the specific scope of service and fulfilment.

Details of the specific scope of service and fulfilment. Charges: Pricing details will be set out covering, among other things, printing charges, insertion charges, mailing charges, return mail management and transportation charges. Depending on the product or services that is provided, the pricing can be per impression or per piece/box. If the customer also requires to use our Streamline Suite, for example, document template design services, we will also charge a fixed fee based on the scope of work required. - 147 - BUSINESS Service Provider skills: We warrant to our customer that we possess and will deploy specific skill and experience relevant to the services provided.

We warrant to our customer that we possess and will deploy specific skill and experience relevant to the services provided. Acceptance: Our customers are to take reasonable endeavours to carry out acceptance tests upon receipt of deliverables. If any deliverables fail the customers ' requirements, the customer has the option to fix a new date for carrying out acceptance, conditionally accept the deliverables or reject whole or part of the deliverables.

Our customers are to take reasonable endeavours to carry out acceptance tests upon receipt of deliverables. If any deliverables fail the customers requirements, the customer has the option to fix a new date for carrying out acceptance, conditionally accept the deliverables or reject whole or part of the deliverables. Anti-virus: We warrant that the deliverables will not contain at the time of delivery any programs, device or other undisclosed feature including, without limitation, a time bomb, time-out feature, virus, software lock, drop dead device, malicious logic, worm, trojan horse or trap door, which is designed to delete, disable, deactivate, interfere with or otherwise harm the deliverables or customer ' s hardware, data or other programs or which is intended to provide unauthorized access or product unauthorized modifications.

We warrant that the deliverables will not contain at the time of delivery any programs, device or other undisclosed feature including, without limitation, a time bomb, time-out feature, virus, software lock, drop dead device, malicious logic, worm, trojan horse or trap door, which is designed to delete, disable, deactivate, interfere with or otherwise harm the deliverables or customer s hardware, data or other programs or which is intended to provide unauthorized access or product unauthorized modifications. Terms of payment: Settlement of invoices shall be on a monthly basis and shall be due and payable within 30-60 days from the receipt of the invoice. All fees and charges payable are inclusive of all withholding tax. The customer has the right to decline payment of any invoice received more than 90 days after the end of the month in which the deliverables that are the subject of the invoices were accepted. Any agreed subcontractors used must be approved by the customer and any charges must be billed to the customer at costs without any mark-up.

Settlement of invoices shall be on a monthly basis and shall be due and payable within 30-60 days from the receipt of the invoice. All fees and charges payable are inclusive of all withholding tax. The customer has the right to decline payment of any invoice received more than 90 days after the end of the month in which the deliverables that are the subject of the invoices were accepted. Any agreed subcontractors used must be approved by the customer and any charges must be billed to the customer at costs without any mark-up. Delay and liquidated damages: If there is any delay in the deliverables on or before the deadlines or milestones, other than as a result of an event of force majeure, we shall pay to the customer as and by way of liquidated damages of 2% computed based on the invoice value for the delivery. Such liquidated damages are to be paid within 30 days of the customer ' s written notification.

If there is any delay in the deliverables on or before the deadlines or milestones, other than as a result of an event of force majeure, we shall pay to the customer as and by way of liquidated damages of 2% computed based on the invoice value for the delivery. Such liquidated damages are to be paid within 30 days of the customer s written notification. Confidential information: No information relating to the customer shall be disclosed without the prior written consent of the customer .

No information relating to the customer shall be disclosed without the prior written consent of the customer Copyright, trademark and other IP rights: We warrant that none of the deliverables infringe upon any patent, copyright, trademark, trade secret or other proprietary rights. Any and all copyright, trademarks and other IP rights used or subsisting in or in connection with the deliverables developed for the customer shall vest and be the sole property of the customer. All rights relating to new inventions, designs or processes that evolve from performance or as a result of the engagement shall belong to the customer. - 148 - BUSINESS Termination : Either party may terminate the agreement subject to written notice for the

: Either party may terminate the agreement subject to written notice for the

other party if the other party: (i) commits a material breach that cannot be rectified; becomes bankrupt or compounds or makes arrangement with or for the benefit of its creditor. Upon termination, the customer shall pay all amounts due and owing on a pro rata basis less any amounts already paid. If the termination is a result of our Group, we shall refund all monies paid by the customer and be liable to pay liquidated damages of 2% of the relevant contract amount per week for a period up to the date with another service provider to complete the development and/or to provide the product/service or 25 weeks, whichever is the greater.

Recovery of data and business continuity: Our Group warrants that it has back-up facilities in place to retrieve all data processed by our Group and such back-up facilities are in place throughout the agreement. We are to conduct annual tests on the back-up processing.

Our Group warrants that it has back-up facilities in place to retrieve all data processed by our Group and such back-up facilities are in place throughout the agreement. We are to conduct annual tests on the back-up processing. Subcontracting: We may not subcontract our obligations without the prior written consent of the customer.

We may not subcontract our obligations without the prior written consent of the customer. Publicity: We agree not to make any public disclosure, except as required by the law, relating to the customer or relating to or arising under the agreement without prior written consent of the customer.

We agree not to make any public disclosure, except as required by the law, relating to the customer or relating to or arising under the agreement without prior written consent of the customer. Warranty: We typically provide a warranty of 90 days during which a 10% of the contract fee is subject to retention period. OUR STREAMLINE SUITE To develop our outsourcing services to become aligned with the changes in technology, market demand and the trend for digitization, during the Track Record Period, our Group has developed a set of applications that is complementary with our Group's outsourced document management services. The applications can be implemented as part of our outsourced document management services or can be provided to customers on a standalone basis as an enterprise software solutions. As part of our future plans, we will continue to research and develop new applications which can further increase our revenue in both our provision of outsourced document management services and provision of enterprise software solutions. For information on our Group's plans for software development, see the section headed ''Business - Research and Development'' in this prospectus. - 149 - BUSINESS Our enterprise software solutions are provided through the use of our Streamline Suite, which as at the Latest Practicable Date is comprised of three systems: (i) Streamline Output Management System (OMS); (ii) Streamline Electronic Document Warehouse (EDW); and (iii) Streamline Document Management System (DMS). Through our OMS and DMS, data provided by our customer is processed, assembled and converted to documents. If our customers further subscribe our EDW on a SaaS basis, the created documents can then be archived and hosted at our data centre and our customer can view or retrieve the hosted documents through the internet. The following is a summary of the capabilities of our Streamline Suite applications: Forms Processing Data Document Conversion Scanning Mail STREAMLINE Workflow Room Outsourcing SUITE Solutions Data Forms Hosting Recognition Data Capture Output Management System (OMS) Four of our Group's applications, namely, (i) Streamline Designer, (ii) Streamline DocCom, (iii) Streamline PDFGen and (iv) Streamline DocEDD were repackaged as Streamline OMS. Customers are able to subscribe for the use of one or more of these applications to meet their needs. Streamline Designer - a graphic design software for building document templates using drag and drop user interface. - 150 - BUSINESS The below is a sample list of information that can be included in the document template: Account user information

Graphs and charts

Detailed transaction information

Marketing information and promotional information

Bar code for tracking

Customer ' s logo Streamline DocCom - a document composition software that accurately extracts and assembles data from our customer ' s database and make ready for documents on a predefined template. Streamline PDFGen - a conversion software which converts batch files into a PDF format with the option of password encryption. Streamline DocEDD - a software that controls high speed document processing, multi-channel distribution, email and SMS delivery. Streamline Electronic Document Warehouse (EDW) - a content hosting and management application that provides customers the computer hardware for hosting the application in our data centre and makes them available to our customers over the internet. This application is an evolution and progression of outsourced document management that enables the adoption of the ''software as a subscription'' or ''SaaS'' model for delivering software application. The delivery of our outsourced document management services by way of SaaS is in line with the global market trend in the document management services market as further detailed in the section headed ''Industry Overview'' in this prospectus. Streamline Document Management System (DMS) - a software application that manages electronic documents created in the business process. DMS includes collaboration tools, security, workflow modules and data validation rules that can check for document integrity and auditing capabilities. The system enables organization to capture and store documents securely in the repository and retrieve, distribute the electronic documents to achieve higher efficiency in business process and enhance customer experience. As at the Latest Practicable Date, DMS can be installed in various operating systems including, Microsoft Windows, Unix a